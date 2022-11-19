- Home
Fabio's NY Pizza - High Street
1551 E High Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Appetizers
Garlic Knots
Our pizza dough twisted in knots, topped with olive oil & garlic, parmiggiano cheese and fresh parsley. Served with tomato sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with tomato sauce.
Cheese Fries
Served with ranch.
Garlic Bread
Served with tomato sauce.
Appetizers for Two
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings and french fries. Served with ranch and tomato sauce.
Italian Fire Sticks
Grilled chicken, sausage, bacon, Italian cheeses, wrapped in sun-dried tomato basil tortilla. Choice of jalapeños or banana peppers, and served with side of ranch or tomato sauce.
Mozzarella Moons
Breaded mozzarella cheese in moon shape. Served with side of tomato sauce or spicy ranch.
Salads
House Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, red onions, tomato and green peppers.
Grilled Chicken Salad
House salad topped with marinated grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg and mozzarella cheese.
Chef Salad
House Salad topped with ham, smoked turkey, hard boiled egg, and mozzarella cheese.
Tuna Salad
House salad topped with our tuna salad and provolone cheese.
Mediterranean Salad
House Salad topped with feta cheese and kalamata olives.
Antipasto
House salad topped with ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Steak Salad
House salad topped with Philly steak meat and mozzarella cheese.
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach topped with roasted red peppers, feta cheese, croutons and walnuts.
Caesar Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with croutons and parmigiano cheese.
Cold Subs
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone. Served hot or cold on a fresh Italian roll or wrap.
Club Sub
Ham, smoked turkey, bacon and provolone. Served hot or cold on a fresh Italian roll or wrap.
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Smoked turkey and provolone. Served hot or cold on a fresh Italian roll or wrap.
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham and provolone. Served hot or cold on a fresh Italian roll or wrap.
Tuna & Cheese Sub
Our tuna salad and provolone cheese. Served hot or cold on an Italian roll or wrap.
BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes only. Served on a fresh Italian roll or wrap.
Cheese Sub
Provolone, American and Mozzarella Cheese. Served hot or cold on a fresh Italian roll or wrap.
Hot Subs
Cheese Steak
Grilled shaved Rib-eye, white American Cheese. Served hot on fresh Italian roll or wrap. Plain or choice of toppings.
Pizza Steak
Grilled Shaved Rib-eye, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese only. Served hot on an Italian roll or wrap.
Chicken Sub
Marinated grilled chicken with provolone cheese. Served hot on fresh Italian roll or wrap. Served plain or with choice of toppings.
Parmigiana Sub
Your choice of: chicken, meat balls, sausage, or eggplant. Baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Served on a fresh Italian roll or wrap.
Veggie Sub
Grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers and black olives with a touch of Italian dressing. Topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served hot on fresh Italian roll or wrap.
Buffalo Chix Sub
Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side. Served on a hot Italian roll or wrap.
October Feast Sub
Sausage, onions and green peppers. Steamed in beer. Served on a hot Italian roll or wrap.
House Cheesesteak
Shaved Rib-eye with smoked mozzarella and house-made spicy ranch. Topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved aged provolone. Served on a 12" Italian roll.
NY Style Crust Pizza
NY Style Crust Gourmet Pizza
House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian mild sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and extra cheese.
Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, Italian mild sausage, onions, bell peppers, black olives, ground beef and extra cheese.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian mild sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef and extra cheese.
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham and pineapple.
White Gourmet Pizza
White sauce base, broccoli, spinach, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese.
Capricciosa Pizza
Ham, black olives, artichokes and fresh mushrooms.
Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, spinach, diced tomatoes and extra cheese.
Philly Steak Pizza
Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella, Provolone, American and Romano cheese. No sauce.
Margherita Pizza
Crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh garlic and fresh basil.
Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce base, diced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
Margherita Americana
Our NY-Style Margherita Pizza (Crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic & olive oil) topped with pepperonis and a sweet hot-honey drizzle.
Turnovers
Medium Calzone
Your choice of one topping, mozzarella and ricotta cheese.
Large Calzone
Your choice of one topping, mozzarella and ricotta cheese.
Medium Stromboli
Your choice of three toppings and mozzarella cheese.
Large Stromboli
Your choice of three toppings and mozzarella cheese.
Steak Stromboli
Steak and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Stromboli
Grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese.
Medium Pizza Roll
Your choice of one topping and mozzarella cheese.
Large Pizza Roll
Your choice of one topping and mozzarella cheese.
Wings
Sides
Onion Rings
Golden and crispy, topped with season salt and served with ketchup.
Breaded Mushrooms
Served with ranch.
Breaded Zucchini
Served with ranch or tomato sauce.
French Fries
Golden and crispy, topped with season salt and served with ketchup.
Chicken Tender Basket
Breaded tenders, fried and served over fries with honey mustard.
Shrimp Basket
20-25 breaded shrimp served over fries with side of cocktail sauce.
Bread Sticks with Cheese
Served with a side of tomato sauce.
Side of Meatballs
In tomato sauce.
Side of Sausage
In tomato sauce.
Pasta
Fabio's Lasagna
Layers of Italian meats and cheeses, lasagna noodles, topped with our homemade tomato sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Baked Ziti
Penne rigate mixed with a blend of cheeses in our homemade tomato pink sauce, topped with mozzarella and oven baked to perfection. Served with garlic bread.
Create Your Own Pasta
Choice of penne or spaghetti pasta. Choice of: meatballs, sausages, meat sauce, tomatoe sauce, alfredo sauce, pink sauce or butter & parmiggiano.
Stuffed Rigatoni
Homemade stuffed cheese rigatoni pasta in a pink creamy Parmigiana sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Stuffed Shells
Four jumbo shells stuffed with three cheeses and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Three Cheese Ravioli
Five jumbo homemade ravioli stuffed with three cheeses and your choice of tomato sauce or alfredo sauce.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast sautéed in our signature Alfredo sauce served over choice of pasta.
Shrimp Alfredo
Grilled Shrimp sautéed in our signature Alfredo sauce served over choice of pasta.
Chicken Parmigiana
Two breaded and fried Chicken Breasts, oven-baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with choice of pasta. Served with garlic bread.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant topped with our home-made tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese and oven baked, served with choice of pasta. Served with garlic bread.
Dessert
Nutella Zeppole
Fried dough balls covered with Nutella drizzle and powder sugar. Bite size, shareable.
Cheesecake
Plain or with choice of Nutella drizzle or strawberry topping.
Cannoli
Tube-shaped shell of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy ricotta and chocolate chips imported from Italy. Choice of regular or chocolate dipped shell.
Tiramisu
'Pick me up' cake, ladyfingers cookies, mascarpone and espresso.
Lemonberry Mascarpone Cake
Vanilla sponge cake with real berries and lemon mascarpone cream. Finished with berry glaze and white chocolate curls.
Chocolate Mousse
Chocolate Mousse Dark chocolate sponge cake, layered with chocolate mousse and topped with chocolate ganache.
Chocolate Shell Cannoli
Tube-shaped shell of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy ricotta and chocolate chips imported from Italy. Chocolate dipped shell.
Oreo Cake
layers of chocolate sponge cake filled with oreo cream.
Red Velvet Cake
A Red Velvet sponge cake, layered with a smooth cream cheese frosting.
Chocolate Chip Brownie
Gluten, Nut & Dairy Free.
Hazelnut Crunch Cake
Chocolate sponge layers filler with Hazelnut and Chocolate Mousse. Crunch Cereal Pearls, Chocolate Ganache.
Half Trays
Lasagna Half Tray
Eggplant Parmigiana Half Tray
Chicken Parmigiana Half Tray
Pasta with Meatball Half Tray
Pasta with Sausage Half Tray
Broccoli Alfredo Half Tray
Baked Ziti Half Tray
Pasta Alfredo Half Tray
Garden Salad Half Tray
Antipasto Half Tray
Mediterranean Salad Half Tray
Full Trays
Lasagna Full Tray (allow 24 hours to order)
Eggplant Parmigiana Full Tray
Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray
Pasta with Meatball Full Tray
Pasta with Sausage Full Tray
Broccoli Alfredo Full Tray
Baked Ziti Full Tray
Pasta Alfredo Full Tray
Garden Salad Full Tray
Antipasto Full Tray
Mediterranean Salad Full Tray
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A quick and casual New York-style pizzeria and restaurant, dedicated to providing customers with exceptional service and unforgettable eats.
