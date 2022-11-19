Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fabio's NY Pizza - High Street

review star

No reviews yet

1551 E High Street

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese NY Style (Large)
Mozzarella Moons
Hawaiian Pizza

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

Our pizza dough twisted in knots, topped with olive oil & garlic, parmiggiano cheese and fresh parsley. Served with tomato sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Served with tomato sauce.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.50

Served with ranch.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.25

Served with tomato sauce.

Appetizers for Two

Appetizers for Two

$11.99

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings and french fries. Served with ranch and tomato sauce.

Italian Fire Sticks

Italian Fire Sticks

$11.99

Grilled chicken, sausage, bacon, Italian cheeses, wrapped in sun-dried tomato basil tortilla. Choice of jalapeños or banana peppers, and served with side of ranch or tomato sauce.

Mozzarella Moons

$8.99

Breaded mozzarella cheese in moon shape. Served with side of tomato sauce or spicy ranch.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, red onions, tomato and green peppers.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

House salad topped with marinated grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg and mozzarella cheese.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

House Salad topped with ham, smoked turkey, hard boiled egg, and mozzarella cheese.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$10.99

House salad topped with our tuna salad and provolone cheese.

Mediterranean Salad

$10.50

House Salad topped with feta cheese and kalamata olives.

Antipasto

$11.25

House salad topped with ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Steak Salad

$10.99

House salad topped with Philly steak meat and mozzarella cheese.

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Fresh spinach topped with roasted red peppers, feta cheese, croutons and walnuts.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with croutons and parmigiano cheese.

Cold Subs

Served hot or cold, on fresh Italian roll or sun-dried tomato wrap, with choice of toppings.
Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone. Served hot or cold on a fresh Italian roll or wrap.

Club Sub

Club Sub

$10.99

Ham, smoked turkey, bacon and provolone. Served hot or cold on a fresh Italian roll or wrap.

Turkey & Cheese Sub

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Smoked turkey and provolone. Served hot or cold on a fresh Italian roll or wrap.

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Ham and provolone. Served hot or cold on a fresh Italian roll or wrap.

Tuna & Cheese Sub

Tuna & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Our tuna salad and provolone cheese. Served hot or cold on an Italian roll or wrap.

BLT Sub

BLT Sub

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes only. Served on a fresh Italian roll or wrap.

Cheese Sub

Cheese Sub

$10.99

Provolone, American and Mozzarella Cheese. Served hot or cold on a fresh Italian roll or wrap.

Hot Subs

Served on fresh Italian roll or sun-dried tomato wrap, with choice of toppings.
Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$10.99

Grilled shaved Rib-eye, white American Cheese. Served hot on fresh Italian roll or wrap. Plain or choice of toppings.

Pizza Steak

$10.99

Grilled Shaved Rib-eye, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese only. Served hot on an Italian roll or wrap.

Chicken Sub

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken with provolone cheese. Served hot on fresh Italian roll or wrap. Served plain or with choice of toppings.

Parmigiana Sub

Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Your choice of: chicken, meat balls, sausage, or eggplant. Baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Served on a fresh Italian roll or wrap.

Veggie Sub

Veggie Sub

$10.99

Grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers and black olives with a touch of Italian dressing. Topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served hot on fresh Italian roll or wrap.

Buffalo Chix Sub

Buffalo Chix Sub

$10.99

Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side. Served on a hot Italian roll or wrap.

October Feast Sub

October Feast Sub

$10.99

Sausage, onions and green peppers. Steamed in beer. Served on a hot Italian roll or wrap.

House Cheesesteak

House Cheesesteak

$12.99

Shaved Rib-eye with smoked mozzarella and house-made spicy ranch. Topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved aged provolone. Served on a 12" Italian roll.

NY Style Crust Pizza

Round and hand tossed. Baked to perfection.

Cheese NY Style (Medium)

$13.99

Cheese NY Style (Large)

$14.99

Cheese NY Style (Extra Large)

$15.99

Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza (10")

$10.99

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza (10")

$10.99

NY Style Crust Gourmet Pizza

Round and hand tossed. Baked to perfection.
House Special Pizza

House Special Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian mild sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and extra cheese.

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, Italian mild sausage, onions, bell peppers, black olives, ground beef and extra cheese.

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, Italian mild sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef and extra cheese.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Ham and pineapple.

White Gourmet Pizza

White Gourmet Pizza

$15.99

White sauce base, broccoli, spinach, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese.

Capricciosa Pizza

Capricciosa Pizza

$14.99

Ham, black olives, artichokes and fresh mushrooms.

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$15.99

Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, spinach, diced tomatoes and extra cheese.

Philly Steak Pizza

Philly Steak Pizza

$16.99

Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

Cheese Lovers Pizza

Cheese Lovers Pizza

$14.49

Mozzarella, Provolone, American and Romano cheese. No sauce.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.49

Crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh garlic and fresh basil.

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$14.49

Pesto sauce base, diced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

Margherita Americana

$14.99

Our NY-Style Margherita Pizza (Crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic & olive oil) topped with pepperonis and a sweet hot-honey drizzle.

Gluten Free Pizza

Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza (10")

$10.99

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza (10")

$10.99

Turnovers

Medium Calzone

$10.99

Your choice of one topping, mozzarella and ricotta cheese.

Large Calzone

$17.99

Your choice of one topping, mozzarella and ricotta cheese.

Medium Stromboli

$10.99

Your choice of three toppings and mozzarella cheese.

Large Stromboli

$18.99

Your choice of three toppings and mozzarella cheese.

Steak Stromboli

$11.99

Steak and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Stromboli

$11.99

Grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese.

Medium Pizza Roll

$9.99

Your choice of one topping and mozzarella cheese.

Large Pizza Roll

$16.99

Your choice of one topping and mozzarella cheese.

By the Slice

New York Style Slice

$2.75

Sicilian Style Slice

$2.75

Gourmet Slices

Wings

Served with ranch or bleu cheese, plain, buffalo, or bbq

8 Piece Wings

$14.99

16 Piece Wings

$23.99

32 Piece Wings

$36.99

Sides

Onion Rings

$6.25

Golden and crispy, topped with season salt and served with ketchup.

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.25

Served with ranch.

Breaded Zucchini

$6.25

Served with ranch or tomato sauce.

French Fries

$3.50

Golden and crispy, topped with season salt and served with ketchup.

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

Breaded tenders, fried and served over fries with honey mustard.

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

20-25 breaded shrimp served over fries with side of cocktail sauce.

Bread Sticks with Cheese

$7.99

Served with a side of tomato sauce.

Side of Meatballs

$6.99

In tomato sauce.

Side of Sausage

$6.99

In tomato sauce.

Pasta

Fabio's Lasagna

$11.99

Layers of Italian meats and cheeses, lasagna noodles, topped with our homemade tomato sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Penne rigate mixed with a blend of cheeses in our homemade tomato pink sauce, topped with mozzarella and oven baked to perfection. Served with garlic bread.

Create Your Own Pasta

$11.99

Choice of penne or spaghetti pasta. Choice of: meatballs, sausages, meat sauce, tomatoe sauce, alfredo sauce, pink sauce or butter & parmiggiano.

Stuffed Rigatoni

$11.99

Homemade stuffed cheese rigatoni pasta in a pink creamy Parmigiana sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Four jumbo shells stuffed with three cheeses and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Three Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Five jumbo homemade ravioli stuffed with three cheeses and your choice of tomato sauce or alfredo sauce.

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast sautéed in our signature Alfredo sauce served over choice of pasta.

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp sautéed in our signature Alfredo sauce served over choice of pasta.

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

Two breaded and fried Chicken Breasts, oven-baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with choice of pasta. Served with garlic bread.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.99

Breaded eggplant topped with our home-made tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese and oven baked, served with choice of pasta. Served with garlic bread.

Paninis

Turkey, Bacon, Ranch & Provolone Panini

$8.99

Chicken, Pesto, Tomato & Provolone Panini

$8.99

Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Panini

$8.99

Ham, Spinach, Raw Red Onions, Mayo & Provolone Panini

$8.99

Drinks

20 oz Bottle Drink

$2.50

2L Drink

$3.50

BOTTLE WATER

$1.50

Capri Sun

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Stuffed Shells

$6.99

Kid's Tenders & Fries

$6.99

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Kid's Side Meatball

$6.99

Kid's Pasta

$6.99

Dessert

Nutella Zeppole

$8.99

Fried dough balls covered with Nutella drizzle and powder sugar. Bite size, shareable.

Cheesecake

$5.99

Plain or with choice of Nutella drizzle or strawberry topping.

Cannoli

$5.99

Tube-shaped shell of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy ricotta and chocolate chips imported from Italy. Choice of regular or chocolate dipped shell.

Tiramisu

$6.99

'Pick me up' cake, ladyfingers cookies, mascarpone and espresso.

Lemonberry Mascarpone Cake

$6.99

Vanilla sponge cake with real berries and lemon mascarpone cream. Finished with berry glaze and white chocolate curls.

Chocolate Mousse

$6.99

Chocolate Mousse Dark chocolate sponge cake, layered with chocolate mousse and topped with chocolate ganache.

Chocolate Shell Cannoli

$6.99

Tube-shaped shell of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy ricotta and chocolate chips imported from Italy. Chocolate dipped shell.

Oreo Cake

$6.99

layers of chocolate sponge cake filled with oreo cream.

Red Velvet Cake

$6.99

A Red Velvet sponge cake, layered with a smooth cream cheese frosting.

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$4.49

Gluten, Nut & Dairy Free.

Hazelnut Crunch Cake

$6.99

Chocolate sponge layers filler with Hazelnut and Chocolate Mousse. Crunch Cereal Pearls, Chocolate Ganache.

Half Trays

Lasagna Half Tray

$45.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Half Tray

$40.00

Chicken Parmigiana Half Tray

$45.00

Pasta with Meatball Half Tray

$40.00

Pasta with Sausage Half Tray

$40.00

Broccoli Alfredo Half Tray

$45.00

Baked Ziti Half Tray

$35.00

Pasta Alfredo Half Tray

$30.00

Garden Salad Half Tray

$25.00

Antipasto Half Tray

$30.00

Mediterranean Salad Half Tray

$30.00

Full Trays

Lasagna Full Tray (allow 24 hours to order)

$85.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Full Tray

$70.00

Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray

$85.00

Pasta with Meatball Full Tray

$65.00

Pasta with Sausage Full Tray

$65.00

Broccoli Alfredo Full Tray

$65.00

Baked Ziti Full Tray

$60.00

Pasta Alfredo Full Tray

$60.00

Garden Salad Full Tray

$35.00

Antipasto Full Tray

$45.00

Mediterranean Salad Full Tray

$45.00

Bottled Beer (Deep Copy)

Bud Light

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Corona

$4.99

Peroni

$4.99

Stella

$4.99

Full Nelson

$5.99

Bold Rock

$5.99

Northern Lights

$5.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.49

DB O'Fest (Lager)

$5.99

Wine (Deep Copy)

Red Bottle

$12.99

500 ML our of favorite red wine blend. Pairs great with pizza.

White Bottle

$12.99

500 ML of our favorite White Blend. Pairs great with Pizza.

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A quick and casual New York-style pizzeria and restaurant, dedicated to providing customers with exceptional service and unforgettable eats.

1551 E High Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

