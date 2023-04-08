  • Home
A map showing the location of Fable Craft Bar and Kitchen 1705 Columbia Park TrailView gallery

Fable Craft Bar and Kitchen 1705 Columbia Park Trail

review star

No reviews yet

1705 Columbia Park Trail

Richland, WA 99352

Food

Shareables

Duck Fat Tots

$17.00

Fried Pickles

$15.00

Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

$16.50

Steak Bite Frites

$18.00

Gyros

$18.50

Pizzas

Blistered Cherry Tomato

$12.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

Seattle Dawg

$13.50

Salads

Spinach

$10.00

Grilled Caesar

$10.00

Mediterranean

$12.50

Blackened Chicken Orzo

$20.50

Handhelds

Sweet & Sour Tofu

$16.00

Spicy Honey Glazed Chicken

$18.00

Duck Confit Cubano

$18.50

Asian Pork Bulgogi

$18.00

Spanish Steelhead

$20.00

Steak & Cheese

$20.00

Balsamic Brie Burger

$20.50

Chipotle Barbecue Burger

$20.50

Classic Cheeseburger

$18.00

Entrees

Gnocchi Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Teriyaki Tofu Stir Fry

$24.50

Chicken Fettucine

$26.00

Steelhead Medallions

$32.50

New York

$42.50

Extras/ Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Flatbread

$8.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Add Burger Patty

$4.00

Beverage

Wine & Sparkling

6oz Notebook Red

$8.00

6oz Notebook White

$8.00

6oz Readers Rose

$8.00

6oz Anecdote Riesling

$9.00

6oz Readers Chardonnay

$10.00

6oz Readers Chenin Blanc

$10.00

6oz Subplot No. 40

$9.00

6oz Readers Merlot

$10.00

6oz Readers Cab

$10.00

6oz Readers Syrah

$10.00

6oz Ridgecrest Pinot Noir

$10.00

Notebook Chardonnay

$26.00

Readers Rose

$30.00

Anecdote Riesling

$34.00

Readers Chardonnay

$38.00

Readers Chenin Blanc

$38.00

Double Plot Chardonnay

$52.00

Third Edition SSM

$57.00

Notebook 15 NV

$26.00

Subplot No. 40

$30.00

Readers Merlot

$40.00

Readers Cabernet

$40.00

Readers Syrah

$40.00

GSM

$72.00

Antagonist Syrah

$72.00

Conflict

$80.00

Protagonist

$80.00

Ridgecrest Pinot Noir Btl

$40.00

Long Shadows Pedestal Merlot

$100.00

Woodward Canyon Artist Series Cabernet

$100.00

Woodward Canyon Old Vine Cabernet

$120.00

Bookwalter Volume Ten Cabernet

$120.00

Bookwalter Chapter 11 Cabernet

$120.00

Figgins Figlia

$120.00

Figgins Estate Red

$140.00

DuBrul Vineyard Cote Bonneville

$140.00

Quilceda Creek Cabernet

$250.00

Ruggeri Prosecco

$8.50+

JP Chenet Rose

$8.50+

Graham Beck Ultra Brut Bottle

$50.00

Veuve Clicquot Bottle

$80.00

Mimosa

$8.50

Craft Cocktails

Toasted Oak Old Fashioned

$18.00

Bookwalter Sour

$16.00

Paper Plane

$16.00

Greenpoint

$16.00

Scorpion and the Frog

$18.00

Remedy

$15.00

The High Road

$14.00

Kingston Negroni

$17.00

Jasmine Spritz

$17.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

Dark & Stormy

King Kong

Last Word

$16.00

Long Island

$12.00

Singapore Sling

Smith & Wesson

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$16.00

White Russian

$14.00

Vesper

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Liquor

Amaricano Amaro

$11.00

Courvoisier

$14.00+

Five Farms

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand

$16.00

Quinta Do Vesuvio Port

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Green Chartreuse

$19.00+

Disaronno

$12.00+

Well Gin - Solar Gin

$10.00+

Aviation Gin

$12.00+

Bombay Saphire

$13.00+

Botanist

$14.00+

Empress

$12.00+

Hendricks

$14.00+

Tanqueray

$12.00+

Sipsmith

$11.00+

Well Rum - Denizen 3 Year

$10.00+

Blackwell

Captain Morgan

$10.00+

Plantation 3 Star

$13.00+

Plantation Original Dark

$14.00+

Plantation Stiggins Pineapple

$14.00+

Sailor Jerry

$10.00+

Smith & Cross

$16.00+

Wray and Nephew's

$10.00+

Well - Scotch

$10.00+

Ardberg Uigeadail

$26.00+

Glendronach Portwood

$24.00+

Glenfiddich 12yr

$20.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$18.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$60.00+

Lagavulin 16yr

$20.00+

Laphroaig 10yr

$18.00+

Macallan 12yr

$20.00+

Macallan 15yr

$32.00+

Macallan 18yr

$80.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$16.00+

Glendronach 12yr

$24.00+

Dewars White Label

$10.00+

Well Tequila - Corazon

$10.00+

Avion 44 Reserva

$34.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00+

Clase Azul Anejo

$80.00+

Clase Azul Gold

$80.00+

Clase Azul Mezcal

$40.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$34.00+

Don Julio 1942

$40.00+

El Tesoro Repo

$15.00+

Fortaleza Reposado

$16.00+

Hornitos Blanco

$11.00+

Ilegal Joven Mezcal

$13.00+

Ilegal Reposado Mezcal

$15.00+

Jose Cuervo Familia Reserva Reposado

$18.00+

Madre Ensamble Mezcal

$16.00+

Madre Espadin Mezcal

$14.00+

Mi Campo Reposado

$10.00+

Patron

$16.00+

Vida Mezcal

$12.00+

Well Vodka - Solar

$10.00+

44 North Huckleberry

$11.00+

44 North Nectarine

$11.00+

Ciroc

$14.00+

Ciroc Flavored

$14.00+

Grey Goose

$13.00+

Ketel One

$12.00+

Ketel One Flavored

$12.00+

Tito's

$11.00+

Well Whiskey - Four Roses

$10.00+

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$18.00+

Angel's Envy Rye

$18.00+

Basil Hayden

$16.00+

Blade & Bow

$16.00+

Blantons

$20.00+

Buffalo Trace

$14.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00+

Bulleit Rye

$12.00+

Crown Royal

$12.00+

Eagle Rare

$16.00+

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$14.00+

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$16.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$16.00+

Four Roses LE Barrel Strength

$38.00+

Jack Daniel's

$10.00+

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

$11.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Jeffersons Ocean

$20.00+

Joseph Magnus Bourbon

$25.00+

Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend

$42.00+

Knob Creek Bourbon

$11.00+

Knob Creeks Rye

$11.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Michters 10yr Rye

$20.00+

Michters Barrel Strength Rye

$16.00+

Michters Bourbon

$13.00+

Michters Rye

$13.00+

Michters Sour Mash

$13.00+

Nikka Coffey

$20.00+

Old Forester 1910

$14.00+

Old Forester 1920

$14.00+

Pendleton

$10.00+

Rare Breed Bourbon

$14.00+

Rare Breed Rye

$14.00+

Redbreast 12

$18.00+

Redbreast 15

$24.00+

Redbreast Cask Strength

$28.00+

Redwood Empire Bourbon

$14.00+

Redwood Empire Lost Monarch

$14.00+

Redwood Empire Rye

$14.00+

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00+

Sagamore Spirit Cask Strength Rye

$16.00+

Sagamore Spirit Double Oak Rye

$16.00+

Sazerac Rye

$10.00+

Seagram's 7

$10.00+

Stagg Jr

$14.00+

Suntory Toki

$13.00+

Weller 107

$20.00+

Woodford Bourbon

$14.00+

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$13.00+

Woodford Rye

$14.00+

Pierre Ferrand

$16.00

Beer

Draft Beer

$6.00+

Bottled Beer

$6.00+

Growler

$5.00

Growler Refill Only

$21.00

Growler and Fill

$26.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$7.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Fiji Water

$4.00

Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1705 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, WA 99352

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

