The Local Expedition - Sandy Springs

review star

No reviews yet

1110 Hammond Drive

Suite 15

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Order Again

Pick

Wraps

$8.99

Plate 1

$10.49

Plate 2

$12.99

Just Sides

$8.99

Kids Plate

$5.99

Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Southwest Salad

$7.99

Chinese Chicken Salad

$10.99

Wings

6 wings

$6.99

12 wings

$12.99

18 Wings

$18.99

20 wings

$19.99

24 wings

$23.99

40 Wings

$39.99

60 Wings

$55.99

Something Special

Falafel

$3.99

Hummus Plate

$5.99

LA Street Corn

$3.49

Local Fries

$4.99

Large Fries

$3.99

Small Fries

$2.99

Potstickers

$3.99

2 Pita Slices

$0.50

Whole Pita

$1.50

Pickled Onion

$0.50

Dry Wing Rub Seasoning

$0.50

Cojita Cheese

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Sweets

Cookies

$2.50

Dessert Pineapple

$5.00

Grilled Pineapple

$2.50

Melon Bar

$2.00

A La Carte Side

A La Carte Side

$3.00

Chicken

$3.50

Pork

$3.50

Portobello Mushrooms

$5.99

Chicken 15 oz

$9.99

Chicken 25 oz

$16.99

Pork 15 oz

$12.99

Pork 25 oz

$19.99

15 oz Side

$9.99

25 oz Side

$19.99

Sauces

8 oz

$4.99

16 oz

$9.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.69

16oz Dasani

$1.65

700ml Life Water

$2.69

1 Liter Life Water

$3.19

Honest Kids Juice Box

$0.99

San Pellegrino BTL

$2.69

San Pellegrino Can

$2.49

Vos Water

$3.29

Bubly Water

$2.19

Boylans

$2.99

Bundaberg

$3.29

Kombucha

$3.99

Gallon Teas

$9.99

Martinelli

$2.79

Izze

$2.99

Izze Cans

$1.99

Hubert's

$3.29

Coconut Water

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1110 Hammond Drive, Suite 15, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

Gallery
The Local Expedition image
The Local Expedition image
The Local Expedition image

