- Home
- /
- Sanford
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Eyelight Cafe - 122 W Main Street
Eyelight Cafe 122 W Main Street
No reviews yet
122 W Main Street
SANFORD, NC 27332
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Workshops
Small Business Saturday Nov 26 5 Ft Vendor Table From 1-5
Tables for vendors at our small business Saturday pop-up from 1-5pm
Paint Pouring Chain Pull Technique Workshop - November 27 @ 2pm
Learn the process of paint pouring on a vase and canvas.
Night Market December 14 5 Ft. Vendor Table 5-8pm
Tables for vendors at Eyelight Night Market! Set up afor 5pm, tear down at 8
Ceramics Christmas Ornament Workshop Dec 8 @ 6pm (Glazing Dec 11 @ 2pm)
Make Ceramic Christmas Ornaments!
Pumpkin Pillow Sewing Workshop October 19 @ 6pm
Make a pillow pumpkin. All materials provided.
Santa Hat Sewing Class Dec 12 @ 6pm
Kids Drawing November 14 @ 5pm
Clay Earring Workshop With Villa Designs - November 10 @ 6pm
Clay Earring Workshop With Villa Designs - November 21 @ 6pm
Make your own clay earrings with the help of Villa Designs
Clay Earring Workshop December 15 @ 6pm
Punch Needle Coaster Workshop November 17 @ 6pm
Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Iced Cold Brew
Americano
Aztec Mocha
Aztec Kayla Mocha (White)
Aztec (No Mocha)
Black Eye
Breve
Cafe Au Lait
Cafe Cocoa
Cappuccino
Espresso Shot (2)
Flat White
Latte
Macchiato
Mocha
Mocha (White)
Mocha (Black & White)
Red Eye
The Devil's Mountain
Granita (Frozen Coffee)
Frappe
Frappe Apple Pie
Frappe Aztec
Frappe Banana Creme
Frappe Banana Foster
Frappe Banana Pudding
Frappe Boston Creme Pie
Frappe Butter Beer
Frappe Butter Chip
Frappe Butterfinger
Frappe Candy Corn
Actual Candy Corns! Available seasonally...
Frappe Caramel Brulé
Frappe Caramel Dream
Frappe Caramel Flan
Frappe Chai
Frappe Chocolate Banana
Frappe Chocolate Caramel Pretzel
Frappe Chocolate Chip Cherry
Frappe Chocolate Orange
Frappe Coconut Princess
Frappe Coffee
Frappe Cookie Dough
Frappe Cookies & Creme
Frappe Cosmic Brownie
Frappe Cotton Candy Sky
Frappe Count Chocula
Frappe Creamsicle
Frappe Crunch Berries
Frappe Dole Whip
Frappe Froot Loop
Frappe German Chocolate Cake
Frappe Heath Bar
Frappe Java Chip
Frappe Kit Kat
Frappe Matcha
Frappe Mocha
Frappe Oatmeal Cream Pie
Frappe Peanut Butter Mocha
Frappe Peanut Butter Cup
Frappe Pumpkin Pie
Frappe Raspberry Cheesecake
Frappe Reese's Pieces
Frappe Root Beer
Frappe S'mores
Frappe Snickerdoodle
Frappe Strawberries & Creme
Frappe Trick Or Treat
A frappe with Butterfinger, Kit Kat, Heath Bar, & Peanut Butter Cup.
Frappe Turtle
Frappe Unicorn
Frappe Vanilla Creme
Frappe Vanilla Matcha
Frappe Violet Fog
Frappe White Mocha
Frappe White Snickers
Frozen Cocoa
Fruity Smoothy
Fruity Smoothy with Protein Boost
Smoothy Honey Banana Peanut Butter
Frappe Creme De Menthe Mocha Chip Frappe
Special Latte
Latte Banana Foster
Latte Bearded Angel
Latte Campfire (Smores, Mocha)
Latte Butterbeer
Latte CrackerJack (Hazelnut & Caramel)
Latte Caramel Apple
Latte Caramel Brulee
Latte Caramel Chai
Latte Caramelo Cremosa
Latte Caramel Flan
Latte Cherry Cordial
Latte Chocolate Orange
Latte Chocolate Whopper
Latte Cornucopia
Latte Dreamsicle
Latte Dulce de Leche
Latte French Custard
Latte German Chocolate Cake
Grasshopper Mocha
Latte Hazelmoon
Latte Hazelnut Arroz Con Leche
Hazelnut Mocha
Latte Honey Cinnamon Oatmilk
Latte Honey Lavender
Latte Horchata
Macchiato
Latte Maple Matcha
Latte Maple Pecan
Latte Pecan Twirl
Latte Pistachio Creme
Latte Pumpkin Roll
Latte Purple Clover
Latte Snickerdoodle
Latte Tangerine Dream
Latte Tiramisu (Tirimisu, Shortbread)
Turtle Mocha
Latte Vanilla Orchid
Latte Viennese
Latte White Chocolate Raspberry
Custom Latte
Ferreror Rocher Cappucinno
Tea Latte
Tea Latte Black Wolf
Tea Latte Caramel Apple Cider Chai
Tea Latte Caramel Chai
Tea Latte Chai
Tea Latte Chocolate Chai
Tea Latte Dirty Chai
Tea Latte Earl Grey Mocha
Tea Latte Golden Turmeric
Tea Latte Grand Fog ( Earl Grey w Hazelnut/Carmel)
Tea Latte Honey Cup Red Rooibos
Tea Latte London Fog (Earl Grey)
Tea Latte Lucy (Black Fig w/ Van Rooibos)
Tea Latte Matcha (Green Tea)
Tea Latte Spiced Matcha
Tea Latte Red Velvet (Beet Root)
Tea Latte Rosy Fog (Earl Grey w/ rose)
Tea Latte Royal Cream
Tea Latte She-Hulk
Tea Latte Spring Floral
Tea Latte Violet Fog (Earl Grey w/Lavender)
Tea Latte White Chaiger
Tea Latte Yerba Matte
Blended Strawberry Matcha
Tea
Ruby Red Hibiscus (Iced)
Mango Lemonberry (Iced)
Ginger Plum (Iced)
Purple Rain (Iced)
Acai Berry (Herbal)
Afternoon Darjeeling
Aria
Asian Pear Harmony
Assam
Black Currant
Blackberry Fig
Blueberry Aloe
Breakfast Blend
Caramel Apple Black Tea
Cascadia Breakfast
Chamomile
Cinnamon Blackberry
Citrus Oolong
Clementine Roibos (Iced)
Cocoa Deluxe
Coconut Mango Oolong
Cranberry Harvest Herbal
Dandelion Peach
Earl Grey
Emerald Spring
Equinox (Herbal)
Ginger Peach (Green Tea)
Ginger Peach (Herbal)
Jasmine Green
Jasmine Peach
King Crimson
Lapsang Souchong
Lavender Chamomile
Lemon Echinacea
Lemon Ginger
Lemon Hibiscus
Lemonberry Black
Licorice Spice
Mango Ceylon
Mango Passionfruit
Mapache
Masala
Moroccan Mint Green Tea
Orange Spice
Peachy Black Tea
Pomegranate Raspberry
Pumpkin Spice Black Tea
Raspberry Leaf Royale
Rooibos Hibiscus
Rose Mint
Russian Tea
Salted Caramel Black Tea
Scottish Breakfast
Strawberry Pomegranite (Herbal)
Strawberry Sencha
Turmeric Tonic
Turtle Tears (Mint, Ginger, Peach, Lemon)
Yerba Matte
Yunan
Blended Strawberry Apple Green Tea with Honey
Christmas Morning
Cocoa
Juices & Lemonades
Flavored Lemonade
Frozen Lemonade
Whipped Lemonade
Cranberry Pomegranate Lemonade
Fruity Refresher
Blueberry Mint Elderflower Lemonade
Cherry Limeade
Sparkling Cucumber Lemonade
Mangoberry Coolada
Mango Glow
Paradise Punch
Frozen Paradise Punch
Roseberry Lemonade
Frozen Roseberry Lemonade
Mango Roseberry Lemonade
Frozen Sour Patch Kid Lemonade
Strawberry Watermelon Vanilla Lemonade
Frozen Strawberry Watermelon Lemonade
Strawberry Watermelon Mojito Lemonade
Real strawberries, lemonade, and a splash of mint.
Frozen Red Bull Apple Lemonade
Juice Box Fruit Punch
Juice Box Apple
Juice Box Very Berry
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Snacks
Bakalava
Biscoff
Biscotti
Brownie
Brownie (Butterscotch)
Chef's Jerky
Chocolate Chip Brioche
Chocolate Pops
Cookie
Croissant
Laceys
Mini Whooppie Pies
Muffins (Caramel Apple)
Oreo Mini Muffin
Peppermint Bark
Raspberry Linzer
Rice Crispy Treat
Trail Mix Cups
Bakery Case
Balanced breaks
Banana Pudding Cup
Black & White Mousse Cake
Breakfast Burrito (Egg, Ham, Cheese)
Breakfast Wrap ( Eggwhite, Turkey, Cheese)
Bacon,egg Cheese Wrap
Chicken Caesar
Butterscotch Cup
XL Cake Bite
Cheesecake
Cinnamon Rolls
Cocoa Cup
Cupcakes By Yolanda
XL Snickerdoodle cupcake
Danish (Apple)
Danish (Cheese)
Danish (Cherry)
Handcrafted Chocolate
Handcrafted, melts in your hand.
Macaron (6)
Oreo Cheesecake Cup
Oreo Cake
Pumpkin Loaf
Pumpkin Pie
Salami & Cheese
S'mores Cup
Tiramisu Slice
Tres Leches
Truffles
Energy Drinks & Soda
Red Bull
Diet Coke
Sprite
Coke
Schweppes Ginger Ale
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Chai Cola With Creme Cloud
Coke with Chai & Creme Cloud.
Sunny Chai
Orange Soda with Chai & Almond Milk
Beeten Orange
Orange Soda with Beet Root
Monster Watermelon
Monster Peach
Monster Gold
Sunkist
Frozen
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Coffee, Snacks & Sweets, Comics, Balloons and Gifts
122 W Main Street, SANFORD, NC 27332