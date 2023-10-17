Entree

Lobster Burger
$16.99

Fresh hand shaped, marinated beef patty, poached lobster, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese, lobster sauce, served with crispy fries

Exotic Burger
$13.99

Marinated beef patty, roasted pulled pork, rosemary candied bacon, sharp cheddar, caramelised onions, served with shaved potato

Creole Shrimp Burger
$14.99

Cajun jumbo shrimp on marinated beef patty, lettuce tomato, red onion, pepper jack cheese, mayo dressed with Creole BBQ butter

Pimento Cheese Burger
$14.99

Marinated beef patty, house-made pimento cheese, mayo, fried prosciutto, dressed arugula, sliced red onion, tomato served with shaved potatoes

Crispy Chipotle Chicken Sandiwch
$10.99

fried panko-crusted 6 oz chicken breast, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, toasted brioche bun. served with seasoned shaved potatoes

Grilled Cheese Short Rib
$13.99

braised short rib, pepper jack, cheddar cheese and caramelized onions on toasted sourdough bread, served with shaved potatoes

Crab Cake Sliders
$12.99

Spicy authentic lump crab, on butter roll, arugula topped with zesty tartar sauce & leeks

Lobster Rolls
$18.99

lobster meat, garlic butter rolls, lobster sauce, dressed baby greens, and sauteed leeks

Roasted Pork Sliders
$12.99

Herb roasted pork, mini butter rolls, chipotle aioli, & spicy pikliz

Blue Cheese Sliders
$12.99

Marinated beef patties, dressed spring mix,, herb marinated tomato, red onion, melted blue cheese, candied rosemary bacon, & balsamic drizzle

Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
$13.99

braised beef short rib, pepper jack cheese, green and red pepper, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms

Side

Creamy Spinach
$6.99
Yukon Garlic Mash Potato
$5.99
Truffled Potato Wedge
$6.99
Candied Brussel Sprout
$6.99
Mac N Cheese
$6.99
Seasoned Crispy Fries
$6.99
Broccolini
$6.99

Drinks

Coke
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Coke Zero
$2.99
Sprite
$2.99
Minute Maid
$2.99