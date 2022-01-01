Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Fresh to Order Merrillville

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

500 E 81ST AVE

MERRILLVILLE, IN 46410

Order Again

Popular Items

Southwest Salad
Club Salad
Bison Burger

Paninis

Smokey Southwest Chicken Panini

Smokey Southwest Chicken Panini

$10.50

Spicy Fire-Grilled Chicken, Two Cheeses, Crisp Tortillas, Baby Greens, Southwest Ranch Dressing

Grilled Vegetable Panini

Grilled Vegetable Panini

$8.90

Grilled Zucchini, Grilled Onions, Olive Salad, Baby Greens, Avocado, Grilled Squash, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon Panini

Grilled Salmon Panini

$11.50Out of stock

Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli

Grilled Prime Steak Panini

Grilled Prime Steak Panini

$11.50

Savory Tender Steak, Roasted Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelzied Onions, Baby Greens, Horseradish Aioli

Grilled Chicken BLT Panini

Grilled Chicken BLT Panini

$9.80

Fire-Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Sprouts, Bacon Aioli

House Turkey Club Panini

House Turkey Club Panini

$9.80

House Roasted Turkey, Two Cheeses, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomato, Bacon-Honey Mustard

Asian Chicken Crunch Panini

Asian Chicken Crunch Panini

$9.90

Almond Rosemary Crusted Chicken, Asian Slaw, Avocado, Chiili Peanut Aioli

Tomato Mozzarella Panini

Tomato Mozzarella Panini

$8.90

Ovolini Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Roasted tomatoes, Nut-less Basil Pesto, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad Panini

Grilled Chicken Salad Panini

$8.90

Choice of: Waldorf, Curry, or Thai Peanut

Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken

Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken

$9.90

Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Baby Greens, Two Cheeses, Honey Mustard

Half Asian Chicken Crunch Panini

Half Asian Chicken Crunch Panini

$9.90

Almond Rosemary Crusted Chicken, Asian Slaw, Avocado, Chiili Peanut Aioli

Half Tomato Mozzarella Panini

Half Tomato Mozzarella Panini

$9.70

Ovolini Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Roasted tomatoes, Nut-less Basil Pesto, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Half Grilled Chicken Salad Panini

Half Grilled Chicken Salad Panini

$9.70

Choice of: Waldorf, Curry, or Thai Peanut

Half Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Panini

Half Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Panini

$9.90

Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Baby Greens, Two Cheeses, Honey Mustard

Burgers

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$11.50Out of stock

Black Beans, Rice, Avocado, House Pickled Jalepenos, Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Corn Relish, Horseradish-Honey Mustard Sauce

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$12.90

Bison Beef Burger, Baby Greens, Blue Cheese Crumbles, BBW Horseradish Aioli

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$10.90

Baby Greens, Roasted Corn Relish, Pickled Jalepenos and Onions, Avocado, Horseradish-Honey Mustard

Perfect Bite Salads

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$8.90

Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.90

Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons

Club Salad

Club Salad

$8.90

Mixed Greens, Toasted Almonds, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocado, Cheese, Cranberries, Golden Raisins

F2O Fig Salad

F2O Fig Salad

$8.90

Mixed Baby Greens, Golden Raisins, Dried Figs, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crum bles

Market Salad

Market Salad

$8.90

Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Cranberries, Godlen Raisins, Apples, Toasted Almonds

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.90

Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Olive Salad, Grilled Onions, Toasted Almonds, Red Grapes

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$8.90

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, roasted Corn, Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$8.90

Spinach, Seasonl Fruit, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, blue Cheese Crumbles, Cranberries

Chicken Salad 3

Chicken Salad 3

$8.90

Chhicken Waldorf, Curry Chicken, Thai Peanuts Chicken, Baby Greens, Grlled Flat Bread

1/2 Asian Salad

1/2 Asian Salad

$9.50

Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles

1/2 Caesar Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

$9.50

Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons

1/2 Club Salad

1/2 Club Salad

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Toasted Almonds, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocado, Cheese, Cranberries, Golden Raisins

1/2 F2O Fig Salad

1/2 F2O Fig Salad

$9.50

Mixed Baby Greens, Golden Raisins, Dried Figs, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crum bles

1/2 Market Salad

1/2 Market Salad

$9.50

Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Cranberries, Godlen Raisins, Apples, Toasted Almonds

1/2 Mediterranean Salad

1/2 Mediterranean Salad

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Olive Salad, Grilled Onions, Toasted Almonds, Red Grapes

1/2 Southwest Salad

1/2 Southwest Salad

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, roasted Corn, Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps

1/2 Spinach Salad

1/2 Spinach Salad

$9.50

Spinach, Seasonl Fruit, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, blue Cheese Crumbles, Cranberries

Entree Long Plates

Grilled Salmon Entree

Grilled Salmon Entree

$16.90Out of stock

Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce

Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree

Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree

$13.50

Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ

Almond Chicken Skewer Entree

Almond Chicken Skewer Entree

$13.50

Almond-Rosemary Crust, Asian Slaw, Twin Sauces

Fire-Grilled Chicken Entree

Fire-Grilled Chicken Entree

$13.90

Baby Greens, Your Choice: Balsamic-Cabernet Reduction, Mushroom Cream Sauce, OR Coconut Curry Sauce

Calamari Entree

Calamari Entree

$13.50Out of stock

Tender Calamari, Lemon Frites, Asian Slaw, Ginger-Apricot Vinaigrette

Salmon Roasted Corn Hushpuppie Entree

Salmon Roasted Corn Hushpuppie Entree

$12.70Out of stock

Asian Slaw, Horseradish-Honey Mustard Sauce

Prime Steak Medallion Entree

Prime Steak Medallion Entree

$16.90

Baby Greens, Your Choice: Balsamic-Cabernet Reduction OR Mushroom Cream Sauce

Chef-Inspired Soups

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$4.90+

1/2 Bowl: 4.9, Full Bowl: 5.9, Quart: $16.00

Chicken Tortilla

Chicken Tortilla

$4.90+

1/2 Bowl: 4.9, Full Bowl: 5.9, Quart: $16.00

Wild Mushroom

Wild Mushroom

$4.90+

1/2 Bowl: 4.9, Full Bowl: 5.9, Quart: $16.00

Lentil

Lentil

$4.90+

1/2 Bowl: 4.9, Full Bowl: 5.9, Quart: $16.00

Chicken Veg Half
$4.90

$4.90

Chicken Veg Full
$5.90

$5.90

Side Items

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.90Out of stock
Sweet Mashed Potatoes
$3.90

Sweet Mashed Potatoes

$3.90
Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.90Out of stock
Grilled Vegetables
$3.90

Grilled Vegetables

$3.90
Wheat Berry Rice
$3.90

Wheat Berry Rice

$3.90
Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$3.90
Roasted Corn Nut Salad
$3.90

Roasted Corn Nut Salad

$3.90
Garlic Jack Grit Cake
$3.90

Garlic Jack Grit Cake

$3.90
Blackened Chicken Tenders
$3.90

Blackened Chicken Tenders

$3.90
Ale-Laced Chciken Tenders
$3.90

Ale-Laced Chciken Tenders

$3.90
Seared Tofu

Seared Tofu

$3.50
Fire-Grilled Chicken Breast
$3.90

Fire-Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.90
Almond Chicken Skewers
$3.90

Almond Chicken Skewers

$3.90
Tender Crispy Calamari

Tender Crispy Calamari

$4.50Out of stock
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$5.50Out of stock
Blackened Lime Shrimp
$5.50

Blackened Lime Shrimp

$5.50
Almond Crusted Tuna
$5.50

Almond Crusted Tuna

$5.50
Grilled Prime Steak
$5.50

Grilled Prime Steak

$5.50
Croissant

Croissant

$0.49
Small Salad

Small Salad

$6.00

Chips

$0.99

Side Asian Slaw
$1.50

$1.50

Apples

$1.50

Sweet Treats

Fresh Baked Cookie

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.80Out of stock
Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$2.80Out of stock

Beverages

Coca-Cola Can Products
$1.99

Coca-Cola Can Products

$1.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99Out of stock
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$1.99Out of stock

Sparkling Ice Water

$1.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 E 81ST AV

Fresh to Order image
Fresh to Order image
Fresh to Order image

Map
