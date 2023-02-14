Facing East Taiwanese Restaurant 12736 Bel-Red Road
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Facing East opened in 2006, bringing traditional Taiwanese food made with love, care, and high-quality ingredients to the Greater Seattle area. Our small, family-run team puts an immense amount of time, labor, and intention into our menu. We take great pride in our work and our ability to share heart-warming dishes with you and your loved ones.
12736 NE Bel-Red Road, Bellevue, WA 98005
