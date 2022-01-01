Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Explorium Brewpub Southridge

review star

No reviews yet

5300 S 76th St, Unit 1450A

Greendale, WI 53129

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish (cod) & Chips
Cheese Curds
Brew Burger

Crowler

ADD Explorium crowler Koozie SPECIAL

ADD Explorium crowler Koozie SPECIAL

$3.00

a 32 oz crowler koozie to fit crowlers of Explorium beer

Crowler Apple Ale

$12.00

Crowler Baklava

$18.00

Crowler Captain Kidd's

$12.00

This hoppy IPA is bittered by generous portions of Magnum and Mosaic hops, finished with Equinox in the kettle and dry-hopped with Mosaic. All that hoppiness is balanced by a generous malt backbone.

Crowler Cider

$10.00

Blackberry cider from Aeppletreow winery

Crowler Crocus

$10.00

Crowler Doc Rae

$14.00

Named for the Scottish explorer, this ale is deep amber in color, with roast caramel character, and a warming alcohol presence. This big, charismatic Scotch Ale will cure what ails you

Crowler Humboldt's Hefe

$10.00

(GLUTEN) South German-style wheat beer produced with German grains, hops, and Weinstephan yeast. Expect a light-bodied beer with a hazy or cloudy appearance due to suspended yeast and wheat protein.

Crowler Island Hopper

$16.00

Crowler Key Lime

$16.00

Crowler Kiwi Squeeze

$10.00

Crowler Lime Lager

$10.00

Crowler Livingstone's

$12.00

St. David Livingstone needed a porter for his many adventures. This roasty, full-bodied Imperial Porter is brewed with easy qualifying in mind.

Crowler Mango Hefe

$12.00

Crowler Mexican Malt Liquor

$16.00

Crowler Oktoberfest

$16.00

Crowler Rye'd the Hemp

$12.00

Crowler Strwberry Chzck

$18.00

Crowler Tripel

$16.00
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00
Lager Glass

Lager Glass

$5.00
Snifter Glass

Snifter Glass

$5.00
Tulip Glass

Tulip Glass

$5.00
Sample Glass

Sample Glass

$2.50
Blue Stone Mug

Blue Stone Mug

$25.00
Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$15.00
Bourbon Glass

Bourbon Glass

$12.00
4pk Bourbon Glass

4pk Bourbon Glass

$48.00
32oz Souvineer Growler

32oz Souvineer Growler

$7.50

Guest Taps

Crowler Cider

$10.00

Blackberry cider from Aeppletreow winery

Packaged Beer to go!

BA Cinnamon Quad

$8.00

BA Shackleton's Can

$8.00

Blueberry Cheesecake 4 Pack

$18.00

Clementine Seltzer 4 Pack

$12.00

Cran Cocktail 4 Pack

$12.00

Cream City Crusher 4 pack

$12.00

4.5% ABV - 11 IBU - The ultimate lawnmower beer! Before beer, Milwaukee was famous for its cream colored brick and became known as Cream City. So before Pabst, Schlitz, and Miller, Milwaukee was famous for brick. So in an ode to our home, we introduce a crushable golden ale available in cans only. Crush one today!

Damn! Double IPA 4 Pack

$16.00

8.8% ABV - 74 IBU - Chuck Norris vs. Lebowski. This is a big, meaty double IPA that will create a battle in your mouth of intense hops, strong honey and citrus flavor.8.8% ABV - 74 IBU

Fundament 22oz Bomber

$16.00

Gourdland 4 Pack

$14.00

Hard Ginger Beer 4 Pack

$12.00

Hard Root Beer 4 Pack

$12.00

Hashing It Out 4 pack

$18.00

Hibiscus Peche 22 oz. Bomber

$16.00

I'll Trade yah PB& J 4 Pack

$18.00

Kriek 22oz Bomber

$16.00

Lemon Cheesecake 4 pack

$18.00

LITSvX: VDH 4 Pack

$18.00

LITSvX: VDH 4 Pack

$18.00

Mixed Berry 4 Pack

$12.00

Old Fashioned Seltzer 4 Pack

$12.00

One in Four 4-Pack

$12.00

Orange Cream 4 Pack

$12.00

5% ABV - 11 IBU - The orange dreamsicle version of our Cabot's Cream Ale. Natural orange zest and vanilla give this beer a flavor reminiscent of a hot summer afternoon enjoying the most decadent Popsicle ever made!

PB Stout 2 pack

$14.00

Pina Colada Seltzer 4 Pack

$12.00

Red Ryder 4 Pack

$12.00

Strawberry Tangerine Seltzer 4 Pack

$12.00

Tastes Like Blue 4 Pack

$12.00

Tastes Like Green 4 Pack

$12.00

Tastes Like Purple 4 Pack

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Fresca

$2.00

32oz Soda To Go

Root Beer 4 pack

$9.00

Creamy, sweet, spicy, and delicious all in one no-alcohol package. We make this in house.

FreeWave N\A IPA

$6.00

Upside Down N\A

$6.00

Crowler Coke

$5.00

Crowler Diet Coke

$5.00

Crowler Sprite

$5.00

Crowler Orange Fanta

$5.00

Crowler Mr. Pibb

$5.00

Crowler Iced Tea

$5.00

Crowler Lemonade

$5.00

Crowler Seltzer

$5.00

Crowler Tonic

$5.00

Crowler Arnold Palmer

$5.00

BBQ Event Drinks!

TITOS Bloody Mary *

$9.00

JACK Bloody Mary *

$8.00

JIMADOR Bloody Mary*

$8.00

JD Rye Single Pour*

$12.00

JD Boulevardier*

$12.00

JD Single Barrel Custom Engraving

$48.00

JIMADOR LowCal Margarita*

$8.00

Explorium Canned Beer*

$6.00

Explorium Canned Seltzer*

$5.00

JD Honey & Lemonade

$6.00

JD Apple Fizz

$6.00

JD Whiskey & Cola

$6.00

(6) Tickets Food Sample

$15.00

Chef's Weekly Specials

Half Rack Ribs

$20.00

Carver Burger

$14.00

Appetizers

House Wings

$15.00

A full pound of fresh jumbo wings brined, fried dark & crispy, then tossed in sauce. Served with carrots & celery with your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch. The best wings in Milwaukee!

Boneless Wings

$14.00

A generous portion of house-breaded white meat chicken tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch dressing

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Zesty breaded and fried cauliflower bites served with carrots, celery, topped with queso fresco and microgreens and a side of ranch for dipping

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Two grilled corn tortillas filled with blackened shrimp, arugula, mango pico, avocado with a drizzle of sour cream.

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Crispy fries tossed with coarse sea salt, white truffle oil, and Parmesan cheese; served with lemon-caper aïoli

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fried sprouts tossed with thick cut bacon and balsamic vinegar glaze

Cheesy Bread

$10.00

A full size pizza crust brushed with garlic oil and topped with house blend cheese and shredded cheddar then baked in our Woodstone oven. Served with ranch and marinara dipping sauces

Chicharrón

$8.00

These pork rinds are fried to order, then tossed with Tajin seasoning and served with a fresh lime wedge and Valentina hot sauce on the side

Cheese Curds

$15.00

Proper Wisconsin-style fried beer battered curds served with raw veggies and a side of ranch dipping sauce.

LCD Cheese

$8.00

Pepper Jack cheese and buffalo sauce fried in hand rolled wonton shells. Three rolls served with a side of ranch.

Reuben Rolls

$9.00Out of stock

Tender house-made corned beef layered with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing hand-rolled in wonton shells and fried. Three rolls served with a side of thousand island.

Bacon Pint

$9.00

A pint glass stuffed with sweet candied bacon that has been crisped with a mixture of GR house beer and brown sugar

Fried Meatloaf

$12.00

Our signature bacon wrapped meatloaf chunked, then buttermilk fried. Served with horsey sauce and tangy Doc Rae BeerBQ on the side

Cheese & Ale Dip

$10.00

Doc Rae Scotch Ale, our blend of cheeses, roasted red peppers, and toasted baguette slices (Add GF hearth bread ... 4)

Big A** Pretzel

$14.00

A bad to the bone start to any meal. A one-pound Milwaukee Pretzel Co. pretzel, brushed with garlic oil, and finished in the hearth; served with house-made Düsseldorf mustard dip and creamy beer cheese

Hummus

$8.00

House-made roasted red pepper hummus; kalamata olive tapenade; served with hearth bread (Add GF hearth bread... 4)

Burgers

Unless Noted: All burgers are superb quality 1/2 black angus patty cooked to chef's temperature of medium unless otherwise requested. Served with choice of side UPON REQUEST lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and pickle spear

Brew Burger

$12.00

Your basic burger, juicy and delish! Served on a pretzel bun with your choice of cheese: Alpine Swiss, Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper jack, Brick or American

Blat Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb angus beef patty served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado on a brioche bun.

All-American

$14.00

Your burger will come on a fresh brioche bun and piled high with American cheese, crisp bacon, freedom fries and tangy Doc Rae BeerBQ sauce

Quesadilla Burger

$15.00

Fajita seasoned beef patty, pepper jack, cheddar, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo pressed and grilled between two tortilla shells. Served with a side of sour cream.

BOMB

$16.00

A burger patty topped with bacon, cheddar, provolone, Livingstone's Porter caramelized onions then wrapped in pizza dough and baked. Served with Horsey Sauce. (Only available medium to well done)

Brick Burger

$18.00

A thick and juicy 1/2 Pound bison topped with melted Widmer's Brick cheese, porter braised onions, mushroom blend, and sun-dried tomato aïoli on a brioche bun.

The Beast

$18.00

A blackened 1/2 lb. Bison patty topped with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, and pickled red onions; served on a pretzel burger bun. Two hands and extra napkins required.

Jenny Burger

$12.00

Seared turkey patty topped with house made basil pesto, melted Provolone cheese, and roasted red peppers served on a brioche burger bun.

Bean Burger

$12.00

Pepper jack, raw red onion, and avocado; served on a brioche bun. We make this patty from scratch in-house and it's the best around! (NOT vegan due to egg.)

*Daily Soups*

*Cheese Soup

$6.00

Creamy yet sharp from copious amounts of Wisconsin cheddar, infused with house beer and grain mustard, topped with house-made pretzel croutons.

*Baked Eng. Onion

$7.00

Livingstones Porter braised onions in a rich beef broth; topped with toasted croutons covered in melted Alpine Swiss cheese

*Soup of the day.

$6.00

Ask us what's cooking!

Quart Cheese Soup.

$17.00

Creamy yet sharp from copious amounts of Wisconsin cheddar, infused with house beer and grain mustard, topped with house-made pretzel croutons.

Quart English Onion.

$20.00

Livingstones Porter braised onions in a rich beef broth; topped with toasted croutons covered in melted Alpine Swiss cheese

Quart Soup Of the day.

$17.00

Ask us what's cooking!

Entrées

Churrasco Steak

$20.00

A 6oz Angus Beef Flat Iron steak seasoned and grilled to medium, then sliced and topped with chimichurri served with a side of seasoned fries. Served on a hot cast iron skillet.

Signature Meatloaf

$18.00

Ground beef, pork, and veal meatloaf wrapped in bacon and glazed with Doc Rae BeerBQ all topped with fried onion shreds served over mashed potatoes with seasonal vegetables and a side of house-made horsey sauce

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Three corn tortillas piled high with carnitas style pork topped with fresh mango pico de gallo, shaved lettuce and queso fresco; served with fire roasted tomato salsa and cilantro rice

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed with roasted mushrooms, baby spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes, in a rich Alfredo sauce

Crispy Salmon

$18.00

A salmon fillet pan seared and topped with a honey glaze made with GR house beer. Served cilantro rice and a side of sautéed seasonal vegetables.

Fish (cod) & Chips

$16.00

Atlantic cod beer-battered and fried crispy golden brown; served with fries, creamy coleslaw, and traditional house-made tartar sauce.

Desserts

Cast Iron Cookie

$7.00

A gluten free chocolate chip cookie baked in the hearth then topped with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream and drizzled with salted caramel.

Cast Iron Brownie

$8.00

Warm fudge brownie topped with ice cream, caramel and chocolate syrup

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Buy Chef a Beer

$5.00

Enjoy your meal? Buy the kitchen a pint of house beer!

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Our house BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda and our house blend cheese, chicken, red onion. Finished with a sprinkle of cilantro.

The Made Man

Our MOST popular pizza with red sauce, house cheese blend, Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, red onion, pepperoni and lightly topped with red pepper flakes

Neapolitan Daisy

Our take on the classic Margherita pizza with San Marzano tomato red sauce, fresh mozzarella, chiffonade basil and finished with a drizzle of olive oil.

Brewers Choice

Red sauce, house cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, pickled red onion, basil, poblano pepper.

Roast Mushroom Pie

Herb Alfredo sauce, house cheese blend, feta cheese, red onion, roasted mushroom blend, roasted red peppers.

Buffalo Chicken

Extra medium buffalo sauce base, shredded white meat chicken, pickled onions, house blend cheese, sprinkle of bleu cheese finished with a drizzle of ranch

Genoa Scampi

Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese, sun dried tomatoes and split shrimp (Another house favorite!)

BYO Pizza

$12.00

House Made pizza crust with red sauce, house blend cheese and your choice of toppings

BYO Family Size

$24.00

BYO Calzone

$14.00

inside this turn-over style pizza you'll find creamy ricotta and house cheese blend. Red sauce on the side and add whichever toppings you would like!

BYO Flatbread

$10.00

Thin, crispy and light flatbread crust ready for your choice of feta cheese, house blend cheese OR fresh blend mozzarella then add the toppings you like!

Salads

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

A blackened and sliced chicken breast served over hearts of romaine tossed in house caesar dressing with grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, pretzel croutons and shaved parmesan.

Brewhouse Chop Salad

$18.00

Grilled and sliced flat iron steak, crisp bacon, mixed greens, grape tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, pretzel croûtons, candied walnuts and diced pear; chopped and tossed with bleu cheese dressing

Berry Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast over a bed of baby spinach with raspberry, blackberry, strawberry, cashew, and feta cheese; dressed with champagne vinaigrette

Salmon Genovese Salad

$18.00

Pesto smeared salmon fillet over a bed of romaine hearts, with Roma tomatoes, candied walnuts, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic orange vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$5.00

Spring mixed topped with onions, carrot shreds, cherry tomatoes, croutons and choice of dressing.

Side Caesar salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with shaved parmasean, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and pretzel croutons.

Double side house salad

$10.00

Spring mixed topped with onions, carrot shreds, cherry tomatoes, croutons and choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

The Big Blat

$12.00

It's just like a BLT, only much better! Grilled sourdough bread piled high with crisp bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced avocado, and mayo

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled and pressed Cuban roll layered with mustard, Swiss cheese, pulled pork, ham, and pickles. The best Cuban sandwich outside of Ybor City!

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Tender house-made corned beef trimmed, then sliced thick and piled high on grilled marble rye bread with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, and melted Swiss.

Capri Baguette

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil chiffonade on a soft French-style bun; finished with balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil, coarse salt, and black pepper

Sconnie Cheese

$11.00

Sourdough bread grilled with a crispy Parmesan cheese crust, filled with cheddar and provolone cheese, thick cut bacon, and tomato

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

The best damn sandwich north of the Mason-Dixon Line! Nashville HOT breaded and fried chicken breast on a brioche bun topped with pickles and slaw.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or fried breast of chicken on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of cheese. Try it with a wing sauce +.50!

French Dip and Swiss

$16.00

Slow roasted, trimmed & thinly sliced beef on a warmed French roll with swiss cheese. Served with au jus.

Sides/Sauce/Extras

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.80

Side Mayo

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Balsamic Orange

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Caesar Dress

$0.50

Side Doc Rae BBQ

$0.50

Side French

$0.50

Side Garlic Parm

$0.50

Side Honey Sirracha

$0.50

Side Horsey Sauce

$0.50

Side Lemon-Caper Aïoli

$1.00

Side Mango Jerk

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Phoenix Sauce

$0.50

Side Siracha Mayo

$0.50

Side Sun-Dried Tomato Aïoli

$1.00

Side Sweet Thai Sauce

$0.50

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side Buffalo Ranch

Side Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Side Truffle Oil

$2.00

12oz Sauce to go

A la carte sides - selection button

Side Applesauce

$0.50

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Black Olives

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$3.50

Side Celery and Carrots

$2.00

Side Lemons

Side Slaw

$0.50

Small To-go pickles

$4.00

Large to-go pickles

$10.00

Side Horseradish

$0.50

Side Bacon

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Blackened Chicken

$5.00

Side Scrambled Egg

$1.00

Side Over Easy Egg

$1.00

Side Over Hard Egg

$1.00

Side Fried Cod (2 Pieces)

$6.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Side Bison Patty

$8.00

Side Beef Patty

$5.00

2 Pieces Perch(fri Only)

$6.00

A la Carte Sides.

Side Fries

$2.00

Fry Basket

$4.00

Side Beer Chips

$2.00

Beer Chip Basket

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Side Cavatappi Noodles

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

Fish Friday

Friday Perch

$14.00

Fresh Perch from sustainable Great Lakes' fisheries. Lightly breaded, fried, and served with house-made tartar sauce, creamy coleslaw, rye bread, and your choice of potato

Sea Bass Entree

$16.00Out of stock

Blackened sea bass, with a mango avocado salsa. Served on a bed of rice, and a side of seasonal veggies.

Baked Cod

$14.00

Baked Atlantic cod finished with butter. Served with seasonal veggies and your choice of potato. Tartar sauce and creamy coleslaw upon request.

Fish (cod) & Chips

$16.00

Atlantic cod beer-battered and fried crispy golden brown; served with fries, creamy coleslaw, and traditional house-made tartar sauce.

Kids

Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

6 oz gluten free boneless chicken bites served with a side of ranch, veggie sticks, and fries.

Kids Pizza

$7.50

Red sauce, cheese and choice of one topping (Additional toppings extra)

Kids Chzburger

$7.50

1/4lb beef burger with choice of cheese on a brioche bun; served with fries, mashed red potatoes, or kettle chips

Kids Grill Chz

$6.00

Sourdough bread grilled with american cheese; served choice of side

Kids Noodles

$5.00

Buttered cavatappi noodles. Substitute marinara sauce for +.50

The Liquor Store

Cruzan Rum Bottle

$15.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$25.00

Exotico Tequila Bottle

$22.00

Explorium Anejo

$50.00

Explorium Diamante

$40.00

Explorium Redemption Single

$48.00

Explorium Diamante Twin pack

$80.00

Explorium Woodford Bottle

$58.00

ExploriumJack Single Barrel

$46.00

Malort Bottle

$26.00

Rittenhouse Rye Bottle

$28.00

Wheatley Vodka

$25.00
32oz Glass Howler Souvineer

32oz Glass Howler Souvineer

$7.50
4 For $10 On 6oz Glasses

4 For $10 On 6oz Glasses

$10.00
6 oz Sample Glass

6 oz Sample Glass

$3.00
Blue Stone Mug

Blue Stone Mug

$25.00

Bottle Bag

$5.00
Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$15.00

CROWLER Koozie

$5.00

CRUSHER Koozie

$6.00
Logo glassware

Logo glassware

$5.00

Oktoberfest Stein

$25.00

Old Fashion glass

$5.00

SELTZER Koozie

$5.00

1oz butter cube cherry

$10.00

1oz butter cube orange

$10.00

Amerique 1912 Rouge Absinthe

$34.00

Angostora Bitters

$12.00

Boissier Sweet Vermouth Bottle

$14.00

Cherry Bark Bitters 5oz

$21.00
Filthy Cherries Jar

Filthy Cherries Jar

$25.00Out of stock

Enjoy them in old fashions and manhattans! Great addition for your at home cocktail needs!

Miss Marys Bloody Mix

$6.50

Orange Bitters 5oz

$21.00

Spooky Lime Bottle

$7.00

Triple sec bottle

$12.00

Apparel

Bartender Button Down Shirt

Bartender Button Down Shirt

$45.00

Available in both men's and women's cut. Personalize with Embroidery for $8 (Please allow 1-2 weeks for embroidery)

Baseball Tees 2022

Baseball Tees 2022

$30.00
Basic Black Logo

Basic Black Logo

$18.00

Black Snapbacks

$20.00
Blue Hop Beanie!

Blue Hop Beanie!

$15.00

So comfy and cozy :)

Blue Line Flag Tee

Blue Line Flag Tee

$20.00
Cream City Crusher Hoodie

Cream City Crusher Hoodie

$40.00
Cream City Crusher TSHIRT

Cream City Crusher TSHIRT

$20.00

Cream City Snapbacks Black

$20.00

Cream City Snapbacks Grey

$20.00
DAMN IPA Shirt

DAMN IPA Shirt

$20.00

Green Hoodie

$40.00
HOP Baseball Hat

HOP Baseball Hat

$20.00
Jogger Sweatpants

Jogger Sweatpants

$40.00

Ladies Leggings

$35.00
Mama Llama Shirt

Mama Llama Shirt

$20.00
MPD Hat with Patch

MPD Hat with Patch

$20.00Out of stock
Octopus Captain Kidd

Octopus Captain Kidd

$20.00
Oktoberfest HOODIE

Oktoberfest HOODIE

$40.00

Oktoberfest SHIRT

$20.00
Red Flannel

Red Flannel

$45.00Out of stock

Available in both men's and women's cut. Personalize with Embroidery for $5 (Please allow 1-2 weeks for embroidery)

Vneck Black Womens

Vneck Black Womens

$18.00
White/ Gray Flannel

White/ Gray Flannel

$45.00
WI Drink Local Tee

WI Drink Local Tee

$20.00
Women's Racerback Tee CLEARANCE

Women's Racerback Tee CLEARANCE

$5.00

Glassware

32oz Glass Howler Souvineer

32oz Glass Howler Souvineer

$7.50
4 For $10 On 6oz Glasses

4 For $10 On 6oz Glasses

$10.00
6 oz Sample Glass

6 oz Sample Glass

$3.00
Blue Stone Mug

Blue Stone Mug

$25.00
Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$15.00
Logo glassware

Logo glassware

$5.00

Oktoberfest Stein

$25.00

Cigars

EBP Habano No 2

$8.00

Hand rolled by a small cigar shop in Oldsmar (Tampa), Florida exclusively for The Explorium Brewpub. Both of these cigar blends and sizes were personally selected by mike for his guests at Explorium.

EBP CS Shade

$8.00

Hand rolled by a small cigar shop in Oldsmar (Tampa), Florida exclusively for The Explorium Brewpub. Both of these cigar blends and sizes were personally selected by mike for his guests at Explorium.

Acid Blondie

$6.00

Rolled to a delectable Petit Corona shape in a plush Connecticut wrapper with a pigtail cap, Acid Blondie cigars smoke consistently offering an open draw that starts out mendium in body and builds to a full-flavored adventure with notes of honey and cream.

Asylum 13 Medulla

$10.00Out of stock

Medulla oblongata is composed of Honduran wrapper, binder, and filler - making this little puro a medium to full-bodied taste sensation with notes of leather, earth, espresso, and spice. What makes this cigar so unique is how it's packaged.

CAO Cigarillo

$3.00

An intricate blend of 100% natural exotic fruit and bourbon vanilla extracts. Offering a fantastic, caramel-like sweetness. When combined with a genuine Cameroon wrapper, Moontrance is sure to delight even the most skeptical of palates.

Tin CAO Cigarillo

$30.00

An intricate blend of 100% natural exotic fruit and bourbon vanilla extracts. Offering a fantastic, caramel-like sweetness. When combined with a genuine Cameroon wrapper, Moontrance is sure to delight even the most skeptical of palates.

CAO Robusto

$7.00

An intricate blend of 100% natural exotic fruit and bourbon vanilla extracts. Offering a fantastic, caramel-like sweetness. When combined with a genuine Cameroon wrapper, Moontrance is sure to delight even the most skeptical of palates.

RoMaCraft Toro

$12.00

From one of the best butique cigar makers in the world, this no-nonsense blend features a Cameroon binder atop Nicaraguan long-fillers from Esteli, Condega, and Pueblo Nuevo. What makes this cigar unique is the uber-spicy Ecuadorian Habano ligero wrapper leaf. This is a full body and full flavor cigar that has been making fanatics return to the trough for years. Featuring heady notes of white pepper, earth, and a boldy spicy sweetness, this is one concoction with a recipe for greatness.

Romeo& Julietta Churchill

$9.00

The Reserva Real consistently scores 90 or above making one of the best cigars in the world. It is a rich and flavorful blend with a healthy helping of Nicaraguan long-filler and traditional Dominican blend. Add an Ecuadorian grown Connecticut Shade wrapper to smooth the flavor a bit, while adding the right amount of spice to the palate to keep things interestina.

Boveda 84

$4.00Out of stock

Humidipak

Boveda 72

$4.00

Humidipak

Cyclone Lighter

$12.00

Cutter

$5.00

Merch

(1) Sticker

$1.00

Sticker Bundle

$5.00

CRUSHER Koozie

$6.00

SELTZER Koozie

$5.00

CROWLER Koozie

$5.00

Beer Scented Candles

$20.00
Explorium Explorium Bottle Bag

Explorium Explorium Bottle Bag

$5.00

Convenient to travel all your beer/bottle needs to their destination!

Cigar Fest Tickets

$280.00Out of stock

Golf Outing Ticket

$65.00

Dog Merch/ Dog Park

Butchers Blend Dog Treats

$12.00

Sweet Potato Dog Treats

$10.00

Water Bowl

$10.00

Paw Balm

$8.50

SMALL Leash

$25.00

LARGE Leash

$25.00

SMALL Collar

$20.00

MEDIUM Collar

$20.00

LARGE Collar

$20.00

Plush Toy

$20.00

Bag Dispenser

$9.00

Bandanas

$6.00

Single Ticket dog event

$3.00Out of stock

Arm length dog event

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hip brewpub with a spacious patio pouring craft beer plus wine & spirits alongside American fare.

Website

Location

5300 S 76th St, Unit 1450A, Greendale, WI 53129

Directions

Gallery
The Explorium Brewpub image
The Explorium Brewpub image
The Explorium Brewpub image

Map
