Exotica Indian Kitchen & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Modern Indian restaurant
Location
500 South College Street Suite # 150, Charlotte, NC 28202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chicago Pete's - Charlotte Center City
No Reviews
435 South Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurant