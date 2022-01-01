Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Local Expedition - Sandy Springs

review star

No reviews yet

1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Plate 2
Plate 1
Wraps

Pick

Wraps

Wraps

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickled Onions, Parsley, Cilantro & Lemon Garlic sauce served on a warm Pita. Includes a mini side or choose UPSIZE side for $1 more.

Plate 1

Plate 1

$12.99

Choice of Protein, 1 side, Rice or Salad, & 2 Slices of Pita.

Plate 2

Plate 2

$15.49

Choice of Protein, 2 Sides, Rice or Garden Salad, & 2 Slices of Pita.

Just Sides

Just Sides

$10.99

Choice of any 3 Sides & 2 Slices of Pita.

Kids Plate

Kids Plate

$7.99

Choice of Protein, 1 Side, Rice or Garden Salad, 2 Slices of Pita, & a Juice Box or a Fountain Drink.

Salad

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, cotija cheese, red onions, parsley, oregano.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn, black beans, cotija cheese, jalapeños, tortilla strips.

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$14.49

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, Chinese noodles, wontons, green onions, mandarin oranges, carrots.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onions, tomatoes, and carrots.

Smoked & Grilled Wings

6 wings

6 wings

$8.49
12 wings

12 wings

$16.99
24 wings

24 wings

$32.99
40 wings

40 wings

$52.99
60 wings

60 wings

$74.99

Appetizer

3 pieces of Golden Brown Vegan Falafel placed under hummus and topped with parsley.
Hummus & Pita Plate

Hummus & Pita Plate

$6.99

Creamy garbanzo beans, cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, parsley, pickled onions, cotija cheese, and 6 Slices of Warm Pita Bread.

Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.49

Crunchy & Crispy Battered Fries in Veggie Oil garnished with parsley.

Local Fries

Local Fries

$5.99

Crunchy & Crispy Battered Fries topped with our signature cilantro & lemon garlic sauce, cotija cheese, parsley, and sumac.

Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.29

Crunchy & Crispy Battered Fries in Veggie Oil garnished with parsley.

Falafel w/ Hummus

Falafel w/ Hummus

$4.99

3 pieces of Golden Brown Vegan Falafel placed on top of hummus and topped with parsley.

Whole Pita

Whole Pita

$2.50
Vegan Potstickers

Vegan Potstickers

$4.99

5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*

LA Street Corn

LA Street Corn

$4.59

Char-Grilled Non GMO Corn on the cobb topped with our signature cilantro & lemon garlic sauce, parsley, cotija cheese and paprika.

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.29

Freshly Baked Every Morning

Dessert Pineapple

Dessert Pineapple

$6.49

Sprinkled with cinnamon & brown sugar and topped with 3 Scoops of Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Grilled Pineapple

Grilled Pineapple

$3.49

Sprinkled with Cinnamon & Brown Sugar.

A La Carte Side

A La Carte Side

$3.99

Individual side dishes

Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)

Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)

$4.99

All natural hormone free chicken breast seasoned with turmeric, salt and black pepper. Grilled on our wood fire grill.

Smoked Pulled Pork (GF)

Smoked Pulled Pork (GF)

$4.99

Our pulled pork is seasoned with our finest seasoning. Then its smoked for 12 hours then cooked on our flat top grill.

Grilled Baby Portobello Mushrooms (GF/Vegan)

Grilled Baby Portobello Mushrooms (GF/Vegan)

$6.99

Our portobello mushrooms are grilled on our wood fire grill and then sautéed in our pans with our finest seasoning and topped off with parsley.

Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF) 15 oz

Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF) 15 oz

$16.99

All natural hormone free chicken breast seasoned with turmeric, salt and black pepper. Grilled on our wood fire grill.

Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF) 25 oz

Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF) 25 oz

$26.99

All natural hormone free chicken breast seasoned with turmeric, salt and black pepper. Grilled on our wood fire grill.

Smoked Pulled Pork (GF) 15 oz

Smoked Pulled Pork (GF) 15 oz

$18.99

Our pulled pork is seasoned with our finest seasoning. Then its smoked for 12 hours then cooked on our flat top grill.

Smoked Pulled Pork (GF) Pork 25 oz

Smoked Pulled Pork (GF) Pork 25 oz

$31.99

Our pulled pork is seasoned with our finest seasoning. Then its smoked for 12 hours then cooked on our flat top grill.

15 oz Side

$14.99

15 oz of your favorite side

25 oz Side

$25.99

25 oz of your favorite side.

Sauces

8 oz

8 oz

$4.99
16 oz

16 oz

$9.99

Drinks

Honest Kids Juice Box (Apple)

Honest Kids Juice Box (Apple)

$1.39

Appley Ever After juice drink is sweetened with only fruit juice which means that it has less sugar than the leading kids juice drinks. It's also organic, gluten-free and non-gmo. NO ADDED SUGAR*

Honest Kids Juice Box (Grape)

Honest Kids Juice Box (Grape)

$1.39

Goodness grapeness juice drink is sweetened with only fruit juice which means that it has less sugar than the leading kids juice drinks. It's also organic, gluten-free and non-gmo. NO ADDED SUGAR*

Honest Kids Juice Box (Fruit Punch)

Honest Kids Juice Box (Fruit Punch)

$1.39

Super Fruit Punch Juice drink is sweetened with only fruit juice which means that it has less sugar than the leading kids juice drinks. It's also organic, gluten-free and non-gmo. NO ADDED SUGAR*

Honest Kids Juice Box (Lemonade)

Honest Kids Juice Box (Lemonade)

$1.39

Berry Berry Good Lemonade juice drink is sweetened with only fruit juice which means that it has less sugar than the leading kids juice drinks. It's also organic, gluten-free and non-gmo. NO ADDED SUGAR*

Boylan (Grape)

Boylan (Grape)

$2.99Out of stock

Boylan's Grape is quite refreshing formulation results in a near-perfect balance between sweetness, fizziness and grape flavor, bolstered by a deep purple color and a strong, fruity scent. Made with real cane sugar.

Boylans (Black Cherry)

Boylans (Black Cherry)

$2.99

The creamy black cherry flavor is sweet and amazingly refreshing. Truly a gourmet beverage. Made with real cane sugar.

Bundaberg

Bundaberg

$3.29

Bundaberg Ginger Beer made with the finest, Australian grown ginger and sugar cane, there's simply no compromise in ingredients or quality.

Celcius (Kiwi Guava)

Celcius (Kiwi Guava)

$3.99

CELSIUS an ideal pre-workout drink. It’s low in sodium and contains zero sugar, no aspartame, and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, Vegan, Kosher, and non-GMO. Its proprietary formula contains green tea extract and EGCG. It also includes guarana seed extract, ginger root for flavor and digestion, vitamin C, vitamin B.

Celcius (Wild Berry)

Celcius (Wild Berry)

$3.99

Celsius is a pre-exercise supplement drink powered by the unique MetaPlus formula containing good-for-you ingredients, such as Green Tea with EGCG, Ginger, Calcium, Chromium, B Vitamins and Vitamin C, all of which work together to raise metabolism, resulting in a sustained calorie burn while keeping you energized.

Celsius (Orange)

Celsius (Orange)

$3.99

CELSIUS an ideal pre-workout drink. Its low in sodium and contains zero sugar, no aspartame, and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. CELSIUS energy drinks are also Certified Vegan, Kosher, and non-GMO. Its proprietary formula contains green tea extract and EGCG.

Core Water

Core Water

$2.69

CORE Hydration is ultra-purified, has a pure crisp taste and just the right amount of electrolytes and minerals to work in harmony with your body's natural pH of 7.4 pH

Cranberry

Cranberry

$2.99

It's 100% juice made with the crisp, clean taste of real cranberries straight from the bog. Plus, it has no added sugar, a daily dose of vitamin C, and one cup of fruit, so it tastes good and it's good for you, too.

Gallon Dole Lemonade

$10.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$10.99

Gallon Unsweet Black Tea

$10.99
Humm KOMBUCHA (Mango Passionfruit)

Humm KOMBUCHA (Mango Passionfruit)

$5.99Out of stock

The Humm Organic Mango Passionfruit Kombucha prepared using cane sugar juice and organic raw kombucha, it is flavored with mango puree and passion fruit juice for a distinct taste. This kombucha contains probiotics that promote gut health and a strong immune system.

Humm KOMBUCHA (Strawberry Lemonade)

Humm KOMBUCHA (Strawberry Lemonade)

$5.99Out of stock
Ito En (Jasmine Green Tea)

Ito En (Jasmine Green Tea)

$3.99
Ito En (Unsweet Green Tea)

Ito En (Unsweet Green Tea)

$3.99
Karma (Strawberry Lemonade)

Karma (Strawberry Lemonade)

$3.99
Karma Water (Berry Cherry)

Karma Water (Berry Cherry)

$3.99
Karma Water (Blueberry Lemonade)

Karma Water (Blueberry Lemonade)

$3.99
Kevita (Pineapple/Peach)

Kevita (Pineapple/Peach)

$5.99
Kevita KOMBUCHA (Ginger)

Kevita KOMBUCHA (Ginger)

$5.99Out of stock
Life Water 1 Liter

Life Water 1 Liter

$3.49Out of stock
Life Water 700ml

Life Water 700ml

$2.69
Martinelli Apple Juice

Martinelli Apple Juice

$2.99
Martinelli Sparkling Soda (Apple Cider)

Martinelli Sparkling Soda (Apple Cider)

$3.29Out of stock
Martinelli Sparkling Soda (Apple)

Martinelli Sparkling Soda (Apple)

$3.29
San Pellegrino BTL

San Pellegrino BTL

$2.99
San Pellegrino Can (Blood Orange)

San Pellegrino Can (Blood Orange)

$2.99
San Pellegrino Can (Lemon)

San Pellegrino Can (Lemon)

$2.99
San Pellegrino Can (Orange)

San Pellegrino Can (Orange)

$2.99Out of stock
San Pellegrino Can (Orange/Pomegranate)

San Pellegrino Can (Orange/Pomegranate)

$2.99Out of stock
Springtime Water

Springtime Water

$1.65
Vital Proteins Collogen Water

Vital Proteins Collogen Water

$4.29Out of stock
Vitamin Water (Acai Blueberry Pomegranate)

Vitamin Water (Acai Blueberry Pomegranate)

$2.99
Vitamin Water (Dragonfruit)

Vitamin Water (Dragonfruit)

$2.99
Vitamin Water (Tropical Mango)

Vitamin Water (Tropical Mango)

$2.99
Peace Tea (Just Peachy)

Peace Tea (Just Peachy)

$2.59
Humm Zero Sugar (Raspberry Lemonade)

Humm Zero Sugar (Raspberry Lemonade)

$3.99Out of stock
Humm Zero Sugar (Peach Tea)

Humm Zero Sugar (Peach Tea)

$3.99
Seven Up (glass bottle)

Seven Up (glass bottle)

$2.99
Fanta Glass Bottle

Fanta Glass Bottle

$2.99
Vitamin Water (essential)

Vitamin Water (essential)

$2.99
Kevita (Raspberry Lemon)

Kevita (Raspberry Lemon)

$5.99Out of stock

S.Pellegrino Essenza (Tangerine & Wild strawberry)

$1.99

Monster Juice

$3.99

Boylan(Shirley Temple)

$2.99

Boylan (Birch Beer)

$2.99

Karma Water (Pineapple Mango)

$3.99

Vitamin Water (energy)

$2.99

Caribe (passion guava)

$4.99

Monster Super Sport

$3.99Out of stock

Peace Tea (Razzleberry)

$2.59

San pallegrino (orange prickly pear)

$2.99Out of stock

Alo Vera mango

$2.99Out of stock

San pellegrino (aranciata)

$2.99

San Pellegrino (Lemonata)

$2.99

Rose Lemonade

$3.49

Alo Essentials (Mango Delight)

$3.69

C2O Coconut water

$3.29

Sanpellegrino (Clementine & Peach)

$2.99

Essential water

$4.99

Golden Oolong tea

$3.99

Sanpellegrino (Melograno & Arancia)

$2.99

Sanpellegrino (Aranciata Rossa)

$2.99

Boylan (lemonade)

$2.99

Olipop Root Beer

$2.99

Sanpellegrino (Pompelmo)

$2.99

Synergy (Ginger)

$5.99

Cane Cola

$2.99

High Brew Coffee

$3.29

Organic Pure Coconut Water

$4.99

Path

$4.99

Boylan (Creamy Red Birch Beer)

$2.99

Boylan (Raspberry Seltzer)

$2.99

Health Ade (Passion fruit & Tangerine)

$6.99

Bubble Milk Tea

$2.99

Health Ade Kombucha (Bubbly Rose)

$6.99

Health Ade Kombucha (Pomegranate)

$6.99

Health Ade Kombucha (Pink Lady Apple)

$6.99

Boylan (Ginger Ale)

$2.99

Spindrift

$2.99

Baya (Raspberry Lime)

$3.99

Baya (Mango Guava)

$3.99

Jarritos (Pineapple)

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.99

Bai Supertea (Socorro Sweet)

$3.99

Bai Supertea (Nariño Peach)

$3.99

Bai Supertea (Rio Raspberry)

$3.99

Bai Supertea (Tanzania Lemon)

$3.99

Alcoholic Beverages

Basement (IPA)16 oz

$7.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Creature Comforts TROPICALIA (IPA)

$6.00

Doc's Cider (Pear)

$6.99

Freak Show Wine (Cabernet)

$8.99

Freak Show Wine (Chardonnay)

$8.99

Fire Maker Way Down Yonder (LAGER)

$6.99

Guenoc SAUVIGNON BLANC

$7.99

Kendall Jackson (Chardonnay) 375mL

$15.99

Kim Crawford (Sauvignon Blanc)

$8.99

La Vostra PROSECCO

$9.99

Martini & Rossi (ROSE)

$9.00

Moscato MYX

$9.00

New Realm Hoptropolis (IPA)

$6.99

Pantoon NEW WAVE (Blonde Ale)

$6.99

Rapturous (Raspberry Sour)

$6.00

River Rat (Kolsch)

$6.00

River Rat (Coffee Stout)

$6.00

Rondel Brut (Dry)

$8.99

Salt Life (LAGER)

$6.00

Six Bridges Shelby (Golden Ale)

$5.99

Stella Artois (LAGER)

$5.00

STILLFIRE (College Drop Out) (LIGHT LAGER)

$8.99

STILLFIRE (Blonde Ale)

$8.99

STILLFIRE (BLUE BANDITO) (Mexican LAGER)

$8.99

STILLFIRE (Breaking Bad)

$8.99

STILLFIRE (Koastal Krush) (Mimosa Sour)

$8.99

STILLFIRE (Orange Diva)

$8.99

Sweetwater (IPA) 16oz

$6.50

Terrapin (GOLDEN ALE)

$6.00

Tucker GEORGIA RED (LAGER)

$6.99

UKIYO (Rice LAGER)

$6.00

White Claw (Black Cherry)

$5.00

White Claw (Mango)

$5.00

Woodbridge CABERNET (RED WINE) 187mL

$8.00

Woodbridge CHARDONNAY (WHITE WINE) 187mL

$8.00

Basement (POG)

$7.50

ORPHEUS ATLANTA (TART PLUM SAISON)

$5.99

Still Fire (Glory Haze)

$8.99

Ironmonger (ZeroMiles)

$7.50

Ironmonger (You Have Feelings?)

$8.99

Vostra (Prosecco Rose)

$9.99

Lunar (Lychee)

$6.49

Lunar (Yuzu)

$6.49

Lunar (Plum)

$6.49

Stella Artois

$5.00

Atlanta Hard Cider

$6.99

Fat Tire

$5.49

Sierra Nevada

$5.49

Thistly Cross (Scottish Cider)

$5.99

Community Meals

Small Community Meals

Small Community Meals

$54.99

Feeds 3-4. Hormone Free All Natural grilled chicken breast, two sides, rice or garden salad, pita, and our signature sauces.

Large Community Meals

Large Community Meals

$69.99

Feeds 3-5. Comes w/ Hormone Free All Natural grilled chicken breast or Hormone Free All Natural grilled chicken breast & Smoked Pulled Pork , three sides, rice or garden salad, pita, and our signature sauces.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

With flavors representing Asia, Turkey, and Europe, just to name a few, our dishes are bringing a new global influence to the food scenes in Alpharetta and Sandy Springs. Our menu boasts a diverse range of meals all made with ingredients sourced right here, and all cooked over hickory and oak. We're husband-and-wife owned, and our entire team's committed to expanding the culinary options here in town, one falafel or LA street corn at a time. When you're ready to introduce the family to some new flavors, we're there the place!

Website

Location

1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

Gallery
Local Expedition image
Local Expedition image
Local Expedition image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sugar Shane's - Sandy Springs - 1110 Hammond Dr Suite 30
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Hammond Dr Suite 30 Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
Alon's Bakery and Market - Dunwoody
orange star4.3 • 1,385
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Atlanta GA (Permiter Center)
orange star4.4 • 345
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
Joey D's Oak Room - Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Crown Pointe Pkwy Dunwoody, GA 30338
View restaurantnext
Wholesume Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1260 Ashford crossing Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Dunwoody, GA
orange starNo Reviews
4709 ashford dunwoody rd atlanta, GA 30338
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sandy Springs

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sandy Springs
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston