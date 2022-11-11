Restaurant header imageView gallery

Faces Brewing Co.

50 Pleasant St

Malden, MA 02148

Popular Items

Smoked Pumpkin + Gruyère
Blistered Brussels
Fall Harvest

Starters

Haus Pretzels

$12.00

pretzel bites w/ beer cheese & house mustard

Fried Pickles

$10.00

w/ BBQ firecracker sauce

Ramen Tots

$12.00

ramen-seasoned tater tots w/ a soy aioli dipping sauce

Mezze Plate

$17.00

house sweet pepper hummus, marinated olives, warm pita, manchego cheese, pickled cauliflower, pickled celery

Blistered Brussels

$16.00

crispy fried brussels, bacon, pomegranate molasses, togarashi, pickled onion, toasted pistachio

Hickory Smoked Wings

$14.00

choice of fresno buffalo, classic bbq, mesquite bbq dry rub, carolina gold bbq, or death pepper

Taco Trio

$16.00

three cajun dusted fried haddock tacos topped w/ pineapple pico de gallo, pickled onion & lemon aioli

Fry Basket

$7.00

Served with caramelized onion aioli

Salads

Fall Harvest

$16.00

mixed greeens, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, roasted shiitakes, sesame broccoli, pumpkin seeds, pomegranate seeds, honey dijon dressing

Pear + Manchego

$16.00

mixed greens, harvest pears, manchego, dried apricot, pistachio salt, cranberry vinaigrette

Caesar

$15.00

romaine, grilled focaccia, shaved parmesan, cured egg yolk, classic caesar dressing

Sandwiches

Rodeo Burger

$18.00

smoky beef patties, crispy bacon, fried onion strings, cheddar, house bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun

Spicy Chick Sandwich

$17.00

buttermilk fried chicken thigh, house pickles, fried jalapeños, lettuce, firecracker sauce, on a brioche bun

Carolina Pulled Pork

$18.00

12 hour smoked carolina gold pulled pork, sesame ginger slaw, brioche bun

Chickpea Fritter

$17.00

spiced falafel fritters, house hummus, pickled cabbage, shredded carrots, tzatziki sauce, cherry tomatoes, warm pita

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$18.00

beer-battered haddock, lettuce, pickles, caramelized onion tartar, served on a bun

Super Beef

$19.00

roast beef, american, james river bbq, caramelized onion mayo, served on an onion roll

Blackened Salmon BLT

$19.00

blackened salmon, crispy bacon, mixed greens, tomato, lemon aioli, served on marble rye

Mondo Mac

$20.00

smoky beef patties, house bacon, fried mac & cheese, caramelized onion mayo brioche bun

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$19.00

classic cheese pizza

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

homemade tomato sauce, fresh mozz, fried basil

Bianco + Peppers

$21.00

spicy bianco sausage, caramelized pepper relish, mozz, homemade tomato sauce

Truffle + Goat

$21.00

roasted shiitakes, goat cheese, truffle oil, parmesan, rosated garlic, jalapeño honey, scallions

Soppressata

$21.00

soppressata, fresh mozz, roasted garlic, fried basil, tomato sauce

Chorizo + Pineapple

$21.00

mexican style chorizo, jalapeño, pineapple chutney, homemade tomato sauce

Prosciutto + Apple

$21.00

prosciutto, apple butter, goat cheese, fried basil

Smoked Pumpkin + Gruyère

$21.00

smoked pumpkin, gruyère, candied walnuts, cranberry vin, arugula

Mains

Fish + Chips

$25.00

beer-battered haddock, sesame slaw, french fries, caramelized onion tartar sauce, lemon

BBQ Mac + Cheese

$26.00

gruyère, smoked gouda, cheddar & mozzarella cheese sauce, shells, 12 hour smoked pulled pork, parmesan panko crust

16 oz Smoked Ribeye

$42.00

smoked ribeye topped w/ stout butter, served w/ cinnamon butternut mashed & charred broccolini

Salmon + Wild Rice

$32.00

sautéed bourbon-glazed salmon, autumn wild rice w/ shiitakes & broccolini, warm butternut squash crema

Homegrown

$22.00

hearty grain bowl w/ toasted barley, broccolini, roasted shiitakes, heirloom tomatoes, whipped goat cheese, sweet chili drizzle & basil aioli

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$13.00

scratch chocolate brownie, house malted ice cream, whipped cream, berry mahalo syrup

Cans To-Go

Coffee Ferrari (4 Pack)

Coffee Ferrari (4 Pack)

$21.00

Coffee Blonde Stout, 8.4%

Commander (4 Pack)

Commander (4 Pack)

$15.00

Cream Ale, 5.1%

Electric Slide (4 Pack)

Electric Slide (4 Pack)

$18.00

Blueberry Lemonade Sour Ale, 5.5%. A portion of the proceeds benefit the ALS Therapy Development Institute.

Joystixx (4 Pack)

Joystixx (4 Pack)

$18.00

New England Double IPA, 9.0%. A portion of the proceeds benefit Handicapable Fitness.

Mango Lime Mahalo (4 Pack)

Mango Lime Mahalo (4 Pack)

$18.00

Kettle Sour, 5.3%

Mauler 24 oz Bomber (To Go)

Mauler 24 oz Bomber (To Go)

$24.00

Limited Edition Jameson Oak-aged Imperial Stout. 10.5% ABV

Märzen (4 Pack)

Märzen (4 Pack)

$17.00

Märzen, 6.0%

Progression (4 Pack)

Progression (4 Pack)

$18.00

New England IPA, 7.0%

Pumpkin Ferrari (4 Pack)

Pumpkin Ferrari (4 Pack)

$21.00

Coffee Blonde Stout with Pumpkin, 8.2%

Rambler (4 Pack)

Rambler (4 Pack)

$17.00

Czech Dark Lager, 5.2%

Shoreline (4 Pack)

Shoreline (4 Pack)

$16.00

Mexican Lager, 4.5%

Shoreline Lime (4 Pack)

Shoreline Lime (4 Pack)

$16.00

Mexican Lager, 4.5% ABV

Sundrip (4 Pack)

Sundrip (4 Pack)

$16.00

Hefeweizen, 4.4%

Ultrawave (4 Pack)

Ultrawave (4 Pack)

$18.00

New England IPA, 6.2%

Yanni's Finest Lager (4 Pack)

Yanni's Finest Lager (4 Pack)

$15.00

American Lager, 5.1%

Wine/Cocktails

Infamous Goose (Bottle)

$22.00

Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand (2020)

Anterra (Bottle)

Anterra (Bottle)

$20.00

Pinot Grigio, Italy (2020)

Benziger (Bottle)

Benziger (Bottle)

$24.00

Chardonnay, California (2019)

Achaval Ferrer (Bottle)

$26.00

Malbec, Argentina (2019)

Chloe (Bottle)

$28.00

Rosé, California (2020)

Backhouse (Bottle)

Backhouse (Bottle)

$26.00

Pinot Noir, California (2020)

Pendulum (Bottle)

Pendulum (Bottle)

$26.00

Cabernet, Washington (2019)

Santa Marina (Bottle)

Santa Marina (Bottle)

$22.00

Prosecco, Italy (2020)

Apparel

FBCO Short Sleeve Tee

FBCO Short Sleeve Tee

$20.00

Unisex sueded cotton tee

FBCO Long Sleeve

$25.00

Unisex sueded cotton long sleeve crew

2020 Release Long Sleeve

2020 Release Long Sleeve

$30.00
Sign Tee - Heather Black

Sign Tee - Heather Black

$20.00

An homage to the since-demolished disco haven, Faces Night Club. This limited edition tee is a cotton triblend emblazoned with a silhouette of the iconic Faces sign that stood over Route 2 in Cambridge

Sign Tee - Light Gray

Sign Tee - Light Gray

$20.00

An homage to the since-demolished disco haven, Faces Night Club. This limited edition tee is a cotton triblend emblazoned with a silhouette of the iconic Faces sign that stood over Route 2 in Cambridge

Sign Tee - Navy

Sign Tee - Navy

$20.00

An homage to the since-demolished disco haven, Faces Night Club. This limited edition tee is a cotton triblend emblazoned with a silhouette of the iconic Faces sign that stood over Route 2 in Cambridge

Graphic Tee - Heather Black

Graphic Tee - Heather Black

$25.00

Triblend unisex tee with logo on chest and print on sleeve

Graphic Tee - Light Gray

Graphic Tee - Light Gray

$25.00

Triblend unisex tee with logo on chest and print on sleeve

Graphic Tee - Navy

Graphic Tee - Navy

$25.00

Triblend unisex tee with logo on chest and print on sleeve

Graphic Tee - Purple

Graphic Tee - Purple

$25.00

Triblend unisex tee with logo on chest and print on sleeve

Black - Zip Hoodie

Black - Zip Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

Cotton blend zip hoodie with logo on back

Olive - Zip Hoodie

Olive - Zip Hoodie

$40.00

Cotton blend zip hoodie with logo on back

Red - Zip Hoodie

Red - Zip Hoodie

$40.00

Cotton blend zip hoodie with logo on back

Black - Premium Hoodie

Black - Premium Hoodie

$55.00

13.5oz super heavyweight unisex hoodie

Faces Shoreline Hat

Faces Shoreline Hat

$25.00

Shoreline-inspired Richardson Rogue hat

Merch

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00

16 oz Faces pint glass

Sticker Pack

Sticker Pack

$5.00

Assortment of Faces stickers

Tote

Tote

$15.00

Large zip-top tote. Available in Olive, Black, and Navy

Tulip Glass

Tulip Glass

$8.00

Faces 13 oz Belgian glass, styled after our Progression can

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$25.00

Stay hydrated with one of these double-walled stainless steel bottles. Vacuum sealed with copper insulation to keep cold drinks cold.

