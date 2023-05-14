F&A Grog House imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

F&A Grog House

3 Reviews

117 East 3rd Street

Bethlehem, PA 18015

Popular Items

Wings

Wings

$14.00

One pound of bone in fried wings served with any of our sauces. Bleu cheese or ranch dressing and celery.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chopped chicken and onions with melted provolone cheese served on a long roll and drizzled with our house steak sauce.

French Fries

$5.00

Large order of hand cut French fries

DRINKS

Na Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$4.00

FOOD

Food Specials

Irish Breakfast

$14.00

House Angus burger topped with a seafood cake and either lemon or Old Bay roasted garlic aioli on a Kings Hawaiian bun.

Cup Potato Leek Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Irish Lamb Stew

$10.00

Corned Beef and cabbage

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked salmon and potato pancakes

$16.00Out of stock

Seafood Cake Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

House Angus burger topped with a seafood cake and either lemon or Old Bay roasted garlic aioli on a Kings Hawaiian bun.

Appetizers

Spicy Fried Pickles

$8.00

Spicy battered fry cut pickles served with Ancho Chipotle on the side .

Elote Corn Bites

$7.00

Crispy spicy corn bites served with a side of ranch dressing.

Bacon Mac and Cheese Bites

$8.00

Smoked Gouda and mac with bacon flavoring. served with Bacon Jam and dusted with truffle salt.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Fried Brussel sprouts dressed with a honey miso sauce.

Salsa and Chips-Easton Salsa Company

Salsa and Chips-Easton Salsa Company

$6.00

Local Made salsa and chips. If you want less spice try the tomato based salsa.

Cheesteak Eggrolls

Cheesteak Eggrolls

$10.00

Cheesesteak eggroll drizzled with our house made steak sauce. Served with a side of spicy avocado sauce.

Buffalo Chkn Eggrolls

Buffalo Chkn Eggrolls

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Eggroll Served with a side of spicy avocado sauce and blue cheese.

BBQ pulled pork mac and cheese

$9.00

White cheddar mac and cheese topped with pulled pork and bbq sauce.

Hummus Plate

$9.00

Classic Hummus served with Easton salsa company chips or some cold veggies.

Chips

$3.00

Side order of Easton Salsa Company Chips

Plain Pierogi Bayou

$7.00

3 Bayou Boys pierogis with house spice mix.

Texas Pierogi Bayou

$9.00

3 Bayou Boys pierogis topped with beer cheese , bacon bits, and bbq sauce.

Toum Parm Pierogi Bayou

$9.00

3 Bayou Boys pierogis topped with garlic and shaved Parmesan cheese.

Steakhouse Pierogi Bayou

$9.00

3 Bayou Boys pierogis topped with Sauteed mushroom and onion and house cheesesteak sauce.

Hand held

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tossed in citrus aioli on a toasted New England roll. Served with French Fries.

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Smoked Brisket served with beer cheese and onion rings on a pretzel bun.

Pork Roll and Cheese

$10.00

Taylor pork roll and American cheese served on a brioche bun.

Beef Cheesesteak

Beef Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chopped steak meat and onions with melted provolone cheese served on a long roll and drizzled with our house steak sauce.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chopped chicken and onions with melted provolone cheese served on a long roll and drizzled with our house steak sauce.

Buffalo Beef Cheesesteak

$14.00

Chopped steak meat and onions with melted bleu cheese served on a long roll and drizzled with hot sauce.

Buffalo Chikn Cheesesteak

$14.00

Chopped chicken and onions with melted bleu cheese served on a long roll and drizzled with hot sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled pork tossed in a bbq mango habanero sauce with melted cheddar and topped with Cole slaw. Served on a brioche bun with French fries.

Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded chicken breast on brioche bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Pork Roll Egg Cheese

$11.00

Taylor pork roll, Egg and American cheese served on a brioche bun.

Bacon Egg Cheese

$11.00

Bacon, egg, and American cheese served on a brioche bun.

Rueben Submarine

Rueben Submarine

$12.00

Shrimp tossed in citrus aioli on a toasted New England roll. Served with French Fries.

Two Baseball Dogs

$9.00

Bacon, egg, and American cheese served on a brioche bun.

Salad/Soup

F&A Wedge Salad

F&A Wedge Salad

$10.00

Wedge of Iceberg lettuce served with Bleu Cheese +Tomato +Shredded Bacon

Cranberry Pecan salad

$13.00

Arugula + dried cranberries+ candied pecans+ goat cheese+ sweet vidalia dressing.

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Arugula+ fresh Mozzarella+ tomato+ house balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce with croutons, shaved cheese, and classic Caesar dressing.

Soup - Chili

$5.00Out of stock

Hot , delicious home cooked chili with beans.

Soup - Du Jour

$5.00

Fresh soup of the day option.

Mandarin Salad

Mandarin Salad

$10.00

Wedge of Iceberg lettuce served with Bleu Cheese +Tomato +Shredded Bacon

Tri Tip Steak Salad

Tri Tip Steak Salad

$16.00

Wedge of Iceberg lettuce served with Bleu Cheese +Tomato +Shredded Bacon

Burger

All burgers have choice of protein. Angus beef, chicken, turkey, black bean. Lettuce and tomato are no charge but need to be added if wanted. Served on a brioche bun with pickle chips and French Fries.

Plain Burger

$12.00

All burgers have choice of protein. Angus beef, chicken, chipotle black bean. Lettuce and tomato are no charge but need to be added if wanted. Served on a brioche bun with pickle chips and hand cut French Fries.

Cheeseburger

$13.00

All burgers have choice of protein. Angus beef, chicken, chipotle black bean. Select type of cheese. Lettuce and tomato are no charge but need to be added if wanted. Served on a brioche bun with pickle chips and hand cut French Fries.

F&A

F&A

$15.00

Topped with Swiss + Sauteed Mushrooms + Sauteed Onions All burgers have choice of protein. Angus beef, chicken, chipotle black bean. Lettuce and tomato are no charge but need to be added if wanted. Served on a brioche bun with pickle chips and hand cut French Fries.

Jersey

Jersey

$15.00

Topped with Pork Roll + Egg + American cheese All burgers have choice of protein. Angus beef, chicken, chipotle black bean. Lettuce and tomato are no charge but need to be added if wanted. Served on a brioche bun with pickle chips and hand cut French Fries.

Cowboy

Cowboy

$16.00

Topped with Bacon + Onion Ring + BBQ + Cheddar All burgers have choice of protein. Angus beef, chicken, chipotle black bean. Lettuce and tomato are no charge but need to be added if wanted. Served on a brioche bun with pickle chips and hand cut French Fries.

Korean Cowboy Burger

Korean Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Topped with Bacon + Sauteed Onion + Korean BBQ + Muenster Cheese All burgers have choice of protein. Angus beef, chicken, chipotle black bean. Lettuce and tomato are no charge but need to be added if wanted. Served on a brioche bun with pickle chips and hand cut French Fries.

Blackened Bacon Bleu

Blackened Bacon Bleu

$16.00

Blackened and Topped with bacon + Bleu Cheese All burgers have choice of protein. Angus beef, chicken, chipotle black bean. Lettuce and tomato are no charge but need to be added if wanted. Served on a brioche bun with pickle chips and hand cut French Fries.

Cali

Cali

$16.00

Topped with Lettuce + Tomato + Avocado All burgers have choice of protein. Angus beef, chicken, chipotle black bean. Served on a brioche bun with pickle chips and hand cut French Fries.

How Gouda Burger

How Gouda Burger

$16.00

Smoked Gouda, Pineapple, and bacon jam. All burgers have choice of protein. Angus beef, chicken, chipotle black bean. Lettuce and tomato are no charge but need to be added if wanted. Served on a brioche bun with pickle chips and hand cut French Fries.

Triple Pickle Burger

$15.00

Topped with fried pickles+ dill pickles+ spicy pickle ranch dressing+ American cheese All burgers have choice of protein. Angus beef, chicken, chipotle black bean. Lettuce and tomato are no charge but need to be added if wanted. Served on a Kings Hawaiian bun with pickle chips and hand cut French Fries.

Baskets

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Battered Cod Served With Tartar Sauce and Cole slaw.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Basket of chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of BBQ or honey mustard on the side.

HArd Cider Fried Shrimp

HArd Cider Fried Shrimp

$13.00

Basket of chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of BBQ or honey mustard on the side.

Wings

Wings

Wings

$14.00

One pound of bone in fried wings served with any of our sauces. Bleu cheese or ranch dressing and celery.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Chunk breaded chicken served with any of our sauces. bleu cheese or ranch dressing with celery.

Desserts

Lemon Berry Mascarpone cake

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Rasp. Donut Cheesecake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese + French Fries

$7.00

Kids fingers

$8.00

Hot Dog + French Fries

$7.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Large order of hand cut French fries

Sweet Fries

$6.00

O-Rings

$5.00

Bayou Pierogi

$7.00

Tots

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

117 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Directions

F&A Grog House image

