Fabio's NY Pizza & Cucina Italiana

XL) CHEESE
L) CHEESE
#1 Any sub with a salad or fries and a soda

CHEESE PIZZA

P) CHEESE

$6.95

4 Slices. Fresh dough made daily with Pillsbury flour and extra virgin olive oil. Hand tossed, round & thin.

M) CHEESE

$9.95

6 Slices. Fresh dough made daily with phillsbury flour and extra virgin olive oil. Hand tossed, round & thin.

L) CHEESE

$11.95

8 Slices. Fresh dough made daily with phillsbury flour and extra virgin olive oil. Hand tossed, round & thin.

XL) CHEESE

$12.95

12 Slices. Fresh dough made daily with phillsbury flour and extra virgin olive oil. Hand tossed, round & thin.

SICILIANA

$14.95

16" Square and thick like a deep dish

SLICE

$2.25

SIDE RANCH

$0.60

P) GOURMET PIZZA

P) SPECIAL

$9.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, extra cheese

P) DELUXE

$10.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, onion, hamburger, extra cheese

P) MEAT LOVER

$9.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, extra cheese

P) VEGGIE

$9.95

Mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, spinach, onion, tomatoes

P) WHITE GOURMET

$9.95

No sauce, ricotta & mozzarella, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, garlic

P) CAPRICCIOSA

$9.95

Mushrooms, black olives, salami, artichoke hearts

P) PHILLY STEAK

$10.95

Philly steak with grilled onion, mushroom, bell peppers

P) CHICKEN ALFREDO

$10.95

No sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, alfredo sauce, mozzarella

P) BUFFALO CHICKEN

$10.95

Spicy wing sauce, breaded fried chicken, mozzarella served w/ side of ranch or bleu cheese

P) BBQ CHICKEN

$10.95

No sauce, BBQ sauce breaded fried chicken, red onion, mozzarella

P) CONTADINA

$10.95

No sauce, mushrooms, eggplant, artichoke hearts, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella

P) CHEESE LOVER

$9.95

No sauce, mozzarella, american & provolone cheeses

P) PESTO & ARTICHOKES

$10.95

No sauce, pesto, artichokes, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella

P) CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$10.95

Deep fries breaded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella

P) EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$10.95

Our deep fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella

P) MARGHERITA

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

P) HAWAIIAN

$9.95

Ham & pineapple

SIDE RANCH

$0.60

M) GOURMET PIZZAS

M) DELUXE

$14.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, onion, hamburger, extra cheese

M) SPECIAL

$13.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, extra cheese

M) MEAT LOVER

$13.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, extra cheese

M) CONTADINA

$14.95

No sauce, mushrooms, eggplant, artichoke hearts, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella

M) CAPRICCIOSA

$13.95

Mushrooms, black olives, salami, artichoke hearts

M) CHEESE LOVER

$13.95

No sauce, mozzarella, american & provolone cheeses

M) PESTO & ARTICHOKES

$14.95

No sauce, pesto, artichokes, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella

M) VEGGIE

$13.95

Mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, spinach, onion, tomatoes

M) WHITE GOURTMET

$13.95

No sauce, ricotta & mozzarella, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, garlic

M) PHILLY STEAK

$14.95

Philly steak with grilled onion, mushroom, bell peppers

M) CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$14.95

Deep fries breaded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella

M) CHICKEN ALFREDO

$14.95

No sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, alfredo sauce, mozzarella

M) EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$14.95

Our deep fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella

M) BUFFALO CHICKEN

$14.95

Spicy wing sauce, breaded fried chicken, mozzarella served w/ side of ranch or bleu cheese

M) BBQ CHICKEN

$14.95

No sauce, BBQ sauce breaded fried chicken, red onion, mozzarella

M) MARGHERITA

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

M) HAWAIIAN

$13.95

Ham & pineapple

SIDE RANCH

$0.60

L) GOURMET PIZZAS

L) DELUXE

$17.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, onion, hamburger, extra cheese

L) SPECIAL

$16.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, extra cheese

L) MEAT LOVER

$16.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, extra cheese

L) CONTADINA

$17.95

No sauce, mushrooms, eggplant, artichoke hearts, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella

L) CAPRICCIOSA

$16.95

Mushrooms, black olives, salami, artichoke hearts

L) CHEESE LOVER

$16.95

No sauce, mozzarella, american & provolone cheeses

L) PESTO & ARTICHOKES

$17.95

No sauce, pesto, artichokes, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella

L) VEGGIE

$16.95

Mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, spinach, onion, tomatoes

L) WHITE GOURMET

$16.95

No sauce, ricotta & mozzarella, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, garlic

L) PHILLY STEAK

$17.95

Philly steak with grilled onion, mushroom, bell peppers

L) CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$17.95

Deep fries breaded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella

L) CHICKEN ALFREDO

$17.95

No sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, alfredo sauce, mozzarella

L) EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$17.95

Our deep fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella

L) BUFFALO CHICKEN

$17.95

Spicy wing sauce, breaded fried chicken, mozzarella served w/ side of ranch or bleu cheese

L) BBQ CHICKEN

$17.95

No sauce, BBQ sauce breaded fried chicken, red onion, mozzarella

L) MARGHERITA

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

L) HAWAIIAN

$16.95

Ham & pineapple

XL) GOURMET PIZZAS

XL) DELUXE

$19.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, onion, hamburger, extra cheese

XL) SPECIAL

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, extra cheese

XL) MEAT LOVER

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, extra cheese

XL) CONTADINA

$19.95

No sauce, mushrooms, eggplant, artichoke hearts, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella

XL) CAPRICCIOSA

$18.95

Mushrooms, black olives, salami, artichoke hearts

XL) CHEESE LOVER

$18.95

No sauce, mozzarella, american & provolone cheeses

XL) PESTO & ARTICHOKES

$19.95

No sauce, pesto, artichokes, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella

XL) VEGGIE

$18.95

Mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, spinach, onion, tomatoes

XL) WHITE GOURMET

$18.95

No sauce, ricotta & mozzarella, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, garlic

XL) PHILLY STEAK

$19.95

Philly steak with grilled onion, mushroom, bell peppers

XL) CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$19.95

Deep fries breaded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella

XL) CHICKEN ALREDO

$19.95

No sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, alfredo sauce, mozzarella

XL) EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$19.95

Our deep fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella

XL) BUFFALO CHICKEN

$19.95

Spicy wing sauce, breaded fried chicken, mozzarella served w/ side of ranch or bleu cheese

XL) BBQ CHICKEN

$19.95

No sauce, BBQ sauce breaded fried chicken, red onion, mozzarella

XL) MARGHERITA

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

XL) HAWAIIAN

$18.95

Ham & pineapple

LUNCH SPECIALS

#1 Any sub with a salad or fries and a soda

$10.95

#2 Personal with 1 Regular Topping and a Soda

$10.95

#3 Small Pepperoni Roll and a Soda

$10.95

#4 Chef Salad and a Soda

$10.95

#5 2 Slices of Pizza with 2 Regular Topping on Each, a Side Garden Salad and a Soda

$10.95

APPETIZER

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

8 WINGS

$10.95

Deep fried, breaded wings served in your choice of BBQ, mild, or hot, and ranch or blue cheese to dip.

16 WINGS

$18.95

Deep fried, breaded wings served in your choice of BBQ, mild, or hot, and ranch or blue cheese to dip.

32 WINGS

$30.95

Deep fried, breaded wings served in your choice of BBQ, mild, or hot, and ranch or blue cheese to dip.

CALAMARI

$9.95

Fresh, deep-fried calamari served with a side of marinara sauce.

HOUSE SAMPLER

$10.95

Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, chicken tenders, and jalapeno ravioli over a bed of french-fries with ranch and tomato sauce on the side.

BRUSCHETTE

$7.95

Slices of our house made bread, toasted, and topped with chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil.

MOZZARELLA CAPRESE

$8.95

Slices of tomato layered with fresh mozzarella, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.

MUSSELS WITH MARINARA

$10.95

A generous portion of mussels served in marinara sauce.

MUSSELS WITH GARLIC BUTTER

$10.95

A generous portion of mussels served in garlic butter.

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$6.95

Crispy mozzarella sticks served with tomato sauce to dip.

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$5.95

Crispy breaded mushrooms served with tomato sauce to dip.

FRIED PICKLES

$6.95

Crispy fried pickles served with ranch to dip.

JALAPENO RAVIOLI

$6.95

Mild, cheesy, deep-fried ravioli served with ranch to dip.

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$8.95

Crispy chicken tenders and fries served with honey mustard.

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$6.95

A bed of french-fries covered in bacon and melted mozzarella cheese, served with ranch to dip.

CHEESE FRIES

$5.95

A bed of french-fries covered in melted mozzarella cheese.

ONION RINGS

$5.95

Crispy onion rings served with ranch to dip.

FRENCH FRIES

$2.50

Deep-fried french-fries tossed in seasoning salt.

GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE

$5.95

A split and flattened 10-inch sub roll covered in garlic butter, layers of mozzarella cheese, toasted, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and served with tomato sauce to dip.

GARLIC BREAD NO CHEESE

$4.95

A split and flattened 10-inch sub roll covered in garlic butter, toasted, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and served with tomato sauce to dip.

5 GARLIC KNOTS

$4.50

House-made dough tossed with garlic oil, cooked in the oven, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and served with tomato sauce to dip.

10 GARLIC KNOTS

$7.95

House-made dough tossed with garlic oil, cooked in the oven, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and served with tomato sauce to dip.

SIDE OF MEATBALLS (3)

$5.95

Three whole meatballs cut into halves, covered in tomato sauce and parmesan cheese.

SIDE OF SAUSAGE (2)

$5.95

Two mild, Italian sausages covered in tomato sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

TOM SOUP

$5.95

BROC SOUP

$5.95

SIDE RANCH

$0.65

EX SAUCE

$0.65

EX MARINARA SAUCE

$0.65

SALADS

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$3.50

Mixed iceberg & romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage, red onion, tomatoes, and bell peppers with your choice of dressing. A small version of our house garden salad.

HOUSE GARDEN SALAD

$5.95

Mixed iceberg & romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage, red onion, tomatoes, and bell peppers with your choice of dressing.

CHEF SALAD

$10.95

Our house garden salad topped with ham, smoked turkey, shredded mozzarella cheese, a hardboiled egg, and your choice of dressing.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.95

Our house garden salad topped with grilled, marinated chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, and your choice of dressing.

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$10.95

Our house garden salad topped with crispy-fried chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, and your choice of dressing.

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$8.95

Our house garden salad topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, and your choice of dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$7.95

A bed of romaine lettuce, Romano cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing.

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$10.95

Our house garden salad that is topped with ham, salami, pepperoni, black olives, provolone, and mozzarella cheese, and your choice of dressing.

PHILLY STEAK SALAD

$10.95

Our house garden salad topped with grilled steak, grilled onion, shredded mozzarella cheese, and your choice of dressing.

HOT SUBS

CHEESE STEAK PLAIN

$10.95

A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with shredded steak and white American cheese.

CHEESE STEAK HOAGIE

$10.95

A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with shredded steak, white American cheese, grilled onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

CHEESE STEAK SPECIAL

$10.95

A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with shredded steak, white American cheese, grilled onion, grilled bell peppers, grilled mushrooms, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

BACON CHEESE STEAK

$10.95

A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with shredded steak, white American cheese, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$10.95

A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with marinated and grilled chicken, provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

CRISPY CHICKEN SUB

$10.95

A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with crispy chicken, provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

VEGGIE SUB

$10.95

A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, black olives, grilled in our Italian dressing, with provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB

$10.95

A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with halved meatballs, covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB

$10.95

A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with crispy chicken, covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA SUB

$10.95

A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with whole Italian sausage, covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB

$10.95

A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with dee-fried eggplant, covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

FISH SANDWICH

$10.95

A toasted bun with deep-fried, breaded flounder, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

MAYO

EX SAUCE

$0.65

COLD SUBS

ITALIAN HOAGIE

$10.95

A toasted 10-inch sub roll, filled with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

CLUB SUB

$10.95

A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with smoked turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

SMOKED TURKEY & CHEESE SUB

$10.95

A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with smoked turkey, provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$10.95

A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with ham, provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

CHEESE SUB

$10.95

A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with provolone, white American, and mozzarella cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER

$7.95

A toasted, white bread bun, a quarter-pound patty, fully cooked (we only fully cook patties), with white American cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$8.50

A toasted, white bread bun, a quarter-pound patty, fully cooked (we only fully cook patties), with white American cheese, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

HOUSE BURGER

$8.95

A toasted, white bread bun, a quarter-pound patty, fully cooked (we only fully cook patties), with provolone, grilled mushrooms, grilled onion, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.

KIDS MENU

K) PENNE w/ MEATBALLS

$6.99

A small portion of penne with tomato sauce, two halves of a meatball, and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Each kids' meal comes with one drink of choice.

K) SPAGHETTI w/ MEATBALLS

$6.99

A small portion of spaghetti in tomato sauce, two halves of a meatball, sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Each kids' meal comes with one drink of choice.

K) SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$6.99

K) FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$6.99

A small portion of fettuccini with alfredo sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Each kids' meal comes with one drink of choice.

K) CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$6.99

A smaller version of our appetizer. A bed of french-fries, crispy chicken tenders, and honey mustard to dip.

K) 4 CHESSE RAVIOLI

$6.99

Three raviolis filled with four kinds of cheese, covered in tomato sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Each kids' meal comes with one drink of choice.

K) LASAGNA

$6.99

Half of the regular portion from the Pasta Fair. Our meat lasagna is made with beef, ricotta, Romano and mozzarella cheese, baked in tomato sauce, with mozzarella cheese and parmesan on top. Each kids' meal comes with one drink of choice.

K) SLICE PIZZA & FRIES

$6.99

One slice of cheese pizza with a small side of french-fries tossed in seasoning salt. Each kids' meal comes with one drink of choice.

K) PENNE WITH BUTTER & PARMESAN

$6.99

A small portion of penne pasta with melted butter and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. Each kids' meal comes with one drink of choice.

K) SPAGHETTI TOMATO SAUCE

$6.99

PENNE BOSCAIOLA

$15.95

Penne tossed in our creamy homemade alfredo sauce with sauteed mushrooms, onion, sweet peas, and tender pieces of ham, served with a side salad and dressing of your choice.

PENNE PUTTANESCA

$15.95

Diced tomatoes, marinara sauce, kalamata olives, capers, sauteed in garlic & olive oil over penne

PENNE SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$16.95

Penne tossed with sliced bell peppers, onion, mild italian sausage in a spicy marinara sauce

PENNE PRIMAVERA

$16.95

Penne tossed in alfredo sauce with sauteed carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and sweet peas

FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI

$14.95

Stuffed ravioli with 4 different kinds of cheeses, served in our homemade tomato sauce

FETTUCCINE BOLOGNESE

$15.95

Fettuccine smothered in our tasty homemade meat sauce

FETTUCINE CARBONARA

$15.95

Fettuccine smothered in alfredo sauce with sauteed bacon, onion and romano cheese

FETTUCINE ALLO SCOGLIO

$17.95

Clams, shrimps, mussels & calamari sauteed in our marinara sauce served over fettuccine

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$13.95

The classic fettuccine smothered in our homemade alfredo sauce

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS & SAUSAGE

$14.95

Served in our homamde tomato sauce

SPAGHETTI AGLIO & OLIO

$13.95

Spaghetti tossed in our garlic & extra virgin olive oil sauce

SPAGHETTI WHITE CLAM SAUCE

$15.95

With garlic & olive oil

SPAG TOMATO SAUCE

$12.95

LARGE TURNOVERS

LRG CHEESE CALZONE

$19.95

LRG CHEESE STROMBOLI

$19.95

LRG MEAT STROMBOLI

$19.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham & mozzarella

LRG VEGGIE STROMBOLI

$19.95

Choice of 3 veggies & mozzarella

LRG STEAK STROMBOLI

$20.95

Steak, grilled onion, mushroom, peppers and mozzarella

LRG PEPERONI ROLL

$19.95

Pepperoni & mozzarella

LRG HAM CALONE

$19.95

Ham, ricotta & mozzarella

LRG SPINACH CALZONE

$19.95

Spinach, ricotta & mozzarella

LRG CHICKEN CALZONE

$20.95

Fried chicken, ricotta & mozzarella

LARGE CHEESE CALZONE

$19.95

LARGE PEPPERONI STROMBOLI

$19.95

SMALL TURNOVERS

SM MEAT STROMBOLI

$9.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham & mozzarella

SM VEGGIE STROMBOLI

$9.95

Choice of 3 veggies & mozzarella

SM STEAK STROMBOLI

$10.95

Steak, grilled onion, mushroom, peppers and mozzarella

SM PEPERONI ROLL

$9.95

Pepperoni & mozzarella

SM HAM CALZONE

$9.95

Ham, ricotta & mozzarella

SM SPINACH CALZONE

$9.95

Spinach, ricotta & mozzarella

SM CHICKEN CALZONE

$10.95

Fried chicken, ricotta & mozzarella

SM CHEESE CALZONE

$9.95

SM PEPPERONI STROMBOLI

$9.95

BEER

Peroni

$3.95

Stella Artois

$3.95

Corona

$3.95

Heinekin

$3.95

Bud Light

$2.95

Coors Light

$2.95

Miller Light

$2.95

Budweiser

$2.95

Michelob Ultra

$2.95

Yuengling

$2.95

WINE (GLASS)

R - House Red

$4.95

W - House White

$4.95

R - Chianti

$5.95

R - Tempranillo

$5.95

R - Malbec

$5.95

R - Merlot

$5.95

R - Cabernet Franc

$5.95

R - Lambrusco

$5.95

W - Chardonnay

$5.95

W - Voigner

$5.95

W - Pinot Grigio

$5.95

W - Sauvignon Blanc

$5.95

W - Zinfandel

$5.95

WINE (BOTTLED)

R - Chianti

$22.95

R - Tempranillo

$22.95

R - Malbec

$22.95

R - Merlot

$22.95

R - Cabernet Franc

$22.95

W - Chardonnay

$22.95

W - Voigner

$22.95

W - Pinot Grigio

$22.95

W - Sauvignon Blanc

$22.95

ONLINE DRINKS (only)

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

1/2 & 1/2 TEA

$2.50

WATER

PEPSI

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

PINK LEMONADE

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.50

LEMON LIME TWIST

$2.50

CLUB SODA

HOT TEA

$1.99

COFFEE

$1.99

Choice of caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee, with your choice of real or artificial sugar, and whole milk.

CAN

$1.25

BOTTLED WATER

$1.25

2-LITER SODA

$2.75

KID DRINKS (online orders)

K) CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

K) MILK

$2.50

K) UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

K) SWEET TEA

$2.50

K) PEPSI

$2.50

K) DIET PEPSI

$2.50

K) MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.50

K) PINK LEMONADE

$2.50

K) DR. PEPPER

$2.50

K) DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.50

K) LEMON LIME TWIST

$2.50

K) 1/2 & 1/2 TEA

$2.50

K) ARNOLD PAMLER

$2.50

CAKES

TIRAMISU

$6.95

CHOC MOUSSE CAKE

$6.95

CARROT CAKE

$6.95

LEMON-BERRY CAKE

$6.95

STRAWBERRY CREAM CAKE

$6.95

N.Y. CHEESECAKE

$5.95

FLOURLESS CHOC CAKE (gluten free)

$5.95

GELATI

Hazelnut Flute

$7.95

Limoncello Flute

$7.95

Coppa Caffè

$7.95

Coppa Pistacchio

$7.95

CANNOLI

1 Cannolo

$3.25

2 Cannoli

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operator

Website

Location

6420 Seminole Park Plaza Box 8, Barboursville, VA 22923

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
