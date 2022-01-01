The Explorium Brewpub Southridge

RoMaCraft Toro

$12.00

From one of the best butique cigar makers in the world, this no-nonsense blend features a Cameroon binder atop Nicaraguan long-fillers from Esteli, Condega, and Pueblo Nuevo. What makes this cigar unique is the uber-spicy Ecuadorian Habano ligero wrapper leaf. This is a full body and full flavor cigar that has been making fanatics return to the trough for years. Featuring heady notes of white pepper, earth, and a boldy spicy sweetness, this is one concoction with a recipe for greatness.