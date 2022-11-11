- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
- /
- Burgers
- /
- EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill Bitters Road
866 Reviews
$
734 Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Salads
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing
Half Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing
Full Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing & grilled chicken
Half Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing & grilled chicken
Full Roma Salad
Spring lettuce, Italian mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, green olives & balsamic vinaigrette
Half Roma Salad
Spring lettuce, Italian mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, green olives & balsamic vinaigrette
Full Chicken Roma
Spring lettuce, Italian mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, green olives, balsamic vinaigrette & grilled chicken
Half Chicken Roma
Spring lettuce, Italian mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, green olives, balsamic vinaigrette & grilled chicken
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & bleu cheese dressing
Pico Pasta Salad
Romaine lettuce, rotini pasta with black beans & corn, Cotija cheese, Pico de Gallo, tomato vinaigrette & red corn tortilla chips
Shanghai Salad
Spring lettuce, grilled chicken, shredded carrots, cilantro, green onions tossed in honey lime vinaigrette, garnished w/roasted almonds, Chinese noodles, mandarin oranges & oriental dressing
Salmon Salad
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette & grilled Alaskan Salmon
Full Spinach Salad
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette
Half Spinach Salad
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette
Chicken Spinach Salad
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette & grilled chicken
Strawberry Salad
Spinach tossed in poppyseed dressing, grilled chicken. toasted pecans, red onions, goat cheese and fresh strawberries
Kid Caesar
Soups & Chili
Cup Tortilla Soup
Succulent roasted chicken, & vegetable soup with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro & tortilla chips
Bowl Tortilla soup
Succulent roasted chicken, & vegetable soup with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro & tortilla chips
Cup Chili
Thick, hearty, stick to your ribs goodness topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheese and diced onions
Bowl Chili
Thick, hearty, stick to your ribs goodness topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheese and diced onions
Frito Pie
Frito corn chips topped with EZ'S South Texas Chili, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Pizza & Calzones
7" Marghertia
Olive oil, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, kosher salt and cracked pepper
7" Traditional Cheese
Marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
7" Four Cheese
Marinara, cheddar, mozzarella, feta & parmesan
7" Pepperoni
Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella
7" Italian Sausage
Marinara, mozzarella, sausage, red onions & green olives
7" Supreme
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, red onions & black olives
7" The 09'ER
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, sautéed red onions, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, drizzled with ranch dressing and rosemary
7" Hawaiian BBQ
Smokey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, pineapples & cilantro
7" Chicken Pesto
Basil pesto sauce, sliced tomatoes topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella & parmesan
7" Fajita Chicken
Black beans, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream
11" Marghertia
Olive oil, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, kosher salt and cracked pepper
11" Traditional Cheese
Marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
11" Four Cheese
Marinara, cheddar, mozzarella, feta & parmesan
11" Pepperoni
Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella
11" Italian Sausage
Marinara, mozzarella, sausage, red onions & green olives
11" Supreme
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, red onions & black olives
11" The 09'ER
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, sautéed red onions, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, drizzled with ranch dressing and rosemary
11" Hawaiian BBQ
Smokey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, pineapples & cilantro
11" Chicken Pesto
Basil pesto sauce, sliced tomatoes topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella & parmesan
11" Fajita Chicken
Black beans, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream
Burgers
Classic Burger
Half pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both
Classic Cheese
Half pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with cheddar cheese
Classic Bacon Cheese
Half pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with cheddar cheese and bacon
Classic Mushroom Mozzarella
Half pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with mozzarella cheese and sauteed mushrooms
Jr Classic
Quarter pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both
Jr Cheese
Quarter pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with cheddar cheese
Jr Bacon Cheese
Quarter pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with cheddar cheese and bacon
Jr Mushroom Mozzarella
Quarter pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with mozzarella and sauteed mushrooms
Bean Burger
A Texas favorite made with a 1/2 lb. patty, cheddar cheese, house made black beans, Fritos, onions & picante sauce
Poblano Burger
Half pound Angus beef patty with roasted poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo & grilled onions
Classic Bison
Bison patty on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle mayo, mustard or both
Colorado Bison
Bison patty topped w/melted cheddar cheese, smoky BBQ sauce. Served on a wheat bun with chipotle mayo, greens & grilled onions and garnished with pickles and jalapenos
Jr Bean Burger
A Texas favorite made with a 1/4 lb. patty, cheddar cheese, house made black beans, Fritos, onions & picante sauce
Jr Poblano Burger
Quarter pound Angus patty with roasted poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo & grilled onions
Turkey Burger
A healthy turkey patty on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion , pickle & mayo, mustard or both
Chili Cheese Burger
Bourbon Burger
Two quarter pound angus beef patties, bacon, double cheddar cheese, mustard, lettuce, pickles & fried onion straws drizzled with a tangy bourbon sauce.
Impossible
Impossible Classic
Plant-based patty topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions on a wheat bread
Impossible Bean Burger
Plant-based patty topped with our vegetarian black beans, Fritos, onions, picante sauce and cheddar cheese on a wheat bun
Impossible Poblano Burger
Plant-based patty topped with our spicy chipotle mayo, sauteed red onions, roasted poblano peppers and pepper jack cheese on a wheat bun
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both
Roasted Poblano Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with roasted poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo & grilled onions
Chicken Bean Burger
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with cheddar cheese, house made black beans, Fritos, onions & picante sauce
Mushroom Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with mozzarella cheese and sauteed mushrooms
Mozzarella & Bacon Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both topped with mozzarella cheese and bacon
Veggie Burger
100% Vegetarian patty, grilled-to-order with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle mayo, mustard or both
Veggie Bean Burger
100% vegetarian patty, black beans, Fritos, onion, cheddar cheese & picante sauce
Poblano Veggie Burger
100% vegetarian patty, w/roasted poblano peppers, chipotle mayo, sautéed red onions & pepper jack cheese
Greek Veggie Burger
100% vegetarian patty, basil pesto, black olives, feta cheese, roasted red pepper & spring lettuce mix
Chipotle Fish Sandwich
Fried white fish, chipotle mayo, pickle, tomato & pepper jack cheese
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed with mild buffalo sauce, chipotle mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun and drizzled with house made ranch dressing.
Nashville Hot Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville Spicy sauce on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
Signature Dishes
1/2 Rosemary Chicken
Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
1/4 Rosemary Chicken
Your choice of either white or dark meat oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Basil Chicken Pasta
– Rotini pasta with grilled chicken, basil pasta sauce, diced Roma Tomatoes & parmesan cheese. Served with focaccia bread
Grilled Rainbow Trout
Grilled rainbow trout, garlic butter, rice, veggies & focaccia bread
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon, rice, veggies & focaccia bread
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Rotini pasta with grilled chicken, creamy alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese. Served with focaccia bread
Alamo Bowl
Layers of grilled chicken, black beans, rice, fresh Pico de Gallo, EZ’s housemaid picante dressing & Cotija cheese
Grilled Chicken & Veggies
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Chicken Tenders
Fried chicken tenderloins w/choice of honey mustard or gravy. Served w/choice of steamed veggies, rice or curly fries
Focaccia Bread
Fries & Sides
Kids Menu
Shakes & Desserts
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla Shake
Strawberry shake
Oreo Shake
Banana Shake
Espresso Shake
Peppermint Shake
Cherry Shake
Chocolate Mocha Shake
Butterfinger Shake
Large Chocolate Shake
Large Vanilla Shake
Large Strawberry shake
Large Oreo Shake
Large Banana Shake
Large Espresso Shake
Large Peppermint Shake
Large Cherry Shake
Large Chocolate Mocha Shake
Large Butterfinger Shake
Hot Fudge Sundae
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
Scoop Ice Cream
Brownie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Proteins
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216