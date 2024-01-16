- Home
Fabiano's Pizza & Deli 8949 West Grand River Highway
8949 West Grand River Highway
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
Full Menu
Pizza
- 8" Personal Build your Own Pizza$7.50
Classic cheese or create your own pizza
- 8" Personal Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$8.50
Our specialty here at Fabiano's! Our special cheese sauce, and with cheddar cheese sprinkled on top, add your own topping
- 12" Build your Own Pizza$13.85
Classic cheese or create your own pizza
- 12" Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$14.85
Our specialty here at Fabiano's! Our special cheese sauce, and with cheddar cheese sprinkled on top, add your own topping
- 14" build your own Pan Pizza$15.25
14". Our fresh dough is raised Chicago style. You'll love it!
- 14" Pan Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$16.25
Our specialty here at Fabiano's! Our special cheese sauce, and with cheddar cheese sprinkled on top, add your own topping
- 16" Build your Own Pizza$15.25
Classic cheese or create your own pizza
- 16" Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$16.25
Our specialty here at Fabiano's! Our special cheese sauce, and with cheddar cheese sprinkled on top, add your own topping
- Cauliflower Build Your Own Pizza$15.85
12". A healthier option, cauliflower pizza crust, topped with your choice of topping
- Cauliflower Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$16.85
Our specialty here at Fabiano's! Our special cheese sauce, and with cheddar cheese sprinkled on top, add your own topping
- Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza$15.85
12". Gluten Free pizza with classic cheese
- Gluten Free Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza$16.85
Our specialty here at Fabiano's! Our special cheese sauce, and with cheddar cheese sprinkled on top, add your own topping
16" Specialty Pizza
- 16" House Breakfast Pizza$25.99
Our delicious cheese sauce topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, onion, scrambled eggs, and potatoes
- 16" Meat Lovers Breakfast Pizza$25.99
Our specialty cheese sauce topped with ham, breakfast sausage, bacon, potatoes, & scrambled eggs
- 16" Sausage Gravy Specialty Breakfast Pizza$25.99
Our delicious homemade dough topped with sausage gravy, bacon, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese
- 16" Southwest Breakfast$25.99
Cheese sauce, enchilada sauce, chorizo, diced jalapeños, scrambled eggs, Cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 16" Sausage Pepperjack Breakfast$25.99
Cheese sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese, breakfast sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 16" Sweet and Spicy Breakfast Pizza$25.99
- 16" Breakfast Roadhouse Specialty$25.99
Homemade dough with BBQ and Ranch Sauce, topped with Chorizo, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone Cheeses.
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$23.99
Our fresh dough with ranch sauce topped with shredded chicken, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 16" Veggie Pizza$23.99
Pizza sauce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and green olives
- 16" Meat Lover's Pizza$24.99
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef & Italian sausage
- 16" Barbecue Chicken Pizza$23.99
Barbecue sauce with shredded chicken, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
- 16" House Special Pizza$23.99
Fabiano's delicious pizza topped with pepperoni, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- 16" Dill Pickle Pizza$23.99
Our fresh dough, with ranch sauce, ham, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, topped with dill pickle slices and a splash of Carolina gold sauce
- 16" Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza$23.99
Our fresh dough with sweet chili sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses
- 16" Cheeseburger Pizza$23.99
- 16" Hawaiian$23.99
- 16" Roadhouse Pizza$24.99
Mixture of BBQ and Ranch for the sauce, Chorizo, Bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 16" Sweet Hawaiian Fire$24.99
Sweet Chili Sauce, Ham, pineapple, jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 16" Hawaiian BBQ$24.99
BBQ Sauce, topped with Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 16" BLT Pizza$23.99
Mayo topped with bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
14" Specialty Pan Pizza
- 14" Pan Sausage Gravy Specialty Breakfast Pizza$24.50
Our delicious homemade dough topped with sausage gravy, bacon, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese
- 14" Pan Meat Lovers Breakfast Pizza$24.99
Our specialty cheese sauce topped with ham, breakfast sausage, bacon, potatoes, & scrambled eggs
- 14" Pan House Breakfast Pizza$24.99
Our delicious cheese sauce topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, onion, scrambled eggs, and potatoes
- 14" Pan Southwest Breakfast Pizza$23.99
- 14" Pan Sausage Pepperjack Breakfast Pizza$23.99
- 14" Pan Sweet and Spicy Sausage Breakfast$23.99
Sweet chili sauce topped with breakfast sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 14" Pan Breakfast Roadhouse Specialty$23.99
Deep Dish Pizza with BBQ and Ranch sauce, topped with Chorizo, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone Cheeses.
- 14" Pan Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$23.99
Our fresh dough with ranch sauce topped with shredded chicken and bacon
- 14" Pan Veggie Pizza$23.99
Pizza sauce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and green olives
- 14" Pan Meat Lover's Pizza$23.99
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef & Italian sausage
- 14" Pan Barbecue Chicken Pizza$23.99
Barbecue sauce with shredded chicken, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
- 14" Pan House Special Pizza$23.99
Fabiano's delicious pizza topped with pepperoni, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- 14" Pan Cheeseburger Pizza$23.99
Pizza sauce topped with Hamburger, onions, tomatoes with a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- 14" Pan Dill Pickle Pizza$23.99
Our fresh dough, with ranch sauce, ham, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, topped with dill pickle slices and a splash of Carolina gold sauce
- 14" Pan Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza$23.99
Our fresh dough with sweet chili sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses
- 14" Pan BLT Pizza$23.99
Deep dish crust with mayo, topped with bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 14" Pan Hawaiian$22.99
Deep dish crust topped with homemade sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 14" Pan Hawaiian BBQ$23.99
Deep dish crust topped with BBQ sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 14" Sweet Hawaiian Fire$23.99
Deep dish crust topped with Sweet chili sauce, ham, pineapple, jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 14" Pan Roadhouse Specialty$23.99
Deep dish crust topped with BBQ and Ranch sauce, Chorizo, Bacon, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
12" Specialty Pizza
- 12" House Breakfast Pizza$21.99
Our delicious cheese sauce topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, onion, scrambled eggs, and potatoes
- 12" Meat Lovers Breakfast Pizza$21.99
Our specialty cheese sauce topped with ham, breakfast sausage, bacon, potatoes, & scrambled eggs
- 12" Sausage Gravy Specialty Breakfast Pizza$22.99
Our delicious homemade dough topped with sausage gravy, bacon, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese
- 12" Southwest Breakfast Pizza$21.99
Homemade crust topped with cheese and enchilada sauce, Chorizo, jalapeños, diced potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 12" Sausage Pepperjack Breakfast$21.99
Homemade crust topped with cheddar cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, breakfast sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 12" Sweet and Spicy Sausage Breakfast Pizza$21.99
Homemade crust topped with sweet chili sauce, breakfast sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 12" Breakfast Roadhouse Specialty$21.99
Homemade Pizza crust with BBQ and Ranch sauce, topped with Chorizo, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone Cheeses.
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$20.99
Our fresh dough with ranch sauce topped with shredded chicken and bacon
- 12" Veggie Pizza$20.99
Pizza sauce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and green olives
- 12" Meat Lover's Pizza$20.99
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef & Italian sausage
- 12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza$20.99
Barbecue sauce with shredded chicken, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
- 12" House Special Pizza$20.99
Fabiano's delicious pizza topped with pepperoni, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- 12" Cheeseburger Pizza$20.99
Pizza sauce topped with Hamburger, onions, tomatoes with a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Dill Pickle Pizza$20.99
Our fresh dough, with ranch sauce, ham, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, topped with dill pickle slices and a splash of Carolina gold sauce
- 12" Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza$20.99
Our fresh dough with sweet chili sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$19.99
Homemade crust topped with pizza sauce, Ham,Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 12" Hawaiian BBQ Pizza$20.99
- 12" Sweet Hawaiian Fire$20.99
Homemade crust topped with sweet chili sauce, ham, pineapple, jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 12" Roadhouse Specialty Pizza$20.99
Homemade crust topped with branch and BBQ sauce, Chorizo, Bacon, Cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 12" BLT Pizza$20.99
8" Specialty Pizza
- 8" Personal House Breakfast Pizza$11.99
Our delicious cheese sauce topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, onion, scrambled eggs, and potatoes
- 8" Personal Meat Lovers Breakfast Pizza$11.99
Our specialty cheese sauce topped with ham, breakfast sausage, bacon, potatoes, & scrambled eggs
- 8" Sausage Gravy Specialty Breakfast Pizza$13.50
Our delicious homemade dough topped with sausage gravy, bacon, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese
- 8" Sausage Pepperjack Breakfast Pizza$11.99
Homemade Crust topped with cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, Breakfast Sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 8" Sweet and Spicy Sausage Breakfast Pizza$11.99
Homemade crust, sweet chili sauce, breakfast sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, Cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 8" Southwest Breakfast Pizza$11.99
Homemade Crust topped with cheese and enchilada sauces, Chorizo, Jalapeños, diced potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 8" Breakfast Roadhouse Specialty$12.99
Homemade Pizza Crust with BBQ and Ranch sauce, topped with Chorizo, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone Cheeses.
- 8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$10.99
Our fresh dough with ranch sauce topped with shredded chicken and bacon
- 8" Veggie Pizza$10.99
Pizza sauce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and green olives
- 8" Meat Lover's Pizza$10.99
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef & Italian sausage
- 8" Barbecue Chicken Pizza$10.99
Barbecue sauce with shredded chicken, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
- 8" House Special Pizza$10.99
Fabiano's delicious pizza topped with pepperoni, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- 8" Cheeseburger Pizza$10.99
Pizza sauce topped with Hamburger, onions, tomatoes with a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- 8" Dill Pickle Pizza$10.99
Our fresh dough, with ranch sauce, ham, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, topped with dill pickle slices and a splash of Carolina gold sauce
- 8" Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza$10.99
Our fresh dough with sweet chili sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses
- 8" Hawaiian Pizza$10.99
Homemade Crust topped with pizza sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- 8" Hawaiian BBQ Pizza$11.99
- 8" Sweet Hawaiian Fire Pizza$11.99
Homemade crust topped with sweet chili sauce, ham, jalapeños, pineapple, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 8" Roadhouse Specialty Pizza$11.99
Homemade Crust topped with BBQ and Ranch sauce, Chorizo, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone Cheese
- 8" BLT Pizza$11.99
Homemade Crust topped with Mayo, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Mozzarella and Provolone cheese
Cauliflower Specialty Pizza
- Cauliflower Crust House Breakfast Pizza$23.99
Our delicious cheese sauce topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, onion, scrambled eggs, and potatoes
- Cauliflower Meat Lovers Breakfast Pizza$23.99
Our specialty cheese sauce topped with ham, breakfast sausage, bacon, potatoes, & scrambled eggs
- Cauliflower Sausage Gravy Specialty Breakfast Pizza$23.99
Our delicious homemade dough topped with sausage gravy, bacon, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Sausage Pepperjack Breakfast Pizza$23.99
Cauliflower Crust topped with cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, Breakfast Sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Southwest Breakfast$23.99
Cauliflower crust topped with cheese and enchilada sauce, chorizo, jalapeños, diced potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Sweet and Spicy Sausage Breakfast Pizza$23.99
Cauliflower Crust topped with sweet chili sauce, Breakfast Sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$22.99
Our fresh dough with ranch sauce topped with shredded chicken and bacon
- Cauliflower Crust Veggie Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and green olives
- Cauliflower Crust Meat Lover's Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef & Italian sausage
- Cauliflower Crust Barbecue Chicken Pizza$22.99
Barbecue sauce with shredded chicken, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
- Cauliflower Crust House Special Pizza$22.99
Fabiano's delicious pizza topped with pepperoni, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- Cauliflower Crust Cheeseburger Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce topped with Hamburger, onions, tomatoes with a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Dill Pickle Pizza$22.99
Our fresh dough, with ranch sauce, ham, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, topped with dill pickle slices and a splash of Carolina gold sauce
- Cauliflower Crust Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza$22.99
Our fresh dough with sweet chili sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses
- Cauliflower Crust Hawaiian Pizza$21.99
- Cauliflower Crust Hawaiian BBQ Pizza$22.99
- Cauliflower Crust Sweet Hawaiian Fire Pizza$22.99
Cauliflower Crust topped with sweet chili sauce, Ham, Pineapple, jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Cauliflower Crust Roadhouse Speciality Pizza$22.99
Cauliflower Crust topped with BBQ and Ranch sauce, Chorizo, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Cauliflower Crust BLT Pizza$22.99
Cauliflower Crust topped with mayo, Bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Gluten Free Specialty Pizza
- Gluten Free House Breakfast Pizza$23.99
Our delicious cheese sauce topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, onion, scrambled eggs, and potatoes
- Gluten Free Meat lovers Breakfast$23.99
Gluten Free Crust topped with cheese sauce, ham, bacon, breakfast sausage, diced potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free Sausage Gravy Specialty Breakfast Pizza$23.99
Our delicious homemade dough topped with sausage gravy, bacon, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese
- Gluten Free Sweet and Spicy Sausage Pizza$22.99
Gluten Free Crust topped with sweet chili sauce, Breakfast Sausage, diced jalapeños, scrambled eggs, red pepper flakes, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free Southwest Breakfast Pizza$22.99
Gluten Free Crust topped with cheese and enchilada sauce, chorizo, jalapeños, diced potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, Mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free Sausage Pepperjack Breakfast Pizza$22.99
Gluten Free Crust topped with cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, Breakfast Sausage, diced jalapeños, red pepper flakes, scrambled eggs, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$22.99
Our fresh dough with ranch sauce topped with shredded chicken and bacon
- Gluten Free Veggie Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and green olives
- Gluten Free Meat Lover's Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef & Italian sausage
- Gluten Free Barbecue Chicken Pizza$22.99
Barbecue sauce with shredded chicken, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
- Gluten Free House Special Pizza$22.99
Fabiano's delicious pizza topped with pepperoni, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- Gluten Free Cheeseburger Pizza$22.99
Pizza sauce topped with Hamburger, onions, tomatoes with a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Gluten Free Dill Pickle Pizza$22.99
Our fresh dough, with ranch sauce, ham, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, topped with dill pickle slices and a splash of Carolina gold sauce
- Gluten Free Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza$22.99
Our fresh dough with sweet chili sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses
- Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza$21.99
Gluten Free crust, homemade pizza sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, cheddar, Mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free Hawaiian BBQ Pizza$22.99
Gluten Free Crust topped with BBQ sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free Sweet Hawaiian Fire Pizza$22.99
Gluten Free crust topped with sweet chili sauce, Ham, jalapeños, pineapple, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free Roadhouse Specialty$22.99
Gluten Free Crust topped with BBQ and Ranch sauce, Chorizo, Bacon, Cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Gluten Free BLT Pizza$22.99
Gluten Free Crust topped with mayo, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Appetizers
- Comet Bites
Our homemade dough fried to perfection, topped with butter and garlic seasoning. Sweet bites - our homemade dough fried to perfection, tossed in butter, sprinkled with sugar, and topped with cream cheese frosting
- Bread Sticks
Our fresh dough cut into sticks, baked to perfection with butter, garlic, and Parmesan cheese
- Cheese Bread$11.99
Our homemade dough topped with provolone and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
6 pieces. Golden mozzarella sticks with your choice of dipping sauce
- French Fries$5.49
Our delicious french fries are deep fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!
- Chili & Cheese Crispitos$2.19
Filled tortilla wraps deep fried to perfection
- Chicken & Cheese Crispitos$2.19
Filled tortilla wraps deep fried to perfection
- Onion Rings$6.49
Delicious golden fried onion rings
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.49
Breaded cream cheese jalapeño poppers
- Breaded Mushrooms$5.99
8 pieces. Mushrooms fried to perfection
- Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites$5.99
8 pieces. Cooked macaroni pasta and cheese sauce. A family favorite recipe, loved by both children and adults
- Spicy Pickle Chips$5.99
Delicious Spicy Pickle chips breaded and deep fried to perfection
Calzones
Dinner Baskets
- Chicken Tenders Dinner$9.99
3 pieces. Chicken tenders with french fries
- Cod Basket Dinner$10.49
3 pieces. Cod fillets with french fries
- Shrimp Basket Dinner$10.49
8 pieces. Large shrimp with french fries and cocktail sauce
- Deluxe Chicken Sandwich Basket$9.99
Breaded Chicken Basket. A delicious breaded chicken fillet fried to perfection, with a side of fries
Salads
- Chef's Salad$8.99
Lettuce, chopped ham, chopped Turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cheese
- Tossed Salad$5.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese
- Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shredded Parmesan cheese
- Side Salad$3.99
Small Side salad with Romaine lettuce, Grape tomatoes, cucumber, and cheddar cheese
Subs
Wings
Beverages
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come try our homemade Pizza. Our dough and sauce is made fresh daily. We only use top quality meats and vegetables for our toppings. We also have Wings, Subs, Salads, Appetizers, and a variety of drinks and snacks you can find through out our store.
8949 West Grand River Highway, Grand Ledge, MI 48837