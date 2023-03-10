Restaurant header imageView gallery

Exotic Wings

1105 East 29th Street

Houston, TX 77009

3 Wings (Original)

$10.00

3 Wings (Lemon Pepper)

$10.00

3 Wings (Garlic Parmesan)

$10.00

3 Wings (Barbeque)

$10.00

3 Wings (Buffalo)

$10.00

3 Wings (Alfredo)

$10.00

3 Wings (Nashville Hot)

$10.00

3 Wings (Lemon Pepper Hot)

$10.00

6 Wings (Original)

$18.00

6 Wings (Lemon Pepper)

$18.00

6 Wings (Garlic Parmesan)

$18.00

6 Wings (Barbeque)

$18.00

6 Wings (Buffalo)

$18.00

6 Wings (Alfredo)

$18.00

6 Wings (Nashville Hot)

$18.00

6 Wings (Lemon Pepper Hot)

$18.00

10 Wings (Original)

$30.00

10 Wings (Lemon Pepper)

$30.00

10 Wings (Garlic Parmesan)

$30.00

10 Wings (Barbeque)

$30.00

10 Wings (Buffalo)

$30.00

10 Wings (Alfredo)

$30.00

10 Wings (Nashville Hot)

$30.00

10 Wings (Lemon Pepper Hot)

$30.00

Chicken Fettuccine Pasta

$10.00

Cauliflower Bites (Original)

$8.00

Cauliflower Bites (Lemon Pepper)

$8.00

Cauliflower Bites (Garlic Parmesan)

$8.00

Cauliflower Bites (Barbeque)

$8.00

Cauliflower Bites (Buffalo)

$8.00

Cauliflower Bites (Alfredo)

$8.00

Cauliflower Bites (Nashville Hot)

$8.00

Cauliflower Bites (Lemon Pepper Hot)

$8.00

Dirty Rice

$5.00

Corn on the Cobb

$5.00

Honey Glazed Carrots

$6.00

Classic Ceasar

$7.75

House Salad

$7.75

Water

$1.50

Sprite

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Tea

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Loaded Potatoe Skins-3

$5.50

Jalapeno Poppers-3

$5.50

3 Wings (Pineapple Jerk)

$10.00

6 Wings (Pineapple Jerk)

$18.00

10 Wings (Pineapple Jerk)

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1105 East 29th Street, Houston, TX 77009

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

