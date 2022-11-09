The Factory Pizzeria -- Perkins, OK
No reviews yet
111 S Main St
Perkins, OK 74059
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Fountain / Tea
Water
Specialty Drinks
Roy's Fresh Lemonade Special
Starters
Parmesan Breadsticks
Our classic twist breadsticks, baked and buttered, then finished with parmesan cheese. Add marinara for a dipping sensation!
Cinnamon Breadsticks
Our classic twist breadsticks, baked and buttered, then dusted with cinnamon & sugar. A delightful "twist" on cinnamon toast. Add icing and/or hot honey dippers!
Italian Flatbread
Handmade, seasoned flatbread--perfect for dipping in your favorite Factory Olive Oil or Balsamic.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Fresh mushroom caps filled with a mixture of cream cheese, bacon, and green onion, topped with mozzarella and olive oil then baked to perfection. Served with our signature Italian flatbread.
Garlic Cheezy Bites - Full
A medium sized rectangular crust topped with garlic butter & four types of cheese, baked to a golden brown and cut into bite-size pieces. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces.
Waffle Fries - Full
A large order of lightly seasoned beer battered waffle fries. Add cheese, bacon, or jalapenos--or all three!
Mac & Cheese
Buttered Breadsticks
Our classic "twist" breadsticks, baked and buttered. (No parmesan). Add marinara for a dipping sensation!
Dippers
Ranch Dipper
Marinara Dipper, cold
Garlic Butter Dipper
Creamy Italian Dipper
Blue Cheese Dipper
Honey Mustard Dipper
Mike's Hot Honey Dipper
BBQ Sauce Dipper
Buffalo Dipper
Caesar Dipper
Ketchup Dipper
Alfredo Dipper
Pesto Dipper
Icing Dipper
Factory Olive Oil Dipper
Factory Balsamic Dipper
Side Items / Misc
Salad
Dinner Salad
Romaine lettuce and garden greens, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with crackers & your choice of dressing on the side.
Double Dinner Salad
A double size portion of our regular dinner salad. Big enough for a meal, or to split with friends. Includes two dressings of choice on the side.
Mini Chef Salad
Our dinner salad loaded with ham, egg, & croutons. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of dressing on the side.
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce and garden greens topped with diced ham, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cheese & croutons. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with croutons & a sprinkle of parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing on the side. Perfect accompaniment to an Italian meal!
Double Caesar Salad
A double size portion of our regular Caesar salad. Two dressings provided, served on the side. Feel free to substitute other dressings if desired.
Mini Greek Salad
A half-sized version of our popular "Big Fat Greek Salad." Normally served with our Garlic Parmesan Sundried Tomato premium flavored olive oil as dressing (on the side).
Greek Salad
A veggie explosion! Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, black olives, green olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and with a dash of feta cheese and choice of dressing on the side (normally served with our Garlic Parmesan Sundried Tomato premium olive oil).
Mini Pizza - 8"
MN Design-Your-Own Pizza
Calling all Pizza Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
Mini Supreme
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
Mini Whole Hog
Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
Mini Chicken Alfredo
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
Mini "Herban" Chicken
Tasty basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese.
Mini Frank Eatin'
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
Mini Legit Hawaiian
BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.
Mini Very Veggie
Original red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese. Consider adding jalapenos, pineapples, or banana peppers.
Mini Hawaiian Luau
Traditional "Hawaiian" Pizza--Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.
Sm Pizza - 10"
SM Design-Your-Own Pizza
Calling all Pizza Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
SM Half & Half
Can't decide on a single pizza? Here's the "Easy Button" solution to building pizzas that can appeal to the masses! Mix and Match Left/Right half toppings for that "just right" combo crowd pleasin' pie.
SM Supreme
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
SM Whole Hog
Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
SM Chicken Alfredo
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
SM Herban Chicken
Tasty basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese.
SM Big Fat Greek
Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.
SM Frank Eatin'
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
SM Legit Hawaiian
BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.
SM Very Veggie
Original red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese. Consider adding jalapenos, pineapples, or banana peppers.
SM Hawaiian Luau
Med Pizza - 12"
MED Design-Your-Own Pizza
Calling all Pizza Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
MED Half & Half
Can't decide on a single pizza? Here's the "Easy Button" solution to building pizzas that can appeal to the masses! Mix and Match Left/Right half toppings for that "just right" combo crowd pleasin' pie.
MED Supreme
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
MED Whole Hog
Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
MED Chicken Alfredo
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
MED "Herban" Chicken
Tasty basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese.
MED Big Fat Greek
Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.
MED Frank Eatin'
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
MED Legit Hawaiian
BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.
MED Very Veggie
Original red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese. Consider adding jalapenos, pineapples, or banana peppers.
MED Hawaiian Luau
Sweet Pepper Pizza
Thin crust medium pizza with our House red sauce, mozz cheese, pepperoni, sweet piquante peppers, and finished with a drizzle of hot honey!
Lg Pizza - 15"
LG Design-Your-Own Pizza
Calling all Pizza Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
LG DYO Half & Half
Can't decide on a single pizza? Here's the "Easy Button" solution to building pizzas that can appeal to the masses! Mix and Match Left/Right half toppings for that "just right" combo crowd pleasin' pie.
LG Supreme
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
LG Whole Hog
Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
LG Chicken Alfredo
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
LG "Herban" Chicken
Tasty basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese.
LG Big Fat Greek
Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.
LG Frank Eatin'
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
LG Legit Hawaiian
BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.
LG Very Veggie
Original red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese. Consider adding jalapenos, pineapples, or banana peppers.
LG Hawaiian Luau
Mini Calzone
MN DYO Calzone
Calling all Calzone Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Calzones your way--pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of fillings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
MN Supreme Calzone
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
MN Whole Hog Calzone
Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
MN Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
MN Herban Chicken Calzone
Tasty basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese. Try adding spinach, diced tomatoes, or your choice of peppers.
MN Buffalo Chicken Ranch Calzone
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
MN Legit Hawaiian Calzone
MN Very Veggie Calzone
MN Hawaiian RED Calzone
Traditional "Hawaiian" calzone--Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.
Sm Calzone
SM Calzone
Calling all Calzone Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Calzones your way--pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of fillings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
SM Supreme Calzone
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
SM Whole Hog Calzone
Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
SM Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
SM Herban Chicken Calzone
SM Big Fat Greek Calzone
Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.
SM Buffalo Chicken Ranch Calzone
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
SM Legit Hawaiian Calzone
BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.
SM Very Veggie Calzone
SM Hawaiian Red Calzone
Med Calzone
MED Calzone
Calling all Calzone Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Calzones your way--pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of fillings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
MED Supreme Calzone
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
MED Whole Hog Calzone
Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
MED Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
MED Big Fat Greek Calzone
Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.
MED Buffalo Chicken Ranch Calzone
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
MED Legit Hawaiian Calzone
BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.
MED Very Veggie Calzone
MED Hawaiian Red Calzone
Lg Calzone
LG Calzone
Calling all Calzone Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Calzones your way--pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of fillings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
LG Supreme Calzone
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
LG Whole Hog Calzone
Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
LG Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
LG Big Fat Greek Calzone
Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.
LG Buffalo Chicken Ranch Calzone
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
LG Legit Hawaiian Calzone
BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.
LG Very Veggie Calzone
Original red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese. Consider adding jalapenos, pineapples, or banana peppers.
LG Hawaiian Red Calzone
All Day Pasta
Pasta after 4pm
Fettuccine Alfredo
Our house made creamy Alfredo sauce with fettuccine noodles. Available daily after 4 pm.
Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
A classic Italian meal--spaghetti with meaty marinara sauce. Served with our signature Italian flatbread. Bellisimo!
Spaghetti & Marinara (no meat)
Vegan Spaghetti dish--no meat, dairy or eggs. Also great for the littles who might not like a meaty sauce. Available daily after 4pm.
Wings & Bites
Olive Oil
Garlic Parm Sundried Tomato OO (375)
Harissa OO (375)
Italian Carolea OO (375)
Italian Herb OO (375)
Fresh Garlic OO (375)
Jalapeno Garlic OO (375)
Jalapeno Lime OO (375)
Roasted Chile & Garlic OO (375)
Roasted Garlic OO (375)
Mexican Steak Blend (12 oz)
Zesty Pasta Blend (12 oz)
Balsamic Vinegar
Blackberry Dark BV (375)
Fig Dark BV (375)
Raspberry Dark BV (375)
Traditional Dark BV (375)
Blueberry White BV (375)
Jalapeno Lime White BV (375)
Strawberry Peach White BV (375)
White Traditional BV (375)
Blackberry Dark BV (100)
Traditional Dark BV (100)
Jalapeno Lime White BV (100)
Hot Sauce
Whole Bean Coffee
Grocery & Gift Items
Bag/Box of 10 Tea Sachets
Mike's Hot Honey (24 oz. Large)
BCTT Petite Vanilla
BCTT Vanilla Bean Honey
BCTT Brownie / Cookie Kit
MDW Cocktail Napkins or Italian Cotton Kitchen Towel
Mike's Hot Honey 12 oz
BCTT Mexican Vanilla Bean Paste
MDW Double Oven Glove or Christmas Tree Platter
Biscotti
MDW Foaming Hand Soap
MDW Kitchen Towel or Hand Cream Tube
Apple Cider Concentrate - 16 oz
Nimet Dipping Bowl
Weighted Oil Spout
cork type pour spout
MDW Fall Leaves Lotion
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Experience our unique style of pizza, pasta, salad, sandwiches, wings, and coffee!
111 S Main St, Perkins, OK 74059