Fabio's NY Pizza & Cucina Italiana
6420 Seminole Park Plaza Box 8
Barboursville, VA 22923
CHEESE PIZZA
P) CHEESE
4 Slices. Fresh dough made daily with Pillsbury flour and extra virgin olive oil. Hand tossed, round & thin.
M) CHEESE
6 Slices. Fresh dough made daily with phillsbury flour and extra virgin olive oil. Hand tossed, round & thin.
L) CHEESE
8 Slices. Fresh dough made daily with phillsbury flour and extra virgin olive oil. Hand tossed, round & thin.
XL) CHEESE
12 Slices. Fresh dough made daily with phillsbury flour and extra virgin olive oil. Hand tossed, round & thin.
SICILIANA
16" Square and thick like a deep dish
SLICE
P) GOURMET PIZZA
P) SPECIAL
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, extra cheese
P) DELUXE
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, onion, hamburger, extra cheese
P) MEAT LOVER
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, extra cheese
P) VEGGIE
Mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, spinach, onion, tomatoes
P) WHITE GOURMET
No sauce, ricotta & mozzarella, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, garlic
P) CAPRICCIOSA
Mushrooms, black olives, salami, artichoke hearts
P) PHILLY STEAK
Philly steak with grilled onion, mushroom, bell peppers
P) CHICKEN ALFREDO
No sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, alfredo sauce, mozzarella
P) BUFFALO CHICKEN
Spicy wing sauce, breaded fried chicken, mozzarella served w/ side of ranch or bleu cheese
P) BBQ CHICKEN
No sauce, BBQ sauce breaded fried chicken, red onion, mozzarella
P) CONTADINA
No sauce, mushrooms, eggplant, artichoke hearts, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella
P) CHEESE LOVER
No sauce, mozzarella, american & provolone cheeses
P) PESTO & ARTICHOKES
No sauce, pesto, artichokes, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella
P) CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Deep fries breaded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella
P) EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Our deep fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella
P) MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
P) HAWAIIAN
Ham & pineapple
M) GOURMET PIZZAS
M) DELUXE
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, onion, hamburger, extra cheese
M) SPECIAL
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, extra cheese
M) MEAT LOVER
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, extra cheese
M) CONTADINA
No sauce, mushrooms, eggplant, artichoke hearts, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella
M) CAPRICCIOSA
Mushrooms, black olives, salami, artichoke hearts
M) CHEESE LOVER
No sauce, mozzarella, american & provolone cheeses
M) PESTO & ARTICHOKES
No sauce, pesto, artichokes, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella
M) VEGGIE
Mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, spinach, onion, tomatoes
M) WHITE GOURTMET
No sauce, ricotta & mozzarella, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, garlic
M) PHILLY STEAK
Philly steak with grilled onion, mushroom, bell peppers
M) CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Deep fries breaded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella
M) CHICKEN ALFREDO
No sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, alfredo sauce, mozzarella
M) EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Our deep fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella
M) BUFFALO CHICKEN
Spicy wing sauce, breaded fried chicken, mozzarella served w/ side of ranch or bleu cheese
M) BBQ CHICKEN
No sauce, BBQ sauce breaded fried chicken, red onion, mozzarella
M) MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
M) HAWAIIAN
Ham & pineapple
L) GOURMET PIZZAS
L) DELUXE
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, onion, hamburger, extra cheese
L) SPECIAL
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, extra cheese
L) MEAT LOVER
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, extra cheese
L) CONTADINA
No sauce, mushrooms, eggplant, artichoke hearts, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella
L) CAPRICCIOSA
Mushrooms, black olives, salami, artichoke hearts
L) CHEESE LOVER
No sauce, mozzarella, american & provolone cheeses
L) PESTO & ARTICHOKES
No sauce, pesto, artichokes, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella
L) VEGGIE
Mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, spinach, onion, tomatoes
L) WHITE GOURMET
No sauce, ricotta & mozzarella, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, garlic
L) PHILLY STEAK
Philly steak with grilled onion, mushroom, bell peppers
L) CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Deep fries breaded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella
L) CHICKEN ALFREDO
No sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, alfredo sauce, mozzarella
L) EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Our deep fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella
L) BUFFALO CHICKEN
Spicy wing sauce, breaded fried chicken, mozzarella served w/ side of ranch or bleu cheese
L) BBQ CHICKEN
No sauce, BBQ sauce breaded fried chicken, red onion, mozzarella
L) MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
L) HAWAIIAN
Ham & pineapple
XL) GOURMET PIZZAS
XL) DELUXE
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, onion, hamburger, extra cheese
XL) SPECIAL
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, extra cheese
XL) MEAT LOVER
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, extra cheese
XL) CONTADINA
No sauce, mushrooms, eggplant, artichoke hearts, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella
XL) CAPRICCIOSA
Mushrooms, black olives, salami, artichoke hearts
XL) CHEESE LOVER
No sauce, mozzarella, american & provolone cheeses
XL) PESTO & ARTICHOKES
No sauce, pesto, artichokes, red roast peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella
XL) VEGGIE
Mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, spinach, onion, tomatoes
XL) WHITE GOURMET
No sauce, ricotta & mozzarella, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, garlic
XL) PHILLY STEAK
Philly steak with grilled onion, mushroom, bell peppers
XL) CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Deep fries breaded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella
XL) CHICKEN ALREDO
No sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, alfredo sauce, mozzarella
XL) EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Our deep fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella
XL) BUFFALO CHICKEN
Spicy wing sauce, breaded fried chicken, mozzarella served w/ side of ranch or bleu cheese
XL) BBQ CHICKEN
No sauce, BBQ sauce breaded fried chicken, red onion, mozzarella
XL) MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
XL) HAWAIIAN
Ham & pineapple
APPETIZER
SIDE SALAD
8 WINGS
Deep fried, breaded wings served in your choice of BBQ, mild, or hot, and ranch or blue cheese to dip.
16 WINGS
Deep fried, breaded wings served in your choice of BBQ, mild, or hot, and ranch or blue cheese to dip.
32 WINGS
Deep fried, breaded wings served in your choice of BBQ, mild, or hot, and ranch or blue cheese to dip.
CALAMARI
Fresh, deep-fried calamari served with a side of marinara sauce.
HOUSE SAMPLER
Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, chicken tenders, and jalapeno ravioli over a bed of french-fries with ranch and tomato sauce on the side.
BRUSCHETTE
Slices of our house made bread, toasted, and topped with chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil.
MOZZARELLA CAPRESE
Slices of tomato layered with fresh mozzarella, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.
MUSSELS WITH MARINARA
A generous portion of mussels served in marinara sauce.
MUSSELS WITH GARLIC BUTTER
A generous portion of mussels served in garlic butter.
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
Crispy mozzarella sticks served with tomato sauce to dip.
BREADED MUSHROOMS
Crispy breaded mushrooms served with tomato sauce to dip.
FRIED PICKLES
Crispy fried pickles served with ranch to dip.
JALAPENO RAVIOLI
Mild, cheesy, deep-fried ravioli served with ranch to dip.
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES
Crispy chicken tenders and fries served with honey mustard.
BACON CHEESE FRIES
A bed of french-fries covered in bacon and melted mozzarella cheese, served with ranch to dip.
CHEESE FRIES
A bed of french-fries covered in melted mozzarella cheese.
ONION RINGS
Crispy onion rings served with ranch to dip.
FRENCH FRIES
Deep-fried french-fries tossed in seasoning salt.
GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE
A split and flattened 10-inch sub roll covered in garlic butter, layers of mozzarella cheese, toasted, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and served with tomato sauce to dip.
GARLIC BREAD NO CHEESE
A split and flattened 10-inch sub roll covered in garlic butter, toasted, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and served with tomato sauce to dip.
5 GARLIC KNOTS
House-made dough tossed with garlic oil, cooked in the oven, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and served with tomato sauce to dip.
10 GARLIC KNOTS
House-made dough tossed with garlic oil, cooked in the oven, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and served with tomato sauce to dip.
SIDE OF MEATBALLS (3)
Three whole meatballs cut into halves, covered in tomato sauce and parmesan cheese.
SIDE OF SAUSAGE (2)
Two mild, Italian sausages covered in tomato sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
TOM SOUP
BROC SOUP
EX SAUCE
EX MARINARA SAUCE
SALADS
SIDE GARDEN SALAD
Mixed iceberg & romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage, red onion, tomatoes, and bell peppers with your choice of dressing. A small version of our house garden salad.
HOUSE GARDEN SALAD
Mixed iceberg & romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage, red onion, tomatoes, and bell peppers with your choice of dressing.
CHEF SALAD
Our house garden salad topped with ham, smoked turkey, shredded mozzarella cheese, a hardboiled egg, and your choice of dressing.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Our house garden salad topped with grilled, marinated chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, and your choice of dressing.
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Our house garden salad topped with crispy-fried chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, and your choice of dressing.
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Our house garden salad topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, and your choice of dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
A bed of romaine lettuce, Romano cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing.
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Our house garden salad that is topped with ham, salami, pepperoni, black olives, provolone, and mozzarella cheese, and your choice of dressing.
PHILLY STEAK SALAD
Our house garden salad topped with grilled steak, grilled onion, shredded mozzarella cheese, and your choice of dressing.
HOT SUBS
CHEESE STEAK PLAIN
A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with shredded steak and white American cheese.
CHEESE STEAK HOAGIE
A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with shredded steak, white American cheese, grilled onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
CHEESE STEAK SPECIAL
A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with shredded steak, white American cheese, grilled onion, grilled bell peppers, grilled mushrooms, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
BACON CHEESE STEAK
A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with shredded steak, white American cheese, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with marinated and grilled chicken, provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
CRISPY CHICKEN SUB
A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with crispy chicken, provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
VEGGIE SUB
A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, black olives, grilled in our Italian dressing, with provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB
A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with halved meatballs, covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB
A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with crispy chicken, covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA SUB
A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with whole Italian sausage, covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB
A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with dee-fried eggplant, covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
FISH SANDWICH
A toasted bun with deep-fried, breaded flounder, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
COLD SUBS
ITALIAN HOAGIE
A toasted 10-inch sub roll, filled with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
CLUB SUB
A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with smoked turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
SMOKED TURKEY & CHEESE SUB
A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with smoked turkey, provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
HAM & CHEESE SUB
A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with ham, provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
CHEESE SUB
A toasted, 10-inch sub roll, filled with provolone, white American, and mozzarella cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo, with a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
BURGERS
CHEESEBURGER
A toasted, white bread bun, a quarter-pound patty, fully cooked (we only fully cook patties), with white American cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
BACON CHEESEBURGER
A toasted, white bread bun, a quarter-pound patty, fully cooked (we only fully cook patties), with white American cheese, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
HOUSE BURGER
A toasted, white bread bun, a quarter-pound patty, fully cooked (we only fully cook patties), with provolone, grilled mushrooms, grilled onion, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a side of french-fries coated in seasoning salt.
KIDS MENU
K) PENNE w/ MEATBALLS
A small portion of penne with tomato sauce, two halves of a meatball, and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Each kids' meal comes with one drink of choice.
K) SPAGHETTI w/ MEATBALLS
A small portion of spaghetti in tomato sauce, two halves of a meatball, sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Each kids' meal comes with one drink of choice.
K) SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE
K) FETTUCCINI ALFREDO
A small portion of fettuccini with alfredo sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Each kids' meal comes with one drink of choice.
K) CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES
A smaller version of our appetizer. A bed of french-fries, crispy chicken tenders, and honey mustard to dip.
K) 4 CHESSE RAVIOLI
Three raviolis filled with four kinds of cheese, covered in tomato sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Each kids' meal comes with one drink of choice.
K) LASAGNA
Half of the regular portion from the Pasta Fair. Our meat lasagna is made with beef, ricotta, Romano and mozzarella cheese, baked in tomato sauce, with mozzarella cheese and parmesan on top. Each kids' meal comes with one drink of choice.
K) SLICE PIZZA & FRIES
One slice of cheese pizza with a small side of french-fries tossed in seasoning salt. Each kids' meal comes with one drink of choice.
K) PENNE WITH BUTTER & PARMESAN
A small portion of penne pasta with melted butter and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. Each kids' meal comes with one drink of choice.
K) SPAGHETTI TOMATO SAUCE
ITALIAN TOUR
A trio of fettuccine alfredo, homemade meat lasagna, and chicken parmigiana, served with a side garden salad with dressing of your choice.
PENNE BOSCAIOLA
Penne tossed in our creamy homemade alfredo sauce with sauteed mushrooms, onion, sweet peas, and tender pieces of ham, served with a side salad and dressing of your choice.
PENNE PUTTANESCA
Diced tomatoes, marinara sauce, kalamata olives, capers, sauteed in garlic & olive oil over penne
PENNE SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
Penne tossed with sliced bell peppers, onion, mild italian sausage in a spicy marinara sauce
PENNE PRIMAVERA
Penne tossed in alfredo sauce with sauteed carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and sweet peas
FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI
Stuffed ravioli with 4 different kinds of cheeses, served in our homemade tomato sauce
FETTUCCINE BOLOGNESE
Fettuccine smothered in our tasty homemade meat sauce
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE
FETTUCINE CARBONARA
Fettuccine smothered in alfredo sauce with sauteed bacon, onion and romano cheese
FETTUCINE ALLO SCOGLIO
Clams, shrimps, mussels & calamari sauteed in our marinara sauce served over fettuccine
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
The classic fettuccine smothered in our homemade alfredo sauce
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS & SAUSAGE
Served in our homamde tomato sauce
SPAGHETTI AGLIO & OLIO
Spaghetti tossed in our garlic & extra virgin olive oil sauce
SPAGHETTI WHITE CLAM SAUCE
With garlic & olive oil
SPAGHETTI TOMATO SAUCE
PENNE TOMATO SAUCE
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE BAKED
BAKED DISHES
MEAT LASAGNA
Fabio's signature lasagna with beef, ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheeses between layers of pasta, oven-bake in our homemade tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
BAKED ZITI
Penne tossed in our homemade meat sauce with ricotta & mozzarella topped with melted mozzarella cheese oven-baked to perfection!
VEGGIE SHELLS
Pasta shells stuffed with sauteed mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, ricotta and romano cheese oven-baked in tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Deep fried breaded eggplant topped with our tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese served with a side of a spaghetti in tomato sauce
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Breaded chicken breast deep fried topped with our homemade tomato suace & melted mozzarella served with a side of spaghetti in tomato sauce
GNOCCHI
Potato dumplings tossed in our tomato sauce oven-baked with melted mozzarella cheese
CHEESE MANICOTTI
Stuffed with ricotta cheese oven-baked in tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
SEAFOOD MANICOTTI
Stuffed with a blend of scallops, crab meat, shrimp, calamari with ricotta served with sauteed baby shrimp in a creamy alfredo with a touch of pesto and a touch of marinara sauce
PASTA AL FORNO
Penne tossed in tomato sauce with ricotta & mozzarella, sliced meatalls and sliced sausage. Oven-baked topped with melted mozzarella cheese
ITALIAN TOUR
A trio of fettuccine alfredo, homemade meat lasagna, and chicken parmigiana, served with a side garden salad with dressing of your choice.
PENNE BOSCAIOLA
Penne tossed in our creamy homemade alfredo sauce with sauteed mushrooms, onion, sweet peas, and tender pieces of ham, served with a side salad and dressing of your choice.
PENNE PUTTANESCA
Diced tomatoes, marinara sauce, kalamata olives, capers, sauteed in garlic & olive oil over penne
PENNE SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
Penne tossed with sliced bell peppers, onion, mild italian sausage in a spicy marinara sauce
PENNE PRIMAVERA
Penne tossed in alfredo sauce with sauteed carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and sweet peas
FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI
Stuffed ravioli with 4 different kinds of cheeses, served in our homemade tomato sauce
FETTUCCINE BOLOGNESE
Fettuccine smothered in our tasty homemade meat sauce
FETTUCINE CARBONARA
Fettuccine smothered in alfredo sauce with sauteed bacon, onion and romano cheese
FETTUCINE ALLO SCOGLIO
Clams, shrimps, mussels & calamari sauteed in our marinara sauce served over fettuccine
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
The classic fettuccine smothered in our homemade alfredo sauce
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS & SAUSAGE
Served in our homamde tomato sauce
SPAGHETTI AGLIO & OLIO
Spaghetti tossed in our garlic & extra virgin olive oil sauce
SPAGHETTI WHITE CLAM SAUCE
With garlic & olive oil
SPAG TOMATO SAUCE
LARGE TURNOVERS
LRG CHEESE CALZONE
LRG CHEESE STROMBOLI
LRG MEAT STROMBOLI
Pepperoni, sausage, ham & mozzarella
LRG VEGGIE STROMBOLI
Choice of 3 veggies & mozzarella
LRG STEAK STROMBOLI
Steak, grilled onion, mushroom, peppers and mozzarella
LRG PEPERONI ROLL
Pepperoni & mozzarella
LRG HAM CALONE
Ham, ricotta & mozzarella
LRG SPINACH CALZONE
Spinach, ricotta & mozzarella
LRG CHICKEN CALZONE
Fried chicken, ricotta & mozzarella
LARGE CHEESE CALZONE
LARGE PEPPERONI STROMBOLI
SMALL TURNOVERS
SM MEAT STROMBOLI
Pepperoni, sausage, ham & mozzarella
SM VEGGIE STROMBOLI
Choice of 3 veggies & mozzarella
SM STEAK STROMBOLI
Steak, grilled onion, mushroom, peppers and mozzarella
SM PEPERONI ROLL
Pepperoni & mozzarella
SM HAM CALZONE
Ham, ricotta & mozzarella
SM SPINACH CALZONE
Spinach, ricotta & mozzarella
SM CHICKEN CALZONE
Fried chicken, ricotta & mozzarella
SM CHEESE CALZONE
SM PEPPERONI STROMBOLI
BEER
WINE (GLASS)
WINE (BOTTLED)
ONLINE DRINKS (only)
SWEET TEA
UNSWEET TEA
1/2 & 1/2 TEA
WATER
PEPSI
DIET PEPSI
MOUNTAIN DEW
ARNOLD PALMER
PINK LEMONADE
DR. PEPPER
DIET DR. PEPPER
LEMON LIME TWIST
CLUB SODA
HOT TEA
COFFEE
Choice of caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee, with your choice of real or artificial sugar, and whole milk.
CAN
BOTTLED WATER
2-LITER SODA
KID DRINKS (online orders)
Family owned and operator
6420 Seminole Park Plaza Box 8, Barboursville, VA 22923