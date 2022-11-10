Restaurant header imageView gallery
Experiment Coffee and Pastry

review star

No reviews yet

1135 W Geneva Dr

Tempe, AZ 85282

Order Again

Popular Items

Fruit & Cheese Danish
Cold Brew Coffee
Iced Americano

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Bacon, egg and 3 pepper colby cheese on our signature JRB english muffin.

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.50

Peanut butter and mixed berry jelly on our toasted English muffin.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Fresh Artisan Bread topped with avocado.

Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

Fried chicken breast topped with mayo and pickles on a brioche bun. Or make it a deluxe an add, lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Specials

Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$4.75
Cannoli

Cannoli

$2.75Out of stock

Traditional Cannoli filled with a lightly sweetened & whipped ricotta, with a hint of cinnamon. Topped with a dusting of powdered sugar, and mini chocolate chips.

Hot Coffee

Doppio

Doppio

$2.75

double shot

Quad

Quad

$4.00

quadruple shot

Signature Latte

$4.50

espresso, bourbon syrup, honey, steamed milk, and whipped cream

Café Mocha

$4.75

espresso, chocolate, steamed milk, whipped cream

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75

espresso, white chocolate, steamed milk, whipped cream

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.75

Signature Espresso with steamed milk, and delicious homemade pumpkin pie sauce, topped with a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.

Cookie Butter Latte

$4.75

Signature Espresso with steamed milk, and real Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter Spread mixed in. Served with a Biscoff Cookie on top.

S'more Latte

$4.75

Toasted marshmallow latte with graham cracker, chocolate drizzle and a marshmallow fluff topped with more graham cracker, chocolate drizzle and a Hershey chocolate piece.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

espresso, vanilla, steamed milk, milk foam and caramel topped

Café Latte

$4.25

espresso, steamed milk, milk foam

Cappuccino

$4.25

espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam

Flat White

$4.25

espresso and steamed milk

Breve

$5.25

espresso, steamed half & half and foam

Café Macchiato

$2.75

espresso with a spot of foamed milk

Latte Macchiato

$3.75

steamed milk, espresso, milk foam

Americano

$3.00

espresso and hot water

Long Black

$3.00

double espresso over 100ml of hot water

Red Eye

$3.50

espresso and coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Pour over Coffee

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Brewed coffee with steamed milk topped with milk foam

Cold Coffee

Coffee Milkshake

Coffee Milkshake

$7.75Out of stock

cold brew and vanilla ice cream

Affogato

Affogato

$4.00

Vanilla Bean ice cream topped with a hot double-shot of espresso.

Frappe

$4.00

espresso, milk, cream and ice blended

Iced Signature Latte

$4.50

espresso, bourbon syrup, honey and milk

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.75

espresso, chocolate and milk topped with whip cream

Iced White Chocolate Latte

$4.75

espresso, white chocolate, and milk topped with whip cream

Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.75

Signature Espresso, milk, ice, and our delicious homemade pumpkin pie sauce. Topped with a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.

Iced Cookie Butter Latte

Iced Cookie Butter Latte

$4.75

Signature Espresso, milk, ice, and real Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter Spread mixed in. Served with a Biscoff Cookie on top.

Iced S'more Latte

Iced S'more Latte

$4.75

Toasted marshmallow latte with graham cracker, chocolate drizzle and a marshmallow fluff topped with more graham cracker, chocolate drizzle and a Hershey chocolate piece.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

espresso, vanilla and milk topped with caramel drizzle

Iced Latte

$4.25

Iced Americano

$3.00
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.75

cold brewed coffee

Campfire Cold Brew

$4.25

Cold brew with and oak barrel, toasted marshmallow, and half n half topped with whole toasted marshmallow.

Iced Coffee

$2.75

drip coffee over ice

Teas

Hot Tea

$3.50

Black, Earl Grey or Green

London Fog Latte

$4.50

Earl Grey, steamed milk and vanilla

Chai Tea

$3.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

chai tea and steamed milk

Matcha Latte

$5.00

matcha and steamed milk

Iced Tea

$2.75

black or hibiscious

Iced Tea Lemonade

$3.00

choice of iced tead and lemonade

Blended Fruit Tea

Blended Fruit Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh brewed iced tea, lemonade, and fruit blended with your choice of flavor to make the perfect summer drink.

Iced Chai Tea

$3.00

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Chai Tea and Milk over Ice

Iced Matcha Tea

$3.50

Matcha Tea over Ice

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

matcha and milk over ice

Iced Specialty Matcha Latte

$5.50

Protein Smoothie

Banana Blueberry

Banana Blueberry

$6.50

One banana and two cups of blueberries blended with organic protein powder and milk.

Strawberry Blueberry

$6.50

Other drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

chocolate, steamed milk and whipped cream

Steamer

$3.00

flavored Syrup and steamed milk

Orange Juice

$2.25

Simply Orange Juice

Soda

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

16oz Dasani Water

Lemonade

$4.00

Pastry

Fruit & Cheese Danish

Fruit & Cheese Danish

$5.00

Hand Rolled Danish baked with cream cheese filling and topped with fresh fruit.

Pear & Gorgonzola Danish

Pear & Gorgonzola Danish

$5.50

Savory Danish filled with sliced pear, red onion & gorgonzola cheese with a sweet glaze.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

JRB signature Cinnamon Knot

Croissant

Croissant

$4.50

Traditional Croissant

Dutch Apple Pie Croissant

Dutch Apple Pie Croissant

$5.00

Our classic croissant dough with homemade apple pie filling, topped with streusel & crystal sugar.

Hazelnut Croissant

Hazelnut Croissant

$5.00

Croissant filled with a hazelnut spread, topped with crushed hazelnuts.

Caprese Croissant

Caprese Croissant

$5.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Croissant with European Chocolate Batons inside

Spanakopita Croissant

$5.50

Our classic croissant dough, with a traditional spanakopita filling (spinach, garlic, onion, mixed with feta, ricotta, & herbs).

Raspberry Croissant

Raspberry Croissant

$5.00
Espresso Croissant

Espresso Croissant

$4.75

Our flavorful espresso blended in the butter before it is layered into the dough and filled with a cheesecake filling

Black Forest Ham and Gruyere Cheese Croissant

Black Forest Ham and Gruyere Cheese Croissant

$5.50
Maple Pecan Scone

Maple Pecan Scone

$4.75Out of stock

Delicious maple scone, topped with a maple glaze & pecans - with pecans inside the scone too!

Peanut Butter and Jelly Scone

Peanut Butter and Jelly Scone

$4.50

Traditional scone with peanut butter chips and blueberry craisins

Cookie

Maple Shortbread Cookie

Maple Shortbread Cookie

$3.00

Classic English shortbread, cut out in the shape of a maple leaf. Topped with delicious, sweet maple icing.

Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Chip cookie with Pecans

The Best Cookie

The Best Cookie

$3.50

Cookie loaded with everything

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie

Budton CBD Chocolate Chip Cookie 3 Pack

Budton CBD Chocolate Chip Cookie 3 Pack

$18.00Out of stock

Fruitbread

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$7.00

Banana Nut Bread

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$7.00

Pumkin bread drizzled with cinnamon icing

Lemon Bread

Lemon Bread

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon bread topped with lemon zest icing.

Muffins & Cupcakes

Mixed Berry Muffin

Mixed Berry Muffin

$5.00

Sour cream muffin batter with mixed berries and topped with streusel

Strawberry & White Chocolate Muffin

Strawberry & White Chocolate Muffin

$4.75

Sour cream batter filled with fresh strawberries and white chocolate chips.

Fresh Bread

Levain Baguette

Levain Baguette

$3.00Out of stock

Demi Levain Baguette

Levain Dinner Roll 2 pack

Levain Dinner Roll 2 pack

$2.00Out of stock

Levain dinner roll made with flour, water, salt and yeast

English Muffins 6pack

English Muffins 6pack

$10.00

Fellow Product

Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle

Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle

$149.00Out of stock
Corvo EKG Electric Kettle

Corvo EKG Electric Kettle

$149.00

Stagg (XF) Pour-Over Set

$99.00
Monty Milk Art Cups Set

Monty Milk Art Cups Set

$30.00
Atmos Vacuum Canister

Atmos Vacuum Canister

$25.00
Carter Everywhere Mug

Carter Everywhere Mug

$35.00
Eddy Steaming Pitcher

Eddy Steaming Pitcher

$30.00

Carter Move Mug

$37.00

by JRB (2 Day Notice)

Chocolate Chip Cookies 1 dz

Chocolate Chip Cookies 1 dz

$28.00

JRB's signature chocolate chip cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie 1 Dozen

$28.00

JRB's signature oatmeal cookie.

Shortbread Cookie 1 Dozen

Shortbread Cookie 1 Dozen

$28.00

Sugar Cookie 1 Dozen

$28.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie 1 Dozen

$28.00

Cinnamon Knots 6 pack

$18.00

Croissants Large 6 Pack

$18.00

Blueberry Muffins 6 Pack

$18.00

Lemon Poppy Muffins 6 Pack

$18.00

Pumpkin Muffins 6 Pack

$18.00

Chocolate Muffins 6 pack

$18.00

Chocolate Cheese Muffins 6 Pack

$18.00

Apple Cinnamon Muffins 6 Pack

$18.00

Banana Nut Muffins 6 Pack

$18.00

Zucchini Walnut Muffins 6 Pack

$18.00

Fruit Breads Small Each

$12.00

Artisan Pan Au Levain Baguette Each

$3.00

Artisan Pan Au Levain Loaf Each

$7.00

Artisan Kalamata Olive Loaf Each

$9.00

Artisan Cranberry Walnut Loaf Each

$9.00

Artisan Asiago Garlic Rosemary Loaf Each

$9.00

Artisan Pan Au Levain Dinner Rolls 1 Dozen

$8.00

Artisan Pan Au Levain Hoagie Rolls 1 Dozen

$8.00

Artisan 3 Cheese Jalepeno Loaf Each

$10.00

Artisan Sourdough Loaf Each

$8.00

Artisan Rye Loaf Each

$8.00

Challah Each

$10.00

Brioche Texas Toast Bread Each

$10.00

Brioche Hamburger Buns 1 Dozen

$12.50

French Hoagie Rolls 1 Dozen

$10.00

Garlic Bread

$15.00

Chocolate Ganache Cake Each

$24.00

Scones Frozen Thaw And Bake 1 Dozen

$32.00

Cookies Frozen Thaw And Bake 2 Dozen

$42.00

Muffin Batter 5 Pounds Thaw, Scoop And Bake

$30.00

Sour Dough Sandwich Loaf Sliced Each

$7.00

French Sandwich Loaf Sliced Each

$7.00

Rye Sandwich Loaf Sliced Each

$7.00

9 Grain Sandwich Loaf Sliced Each

$7.00

Wheat Sandwich Loaf Sliced Each

$7.00

Marble Rye Sandwich Loaf Each

$7.00

Thanksgiving Orders (Pre-Orders for Nov 22 & 23)

Pumpkin Pie

$26.00

Apple Pie

$26.00
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$32.00

Cranberry Pear Tart

$22.00
Pecan Tart

Pecan Tart

$26.00

Brioche Dinner Rolls

$8.00

Wheat Rolls

$6.50

Asiago Garlic Rosemary Loaf

$9.00

Kalamata Olive Loaf

$9.00

Cranberry Walnut Loaf

$9.00

Levain Loaf

$6.50
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$7.00

Banana Nut Bread

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Coffee, Pastries, Breakfast and Lunch

Location

1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282

Directions

Gallery
Experiment at JRB image
Experiment at JRB image

Map
