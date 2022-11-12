Eyelight Cafe 122 W Main Street

Eyelight Cafe imageView gallery
Order Again

Popular Items

Paint Pouring Chain Pull Technique Workshop - November 27 @ 2pm
Latte German Chocolate Cake
Iced Cold Brew

Workshops

Small Business Saturday Nov 26 5 Ft Vendor Table From 1-5

$20.00Out of stock

Tables for vendors at our small business Saturday pop-up from 1-5pm

Paint Pouring Chain Pull Technique Workshop - November 27 @ 2pm

Paint Pouring Chain Pull Technique Workshop - November 27 @ 2pm

$25.00

Learn the process of paint pouring on a vase and canvas.

Night Market December 14 5 Ft. Vendor Table 5-8pm

$10.00Out of stock

Tables for vendors at Eyelight Night Market! Set up afor 5pm, tear down at 8

Ceramics Christmas Ornament Workshop Dec 8 @ 6pm (Glazing Dec 11 @ 2pm)

Ceramics Christmas Ornament Workshop Dec 8 @ 6pm (Glazing Dec 11 @ 2pm)

$25.00

Make Ceramic Christmas Ornaments!

Pumpkin Pillow Sewing Workshop October 19 @ 6pm

Pumpkin Pillow Sewing Workshop October 19 @ 6pm

$17.00Out of stock

Make a pillow pumpkin. All materials provided.

Santa Hat Sewing Class Dec 12 @ 6pm

$17.00

Kids Drawing November 14 @ 5pm

$7.00

Clay Earring Workshop With Villa Designs - November 10 @ 6pm

$17.00Out of stock
Clay Earring Workshop With Villa Designs - November 21 @ 6pm

Clay Earring Workshop With Villa Designs - November 21 @ 6pm

$17.00

Make your own clay earrings with the help of Villa Designs

Clay Earring Workshop December 15 @ 6pm

$17.00
Punch Needle Coaster Workshop November 17 @ 6pm

Punch Needle Coaster Workshop November 17 @ 6pm

$17.00

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.85

Iced Cold Brew

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Aztec Mocha

$4.00

Aztec Kayla Mocha (White)

$4.00

Aztec (No Mocha)

$4.00

Black Eye

$3.50

Breve

$4.25

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Cafe Cocoa

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso Shot (2)

$2.50

Flat White

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Mocha

$5.00

Mocha (White)

$5.00

Mocha (Black & White)

$5.00

Red Eye

$4.50

The Devil's Mountain

$4.50

Granita (Frozen Coffee)

$3.75

Frappe

Frappe Apple Pie

$5.00

Frappe Aztec

$5.00

Frappe Banana Creme

$5.00

Frappe Banana Foster

$5.00

Frappe Banana Pudding

$5.25

Frappe Boston Creme Pie

$5.00

Frappe Butter Beer

$5.00

Frappe Butter Chip

$4.75

Frappe Butterfinger

$5.75

Frappe Candy Corn

$5.50

Actual Candy Corns! Available seasonally...

Frappe Caramel Brulé

$5.00

Frappe Caramel Dream

$5.00

Frappe Caramel Flan

$5.00

Frappe Chai

$5.00

Frappe Chocolate Banana

$5.00

Frappe Chocolate Caramel Pretzel

$6.00

Frappe Chocolate Chip Cherry

$5.00

Frappe Chocolate Orange

$5.00

Frappe Coconut Princess

$5.00

Frappe Coffee

$4.75

Frappe Cookie Dough

$5.50

Frappe Cookies & Creme

$5.25

Frappe Cosmic Brownie

$5.75

Frappe Cotton Candy Sky

$5.00

Frappe Count Chocula

$5.50

Frappe Creamsicle

$5.00

Frappe Crunch Berries

$5.00

Frappe Dole Whip

$5.75

Frappe Froot Loop

$5.00

Frappe German Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Frappe Heath Bar

$5.75

Frappe Java Chip

$5.25

Frappe Kit Kat

$5.75

Frappe Matcha

$5.00

Frappe Mocha

$5.00

Frappe Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.00

Frappe Peanut Butter Mocha

$5.50

Frappe Peanut Butter Cup

$6.00

Frappe Pumpkin Pie

$5.75

Frappe Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Frappe Reese's Pieces

$5.75

Frappe Root Beer

$5.00

Frappe S'mores

$5.35

Frappe Snickerdoodle

$5.00

Frappe Strawberries & Creme

$5.50

Frappe Trick Or Treat

$6.50

A frappe with Butterfinger, Kit Kat, Heath Bar, & Peanut Butter Cup.

Frappe Turtle

$5.50

Frappe Unicorn

$5.00

Frappe Vanilla Creme

$5.00

Frappe Vanilla Matcha

$5.25

Frappe Violet Fog

$4.75

Frappe White Mocha

$5.00

Frappe White Snickers

$5.25

Frozen Cocoa

$5.00

Fruity Smoothy

$5.50

Fruity Smoothy with Protein Boost

$6.00

Smoothy Honey Banana Peanut Butter

$5.50

Frappe Creme De Menthe Mocha Chip Frappe

$5.75

Special Latte

Latte Banana Foster

$5.00

Latte Bearded Angel

$5.00

Latte Campfire (Smores, Mocha)

$5.00

Latte Butterbeer

$5.00

Latte CrackerJack (Hazelnut & Caramel)

$5.00

Latte Caramel Apple

$4.75

Latte Caramel Brulee

$5.00

Latte Caramel Chai

$5.00

Latte Caramelo Cremosa

$5.25

Latte Caramel Flan

$5.00

Latte Cherry Cordial

$5.00

Latte Chocolate Orange

$5.25

Latte Chocolate Whopper

$5.25

Latte Cornucopia

$5.00

Latte Dreamsicle

$5.00

Latte Dulce de Leche

$5.25

Latte French Custard

$5.00

Latte German Chocolate Cake

$5.25

Grasshopper Mocha

$5.25

Latte Hazelmoon

$5.25

Latte Hazelnut Arroz Con Leche

$5.00

Hazelnut Mocha

$5.25

Latte Honey Cinnamon Oatmilk

$5.25

Latte Honey Lavender

$5.00

Latte Horchata

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Latte Maple Matcha

$5.25

Latte Maple Pecan

$5.50

Latte Pecan Twirl

$5.00

Latte Pistachio Creme

$5.25

Latte Pumpkin Roll

$5.25

Latte Purple Clover

$5.00

Latte Snickerdoodle

$5.00

Latte Tangerine Dream

$5.00

Latte Tiramisu (Tirimisu, Shortbread)

$5.00

Turtle Mocha

$5.25

Latte Vanilla Orchid

$5.00

Latte Viennese

$5.50

Latte White Chocolate Raspberry

$5.00

Custom Latte

$4.50

Ferreror Rocher Cappucinno

$5.25

Tea Latte

Tea Latte Black Wolf

$4.50

Tea Latte Caramel Apple Cider Chai

$4.50

Tea Latte Caramel Chai

$4.75

Tea Latte Chai

$4.25

Tea Latte Chocolate Chai

$4.50

Tea Latte Dirty Chai

$5.25

Tea Latte Earl Grey Mocha

$4.75

Tea Latte Golden Turmeric

$4.00

Tea Latte Grand Fog ( Earl Grey w Hazelnut/Carmel)

$4.75

Tea Latte Honey Cup Red Rooibos

$4.50

Tea Latte London Fog (Earl Grey)

$4.50

Tea Latte Lucy (Black Fig w/ Van Rooibos)

$4.25

Tea Latte Matcha (Green Tea)

$4.25

Tea Latte Spiced Matcha

$4.75

Tea Latte Red Velvet (Beet Root)

$4.25

Tea Latte Rosy Fog (Earl Grey w/ rose)

$4.75

Tea Latte Royal Cream

$4.75

Tea Latte She-Hulk

$5.00

Tea Latte Spring Floral

$4.50

Tea Latte Violet Fog (Earl Grey w/Lavender)

$4.75

Tea Latte White Chaiger

$4.75

Tea Latte Yerba Matte

$4.50

Blended Strawberry Matcha

$4.50

Tea

Ruby Red Hibiscus (Iced)

$3.50

Mango Lemonberry (Iced)

$3.50

Ginger Plum (Iced)

$3.50

Purple Rain (Iced)

$3.50

Acai Berry (Herbal)

$3.50

Afternoon Darjeeling

$3.50

Aria

$3.50

Asian Pear Harmony

$3.50

Assam

$3.50

Black Currant

$3.50

Blackberry Fig

$3.50

Blueberry Aloe

$3.50

Breakfast Blend

$3.50

Caramel Apple Black Tea

$3.50

Cascadia Breakfast

$3.50

Chamomile

$3.50

Cinnamon Blackberry

$3.50Out of stock

Citrus Oolong

$3.50

Clementine Roibos (Iced)

$3.50

Cocoa Deluxe

$3.50

Coconut Mango Oolong

$3.50

Cranberry Harvest Herbal

$3.50

Dandelion Peach

$3.50

Earl Grey

$3.50

Emerald Spring

$3.50

Equinox (Herbal)

$3.50

Ginger Peach (Green Tea)

$3.50

Ginger Peach (Herbal)

$3.50

Jasmine Green

$3.50

Jasmine Peach

$3.50

King Crimson

$3.50

Lapsang Souchong

$3.50

Lavender Chamomile

$3.50

Lemon Echinacea

$3.50

Lemon Ginger

$3.50

Lemon Hibiscus

$3.50

Lemonberry Black

$3.50

Licorice Spice

$3.50

Mango Ceylon

$3.50

Mango Passionfruit

$3.50Out of stock

Mapache

$3.50

Masala

$3.50

Moroccan Mint Green Tea

$3.50

Orange Spice

$3.50

Peachy Black Tea

$3.50

Pomegranate Raspberry

$3.50

Pumpkin Spice Black Tea

$3.50

Raspberry Leaf Royale

$3.50

Rooibos Hibiscus

$3.50

Rose Mint

$3.50

Russian Tea

$3.25

Salted Caramel Black Tea

$3.50

Scottish Breakfast

$3.50

Strawberry Pomegranite (Herbal)

$3.50

Strawberry Sencha

$3.50

Turmeric Tonic

$3.50

Turtle Tears (Mint, Ginger, Peach, Lemon)

$3.25

Yerba Matte

$3.50

Yunan

$3.50

Blended Strawberry Apple Green Tea with Honey

$5.00

Christmas Morning

$3.50

Cocoa

Cocoa

$3.50

Cocoa - Almond Joy

$4.00

Cocoa - Peppermint

$4.00

Cocoa - Salted Caramel

$4.00

Cocoa - Mexican Spiced Horchata

$4.25

Cocoa - White Chocolate

$4.00

Cocoa - Raspberry

$4.00

Cocoa - Peanut Brittle

$4.00

Cocoa Turmeric

$4.00

Protein Cocoa

$4.50

Cocoa - Snickers

$4.00

Juices & Lemonades

Flavored Lemonade

$2.50

Frozen Lemonade

$3.50

Whipped Lemonade

$3.75

Cranberry Pomegranate Lemonade

$3.75

Fruity Refresher

$3.25

Blueberry Mint Elderflower Lemonade

$4.00

Cherry Limeade

$3.50

Sparkling Cucumber Lemonade

$3.50

Mangoberry Coolada

$3.50

Mango Glow

$3.50

Paradise Punch

$0.35

Frozen Paradise Punch

$4.00

Roseberry Lemonade

$4.00

Frozen Roseberry Lemonade

$4.25

Mango Roseberry Lemonade

$4.00

Frozen Sour Patch Kid Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Watermelon Vanilla Lemonade

$3.25

Frozen Strawberry Watermelon Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Watermelon Mojito Lemonade

$4.00

Real strawberries, lemonade, and a splash of mint.

Frozen Red Bull Apple Lemonade

$4.50

Juice Box Fruit Punch

$1.00

Juice Box Apple

$1.00

Juice Box Very Berry

$1.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Snacks

Bakalava

$5.00

Biscoff

$2.00

Biscotti

$1.00

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Brownie (Butterscotch)

$3.00Out of stock

Chef's Jerky

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Brioche

$2.00

Chocolate Pops

$2.00

Cookie

$2.50

Croissant

$2.00

Laceys

$3.00Out of stock

Mini Whooppie Pies

$0.85

Muffins (Caramel Apple)

$3.50Out of stock

Oreo Mini Muffin

$1.75

Peppermint Bark

$2.00

Raspberry Linzer

$3.50

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.50Out of stock

Trail Mix Cups

$3.00

Bakery Case

Balanced breaks

$2.50

Banana Pudding Cup

$4.00

Black & White Mousse Cake

$4.00

Breakfast Burrito (Egg, Ham, Cheese)

$4.50

Breakfast Wrap ( Eggwhite, Turkey, Cheese)

$4.50

Bacon,egg Cheese Wrap

$4.00

Chicken Caesar

$6.00

Butterscotch Cup

$4.00

XL Cake Bite

$4.50Out of stock

Cheesecake

$4.25

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00Out of stock

Cocoa Cup

$4.00

Cupcakes By Yolanda

$4.25

XL Snickerdoodle cupcake

$4.50

Danish (Apple)

$3.00

Danish (Cheese)

$3.00

Danish (Cherry)

$3.00

Handcrafted Chocolate

$1.00

Handcrafted, melts in your hand.

Macaron (6)

$6.00

Oreo Cheesecake Cup

$4.50Out of stock

Oreo Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Loaf

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Salami & Cheese

$2.50Out of stock

S'mores Cup

$4.00

Tiramisu Slice

$4.50

Tres Leches

$4.00

Truffles

$5.00

Bagels

Everything Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$1.00

Vegan Creme Soda

$1.50

Eleven - Blood Orange & Maple Syrup

$3.00

Milk

Horchata

$3.25

Milk

$2.00

Steamers

Custom Steamer

$2.25

French Vanilla Butter Rum Steamer

$3.25

Energy Drinks & Soda

Red Bull

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.00Out of stock

Sprite

$1.00

Coke

$1.00Out of stock

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.00

Chai Cola With Creme Cloud

$4.00

Coke with Chai & Creme Cloud.

Sunny Chai

$3.50

Orange Soda with Chai & Almond Milk

Beeten Orange

$4.00

Orange Soda with Beet Root

Monster Watermelon

$3.00

Monster Peach

$3.00

Monster Gold

$3.00

Sunkist

$1.00

Frozen

Outshine Fruit Bars

$1.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee, Snacks & Sweets, Comics, Balloons and Gifts

Website

Location

122 W Main Street, SANFORD, NC 27332

Directions

Gallery
Eyelight Cafe image

