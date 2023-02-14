  • Home
Facing East Taiwanese Restaurant 12736 Bel-Red Road

No reviews yet

12736 NE Bel-Red Road

Bellevue, WA 98005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Snacks & Small Plates

鹽酥雞 Five Spiced Fried Chicken with Basil

鹽酥雞 Five Spiced Fried Chicken with Basil

$10.50

aka "popcorn chicken". Spicy.

五香牛肉捲餅 5 Spiced Beef Wrap

$10.95

Braised beef, cucumber, green onion, and hoisin sauce wrapped in a green onion pancake.

刈包 Taiwanese Pork Burger

刈包 Taiwanese Pork Burger

$7.50

One of our most popular dishes! Braised pork belly on a steamed bun with pickled mustard greens, sweet spicy sauce, crushed peanuts, and cilantro.

炸 — 蚵 Fried Yearling Oyster

$14.95
蚵仔煎 Taiwanese Oyster Pancake

蚵仔煎 Taiwanese Oyster Pancake

$12.95

Chewy sweet potato flour pancake with oysters, egg, veggies, and a sweet savory sauce.

蝦仁煎 Taiwanese Shrimp Pancake

$11.95

Chewy sweet potato flour pancake with shrimp, egg, veggies, and a sweet sauce.

手工紅油抄手 Handmade Steamed Pork & Vegetable Wontons

$10.95

Comes with spicy soy sauce.

台南蝦捲 Tainan Shrimp Roll

$14.50

Rice Dishes

滷肉飯 SM Spiced Pork Stew Over Rice

$4.95

Spiced minced pork with cilantro and takuwan (pickled radish) over rice.

滷肉飯 LG Spiced Pork Stew Over Rice

$6.95

Spiced minced pork with cilantro and takuwan (pickled radish) over rice.

控肉飯 Braised Pork Stew Over Rice

$15.50

Slices of braised pork belly, bok choy, and pickled mustard greens over rice

排骨飯 Pork Chop with Rice

排骨飯 Pork Chop with Rice

$14.95

Comes with rice, soy egg, bok choy, and pickled mustard greens.

雞排飯 Fried Chicken Steak with Rice

$13.95

Comes with rice, bok choy, pickled mustard greens, and soy egg. Spicy.

鹽酥雞飯 Five Spiced Fried Chicken with Rice

$13.95

Five spiced fried chicken over rice. Comes with pickled mustard greens, soy egg, and bok choy.

好吃白飯 White Rice

$2.75

Side of premium, short-grain white rice.

Noodles & Soup

牛肉麵 Beef Noodle Soup

牛肉麵 Beef Noodle Soup

$15.50

Your choice of thin or thick noodles. Comes with cilantro, chilies, and pickled mustard green. Spicy.

切仔麵 Egg Noodle Soup w/ Pork Stew

$10.95

Clear broth soup, topped with pork stew. Comes with bean sprouts and cilantro.

切仔米粉 Rice Noodle Soup w/ Pork Stew

$10.95

Clear broth soup, topped with pork stew. Comes with bean sprouts and cilantro.

麻醬麵 Sesame Noodles

$9.95

Noodles with creamy sesame sauce. Contains peanuts. Vegetarian and spicy.

傻瓜拌麵 Noodles with Green Onion Oil and Soy Sauce

$7.95

Noodles with aromatic green onion oil and soy sauce. Vegetarian.

乾拌意麵 Noodles with Garlic Oil

$8.50

Noodles with fragrant garlic oil and a sweet & spicy sauce. Topped with bean sprouts and chives. Vegetarian.

肉燥麵 Spiced Pork Stew Over Egg Noodle

$8.95

Our classic spiced pork stew over egg noodles, served dry. Topped with bean sprouts, chives, and fried garlic.

魚丸湯 Stuffed Fish Balls in Soup

魚丸湯 Stuffed Fish Balls in Soup

$5.50

Fish balls stuffed with minced pork. Comes in a clear broth.

貢丸湯 Pork Meatball in Soup

$6.95

Comes in a clear broth.

Stir-Fried Noodles and Fried Rice

台式炒米粉 Sauteed Rice Vermicelli

$13.95

Comes with dried shrimp, pork, and veggies. Can be made vegetarian.

台式炒麵 Taiwanese Style Chow Mein

台式炒麵 Taiwanese Style Chow Mein

$14.95

Egg noodles stir-fried with shrimp, pork, fish cake, and veggies. Can be made vegetarian.

客家炒河粉 Hakka Style Chow Fun

客家炒河粉 Hakka Style Chow Fun

$14.95

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with dried shrimp, pork, chives, and egg. Can be made vegetarian.

肉絲蛋炒飯 Pork Fried Rice

$12.95

蝦仁蛋炒飯 Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.95

蘿蔔乾蛋炒飯 Pickled Radish Fried Rice

$12.50

Vegetarian. Can be made Vegan with no egg.

Chef's Special

沙茶炒羊肉 Sauteed Sliced Lamb

沙茶炒羊肉 Sauteed Sliced Lamb

$15.95

Sliced lamb sauteed with greens and Taiwanese BBQ sauce. Spicy.

客家小炒 Hakka Style Stir-Fry

客家小炒 Hakka Style Stir-Fry

$14.95

Stir-fried pork belly, dried squid, tofu, and Chinese celery. Spicy.

蒜爆牛腱 Twice-Cooked 5 Spice Beef Shank

$15.95

Sliced beef shank stir-fried with leeks and Fresno chilies. Spicy.

四季豆 Stir-Fried String Beans

四季豆 Stir-Fried String Beans

$13.50

Stir-fried strings beans with garlic, dried shrimp, and green onion. Can be made vegetarian without dried shrimp.

九層塔炒杏鮑菇 King Oyster Mushroom Stir-Fry

$13.95

King oyster mushroom stir-fried with basil and Fresno chilies. Spicy. Vegetarian.

鹹蛋炒苦瓜 Bitter Melon with Salted Duck Egg

鹹蛋炒苦瓜 Bitter Melon with Salted Duck Egg

$14.95

Bitter Melon stir-fried with salted duck egg. Vegetarian.

鹹蛋炒南瓜 Pumpkin with Salted Duck Egg

鹹蛋炒南瓜 Pumpkin with Salted Duck Egg

$14.95

Pumpkin stir-fried with salted duck egg. Topped with black and white sesame. Vegetarian.

炒青江菜 Stir-Fried Bok Choy w/ Garlic

$11.95

炒高麗菜 Stir-Fried Cabbage w/ Garlic

$11.95

炒 A 菜 Stir-Fried Taiwanese Lettuce w/ Garlic

$11.95Out of stock

炒豆苗 Stir-Fried Pea Sprouts w/ Garlic

$13.95

紅燒玉子豆腐 Home-Style Braised Egg Tofu

$13.95

Soft, fried egg tofu with mixed veggies and pork, in a thick savory sauce. Can be made vegetarian (no pork).

三杯雞 Soy Flavored Chicken with Fresh Basil

$15.95

Aka "3 cup chicken". Cooked in a heavy cast iron pot.

糖醋排骨 Sweet and Sour Pork Spareribs

糖醋排骨 Sweet and Sour Pork Spareribs

$15.95

From seaboard farm.

東坡肉(小) SM Shanghai Style Braised Pork

$19.95

Succulent Shanghai-style braised pork belly. Served with 2 small steamed buns.

東坡肉（大） LG Shanghai Style Braised Pork

$29.95

Succulent Shanghai-style braised pork belly. Served with 4 small steamed buns.

烤牛小排佐黑胡椒醬 Beef Short Ribs

$27.50

Comes with black pepper sauce, pickled pearl onions, and fresno chilies. From painted hills farm. Spicy.

Seafood

鹽酥蝦 Salt and Pepper Prawns

鹽酥蝦 Salt and Pepper Prawns

$16.50

Shell on or shell off. Spicy.

鳳梨蝦球 Crispy Prawns w/ Mixed Fruit

$18.50

Comes with mixed fruit and honey mustard mayonnaise.

陰豉蚵仔 Yearling Oyster w/ Black Bean Sauce

$18.50

Spicy.

煎 虱 目 魚 Pan Fried Milk Fish

$14.95Out of stock

虱目魚湯 Milk Fish in Soup

$14.95Out of stock

Milk fish in clear broth, with ginger.

Side Dishes

涼拌耳絲 Pig Ear Salad

$8.95

Pig ear, cilantro, ginger, sesame. Served chilled. Spicy.

涼拌牛腱 Five Spiced Beef Shank (Chilled)

$10.50

Served chilled. Spicy.

皮蛋豆腐 Silken Tofu with Century Egg

$6.95

Served chilled.

滷味拼盤 Dried Tofu and Soy Egg

$6.95

Vegetarian.

控肉 Sliced Braised Pork Belly

$18.50

6 pieces of sliced, braised pork belly. Comes with mustard greens.

滷蛋 Extra soy boiled egg

$1.25

肉燥 Extra Pork Stew

$2.00

One serving of pork stew.

酸菜 Pickled Mustard Greens

$2.00

Side of our pickled mustard greens. 2oz.

Grab & Go (Refrigerated Dishes)

Grab & Go Entree

紅燒蹄膀 Braised Pork Hock

$23.95

From our grab n' go fridge. Comes with soy garlic dipping sauce. Must be heated up at home. Slice and reheat in microwave or put in steamer whole.

雙味油雞 Scallion oil poached chicken

$12.95

茶香燻鴨 Tea smoked duck

$14.95

肉末燒茄子 Eggplant w/ minced pork

$8.95

From our grab & go fridge. Must be reheated in microwave safe dish.

台式油飯 Taiwanese style sticky rice

$12.95

From our grab & go fridge. Must be reheated in microwave safe dish. Cover with wet paper towel or add a few drops of water for proper reheating in microwave.

台式炒米粉 Sauteed rice vermicelli (g&g)

$8.95

From our grab & go fridge. Must be reheated in microwave safe dish.

芋頭扣肉 Braised pork belly & taro

$14.95

From our grab & go fridge. Must be reheated in microwave safe dish or in a steamer.

紅燒肉便當 Braised pork belly bento (refrigerated)

$14.95

From our grab & go fridge. Must be reheated for 4-5 minutes in microwave before serving.

豬腳便當 Braised pork hock bento (refrigerated)

$14.95

From our grab & go fridge. Must be reheated for 4-5 minutes in microwave.

三杯雞便當 Three cup chicken bento

$13.95

From our grab & go fridge. Must be reheated for 4-5 minutes in microwave before serving.

Grab & Go Side Dish

香炒花生 Roasted Peanuts

香炒花生 Roasted Peanuts

$4.50

Peanuts roasted with sichuan peppercorn and garlic. Deep, roasted flavor, with a tingly ma-la spice.

黃金泡菜 Golden Kimchi

$8.95

小魚香干 Dried Anchovy w/ Dried Tofu, Chili & Roasted Peanuts

$6.95

spicy!

涼拌黑木耳 Woodear mushroom salad

$4.95

涼拌豆乾 Spicy Dried Tofu Salad

$4.95

台式高麗菜泡菜 Taiwanese Cabbage Kimchi

$7.95

醃黃瓜 Pickled cucumber (g&g)

$4.50

川式辣油 （一罐）Sichuan Style Hot Oil (4oz jar)

$5.95

Fragrant and ma-la spice!

招牌辣椒醬 (一貫）House-Made Hot Sauce (4oz jar)

招牌辣椒醬 (一貫）House-Made Hot Sauce (4oz jar)

$5.95

Our signature house made hot sauce with fresh hand picked chilies and garlic.

涼拌牛腱 Beef Shank (g&g)

$7.95

Drinks and Desserts

Grab & Go Drinks and Desserts

菊花蜜茶 Honey Chrysanthemum Tea

$4.95

楊枝甘露 Mango Sago

$5.95

椰汁西米露 Coconut & Taro Sago

$5.95

冰糖銀耳羹 Sweet Snow Fungus Drink

$5.50

Side Tapioca

$1.00

陳皮綠豆湯 Sweet Mung Bean Soup

$4.95

Stewed w/ orange peel. From our grab n' go fridge. Can be served hot or cold at home.

陳皮紅豆湯 Sweet Red Bean Soup

$4.95

Stewed with orange peel. From our grab n' go fridge. Can be served hot or cold at home.

Drinks

奶茶 Milk Tea

$4.95

Classic Taiwanese milk tea.

古味紅茶 black tea

$3.95

珍珠奶茶 Milk Tea w/ Tapioca

$5.95

Smoothies

紅豆冰沙 Red Bean Smoothie

$5.95

contains milk

紅豆抹茶冰沙 Matcha Red Bean Smoothie

$6.50

contains milk

芋頭冰沙 Taro Smoothie

$6.95

contains milk

芒果冰沙 Mango Smoothie

$6.25

dairy free, vegan

鳳梨冰沙 Pineapple Smoothie

$6.25

dairy free, vegan

Complimentary

Utensils

Side Hot Sauce 辣椒醬

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Facing East opened in 2006, bringing traditional Taiwanese food made with love, care, and high-quality ingredients to the Greater Seattle area. Our small, family-run team puts an immense amount of time, labor, and intention into our menu. We take great pride in our work and our ability to share heart-warming dishes with you and your loved ones.

Website

Location

12736 NE Bel-Red Road, Bellevue, WA 98005

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

