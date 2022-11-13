Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Extreme Hot Wings

163 Reviews

$

5307 Mt View Rd

Antioch, TN 37013

Popular Items

7 Wings
20 Wings
10 Wings

Sides

Small Fries

$2.99

Large Fries

$4.99

Loaded Fries

$5.49

Onion Ring

$3.99

Fried Jalapeno Poppers

$3.99

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$3.99Out of stock

Potato Salad

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

hush puppies

$3.99

Pickles

$0.99

Bone-In Wings

7 Wings

$6.99

10 Wings

$9.59

20 Wings

$18.59

30 Wings

$28.59

40 Wings

$38.59

50 Wings

$46.59

Salad

House Made Salad

$4.99

Chicken Salad

$5.99

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

$3.99

Cheesecake

$2.99

Carrot Cake

$2.99

1 Waffle

$2.99

1 Waffle + 1 tender

$4.99

2 Waffle + 2 tender

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

2 Tenders

$2.99

4 Tenders

$5.59

6 Tenders

$8.59

8 Tenders

$10.99

10 Tenders

$12.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$4.49

Fish Sandwich

$4.49

Shrimp Sandwich

$4.49

Cheeseburger

$4.49

Double Cheeseburger

$5.49

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$4.49

Veggie

$5.49

Fish

1 Fish

$4.49

2 Fish

$7.99

3 Fish

$10.99

4 Fish

$13.99

6 Fish

$19.99

8 Fish

$25.99

Shrimp

7 Shrimp

$7.99

10 Shrimp

$9.99

15 Shrimp

$13.99

20 Shrimp

$17.99

Extreme Meal Deals

#1 10 Wings + Fries + Drink

$12.99

#2 10 Boneless + Fries + Drink

$11.99

#3 7 Wings + Fries + Drink

$10.99

#4 5 Wings + 1 Fish + Fries + Drink

$11.99

#5 5 Shrimp + 1 Fish + Fries + Drink

$12.99

#6 2 Fish + Fries + Drink

$11.99

#7 3 Tender + Fries + Drink

$8.99

#8 Sandwich + Fries + Drink

$9.99

#9 Nashville Hot Meal + Fries + Drink

$9.99

#10 7 Shrimp + Fries + Drink

$10.99

#11 6 Piece Fried Chicken + Fries + Drink

$12.99

#12 5 Piece Fish+ Fries+ Drink

$19.99

Extra Dipping Sauce

Extreme Hot

$0.99

Hot Buffalo

$0.99

Mild Buffalo

$0.99

Nashville Hot

$1.49

Honey Hot

$0.99

Hot Lemon Pepper

$0.99

Garlic Parmesan

$0.99

Sweet Memphis

$0.99

BBQ

$0.99

Honey BBQ

$1.49

Mango Habanero

$0.99

Teriyaki

$0.99

Asian

$0.99

Gold Bbq

$0.99

Honey Gold

$0.99

Extra Dressing

Ranch Small

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch Large

$1.00

Boneless Wings

7 Boneless

$6.59

10 Boneless

$8.99

20 Boneless

$17.99

30 Boneless

$26.99

40 Boneless

$36.99

50 Boneless

$44.99

Extras

Leg Quarter

$4.59

Breast Quarter

$4.59Out of stock

Corndog

$1.99

20pc Popcorn Chicken

$5.99

40pc Popcorn Chicken

$9.99

10 Gizzards

$3.59

20 Gizzards

$6.59

Nashville Hot Andouille Sausage

$6.99

Delevery Fee

$5.00

2 Legs

$3.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.69

Bottled Drink

$2.19

Can Drink

$1.39

Water Bottle

$1.19

2 Liter

$2.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Absolutely no refunds on any orders. Replacement only if we made the order incorrect. Also you must check your order before you leave restaurant Thank you Johnny Ray

5307 Mt View Rd, Antioch, TN 37013

