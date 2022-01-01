Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fable Co. - 200 West Main Street

200 West Main Street

Lexington, KY 40507

Popular Items

July 13th: New World vs Old World
June 8th: Taste Like A Sommelier

Wooden Boards

Hand-made charcuterie boards crafted right here in the heart of the bluegrass!

Small Board

$45.00Out of stock

Medium Board

$50.00Out of stock

Large Board

$60.00Out of stock

XL Board

$70.00Out of stock

Wine & Cheese Classes

May 11th: Bubbles

May 11th: Bubbles

$50.00Out of stock

Get ready for summer bubbles! This class will explore several of our summertime favorite bubbles. 6pm-8pm

June 8th: Taste Like A Sommelier

June 8th: Taste Like A Sommelier

$50.00

This class will have you tasting wine like a pro! Wines will be accompanied by meat and cheese. 6PM-8PM

July 13th: New World vs Old World

July 13th: New World vs Old World

$50.00

This class will explore and compare several new world and old world wines. Accompanied by a selection of meats and cheeses. 6pm-8pm

August 10th: Regions

August 10th: Regions

$50.00Out of stock

Compare wines from different regions accompanied by wine and cheese. 6PM-8PM

June 8th: Taste Like A Sommelier (Copy)

June 8th: Taste Like A Sommelier (Copy)

$50.00

This class will have you tasting wine like a pro! Wines will be accompanied by meat and cheese. 6PM-8PM

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Because life is to short to drink bad wine and eat basic cheese!

200 West Main Street, Lexington, KY 40507

