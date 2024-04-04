Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boho Bistro Express

West Tucker Street

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Order Again

Shares and Apps

Some moments are best shared.

Bruschetta

$13.00

Classic Italian Tomator, basil & olive oil

Hummus

$10.00

Chickpea Puree, Mediterranean spices and oils.

Pimento Cheese

$11.00

Seasoned Pimento Cheese Spread with House Baked Herbed Crackers.

Potato Wedges

$6.00

Hand cut, seasoned potato wedges

Meatball

$8.00

Asian Nachos

$14.00

Bunkhouse Bread

$11.00

Loaded Wedges

$8.00

Lite Sandwiches

Enjoy an assortment of smaller meals with BIG flavor.

Tomato Herb & Butter Sandwich

$10.00

Boho BLT

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and our house herb blended mayo

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Bohemian Sandwich

$14.00

Hummus, cucumber, tomator, mixed greens and our house herb blended mayo.

Bacon Parmesan and Butter Sandwich

$14.00

Street Dogs -(2) dogs and potatoes

2 Hot dogs served with house potatos.

New York

$18.00

classic with spiced onion sauce, chopped onion and coarse ground brown mustard

LA

$19.00

grilled dog wrapped in bacon with a fiery roasted pepper

Seattle

$19.00

subtle and unique combination of cream cheese and thin sliced onion

Chicago

$20.00

blue sweet relish, pickle wedge, tomato, chopped onion, celery salt and poppy seed

Detroit

$20.00

Greek style all beef chili, chopped onions and mustard

Beirut

$23.00

Shawarma toppings, hummus, garlic aioli, pickle wedge, pickled beets ,garlic chili sauce

Signature Sandwiches -with potatoes

Sandwiches are a staple of almost every country. We hope you enjoy some of our selection here.

Boho Turkey

$21.00

Smoked turkey bacon sandwich with dark berry confit, house blend cream cheese, and greens on ciabatta. Served with signature potatoes.

Croque Monsieur (ham)

$21.00

Specialty cured ham and gruyere melted and mixed in herbed bechamel on French bread. Served with signature potatoes.

Chicken Salad Sand

$20.00

Chef's special blend of spices, chicken, and dressing. Served with signature potatoes.

Purgatorio (v)

$21.00

Roasted new potato, roasted peppers, eggplant, tomatoes, with basil and balsamic reduction

Shawarma

$24.00

Pita, hummus, grilled chicken, pickled beets, shredded carrot, pickle, cucumber and tomato.

Meatball

$24.00

Italian red gravy, italian white cheese, peppers and onions w garlic mayo on a hoagie

The Sconnie

$25.00

Boho Burger

$25.00

Chili rub ground beef patty, white cheese, sauteed mushrooms, blueberry basil aioli. Served with signature potatoes.

Hawaiian Burger

$27.00

grilled pineapple ring, fried spam slices, lettuce, tomato, signature citrus bbq sauce

Sunrise Burger

$27.00

fried potato ,runny egg ,cheese ,bacon and our white gravy

Classic Burger

$23.00

American Classic, mayo mustard, ketchup lettuce pickle tomato and onion

Friendly (v)

$23.00

seared mushroom, with a mix of quinoa, black bean, spinach, and corn, with a spiced spread

Soups and Salads

Enjoy a meal from a selection of salads and soups designed to delight taste buds and settle stomachs.

House Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrot, cheese and crouton

Caesar

$19.00

Fresh and crisp romaine, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, crouton.

Caprese

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, seasoned with salt and olive oil.

Soup du Jour

$10.00+

Chef's choice soup served with an herbed Crostini.

Tomato Bisque

$10.00+

Cream, basil, organic tomatoes, our signature spice blend and a hint of sherry. Served with an herbed crostini.

Spinach and Berry

$20.00

Chicken Club Salad

$23.00

Entrees -with custom sides and beverage (dine in), and soup (delivery)

Chicken Provencal

$32.00

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

$32.00

Chef's Cut Steak

$32.00

Bolognese

$32.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday5:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday5:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:45 am
SaturdayClosed
Global, Gourmet Food On the Go.

