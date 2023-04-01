  • Home
Saffron Redmond 1857 Northwest 6th Street

No reviews yet

1857 Northwest 6th Street

Redmond, OR 97756

Appetizers

Bone "in" Wings

$18.00

Wings, Sauce, Celery, Carrots

Boneless Wings

$18.00

Boneless Wings, Sauce, Celery, Carrots

Fry Basket

$7.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00+

Choose either a 14"or 8" crust dusted with homemade garlic basil butter, topped lightly with shredded mozzarella and baked to a crispy perfection.

Hummus Platter

$18.00

The original Middle Eastern dip of garbanzo beans, garlic, olive oil and lemon juice. Served with pita bread and veggies.

Sami's and Burgers

Saffron Cheddar and Onion Burger

$20.00

Saffron beef chapli patty with onions and saffron spices cooked to order, topped with grilled red onions and cheddar

Cheese Burger

$17.00

Burger, Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tom, Onion

Gyro Wrap

$16.00

Double Pork Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Bacon Cheese Burger

$19.00

Mushroom and Swiss

$18.00

Soups and Salads

Caesar

$7.00+

Cobb

$14.00+

Mixed Green

$7.00+

Tabouli

$7.00

Tacos

Chicken Tandoori Tacos

$11.00

Lamb Kabob Tacos

$11.00

Shaved Lamb Tacos

$11.00

Tika Ribeye Tacos

$11.00

Vegan Tacos

$11.00

Rice Bowl

Tandoori Bowl

$15.00

Tika Ribeye Bowl

$15.00

Lamb Kabob Bowl

$15.00

Veggie Burger Bowl

$15.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
New to the area and bringing in great food and amazing atmosphere. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1857 Northwest 6th Street, Redmond, OR 97756

Directions

