Ex-Wife's Famous Chicken

22444 Ford Rd

Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

Food

Sandwiches

Basic Chick

Basic Chick

$7.95

Iceberg, tomato, Vidalia onion, dill pickle, American cheese, buttermilk ranch, Rebound sauce

Boujee Chick

Boujee Chick

$7.95

House-made miso honey butter, dill pickle

Hot Chick

Hot Chick

$7.95

Slaw, bread and butter pickle, Nashville hot sauce

Wild Chick

Wild Chick

$7.95

Iceberg, Vidalia onion, sharp cheddar, BBQ sauce, Alabama white sauce

Love Me Tenders

2pc Tenders

2pc Tenders

$5.95

Choose from: Plain jane, lemon & pink peppercorn, Nashville hot, miso honey butter

4pc Tenders

4pc Tenders

$9.95

Choose from: Plain jane, lemon & pink peppercorn, Nashville hot, miso honey butter

6pc Tenders

6pc Tenders

$14.95

Choose from: Plain jane, lemon & pink peppercorn, Nashville hot, miso honey butter

Side Chicks

Cole Hearted Slaw

Cole Hearted Slaw

$2.95
Freedom Fries

Freedom Fries

$2.95
Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$3.95
Pepperjack Cheesefries

Pepperjack Cheesefries

$4.95
Mackin & Cheese

Mackin & Cheese

$7.00

House-made mac & cheese, parmesan crumb topping

Child Support

Chicken Nuggets & Freedom Fries

Chicken Nuggets & Freedom Fries

$5.95

Grilled Cheese & Freedom Fries

$5.95

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

2oz Side Sauces

2oz Tangy BBQ Sauce

$1.00

2oz Buttermilk Ranch

$1.00

2oz Honey Mustard

$1.00

2oz Wild Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

2oz Alabama White Sauce

$1.00

2oz Rebound Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.95

Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Sierra Mist

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Mt. Dew

$1.95

Fruit Punch

$1.95

Cherry Pepsi

$1.95

Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Orange Crush

$1.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

At Ex-Wife's Famous Chicken, we're serving up mouthwatering, cant-live-without-it halal chicken. Add one of our fresh side chicks, a drink & dessert. It's so good you won't want to split. Come in and enjoy!

Location

22444 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

