Exlines' Best Pizza in Town Kirby

Appetizers

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sitcks

$7.65

Full 901 BBQ Nachos

$11.25

A full portion of either tortilla chips or our house-cooked kettle chips, with melted cheddar cheese and Memphis-style BBQ.

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Italian Sausage Breaded Ravioli

$7.45

Uncle Walt's Chicken Wings (3)

$9.25

Three (3) whole chicken wings served your way: mild, hot, BBQ, honey gold, or seasoned.

Uncle Walt's Chicken Wings (6)

$16.75

Six (6) whole chicken wings served your way: mild, hot, BBQ, honey gold, or seasoned.

Salads

Combination Salad

$5.25

Side salad with lettuce, tomato, pepperoni, cheese, cucumber, bell pepper, celery, radishes, pepper and green olives.

Chef Salad

$10.95

Your choice of ham or turkey, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, banana pepper, and green olive.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.85

Perfectly seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.85

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.

Chef Salad - NO MEAT

$6.90

Extra Salad Dressing

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Fresh and hand-pattied to order! Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo and served on a toasted bun.

Tony's Hot Hoagie - Full

$8.65

A whole sandwich filled with ham, salami, pepperoni, a blend of American and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with zesty Italian dressing.

Chicken Philly

$8.95

Seasoned grilled chicken topped with sauteed peppers, onions, and cheese.

CeeCee's Combo Sub

$10.65

A full-size sub, baked open-face in our pizza ovens, and topped with our pizza sauce, house-grated mozzarella cheese, and your favorite toppings. Choose up to three veggies and two meats.

Side Orders

Side Salad

$2.95

Steak Fries

$2.75

Onion Rings

$2.95

Kettle Chips

$2.95

Garlic Bread

$2.75

Create Your Own Pizza

Exlines' serves the original "Memphis style" pizza. We use house-grated mozzarella cheese, locally sourced meat, and fresh-cut veggies on every pizza.

6" Create Your Own Pizza

$6.35

12" Create Your Own Pizza

$18.15

16" Create Your Own Pizza

$25.15

Specialty Pizzas

Exlines' serves the original "Memphis style" pizza. We use house grated mozzarella cheese, locally sourced meat, and fresh-cut veggies on every pizza. Please allow extra time for these pizzas to cook!

6" Vegetarian

$7.45

Broccoli, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, and onions.

6" Combination

$7.45

Sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, and onions.

6" Special

$10.65

Sausage, ground beef, bell peppers, onions, pepperoni, BBQ, mushrooms, and black olives.

6" BBQ Chicken

$10.55

BBQ sauce base, topped with chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and onions.

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.55

Ranch dressing base, topped with chicken, bacon, and tomatoes.

6" Around the World

6" Around the World

$8.35

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.

6" Exliner

$9.35

Named for Mr. and Mrs. Exline, featuring sausage or ground beef, pepperoni, extra pepperoni, mushrooms, and black olives.

6" Meat Muncher

$10.65

Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, BBQ, kielbasa, and ham.

12" Vegetarian

$21.85

Broccoli, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, and onions.

12" Combination

$21.85

Sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, and onions.

12" Special

$26.45

Sausage, ground beef, bell peppers, onions, pepperoni, BBQ, mushrooms, and black olives.

12" BBQ Chicken

$21.35

BBQ sauce base, topped with chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and onions.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.35

Ranch dressing base, topped with chicken, bacon, and tomatoes.

12" Around the World

$22.15

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.

12" Exliner

$25.15

Named for Mr. and Mrs. Exline, featuring sausage or ground beef, pepperoni, extra pepperoni, mushrooms, and black olives.

12" Meat Muncher

$26.45

Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, BBQ, kielbasa, and ham.

16" Vegetarian

$28.35

Broccoli, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, and onions.

16" Combination

$28.35

Sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, and onions.

16" Special

$33.15

Sausage, ground beef, bell peppers, onions, pepperoni, BBQ, mushrooms, and black olives.

16" BBQ Chicken

$27.75

BBQ sauce base, topped with chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and onions.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$27.75

Ranch dressing base, topped with chicken, bacon, and tomatoes.

16" Around the World

$28.85

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.

16" Exliner

$31.85

Named for Mr. and Mrs. Exline, featuring sausage or ground beef, pepperoni, extra pepperoni, mushrooms, and black olives.

16" Meat Muncher

$33.15

Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, BBQ, kielbasa, and ham.

Desserts

Smores' Dessert Pizza

Smores' Dessert Pizza

$6.85+

A delectable dessert pizza topped with gooey marshmallows, crunchy graham crackers, and delectable chocolate.

Apple Pie-zza

$6.85+

A delectable dessert pizza topped with baked apples, cinnamon sugar, and cream cheese icing.

Homemade Brownie

$2.25

A homemade brownie baked right in our pizza ovens.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Fresh baked daily!

Soft Drinks

Small Drink

$1.25

Medium Drink

$1.50

Large Drink

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Memphis style pizza since 1974

