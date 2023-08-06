KNOCK BOX

Drinks

Coffee

$2.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Over Drive

$3.50+

Jet Black

$4.25

Vanilla Hazelnut Cream

$5.00

Caramel Cream

$5.00

Americano

$3.25+

Latte

$4.25+

Specialty Latte

$5.00+

Espresso 2oz, Extra Shot

$3.00

Strawberry Banana

$5.00

Strawberry Mango

$5.00

Supergreen Pina Colada

$5.50

Mixed Berry

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Rishi Tea

$3.00

Peach Iced Tea

$3.50

Blended Latte

$6.00+

Snapple Apple Juice

$3.25

Snapple Strawberry Kiwi

$3.25

Koe Blueberry

$4.75

Koe Dragonfruit

$4.75

Koe Watermelon

$4.75

Tynant Water

$4.25

San Pellegrino Water

$3.75

Perfect Hydration PH+ Water

$3.25

Bai Cocofusion

$4.25

Bai Pomegranate

$4.25

Bai Blueberry

$4.25

Odyssey Blackberry Lemon

$6.25

Odyssey Dragonfruit

$6.25

Food

Muffins

$3.75

Monkey Danish

$4.75

Scone

$4.00

Cookies

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Breakfast Squares

$3.75

Fresh Whole Fruit

$1.00

Oatmeal

$4.75

Granola

$1.50

Yogurt

$3.25

Eggbites

$3.50

Lara's Bar

$4.75

TORO

Food

Sweet Corn Salad

$10.00

Miso Kale Salad

$10.00

Chips and Queso

$7.00

Chips and Queso Side

$4.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Chips and Salsa Side

$3.00

Nachos

$10.00

Sweet Corn Cup

$5.00

Marshmallow Bars

$3.00

Brownies

$4.00

Adobo Chicken

$12.00

Beef Bulgogi

$12.00

Korean Pork

$12.00

Charred Cauliflower

$12.00

Pick Three Tacos

$12.00

BYO Taco Trio

$12.00

Single Taco

$4.50

Elote Ramen

$10.00

Grain Bowl

$10.00

Ramen Mushroom

$10.00

House Ramen

$12.00

BYO Bowl

$12.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Extra Avocado

$2.00

Extra Queso

$2.00

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Extra Pico

$1.00

Extra Chicken

$2.00

Extra Beef

$2.00

Extra Pork

$2.00

Add Egg

$2.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mexican Soda

$3.25

PH+ Water

$3.25

Tynant Spring Water

$4.25

San Pelligino Water

$3.75

ON RYE

Food

Corn Beef

$10.00

Pastrami

$10.00

Beet Pastrami

$9.00

Turkey Pimento Club

$9.00

Roast Beef

$8.00

Classic Deli

$8.00

Grain and Garden

$10.00

Chopped

$12.00

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+

Seasonal Soup

$4.00+

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Caesar

$8.00

Uglies Kettle Chips

$3.25

Drinks

