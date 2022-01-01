Restaurant header imageView gallery

F&D WOODFIRED ITALIAN KITCHEN

473 Reviews

$$

1000 W SR 434

Longwood, FL 32750

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BUSINESS LUNCH

BL ZUPPA & INSALATE

$9.95
BL INSALATE/ZUPPA & 1/2 PANINI

BL INSALATE/ZUPPA & 1/2 PANINI

$11.95

BL ITALIAN PANINI W FRIPPS

$11.95

BL VEGETABLE PANINI W FRIPPS

$10.95
BL BIANCA

BL BIANCA

$10.95

RICOTTA, FRESH "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, MINCED GARLIC, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, FRESH BASIL

BL PEPPERONI PIZZA

BL PEPPERONI PIZZA

$11.95

VPN, PEPPERONI, CHILI FLAKES & "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, iTALIAN HERBS

BL MARGHERITA PIZZA

BL MARGHERITA PIZZA

$9.95
BL BOLOGNESE LASAGNA

BL BOLOGNESE LASAGNA

$11.95

BL SPAGHETTI /MEATBALLS + SM SALAD

$10.95

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS W/ CHOICE OF SIDE SALAD OR CAESAR

BL PENNE PESTO

BL PENNE PESTO

$11.95
BL POMODORA PASTA

BL POMODORA PASTA

$9.95

CHERRY TOMATOES, CALABRIAN CHILI OIL, MARINARA SERVED WITH SMALL HOUSE SALAD

BL MILANESE

BL MILANESE

$11.95

ANTIPASTA

2 MEATBALLS AL FORNO

$10.00

3 MEATBALLS AL FORNO

$12.00

CALAMARI FRITTO

$13.00

F&D GARLIC BREAD

$6.00

Arronccin

$9.00Out of stock

INSALATE

F&D HOUSE SALAD SINGLE

$6.50

F&D HOUSE SALAD FAMILY

$11.00

CAESAR SINGLE

$7.00

CAESAR FAMILY

$12.00

CAPRESE

$11.00

ZUPPA

TOMATO BASIL CUP

$4.00

TOMATO BASIL BOWL

$6.00

ITALIAN WEDDING CUP

$4.00

ITALIAN WEDDING BOWL

$6.00

PASTA

WILD MUSHROOM PAPPARDELLE

$13.00

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$12.50

CAIO E PEPE

$15.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$15.00
VEGAN MUSHROOM PAPPARDELLE

VEGAN MUSHROOM PAPPARDELLE

$17.00

LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI PAPPARDELLE, WILD MUSHROOMS, SPINACH, PORCINI SOY MILK BASE CREAM SAUCE.

VEGAN ARTICHOKE SCAMPI PASTA

VEGAN ARTICHOKE SCAMPI PASTA

$16.00

CAPELLINI PASTA, ARTICHOKE, VEGAN CALABRIAN CHILI BUTTER, WHITE WINE, ROASTED CHERRY TOMATO

BROWN BUTTER CHEESE TORTELLINI

BROWN BUTTER CHEESE TORTELLINI

$14.00

LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI TORTELLINI, SAGE, BROWN BUTTER, SHAVED PARM, ITALIAN HERBS, TOASTED PINE NUTS, GRAN PADANO

SPECIALI

ZUPPA & SANDWICH

$12.00

ZUPPA & INSALATE

$10.00

INSALATE/ZUPPA & SANDWICH

$12.00

PIZZA & VEGAN PIZZA

MARGHERITA (LUNCH SPECIAL)

$8.95

BIANCA

$9.95

RUSTICA

$16.00

QUEEN BEE

$15.00

PEPPERONI OVERLOAD (Special)

$9.95

GARLIC PECORINO

$10.00

FENNEL SAUSAGE & RAPINI

$15.00

ROASTED VEGGIE

$15.00

DUE CARNI

$15.00

PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA

$16.00

BABY BLUE PIZZA

$15.00
F&D FOUR CHEESE PIZZA

F&D FOUR CHEESE PIZZA

$14.00

VPN & CRUSHED TOMATOES, OREGANO, CHILI FLAKE, GARLIC OIL, RICOTTA, PECORINO, FRESH MOZZERELLA, AND SHAVED PARMESEAN.

V- MARGHERITA

$14.00

V- BEYOND RUSTICA

$15.00

V- MUSHROOM PIZZA

$16.00

BBQ CHICKEN

$15.00

ITALIAN SANDWICHES

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

MORTADELLA & ITALIAN SALAMI

$11.00Out of stock

ITALIAN PANINI

$11.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$6.00

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$7.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$6.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1000 W SR 434, Longwood, FL 32750

Directions

Gallery
F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen image
F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen image
F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen image
F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

• Sushi - • Small plates - • Noodles - • Rice
orange starNo Reviews
182 W State Road 434 Ste 1008 Longwood, FL 32750
View restaurantnext
Ukrainian Traditional Food
orange starNo Reviews
343 Ronald Reagan Boulevard Longwood, FL 32750
View restaurantnext
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood
orange starNo Reviews
300 Dog Track Road Longwood, FL 32750
View restaurantnext
Gateway To India Longwood
orange starNo Reviews
790 East SR 434 Longwood, FL 32750
View restaurantnext
Story Time Cafe - OSOTA Campus
orange starNo Reviews
1675 Dixon Rd Longwood, FL 32779
View restaurantnext
Rethink Food & Drink
orange starNo Reviews
1150 Douglas Ave. Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Longwood

The Melting Pot - Longwood FL
orange star4.6 • 1,443
1200 Commerce Park Dr. Longwood, FL 32779
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Longwood
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston