The Explorium Brewpub Southridge
5300 S 76th St, Unit 1450A
Greendale, WI 53129
Popular Items
Crowler
ADD Explorium crowler Koozie SPECIAL
a 32 oz crowler koozie to fit crowlers of Explorium beer
Crowler Apple Ale
Crowler Baklava
Crowler Captain Kidd's
This hoppy IPA is bittered by generous portions of Magnum and Mosaic hops, finished with Equinox in the kettle and dry-hopped with Mosaic. All that hoppiness is balanced by a generous malt backbone.
Crowler Cider
Blackberry cider from Aeppletreow winery
Crowler Crocus
Crowler Doc Rae
Named for the Scottish explorer, this ale is deep amber in color, with roast caramel character, and a warming alcohol presence. This big, charismatic Scotch Ale will cure what ails you
Crowler Humboldt's Hefe
(GLUTEN) South German-style wheat beer produced with German grains, hops, and Weinstephan yeast. Expect a light-bodied beer with a hazy or cloudy appearance due to suspended yeast and wheat protein.
Crowler Island Hopper
Crowler Key Lime
Crowler Kiwi Squeeze
Crowler Lime Lager
Crowler Livingstone's
St. David Livingstone needed a porter for his many adventures. This roasty, full-bodied Imperial Porter is brewed with easy qualifying in mind.
Crowler Mango Hefe
Crowler Mexican Malt Liquor
Crowler Oktoberfest
Crowler Rye'd the Hemp
Crowler Strwberry Chzck
Crowler Tripel
Pint Glass
Lager Glass
Snifter Glass
Tulip Glass
Sample Glass
Blue Stone Mug
Coffee Mug
Bourbon Glass
4pk Bourbon Glass
32oz Souvineer Growler
Packaged Beer to go!
BA Cinnamon Quad
BA Shackleton's Can
Blueberry Cheesecake 4 Pack
Clementine Seltzer 4 Pack
Cran Cocktail 4 Pack
Cream City Crusher 4 pack
4.5% ABV - 11 IBU - The ultimate lawnmower beer! Before beer, Milwaukee was famous for its cream colored brick and became known as Cream City. So before Pabst, Schlitz, and Miller, Milwaukee was famous for brick. So in an ode to our home, we introduce a crushable golden ale available in cans only. Crush one today!
Damn! Double IPA 4 Pack
8.8% ABV - 74 IBU - Chuck Norris vs. Lebowski. This is a big, meaty double IPA that will create a battle in your mouth of intense hops, strong honey and citrus flavor.8.8% ABV - 74 IBU
Fundament 22oz Bomber
Gourdland 4 Pack
Hard Ginger Beer 4 Pack
Hard Root Beer 4 Pack
Hashing It Out 4 pack
Hibiscus Peche 22 oz. Bomber
I'll Trade yah PB& J 4 Pack
Kriek 22oz Bomber
Lemon Cheesecake 4 pack
LITSvX: VDH 4 Pack
LITSvX: VDH 4 Pack
Mixed Berry 4 Pack
Old Fashioned Seltzer 4 Pack
One in Four 4-Pack
Orange Cream 4 Pack
5% ABV - 11 IBU - The orange dreamsicle version of our Cabot's Cream Ale. Natural orange zest and vanilla give this beer a flavor reminiscent of a hot summer afternoon enjoying the most decadent Popsicle ever made!
PB Stout 2 pack
Pina Colada Seltzer 4 Pack
Red Ryder 4 Pack
Strawberry Tangerine Seltzer 4 Pack
Tastes Like Blue 4 Pack
Tastes Like Green 4 Pack
Tastes Like Purple 4 Pack
N/A Beverages
Fresca
32oz Soda To Go
Root Beer 4 pack
Creamy, sweet, spicy, and delicious all in one no-alcohol package. We make this in house.
FreeWave N\A IPA
Upside Down N\A
Crowler Coke
Crowler Diet Coke
Crowler Sprite
Crowler Orange Fanta
Crowler Mr. Pibb
Crowler Iced Tea
Crowler Lemonade
Crowler Seltzer
Crowler Tonic
Crowler Arnold Palmer
Chef's Weekly Specials
Appetizers
House Wings
A full pound of fresh jumbo wings brined, fried dark & crispy, then tossed in sauce. Served with carrots & celery with your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch. The best wings in Milwaukee!
Boneless Wings
A generous portion of house-breaded white meat chicken tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch dressing
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Zesty breaded and fried cauliflower bites served with carrots, celery, topped with queso fresco and microgreens and a side of ranch for dipping
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Two grilled corn tortillas filled with blackened shrimp, arugula, mango pico, avocado with a drizzle of sour cream.
Truffle Fries
Crispy fries tossed with coarse sea salt, white truffle oil, and Parmesan cheese; served with lemon-caper aïoli
Brussel Sprouts
Fried sprouts tossed with thick cut bacon and balsamic vinegar glaze
Cheesy Bread
A full size pizza crust brushed with garlic oil and topped with house blend cheese and shredded cheddar then baked in our Woodstone oven. Served with ranch and marinara dipping sauces
Chicharrón
These pork rinds are fried to order, then tossed with Tajin seasoning and served with a fresh lime wedge and Valentina hot sauce on the side
Cheese Curds
Proper Wisconsin-style fried beer battered curds served with raw veggies and a side of ranch dipping sauce.
LCD Cheese
Pepper Jack cheese and buffalo sauce fried in hand rolled wonton shells. Three rolls served with a side of ranch.
Reuben Rolls
Tender house-made corned beef layered with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing hand-rolled in wonton shells and fried. Three rolls served with a side of thousand island.
Bacon Pint
A pint glass stuffed with sweet candied bacon that has been crisped with a mixture of GR house beer and brown sugar
Fried Meatloaf
Our signature bacon wrapped meatloaf chunked, then buttermilk fried. Served with horsey sauce and tangy Doc Rae BeerBQ on the side
Cheese & Ale Dip
Doc Rae Scotch Ale, our blend of cheeses, roasted red peppers, and toasted baguette slices (Add GF hearth bread ... 4)
Big A** Pretzel
A bad to the bone start to any meal. A one-pound Milwaukee Pretzel Co. pretzel, brushed with garlic oil, and finished in the hearth; served with house-made Düsseldorf mustard dip and creamy beer cheese
Hummus
House-made roasted red pepper hummus; kalamata olive tapenade; served with hearth bread (Add GF hearth bread... 4)
Burgers
Brew Burger
Your basic burger, juicy and delish! Served on a pretzel bun with your choice of cheese: Alpine Swiss, Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper jack, Brick or American
Blat Burger
1/2 lb angus beef patty served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado on a brioche bun.
All-American
Your burger will come on a fresh brioche bun and piled high with American cheese, crisp bacon, freedom fries and tangy Doc Rae BeerBQ sauce
Quesadilla Burger
Fajita seasoned beef patty, pepper jack, cheddar, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo pressed and grilled between two tortilla shells. Served with a side of sour cream.
BOMB
A burger patty topped with bacon, cheddar, provolone, Livingstone's Porter caramelized onions then wrapped in pizza dough and baked. Served with Horsey Sauce. (Only available medium to well done)
Brick Burger
A thick and juicy 1/2 Pound bison topped with melted Widmer's Brick cheese, porter braised onions, mushroom blend, and sun-dried tomato aïoli on a brioche bun.
The Beast
A blackened 1/2 lb. Bison patty topped with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, and pickled red onions; served on a pretzel burger bun. Two hands and extra napkins required.
Jenny Burger
Seared turkey patty topped with house made basil pesto, melted Provolone cheese, and roasted red peppers served on a brioche burger bun.
Bean Burger
Pepper jack, raw red onion, and avocado; served on a brioche bun. We make this patty from scratch in-house and it's the best around! (NOT vegan due to egg.)
*Daily Soups*
*Cheese Soup
Creamy yet sharp from copious amounts of Wisconsin cheddar, infused with house beer and grain mustard, topped with house-made pretzel croutons.
*Baked Eng. Onion
Livingstones Porter braised onions in a rich beef broth; topped with toasted croutons covered in melted Alpine Swiss cheese
*Soup of the day.
Ask us what's cooking!
Quart Cheese Soup.
Creamy yet sharp from copious amounts of Wisconsin cheddar, infused with house beer and grain mustard, topped with house-made pretzel croutons.
Quart English Onion.
Livingstones Porter braised onions in a rich beef broth; topped with toasted croutons covered in melted Alpine Swiss cheese
Quart Soup Of the day.
Ask us what's cooking!
Entrées
Churrasco Steak
A 6oz Angus Beef Flat Iron steak seasoned and grilled to medium, then sliced and topped with chimichurri served with a side of seasoned fries. Served on a hot cast iron skillet.
Signature Meatloaf
Ground beef, pork, and veal meatloaf wrapped in bacon and glazed with Doc Rae BeerBQ all topped with fried onion shreds served over mashed potatoes with seasonal vegetables and a side of house-made horsey sauce
Carnitas Tacos
Three corn tortillas piled high with carnitas style pork topped with fresh mango pico de gallo, shaved lettuce and queso fresco; served with fire roasted tomato salsa and cilantro rice
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Cavatappi pasta tossed with roasted mushrooms, baby spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes, in a rich Alfredo sauce
Crispy Salmon
A salmon fillet pan seared and topped with a honey glaze made with GR house beer. Served cilantro rice and a side of sautéed seasonal vegetables.
Fish (cod) & Chips
Atlantic cod beer-battered and fried crispy golden brown; served with fries, creamy coleslaw, and traditional house-made tartar sauce.
Desserts
Cast Iron Cookie
A gluten free chocolate chip cookie baked in the hearth then topped with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream and drizzled with salted caramel.
Cast Iron Brownie
Warm fudge brownie topped with ice cream, caramel and chocolate syrup
Scoop Ice Cream
Buy Chef a Beer
Enjoy your meal? Buy the kitchen a pint of house beer!
Pizzas
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our house BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda and our house blend cheese, chicken, red onion. Finished with a sprinkle of cilantro.
The Made Man
Our MOST popular pizza with red sauce, house cheese blend, Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, red onion, pepperoni and lightly topped with red pepper flakes
Neapolitan Daisy
Our take on the classic Margherita pizza with San Marzano tomato red sauce, fresh mozzarella, chiffonade basil and finished with a drizzle of olive oil.
Brewers Choice
Red sauce, house cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, pickled red onion, basil, poblano pepper.
Roast Mushroom Pie
Herb Alfredo sauce, house cheese blend, feta cheese, red onion, roasted mushroom blend, roasted red peppers.
Buffalo Chicken
Extra medium buffalo sauce base, shredded white meat chicken, pickled onions, house blend cheese, sprinkle of bleu cheese finished with a drizzle of ranch
Genoa Scampi
Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese, sun dried tomatoes and split shrimp (Another house favorite!)
BYO Pizza
House Made pizza crust with red sauce, house blend cheese and your choice of toppings
BYO Family Size
BYO Calzone
inside this turn-over style pizza you'll find creamy ricotta and house cheese blend. Red sauce on the side and add whichever toppings you would like!
BYO Flatbread
Thin, crispy and light flatbread crust ready for your choice of feta cheese, house blend cheese OR fresh blend mozzarella then add the toppings you like!
Salads
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
A blackened and sliced chicken breast served over hearts of romaine tossed in house caesar dressing with grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, pretzel croutons and shaved parmesan.
Brewhouse Chop Salad
Grilled and sliced flat iron steak, crisp bacon, mixed greens, grape tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, pretzel croûtons, candied walnuts and diced pear; chopped and tossed with bleu cheese dressing
Berry Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast over a bed of baby spinach with raspberry, blackberry, strawberry, cashew, and feta cheese; dressed with champagne vinaigrette
Salmon Genovese Salad
Pesto smeared salmon fillet over a bed of romaine hearts, with Roma tomatoes, candied walnuts, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic orange vinaigrette
Side House Salad
Spring mixed topped with onions, carrot shreds, cherry tomatoes, croutons and choice of dressing.
Side Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with shaved parmasean, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and pretzel croutons.
Double side house salad
Spring mixed topped with onions, carrot shreds, cherry tomatoes, croutons and choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
The Big Blat
It's just like a BLT, only much better! Grilled sourdough bread piled high with crisp bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced avocado, and mayo
Cuban Sandwich
Grilled and pressed Cuban roll layered with mustard, Swiss cheese, pulled pork, ham, and pickles. The best Cuban sandwich outside of Ybor City!
Reuben Sandwich
Tender house-made corned beef trimmed, then sliced thick and piled high on grilled marble rye bread with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, and melted Swiss.
Capri Baguette
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil chiffonade on a soft French-style bun; finished with balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil, coarse salt, and black pepper
Sconnie Cheese
Sourdough bread grilled with a crispy Parmesan cheese crust, filled with cheddar and provolone cheese, thick cut bacon, and tomato
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
The best damn sandwich north of the Mason-Dixon Line! Nashville HOT breaded and fried chicken breast on a brioche bun topped with pickles and slaw.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried breast of chicken on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of cheese. Try it with a wing sauce +.50!
French Dip and Swiss
Slow roasted, trimmed & thinly sliced beef on a warmed French roll with swiss cheese. Served with au jus.
Sides/Sauce/Extras
Side Ranch
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Mayo
Side 1000 Island
Side Balsamic Orange
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Caesar Dress
Side Doc Rae BBQ
Side French
Side Garlic Parm
Side Honey Sirracha
Side Horsey Sauce
Side Lemon-Caper Aïoli
Side Mango Jerk
Side Marinara
Side Phoenix Sauce
Side Siracha Mayo
Side Sun-Dried Tomato Aïoli
Side Sweet Thai Sauce
Side Tartar Sauce
Side Buffalo Ranch
Side Nashville Hot Sauce
Side Ketchup
Side Truffle Oil
12oz Sauce to go
A la carte sides - selection button
Side Applesauce
Side Avocado
Side Black Olives
Side Blue Cheese Crumbles
Side Brussel Sprouts
Side Celery and Carrots
Side Lemons
Side Slaw
Small To-go pickles
Large to-go pickles
Side Horseradish
Side Bacon
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Blackened Chicken
Side Scrambled Egg
Side Over Easy Egg
Side Over Hard Egg
Side Fried Cod (2 Pieces)
Side Salmon
Side Steak
Side Bison Patty
Side Beef Patty
2 Pieces Perch(fri Only)
A la Carte Sides.
Fish Friday
Friday Perch
Fresh Perch from sustainable Great Lakes' fisheries. Lightly breaded, fried, and served with house-made tartar sauce, creamy coleslaw, rye bread, and your choice of potato
Sea Bass Entree
Blackened sea bass, with a mango avocado salsa. Served on a bed of rice, and a side of seasonal veggies.
Baked Cod
Baked Atlantic cod finished with butter. Served with seasonal veggies and your choice of potato. Tartar sauce and creamy coleslaw upon request.
Fish (cod) & Chips
Atlantic cod beer-battered and fried crispy golden brown; served with fries, creamy coleslaw, and traditional house-made tartar sauce.
Kids
Popcorn Chicken
6 oz gluten free boneless chicken bites served with a side of ranch, veggie sticks, and fries.
Kids Pizza
Red sauce, cheese and choice of one topping (Additional toppings extra)
Kids Chzburger
1/4lb beef burger with choice of cheese on a brioche bun; served with fries, mashed red potatoes, or kettle chips
Kids Grill Chz
Sourdough bread grilled with american cheese; served choice of side
Kids Noodles
Buttered cavatappi noodles. Substitute marinara sauce for +.50
The Liquor Store
Cruzan Rum Bottle
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Exotico Tequila Bottle
Explorium Anejo
Explorium Diamante
Explorium Redemption Single
Explorium Diamante Twin pack
Explorium Woodford Bottle
ExploriumJack Single Barrel
Malort Bottle
Rittenhouse Rye Bottle
Wheatley Vodka
32oz Glass Howler Souvineer
4 For $10 On 6oz Glasses
6 oz Sample Glass
Blue Stone Mug
Bottle Bag
Coffee Mug
CROWLER Koozie
CRUSHER Koozie
Logo glassware
Oktoberfest Stein
Old Fashion glass
SELTZER Koozie
1oz butter cube cherry
1oz butter cube orange
Amerique 1912 Rouge Absinthe
Angostora Bitters
Boissier Sweet Vermouth Bottle
Cherry Bark Bitters 5oz
Filthy Cherries Jar
Enjoy them in old fashions and manhattans! Great addition for your at home cocktail needs!
Miss Marys Bloody Mix
Orange Bitters 5oz
Spooky Lime Bottle
Triple sec bottle
Apparel
Bartender Button Down Shirt
Available in both men's and women's cut. Personalize with Embroidery for $8 (Please allow 1-2 weeks for embroidery)
Baseball Tees 2022
Basic Black Logo
Black Snapbacks
Blue Hop Beanie!
So comfy and cozy :)
Blue Line Flag Tee
Cream City Crusher Hoodie
Cream City Crusher TSHIRT
Cream City Snapbacks Black
Cream City Snapbacks Grey
DAMN IPA Shirt
Green Hoodie
HOP Baseball Hat
Jogger Sweatpants
Ladies Leggings
Mama Llama Shirt
MPD Hat with Patch
Octopus Captain Kidd
Oktoberfest HOODIE
Oktoberfest SHIRT
Red Flannel
Available in both men's and women's cut. Personalize with Embroidery for $5 (Please allow 1-2 weeks for embroidery)
Vneck Black Womens
White/ Gray Flannel
WI Drink Local Tee
Women's Racerback Tee CLEARANCE
Glassware
Cigars
EBP Habano No 2
Hand rolled by a small cigar shop in Oldsmar (Tampa), Florida exclusively for The Explorium Brewpub. Both of these cigar blends and sizes were personally selected by mike for his guests at Explorium.
EBP CS Shade
Hand rolled by a small cigar shop in Oldsmar (Tampa), Florida exclusively for The Explorium Brewpub. Both of these cigar blends and sizes were personally selected by mike for his guests at Explorium.
Acid Blondie
Rolled to a delectable Petit Corona shape in a plush Connecticut wrapper with a pigtail cap, Acid Blondie cigars smoke consistently offering an open draw that starts out mendium in body and builds to a full-flavored adventure with notes of honey and cream.
Asylum 13 Medulla
Medulla oblongata is composed of Honduran wrapper, binder, and filler - making this little puro a medium to full-bodied taste sensation with notes of leather, earth, espresso, and spice. What makes this cigar so unique is how it's packaged.
CAO Cigarillo
An intricate blend of 100% natural exotic fruit and bourbon vanilla extracts. Offering a fantastic, caramel-like sweetness. When combined with a genuine Cameroon wrapper, Moontrance is sure to delight even the most skeptical of palates.
Tin CAO Cigarillo
An intricate blend of 100% natural exotic fruit and bourbon vanilla extracts. Offering a fantastic, caramel-like sweetness. When combined with a genuine Cameroon wrapper, Moontrance is sure to delight even the most skeptical of palates.
CAO Robusto
An intricate blend of 100% natural exotic fruit and bourbon vanilla extracts. Offering a fantastic, caramel-like sweetness. When combined with a genuine Cameroon wrapper, Moontrance is sure to delight even the most skeptical of palates.
RoMaCraft Toro
From one of the best butique cigar makers in the world, this no-nonsense blend features a Cameroon binder atop Nicaraguan long-fillers from Esteli, Condega, and Pueblo Nuevo. What makes this cigar unique is the uber-spicy Ecuadorian Habano ligero wrapper leaf. This is a full body and full flavor cigar that has been making fanatics return to the trough for years. Featuring heady notes of white pepper, earth, and a boldy spicy sweetness, this is one concoction with a recipe for greatness.
Romeo& Julietta Churchill
The Reserva Real consistently scores 90 or above making one of the best cigars in the world. It is a rich and flavorful blend with a healthy helping of Nicaraguan long-filler and traditional Dominican blend. Add an Ecuadorian grown Connecticut Shade wrapper to smooth the flavor a bit, while adding the right amount of spice to the palate to keep things interestina.
Boveda 84
Humidipak
Boveda 72
Humidipak
Cyclone Lighter
Cutter
Merch
Dog Merch/ Dog Park
Butchers Blend Dog Treats
Sweet Potato Dog Treats
Water Bowl
Paw Balm
SMALL Leash
LARGE Leash
SMALL Collar
MEDIUM Collar
LARGE Collar
Plush Toy
Bag Dispenser
Bandanas
Single Ticket dog event
Arm length dog event
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Hip brewpub with a spacious patio pouring craft beer plus wine & spirits alongside American fare.
5300 S 76th St, Unit 1450A, Greendale, WI 53129