EZ Bachi - Tucson 63 E. Congress St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
63 E. Congress St., Tucson, AZ 85701
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
La Chingada Cocina - 110 E Pennington ST
No Reviews
110 E Pennington ST Tucson, AZ 85701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tucson
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurant