  • EZ Bachi - Tucson - 63 E. Congress St.
A map showing the location of EZ Bachi - Tucson 63 E. Congress St.View gallery

EZ Bachi - Tucson 63 E. Congress St.

review star

No reviews yet

63 E. Congress St.

Tucson, AZ 85701

Order Again

Popular Items

SIDE OF VEGGEIS
SIDE OF UDON NOODLES
EZ TRIO

TEPPANYAKI ENTREE

LOBSTER PLATE

$34.99

Seared lobster in garlic butter and lemon on a bed of fried rice and vegetables

ATLANTIC SALMON PLATE

$19.99

SHRIMP PLATE

$21.99

SPICY SHRIMP PLATE

$22.99

FILET MIGNON PLATE

$21.99

NEW YORK STEAK PLATE

$21.99

CHICKEN BREAST PLATE

$17.99

TERIYAKI BEEF PLATE

$22.99

VEGGIE PLATE

$12.99

Teriyaki Chicken Plate

$18.00

TEPPANYAKI COMBO

EZ TRIO

$29.99

EZ SUPREME

$42.99

EZ CHOICE

$44.99

EZ UDON STEAK & SHRIMP

$28.99

EZ SURF & TURF STEAK

$25.99

EZ FILET & CHICKEN BREAST

$24.99

EZ BLAZING CHICKEN

$21.99

SALMON & LOBSTER

$39.99

SURF & TURF CHICKEN

$23.99

Steak Yaki Udon

$16.99

SUSHI & SASHIMI

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$10.99

SMOKED SALMON EVERYTHING ROLL

$9.99

Smoked Atlantic Salmon, caper red onion, cream cheese, Everything spice

LOBSTER MANGO ROLL

$15.99

Sweet Maine lobster, mango jalapeño, cilantro, tobiko

RAINBOW ROLL

$14.99

SPICY CRUNCHY TUNA ROLL

$14.00

AVOCADO ROLL

$14.00

AHI TUNA SASHIMI

$14.99

HAMACHI LOTUS

$14.99

Vegas Roll

$14.00

California Roll

$10.99

IZAKAYA

DUMPLINGS YAMAGUCHI

$8.99

DUCK BAO BUN

$11.99

BBQ PORK BAO BUN

$10.99

EZ SPAM MUSUBI

$6.99

SWEET & SPICY SHRIMP

$12.99

STICKY BBQ RIBS

$10.99

KARAAGE FRIED CHICKEN

$8.99

Zucchini Fries

$5.99

SWEET AND SPICY SHRIMP BAO BUN

$9.99

EDAMAME

$4.50

SALMON/TUNA WONTON TACOS

$14.99

SOUPS AND SALAD

CUCUMBER SALAD

$6.99

Lightly spiced, sunomono

EZ SEASON SALAD

$8.99

MISO SOUP

$4.50

SIDES

SIDE OF LOBSTER

SIDE OF LOBSTER

$25.00

SIDE OF SCALLOPS

$19.99

SIDE OF FILET MIGNON

$15.00

SIDE OF NY STEAK

$15.00
SIDE OF SALMON

SIDE OF SALMON

$14.00
SIDE OF SHRIMP

SIDE OF SHRIMP

$8.00
SIDE OF CHICKEN

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$7.50

STEAMED WHITE RICE

$3.00

FRIED RICE

$5.00

EZ INFERNO FRIED RICE

$7.00

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$8.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$9.00
SIDE OF UDON NOODLES

SIDE OF UDON NOODLES

$5.00

SIDE OF VEGGEIS

$4.99

LEMON WEDGES

$1.50

SAUCES

EZ GARLIC BUTTER

$0.50

EZ TERIYAKI

$0.50

EZ SPICY TERIYAKI

$0.50

EZ MENACE

$0.50

EZ INFERNO

$0.50

EZ TANGY

$0.50

N/A BEVERAGES

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

DESSERT

BUTTER CAKE

$10.00

Made to order butter cake paired with vanilla ice cream and fresh strawberries.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

63 E. Congress St., Tucson, AZ 85701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

