Exotic Hibachi

review star

No reviews yet

1312 1/2 N Durham Dr

Houston, TX 77008

Order Again

BLESSED ENTRE (1-MEAT COMBO)

CHICKEN

$17.00

SHRIMP

$20.00

STEAK

$23.00

SALMON

$26.00

LOBSTER

$29.00

DIVINE DUO (2-MEAT COMBO)

CHICKEN & STEAK

$27.00

STEAK & SHRIMP

$29.00

DREAM TEAM TRIO (3-MEAT COMBO)

STEAK & CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$33.00

SALMON & LOBSTER & SHRIMP

$40.00

LOBSTER & STEAK & SHRIMP

$47.00

DJ SPECIAL

CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$25.00

ADD ONS

SALMON

$19.00

LOBSTER

$24.00

EXTRAS

CHICKEN

$6.00

SHRIMP

$8.00

STEAK

$10.00

FRIED RICE

$5.00

HIBACHI VEGGIES

$5.00

SAUCE

$0.50

FRIED RICE & HIBACHI VEGGIES

ALL FRIED RICE

$10.00

ALL HIBACHI VEGGIES

$10.00

PUSHIN' (P)LATE

LOBSTER-STEAK-SHRIMP-CHICKEN-SALMON

$100.00

RED FLAG

WELL DONE

NO EGG IN FRIED RICE

NO HIBACHI VEGGIES

ASK ME

BLESSED (ADD ONS ONLY)

Exotic Rice & veggies

$12.00

Exotic Fried Rice

$8.00

Exotic Veggies

$8.00

Exotic Chicken ADD ON

$8.00

Exotic Shrimp ADD ON

$10.00

Exotic Steak ADD ON

$12.00

Exotic Salmon or Lobster ADD ON

$15.00

THE DREAM DEAL (1-MEAT COMBO)

CHICKEN

$13.00

SHRIMP

$17.00

STEAK

$19.00

SALMON

$22.00

LOBSTER

$25.00

THE DIVINE DUO (2-MEAT COMBO)

DIVINE CHICKEN & LOBSTER

$26.00

DIVINE CHICKEN & SALMON

$26.00

DIVINE CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$22.00

DIVINE LOBSTER & SALMON

$32.00

DIVINE SHRIMP & LOBSTER

$28.00

DIVINE SHRIMP & SALMON

$28.00

DIVINE STEAK & CHICKEN

$24.00

DIVINE STEAK & LOBSTER

$28.00

DIVINE STEAK & SALMON

$28.00

DIVINE STEAK & SHRIMP

$26.00

DJ'S 3-POINTER (3-MEAT COMBO)

DJ'S SEAFOOD 3-POINTER (SALMON-LOBSTER-SHRIMP)

$45.00

DJ'S SURF&TURF 3-POINTER (LOBSTER-SHRIMP-CHICKEN)

$40.00

DJ'S SURF&TURF 3-POINTER (LOBSTER-STEAK-CHICKEN)

$40.00

DJ'S SURF&TURF 3-POINTER (LOBSTER-STEAK-SHRIMP)

$45.00

DJ'S SURF&TURF 3-POINTER (SALMON-CHICKEN-STEAK)

$40.00

DJ'S SURF&TURF 3-POINTER (SALMON-LOBSTER-CHICKEN)

$45.00

DJ'S SURF&TURF 3-POINTER (SALMON-LOBSTER-STEAK)

$45.00

DJ'S SURF&TURF 3-POINTER (SALMON-SHRIMP CHICKEN)

$40.00

DJ'S SURF&TURF 3-POINTER (SALMON-SHRIMP-STEAK)

$45.00

DJ'S SURF&TURF 3-POINTER (SHRIMP-STEAK-CHICKEN)

$38.00

PUSHIN' (P)LATE

LOBSTER-STEAK-SHRIMP-CHICKEN-SALMON

$75.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1312 1/2 N Durham Dr, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

