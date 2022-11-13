Chicken
Extreme Hot Wings
163 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Absolutely no refunds on any orders. Replacement only if we made the order incorrect. Also you must check your order before you leave restaurant Thank you Johnny Ray
Location
5307 Mt View Rd, Antioch, TN 37013
Gallery