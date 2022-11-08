  • Home
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frankie Slice @ Eatery 58 Marketplace 58 Pulaski street Building B Peabody, Ma 01960

60 Reviews

$$

58 Pulaski St.

First Floor Building B

Peabody, MA 01960

Order Again

Popular Items

20" Cheese
16" Cheese
12" Cheese

12" Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Chicken seasoned with our BBQ sauce over our classic Cheese Pizza Drizzle with a BBQ Sauce.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken tossed atop our classic Cheese Pizza, served with Bleu Cheese

12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$13.00

Authentic Neapolitan style Pizza made by hand the same way they do in Italy! Using imported flour, tomatoes & Cheese

12" Chicken Alfredo

12" Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken, Broccoli in an Alfredo sauce over our Classic White Cheese Pizza

12" Chicken Parm

$17.00

Xtra Large Homemade Chicken Cutlets, breaded & pounded thin atop our classic cheese with added mozzarella & our homemade sauce

12" Classic White

$13.00

Our homemade dough with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella cheese & Parmesan

12" Double Cheese

12" Double Cheese

$15.00
12" Feel The Heat

12" Feel The Heat

$19.00

Hot Cherry Tomatoes, Imported Hot Sopressata, Imported Pepperoni on our classic cheese pizza and then drizzled with a special 'hot' honey.

12" Kristi Special

12" Kristi Special

$20.00

Our Classic White Pizza, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, Argula salad with lemon, A whole Buratta, Proscuitto, and a Balsamic glaze with pistachios A truly Special Pizza

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$17.00

Made with fresh mozzarella. Roma DOP Tomatoes Topped with Fresh Basil

12" Meatball

$17.00

Made with our own meatballs a blend of Mozzarella & Pecorino Romano & Parmesan Cheese

12" Meatlovers

12" Meatlovers

$19.00

Our Classic Cheese with Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage & Homemade Meatballs A top shredded Mozzarella

12" Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

$16.00

Imported Pepperoni & 3 kinds of cheese make this Pizza a favorite.

12" Sausage & Pepper

$17.00

Sweet & Hot Sausages, Roasted Red & Green Peppers & a blend of Mozzarella & Pecorino Romano & Parmesan Cheese

12" Shrimp Scampi

12" Shrimp Scampi

$19.00
12" The Parma

12" The Parma

$19.00

Prosciutto De San Daniele, Arugula Fresh Grated Parmesan cheese. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & Kosher Salt. YUM

12" Veggie

$15.00

Our Classic Cheese served with mushrooms, broccoli, peppers, onions & black olives

12" Vodka Alla Pizza

12" Vodka Alla Pizza

$15.00

Our Newest Creation! Our vodka sauce is made with hand pressed tomatoes and garlic, a sprinkle of fresh cracked chili peppers, fresh romano cheese and Tito's vodka topped with our special three cheese blend

16" Pizza

16" Cheese

$18.00

16" Double Cheese

$20.00

16" Classic White

$18.00

16" Veggie

$20.00

16" Pepperoni

$21.00

16" Meatball

$22.00

16" Sausage and Peppers

$22.00

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.00

16" Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

16" Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

16" Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

16" Feel The Heat

$24.00

16" Margherita

$22.00

16" Meat Lovers

$24.00

16" Vodka Alla Pizza

$20.00

20" Pizza

20" BBQ Chicken

20" BBQ Chicken

$27.00

Chicken seasoned with our BBQ sauce over our classic Cheese Pizza Drizzle with a BBQ Sauce.

20" Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

Buffalo Chicken tossed atop our classic Cheese Pizza, served with Bleu Cheese

20" Cheese

20" Cheese

$23.00
20" Double Cheese

20" Double Cheese

$25.00
20" Chicken Alfredo

20" Chicken Alfredo

$27.00

Chicken, Broccoli in an Alfredo sauce over our Classic White Cheese Pizza

20" Chicken Parm

$27.00

Xtra Large Homemade Chicken Cutlets, breaded & pounded thin atop our classic cheese with added mozzarella & our homemade sauce

20" Classic White

$23.00
20" Feel the Heat

20" Feel the Heat

$29.00

Hot Cherry Tomatoes, Imported Hot Sopressata, Imported Pepperoni on our classic cheese pizza and then drizzled with a special 'hot' honey.

20" Margherita

20" Margherita

$27.00

Made with fresh mozzarella. Roma DOP Tomatoes Topped with Fresh Basil

20" Meatball

$27.00

Made with our own meatballs a blend of Mozzarella & Pecorino Romano & Parmesan Cheese

20" Meat Lovers

$29.00

Our Classic Cheese with Pepperoni, Sausage & Homemade Meatballs A top shredded Mozzarella

20" Pepperoni

20" Pepperoni

$26.00

20" Sausage & Peppers

$27.00

Sweet & Hot Sausages, Roasted Red & Green Peppers, & a blend of Mozzarella & Pecorino Romano & Parmesan Cheese

20" Veggie

$25.00

Our Classic Cheese with Mushrooms, broccoli, peppers & onions, a blend of Mozzarella & Pecorino Romano & Parmesan Cheese

20" Vodka Alla Pizza

20" Vodka Alla Pizza

$25.00

Sicilian Pan

Sicilian Pan Cheese

$29.00
Sicilian Pan Pepperoni

Sicilian Pan Pepperoni

$32.00

Sicilian Pan Meatball

$32.00

Sandwiches

Junior Roast Beef

Junior Roast Beef

$9.00

USDA Prime Hot Roast Beef sliced and heated to order. 3 way is with mayo, James River BBQ and cheese

Super Roast Beef

Super Roast Beef

$11.00

USDA Prime Hot Roast Beef sliced and heated to order, 3 way is with mayo, James River BBQ and cheese on an onion roll

Large Roast Beef

Large Roast Beef

$10.00

USDA Prime Hot Roast Beef sliced and heated to order - 3way is with mayo, James River BBQ and cheese

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Cutlet with Arugula

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Our fresh made chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce and bleu cheese on a grilled brioche bun

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey BLT Sandwich

$10.00

House roasted turkey breast sliced, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on a buttered and toasted brioche bun

Hot Pastrami on Thick Rye

$11.00

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Pastrami Rachel (Coleslaw)

$13.00

Pastrami Reuben (Sauerkraut)

$13.00

Meatball on Brioche

$8.00

Italian Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Subs

Caprese Sub

Caprese Sub

$10.00

Tomato, mozzarella, olive oil, balsamic, basil on a fresh sub roll

Caprese with Prosciutto Sub

$15.00

Chicken Bomb

$15.00
Chicken Cutlet Sub- Plain

Chicken Cutlet Sub- Plain

$13.00

Breaded Pan-seared Chicken Cutlet

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$14.00
Frank's Jumbo Italian

Frank's Jumbo Italian

$15.00

Made on an extra large-seeded roll baked fresh daily. Packed with important capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella ( No Pistachios) Sopressata, Pepperoni Salami, & Aged Provolone Franks Special topping mix & Hots on the side. This is no ordinary Italian Sub!

Jumbo Chicken Parmesan Sub

$14.00

Two extra-large chicken cutlets with our special blend of bread crumbs topped with our in house marinara, parmesan cheese served on an extra large-seeded roll.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Homemade Meatballs on Extra Large Fresh seeded Rolls with Grated Parmesan Cheese & our signature marinara sauce. Just Like Mom Makes!

Sausage & Pepper Sub

$14.00

Steak and Cheese

$16.00

Steak Bomb

$17.00

Chicken Milano

$15.00

Wraps

Steak Tip Garden Wrap

$16.00

Steak Tip Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Turkey BLT Wrap

$12.00

House roasted turkey breast sliced, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Our fresh made breaded chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, and bleu cheese dressing

Grilled Chicken Garden Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, cucumbers, italian dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing

Veggie Wrap

$8.00

Salads

Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken

Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, grapes, hard boiled egg, avocado, chopped bacon, and grilled chicken breast, served with Ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Made with Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese & Seasoned homemade croutons

Caesar Salad With Grilled Chicken

$14.00
Caesar Salad With Grilled Shrimp

Caesar Salad With Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

Caesar Salad With Steak Tips

$18.00

Garden Salad

$9.00

Classic Garden Salad with Romaine, Tomatoes, Red onion, Cucumbers& Olives

Garden Salad With Chicken

$14.00

Garden Salad With Shrimp

$16.00

Classic Garden Salad with Romaine, Tomatoes, Red onion, Cucumbers & Olives served with seasoned grilled shrimp

Garden Salad With Steak Tips

Garden Salad With Steak Tips

$18.00

Classic Garden Salad with Romaine, Tomatoes, Red onion, cucumbers

Greek Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Greek Salad with Grilled Shrimp

$17.00

Greek Salad with Steak Tips

$19.00

Turkey BLT Caesar Salad

$16.00

House roasted turkey breast sliced to order and bacon with our classic Caesar salad

Turkey BLT Garden Salad

$16.00

House roasted turkey breast sliced to order and bacon with our classic Garden salad

Pasta

Fresh Pasta made with a variety of our in house-made sauces.
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$17.00

Classic Chicken, Ziti & Broccoli in a homemade cream sauce

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$19.00

Two large chicken cutlets served over spaghetti with our house-made sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Thin sliced eggplant coated in our house blend bread crumbs, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and basil

Gnocchi stuffed with Gorgonzola Cheese

$19.00

Gnocchi served in a cream sauce with shaved Parmesan Stuffed with Gorgonzola cheese & a Light Truffle cream sauce AMAZING

Pasta & Meatballs

$17.00

Fresh Fusilli & Meatballs

Pasta Marinara

$10.00
Sunday Gravy Dinner with Pasta

Sunday Gravy Dinner with Pasta

$26.00

9 Hour Slow Simmered Sunday Gravy Certified DOP Tomatoes hand crushed and deseeded, boneless short ribs Franks famous meatballs, hot Italian fennel sausage and other secrets we cannot share!

Bolognese with Pappardelle

$20.00

Potato Gnocchi with Marinara

$13.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.00

Large shrimp in a spicy slow simmered DOP tomato sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Large shrimp, in a White Wine Oil and Butter Garlic Sauce, Minced Garlic, Black Pepper, Parsley, Lemon and served with toasted garlic bread

Vodka A La Penne

Vodka A La Penne

$17.00

The Absolute Best Vodka Penne around We use only the finest fresh Penne, Vodka, Cream sauce,& Guanciale our secret ingredient to spice it up a bit. A MUST TRY

Appetizers and Sides

Arancini

Arancini

$6.00

One large arancini made with Arborio rice, stuffed with meat, cheese & Peas and Deep Fried covered with Sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Small Thick Fries

$4.00

Large Thick Fries

$7.00

Small Onion Rings

$5.00

Large Onion Rings

$9.00

Grill

Black Angus Cheeseburger

Black Angus Cheeseburger

$11.00
Black Angus Burger Plain

Black Angus Burger Plain

$10.00

Black Angus Burger No Bread

$9.00

Steak Tips Onion Rings 3 pcs

$14.00
Steak Tips Fries 3 pcs

Steak Tips Fries 3 pcs

$13.00

Steak Tips Plain 3 pcs

$9.00

USDA Prime Tenderloin Tips marinated in Franks special sauce with a side of beer battered onion rings

Steak Tips Onion Rings 5 pcs

Steak Tips Onion Rings 5 pcs

$23.00
Steak Tips Fries 5 pcs

Steak Tips Fries 5 pcs

$22.00
Steak Tips Plain 5 pcs

Steak Tips Plain 5 pcs

$18.00

USDA Prime Tenderloin Tips marinated in Franks special sauce.

Cheeseburger and Fries

$15.00

Bacon Cheeseburger and Fries

$17.00

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Reese's peanut butter pie

$8.00Out of stock
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Toasted Almond Cake

$8.00

GF Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Soup

soup

$6.00+Out of stock

Soup

Beverages

Aha Blueberry + Pomegranate Seltzer

Aha Blueberry + Pomegranate Seltzer

$3.00
Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.40
Canada Dry Lemon Lime Seltzer

Canada Dry Lemon Lime Seltzer

$2.40

Coke Plastic Bottle

$2.70
Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$2.40
Honest Peach Oolong Tea

Honest Peach Oolong Tea

$3.50
Honest Tea Berry Hibiscus Flavored Herbal Tea

Honest Tea Berry Hibiscus Flavored Herbal Tea

$3.50
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.40
Monster Energy Original

Monster Energy Original

$2.80
Powerade Fruit Punch

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.79
Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$3.50

Red Bull

$2.90

Seltzer bottle

$2.60
Vitamin Water xxx

Vitamin Water xxx

$3.50

MEGA Monster

$5.25

FS Bud Bottle

$4.00

FS Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

FS Mich Ultra Bottle

$4.00

FS Northern Haze

$8.00

FS Red Wine

$8.00

FS White Wine

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wood-Fired Oven Imported from Italy Authentic Napolitano Pizza Homemade Meatballs, Hand-Breaded Chicken Cutlet Parm, Imported Italian Prosciutto, Salame, Provolone

Website

Location

58 Pulaski St., First Floor Building B , Peabody, MA 01960

Directions

