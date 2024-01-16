Facci Ristorante Baltimore
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DINNER
Appetizers
- Tagliere Misto$27.00
- Calamari Fritti$19.00
Lightly breaded, flashed fried calamari. Served with a duo dipping sauce.
- Shrimp Gondola (5)$19.00
Jumbo shrimp / Roasted garlic parmigiano reggiano cream sauce / Toasted Italian bread
- Polpette Casserole (4)$19.00
House-made Italian meatballs / Zesty tomato sauce / Grilled flatbread / Shaved parmigiano reggiano
- Stuffed Eggplant$18.00
Italian eggplant / Spinach/ D.O.P San Marzano marinara sauce / Blend of 3 cheeses
- Burrata Caprese$18.00
- Polipo alla Griglia$22.00
- Bruschetta Napule è$16.00
Salads
- Bistro (side)$10.00
iceberg and romaine lettuce / tomato quarters / cucumbers / pitted kalamata olives / prpperoncini / red onions / balsamic vinaigrette
- Romana Salad$13.00
hearts of romaine lettuce / creamy Caeser dressing / homemade croutons / shaved parmigiano reggiano
- Aruguletta$14.00
baby arugula / thinly sliced pears / strawberries / parmigiano reggiano / lemon olive oil dressing
- Mediterranea$15.00
iceberg and romaine lettuce / tomatoes / cucumbers / red onions / pepperonchini / pitted kalamata olives / feta cheese / pistachios / red wine vinaigrette
- Insalata Primavera$14.00
field greens / sun-dried cranberries / candied walnuts / goat cheese / raspberry vinaigrette
- Facci Wedge$15.00
- Roasted Beet$16.00
Pasta Classica
- Lasagna$24.00
Layered homemade pappardelle pasta / Bolognese meat ragu / 3 cheese blend D.O.P San Marzano tomato sauce / Melted Grande mozzarella on top
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$24.00
Home-made meatballs spaghetti / zesty D.O.P San Marzano marinara sauce / Fresh Basil
- Angel Hair “Sophia Loren”$25.00
Angel hair pasta / Baby spinach / Mushrooms / Wood-fire peppers / Roasted red pepper ragu / Goat cheese / Walnuts
- Spaghetti Marinara$20.00
Spaghetti pasta / D.O.P San Marzano marinara sauce
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$19.00
Spaghetti pasta / House-made Meat marinara sauce
- Spaghetti Amatriciana con Burrata$27.00
- Veal Parmigiana$26.00
- Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana$24.00
- Baked Ziti Rigate$24.00
From the Sea
- Frutti di Mare$36.00
Combination of calamari / little neck clams / Maine mussels / seared scallops / jumbo lump crab meat / shrimp / D.O.P San Marzano marinara sauce / linguine pasta / organic cherry tomatoes / EVOO
- Linguine alle Vongole$28.00
Fresh little neck clams / organic cherry tomatoes / garlic white wine sauce / linguine pasta / EVOO