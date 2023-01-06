Restaurant header imageView gallery

Exotica Indian Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

500 South College Street Suite # 150

Charlotte, NC 28202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Potato & Peas Samosa

$8.00

Served with mint and tamarind chutney.

Curry Leaf Podi Idli/Coconut Chutney

$12.00

Chilly Paneer

$12.00

Chilli Cauliflower Florets

$12.00

kale Pakora Chaat

$12.00

Chennai style fried chicken

$16.00

Mangalorean Chicken Ghee Roast

$13.00

Hot & Spicy Chicken Lollipops

$16.00

Lamb Sukka Varuval

$20.00

Kebabs and Grill

Achari Paneer Tikka

$18.00

Tandoori Veggies/

$14.00Out of stock

Tandoori Chicken wings 6 pcs

$18.00

Chicken Malai Kebab

$18.00

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$18.00Out of stock

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$18.00Out of stock

Tandoori Lasooni Jinga

$18.00Out of stock

Clay Oven Grilled Lamb Chops

$22.00

Tandoori Chicken

$18.00

Veg Entree

Dhal Panchratan

$12.00

Dhal Makhani

$12.00

Kadai Paneer

$15.00

Malai Kofta

$13.00

Makai Saag Paneer

$15.00

Navrathan Korma

$13.00Out of stock

Okra Machiga Pulusu

$13.00Out of stock

Shaam Savera Kofta Curry

$16.00

Egg Plant Masala

$15.00

Bombay Chole

$15.00

Non Veg Entree

Butter Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Chettinad Chicken

$18.00

Jaipur Chicken Curry

$18.00

Lamb Rogan Josh

$22.00

Goat Masala Curry

$22.00

Lamb Korma

$22.00

Shrimp Moilee

$22.00

Nellore Chepala Pulusu

$18.00

Briyani and Rice

Exotica chicken Briyani

$18.00

Exotica Veg Briyani

$15.00

Exotica Veg Pulao

$15.00Out of stock

Basmathi Rice

$8.00

Saffron Rice

$12.00

Dosa

Traditional Plan Dosa

$12.00

Madras Masala Dosa

$13.00

Mysore Masala Dosa

$14.00

Ghee Podi Dosa

$13.00

Basil Pesto and Kale Dosa

$15.00

Spicy Andhra Dosa

$14.00

Onion Tomato Uttappam

$13.00

Mushroom Uttappam

$13.00

Paneer Tikka Dosa

$15.00

Chicken Kheema Dosa

$15.00

Indo Chinese Dosa

$15.00

Breads

Butter Naan

$4.00

Garlic Cilantro Naan

$4.00

Zatar Naan

$5.00

Butter Roti

$4.00

Middle East Naan

$5.00

Parmesan Naan

$5.00

Sides

Cucumber Raita

$1.00

Mirchi Ka Salan

$2.00

Desi Salad

$2.00

Tandoori Papad

$2.00

Mixed Veg Pickle

$2.00

Desserts

Angoori Jamun

$8.00

Kesar Rasmalai

$8.00

Mango Berry Delight

$9.00

Choc Brownie

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Masala tea

$4.00

Madras filter kapi

$5.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Fresh Lime Soda

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$11.00

Peach Lemonade

$11.00

Blueberry Fizz

Lunch Combos

Veg Lunch Combo

$13.00

Chicken Lunch Combo

$15.00

Goat Lunch Combo

$16.00

Veg Biryani Combo

$15.00

Chicken Biryani Combo

$16.00

Chef's Signature Meal

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Modern Indian restaurant

Location

500 South College Street Suite # 150, Charlotte, NC 28202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen - Dilworth/Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
500 East Morehead Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Chicago Pete's - Charlotte Center City
orange starNo Reviews
435 South Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Halcyon Flavors from the Earth
orange starNo Reviews
500 South Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Fahrenheit-Charlotte
orange star3.7 • 1,511
222 S Caldwell St Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Ilios Crafted Greek - SOUTH END
orange star4.7 • 1,312
1514 S. Church St. Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Resident Culture-South End
orange starNo Reviews
332 W Bland St, Suite C Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston