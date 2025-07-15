- Home
EZ's Asian Kitchen
2409 CENTRAL AVE
Dodge City, KS 67801
Appetizers
Jalapeno Crab
Hollowed out jalapeño filled with cream cheese and imitation crab, then deep fried, and topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds.$4.00
Egg Roll
Deep fried with mixed vegetables and tempura sauce on the side.$4.00
Crab Rangoon
Deep fried filled with a cream cheese, scallion, imitation crab mixture with sweet and sour sauce on the side.$5.00
Deep Fried Dumplings$5.00
Gyoza
Steamed on the grill filled with a pork vegetable mixture with tempura sauce on the side.$5.00
Entrees
Nigiri/Sashimi
Classic Rolls
Alaskan Roll
salmon, cucumber&avocado$7.00
Asparagus Roll$5.00
Avocado Roll$5.00
Boston Roll
3 shrimps&cucumber$7.00
Cali Roll
Crab,cucumber&avocado$6.00
Cali A Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese$6.50
Cali B Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese& jalapeno$6.50
Chuck Roll
Fresh salmon, avocado & cream cheese$7.00
Crab Roll$6.00
Crazy Horse Roll
Tempura shrimp, smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, masago with eel sauce$9.00
Cucumber Roll$5.00
Dodge Roll
Deep fried Cali roll&cream cheese topped with spicy mayo&eel sauce$9.00
Eel Roll
BBQ eel, cucumber&eel sauce$7.00
Kansas Roll
Deep fried Cali roll with spicy mayo&eel sauce$8.00
L.A. Roll
Fresh tuna, avocado&cucumber$7.00
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon&cream cheese$7.00
Salmon Roll$6.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
one tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, and masago with eel sauce$8.00
Spicy Crab Roll$7.00
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail &scallions with hot sauce$7.00
Tiki Roll
Yellowtail, avocado, cucumber&masago$8.00
Tuna Roll$6.00
Veggie Roll
Cucumber, avocado&carrots$5.00
Wildcat Roll
Cali roll topped with spicy crab meat$7.00
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail with scallions$7.00
Special Rolls
Angel Roll
2 Tempura shrimp topped with kani crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce&black sesame seeds$13.00
Batman Roll
2 Tempura shrimp topped with spicy tuna, avocado & eel sauce$13.00
Boot Hill Roll
Deep fried fresh tuna, jalapenos, cucumber, cream cheese with soy paper topped with spicy mayo&eel sauce$13.00
Cosmos Roll
2 Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped with fresh tuna, salmon, eel sauce &sesame seeds$13.00
Dragon Roll
2 Tempura shrimp topped with smoked salmon, eel, avocado&eel sauce$13.00
Dynamite Roll
Deep fried yellowtail, salmon, tuna and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo&eel sauce$13.00
Ford Roll
Deep fried spicy tuna, avocado, jalapenos&cream cheese topped with spicy mayo &eel sauce$13.00
Godzilla Roll
Deep fried spicy tuna, crab meat, avocado&cream cheese topped with spicy mayo&eel sauce$13.00
Jose Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado&cream cheese topped with fresh salmon&jalapenos$12.00
Kempton Roll
Cali roll topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail&spicy crab$13.00
KU Roll
Deep fried smoked salmon, crab meat, cucumber, jalapenos and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo&eel sauce$13.00
Miami Roll
Deep fried Cali Roll&cream cheese topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce&spicy crab meat$12.00
Rainbow Roll
Cali roll topped with assorted fresh fish shrimp&avocado$12.00
Rock Roll
Fresh tuna, salmon&cucumber topped with sliced avocado&spicy crab meat$12.00
Santa Fe Roll
Fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with fresh salmon, jalapenos, spicy mayo&siracha$12.00
Spicy Girl Roll
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon topped with spicy crab & siracha sauce$13.00
Sweet Heart Roll
Fresh tuna, salmon, masago, cream cheese&cucumber with soy paper$13.00
Tokyo Roll
Deep fried smoked salmon, crab meat, cream cheese&asparagus topped with spicy mayo&eel sauce$13.00
Tornado Roll
Crab, avocado, cream cheese topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes&masago$12.00
Vegas Roll
Deep fried salmon, avocado, crab meat&cream cheese topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce$12.00
Sides
Fried Rice$2.50
Garlic Fried Rice$3.00
Fried Noodle$3.00
Chicken Soup$2.00
Miso Soup$3.00
s-Steam Rice$2.00
S-Vegetable$5.00
S- Chicken$6.00
S-Shrimp$6.00
S-Salmon$7.00
s-Spicy mayo$0.25
s-Eel sauce$0.25
s-Teriyaki sauce$0.50
Side sweet sour sauce$0.25
Side Siracha$0.25
Side Chili Oil$0.25
S-General Tso Sauce$1.00
S- Sesame Chicken Sauce$1.00
S-Orange Chicken Sauce$1.00
S- Mongolian Sauce$1.00
Salad & Soup
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 8:45 pm
We offer a wide variety of food including hibachi, sushi, and Chinese dishes. Come in and enjoy!
