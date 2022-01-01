Fable & Spirit imageView gallery

Fable & Spirit

2,760 Reviews

$$

3441 Via Lido

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3441 Via Lido, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

Gallery
Fable & Spirit image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bear Flag Fish Co.
orange starNo Reviews
3421 Via Lido Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Newport
orange starNo Reviews
3446 via Oporto unit 101 Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom - Newport Beach
orange star4.7 • 504
3107 Newport blvd Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Wild Taco - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 2,078
407 31st st Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
A Market - Newport Beach
orange star4.0 • 241
3400 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Malibu Farm - Lido Marina Village
orange starNo Reviews
3420 Via Oporto 101 Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newport Beach

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
orange star4.2 • 6,748
3010 Lafayette Avenue Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
FIG & OLIVE - Newport Beach
orange star4.1 • 6,253
151 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
orange star4.2 • 4,455
800 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Ten Asian Bistro - 4647 MacArthur, Ten
orange star4.4 • 3,394
4647 MacArthur Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Billy's at the Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,275
2751 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport Beach
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston