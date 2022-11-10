A map showing the location of EZ's Asian KitchenView gallery

EZ's Asian Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

2409 CENTRAL AVE

Dodge City, KS 67801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
Sesame Chicken
General Tso's Chicken

Appetizers

Jalapeno Crab

$4.00

Hollowed out jalapeño filled with cream cheese and imitation crab, then deep fried, and topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Egg Roll

$4.00

Deep fried with mixed vegetables and tempura sauce on the side.

Crab Rangoon

$5.00

Deep fried filled with a cream cheese, scallion, imitation crab mixture with sweet and sour sauce on the side.

Deep Fried Dumplings

$5.00

Gyoza

$5.00

Steamed on the grill filled with a pork vegetable mixture with tempura sauce on the side.

Crispy Fried Calamari

$6.00

Breaded calamari deep fried with spicy mayo on the side.

Entrees

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$8.29

General Tso's Chicken

$8.29

Sesame Chicken

$8.29

Jalapeno Chicken

$8.29

Mongolian Beef

$8.99

Broccoli Beef

$8.99

Side Sweet Sour Chicken No Rice

$5.00

Entrees

Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.79

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.79

Steak Fried Rice

$9.29

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.29

House Fried Rice

$11.79

Chicken, thin slice steak, shrimp

Entrees

Vegetable Lo Mein

$7.79

Chicken Lo Mein

$8.79

Steak Lo Mein

$9.29

Shrimp Lo Mein

$9.29

House Lo Mein

$11.79

Entrees

Vegetable Udon Noodle

$10.79

Chicken Udon Noodle

$11.79

Shrimp Udon Noodle

$13.79

Steak Udon Noodle

$13.79

House Udon Noodle

$15.79

Entrees

Vegetable Bento Box

Vegetable Bento Box

$7.99

Chicken Bento Box

$8.99
Steak Bento Box

Steak Bento Box

$9.49

Calamari Bento Box

$9.49
Shrimp Bento Box

Shrimp Bento Box

$9.49

Salmon Bento Box

$9.99

Tofu Bento Box

$6.99Out of stock

Entrees

Vegetable

$10.99

Chicken

$12.99

Calamari

$14.99

Shrimp

$14.99

Salmon

$15.99

K.C. Strip

$17.99

Ribeye

$18.99

Nigiri/Sashimi

Kani (Crab meat)

$5.00

Maguro (Tuna)

$5.00

Sake (Salmon)

$5.00

Ebi (Shrimp)

$5.00

Masago (Smelt roe)

$5.00

Ika (Squid)

$5.00

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Yellowtail

$6.00

Unagi ( Smoked eel)

$6.00

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Classic Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$6.00

salmon, cucumber&avocado

Asparagus Roll

$4.00

Avocado Roll

$4.00

Boston Roll

$6.00

3 shrimps&cucumber

Cali Roll

$4.50

Crab,cucumber&avocado

Cali A Roll

$5.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese

Cali B Roll

$5.50

Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese& jalapeno

Chuck Roll

$6.00

Fresh salmon, avocado & cream cheese

Crab Roll

$5.00

Crazy Horse Roll

$8.00

Tempura shrimp, smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, masago with eel sauce

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Dodge Roll

$8.00

Deep fried Cali roll&cream cheese topped with spicy mayo&eel sauce

Eel Roll

$6.00

BBQ eel, cucumber&eel sauce

Kansas Roll

$7.00

Deep fried Cali roll with spicy mayo&eel sauce

L.A. Roll

$6.00

Fresh tuna, avocado&cucumber

Philly Roll

$6.00

Smoked salmon&cream cheese

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.00

one tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, and masago with eel sauce

Spicy Crab Roll

$5.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$5.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail &scallions with hot sauce

Tiki Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail, avocado, cucumber&masago

Tuna Roll

$5.00

Veggie Roll

$4.00

Cucumber, avocado&carrots

Wildcat Roll

$6.00

Cali roll topped with spicy crab meat

Yellowtail Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail with scallions

~~~~~~~~

Special Rolls

Angel Roll

$11.00

2 Tempura shrimp topped with kani crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce&black sesame seeds

Batman Roll

$11.00

2 Tempura shrimp topped with spicy tuna, avocado & eel sauce

Boot Hill Roll

$11.00

Deep fried fresh tuna, jalapenos, cucumber, cream cheese with soy paper topped with spicy mayo&eel sauce

Cosmos Roll

$11.00

2 Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped with fresh tuna, salmon, eel sauce &sesame seeds

Dragon Roll

$11.00

2 Tempura shrimp topped with smoked salmon, eel, avocado&eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$12.00

Deep fried yellowtail, salmon, tuna and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo&eel sauce

Ford Roll

$11.00

Deep fried spicy tuna, avocado, jalapenos&cream cheese topped with spicy mayo &eel sauce

Godzilla Roll

$11.00

Deep fried spicy tuna, crab meat, avocado&cream cheese topped with spicy mayo&eel sauce

Jose Roll

$10.00

Smoked salmon, avocado&cream cheese topped with fresh salmon&jalapenos

Kempton Roll

$11.00

Cali roll topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail&spicy crab

KU Roll

$11.00

Deep fried smoked salmon, crab meat, cucumber, jalapenos and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo&eel sauce

Miami Roll

$10.00

Deep fried Cali Roll&cream cheese topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce&spicy crab meat

Rainbow Roll

$10.00

Cali roll topped with assorted fresh fish shrimp&avocado

Rock Roll

$10.00

Fresh tuna, salmon&cucumber topped with sliced avocado&spicy crab meat

Santa Fe Roll

$10.00

Fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with fresh salmon, jalapenos, spicy mayo&siracha

Spicy Girl Roll

$11.00

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon topped with spicy crab & siracha sauce

Sweet Heart Roll

$11.00

Fresh tuna, salmon, masago, cream cheese&cucumber with soy paper

Tokyo Roll

$11.00

Deep fried smoked salmon, crab meat, cream cheese&asparagus topped with spicy mayo&eel sauce

Tornado Roll

$11.00

Crab, avocado, cream cheese topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes&masago

Vegas Roll

$10.00

Deep fried salmon, avocado, crab meat&cream cheese topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

~~~~~~~~

Sides

Fried Rice

$2.49

Garlic Fried Rice

$2.79

Fried Noodle

$2.99

Chicken Soup

$2.00

Miso Soup

$2.50

s-Steam Rice

$1.50

S-Vegetable

$4.00

S- Chicken

$5.00

S-Shrimp

$6.00

S- Calamari

$6.00

S-Salmon

$6.00

s-Spicy mayo

$0.25

s-Eel sauce

$0.25

s-Teriyaki sauce

$0.50

Side sauce

$0.25

Side Tofu

$4.00Out of stock

Side Siracha

$0.25

S-General Tso Sauce

$1.00

Salad & Soup

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Sweet shredded seaweed.

Spicy Crab Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Shredded seaweed mixed with shredded imitation crab and spicy mayo.

Chicken Soup

$2.00

House made chicken broth soup topped with mushrooms and green onions.

Miso Soup

$2.50

Soup made with miso paste, tofu, and seaweed.

Beverages

*Fountain Drink*

$1.79

Fountain Water

$0.50

Bottle Water

$1.49

Iced Tea

$1.79

Pepsi

$1.79

Diet Pepsi

$1.79

Dr. Pepper

$1.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.79

Lemonade

$1.79

Sierra Mist

$1.79

Orange Crush

$1.79

Mountain Dew

$1.79

Ramune

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We offer a wide variety of food including hibachi, sushi, and Chinese dishes. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2409 CENTRAL AVE, Dodge City, KS 67801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

