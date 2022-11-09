Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Factory Pizzeria -- Perkins, OK

review star

No reviews yet

111 S Main St

Perkins, OK 74059

Popular Items

LG Design-Your-Own Pizza
Garlic Cheezy Bites - Full
SM Design-Your-Own Pizza

Fountain / Tea

Fountain / Tea

Water

Tap Water

Packaged Drinks

Half Gallon Tea

$2.89

2-liter Bottles

$2.99

Slate Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.25

Specialty Drinks

Latte

Cappuccino / Cortado

Frappe (16oz)

$5.00

Chai

Coffee

Hot Chocolate

Hot Cider & Tea

Italian Soda

$2.49

Milk

$1.19+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Roy's Fresh Lemonade Special

Roy's Fresh Lemonade

$2.29

Starters

Parmesan Breadsticks

Parmesan Breadsticks

$4.00+

Our classic twist breadsticks, baked and buttered, then finished with parmesan cheese. Add marinara for a dipping sensation!

Cinnamon Breadsticks

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$4.00+

Our classic twist breadsticks, baked and buttered, then dusted with cinnamon & sugar. A delightful "twist" on cinnamon toast. Add icing and/or hot honey dippers!

Italian Flatbread

Handmade, seasoned flatbread--perfect for dipping in your favorite Factory Olive Oil or Balsamic.

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.50

Fresh mushroom caps filled with a mixture of cream cheese, bacon, and green onion, topped with mozzarella and olive oil then baked to perfection. Served with our signature Italian flatbread.

Garlic Cheezy Bites - Full

Garlic Cheezy Bites - Full

$10.00

A medium sized rectangular crust topped with garlic butter & four types of cheese, baked to a golden brown and cut into bite-size pieces. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces.

Waffle Fries - Full

$6.00

A large order of lightly seasoned beer battered waffle fries. Add cheese, bacon, or jalapenos--or all three!

Mac & Cheese

$7.00
Buttered Breadsticks

Buttered Breadsticks

$3.75+

Our classic "twist" breadsticks, baked and buttered. (No parmesan). Add marinara for a dipping sensation!

Dippers

Our dipping sauces add that "just right" finishing touch to your order. Be sure to get enough for everyone!

Ranch Dipper

$0.59

Marinara Dipper, cold

$0.59

Garlic Butter Dipper

$0.59

Creamy Italian Dipper

$0.59

Blue Cheese Dipper

$0.59

Honey Mustard Dipper

$0.59

Mike's Hot Honey Dipper

$1.79

BBQ Sauce Dipper

$0.59

Buffalo Dipper

$0.59

Caesar Dipper

$0.59

Ketchup Dipper

$0.59

Alfredo Dipper

$2.50

Pesto Dipper

$1.29

Icing Dipper

$0.59

Factory Olive Oil Dipper

$2.00

Factory Balsamic Dipper

$2.00

Side Items / Misc

12 Oz Cup of Ranch

$3.50

20 Oz Cup of Ranch

$5.50

Side of Ruffles Chips

$0.75

Side of Waffle Fries

$1.99

Side of 2 Pickle Spears

$0.35

Salad

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$4.00

Romaine lettuce and garden greens, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with crackers & your choice of dressing on the side.

Double Dinner Salad

$7.00

A double size portion of our regular dinner salad. Big enough for a meal, or to split with friends. Includes two dressings of choice on the side.

Mini Chef Salad

$5.00

Our dinner salad loaded with ham, egg, & croutons. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of dressing on the side.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce and garden greens topped with diced ham, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cheese & croutons. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

$4.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with croutons & a sprinkle of parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing on the side. Perfect accompaniment to an Italian meal!

Double Caesar Salad

$7.00

A double size portion of our regular Caesar salad. Two dressings provided, served on the side. Feel free to substitute other dressings if desired.

Mini Greek Salad

$5.50

A half-sized version of our popular "Big Fat Greek Salad." Normally served with our Garlic Parmesan Sundried Tomato premium flavored olive oil as dressing (on the side).

Greek Salad

$9.00

A veggie explosion! Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, black olives, green olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and with a dash of feta cheese and choice of dressing on the side (normally served with our Garlic Parmesan Sundried Tomato premium olive oil).

Mini Pizza - 8"

Calling all Pizza Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")

MN Design-Your-Own Pizza

$6.00

Calling all Pizza Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")

Mini Supreme

$8.50

Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.

Mini Whole Hog

$8.50

Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.

Mini Chicken Alfredo

$7.50

Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!

Mini "Herban" Chicken

$7.50

Tasty basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese.

Mini Frank Eatin'

$8.00

Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.

Mini Legit Hawaiian

$8.50

BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.

Mini Very Veggie

$8.50

Original red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese. Consider adding jalapenos, pineapples, or banana peppers.

Mini Hawaiian Luau

$7.50

Traditional "Hawaiian" Pizza--Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.

Sm Pizza - 10"

SM Design-Your-Own Pizza

$8.00

Calling all Pizza Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")

SM Half & Half

$8.00

Can't decide on a single pizza? Here's the "Easy Button" solution to building pizzas that can appeal to the masses! Mix and Match Left/Right half toppings for that "just right" combo crowd pleasin' pie.

SM Supreme

$14.00

Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.

SM Whole Hog

$14.00

Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.

SM Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!

SM Herban Chicken

$12.00

Tasty basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese.

SM Big Fat Greek

$14.50

Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.

SM Frank Eatin'

$14.00

Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.

SM Legit Hawaiian

$13.00

BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.

SM Very Veggie

$14.00

Original red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese. Consider adding jalapenos, pineapples, or banana peppers.

SM Hawaiian Luau

$10.00

Med Pizza - 12"

MED Design-Your-Own Pizza

$11.00

Calling all Pizza Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")

MED Half & Half

$11.00

Can't decide on a single pizza? Here's the "Easy Button" solution to building pizzas that can appeal to the masses! Mix and Match Left/Right half toppings for that "just right" combo crowd pleasin' pie.

MED Supreme

$18.00

Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.

MED Whole Hog

$18.00

Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.

MED Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!

MED "Herban" Chicken

$16.00

Tasty basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese.

MED Big Fat Greek

MED Big Fat Greek

$18.50

Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.

MED Frank Eatin'

$18.00

Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.

MED Legit Hawaiian

$17.00

BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.

MED Very Veggie

$18.00

Original red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese. Consider adding jalapenos, pineapples, or banana peppers.

MED Hawaiian Luau

$14.00
Sweet Pepper Pizza

Sweet Pepper Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Thin crust medium pizza with our House red sauce, mozz cheese, pepperoni, sweet piquante peppers, and finished with a drizzle of hot honey!

Lg Pizza - 15"

LG Design-Your-Own Pizza

$15.00

Calling all Pizza Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")

LG DYO Half & Half

$15.00

Can't decide on a single pizza? Here's the "Easy Button" solution to building pizzas that can appeal to the masses! Mix and Match Left/Right half toppings for that "just right" combo crowd pleasin' pie.

LG Supreme

$23.00

Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.

LG Whole Hog

$23.00

Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.

LG Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!

LG "Herban" Chicken

$20.00

Tasty basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese.

LG Big Fat Greek

$23.50

Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.

LG Frank Eatin'

$23.00

Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.

LG Legit Hawaiian

$21.00

BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.

LG Very Veggie

$23.00

Original red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese. Consider adding jalapenos, pineapples, or banana peppers.

LG Hawaiian Luau

$19.00

Mini Calzone

MN DYO Calzone

$5.99

Calling all Calzone Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Calzones your way--pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of fillings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")

MN Supreme Calzone

$7.99

Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.

MN Whole Hog Calzone

$7.99

Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.

MN Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$6.99

Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!

MN Herban Chicken Calzone

$6.99

Tasty basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese. Try adding spinach, diced tomatoes, or your choice of peppers.

MN Buffalo Chicken Ranch Calzone

$7.99

Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.

MN Legit Hawaiian Calzone

$8.49

MN Very Veggie Calzone

$8.99

MN Hawaiian RED Calzone

$6.99

Traditional "Hawaiian" calzone--Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.

Sm Calzone

Calling all Calzone Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Calzones your way--pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of fillings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")

SM Calzone

$7.99

Calling all Calzone Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Calzones your way--pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of fillings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")

SM Supreme Calzone

$13.99

Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.

SM Whole Hog Calzone

$13.99

Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.

SM Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$10.99

Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!

SM Herban Chicken Calzone

$10.99

SM Big Fat Greek Calzone

$14.49

Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.

SM Buffalo Chicken Ranch Calzone

$13.99

Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.

SM Legit Hawaiian Calzone

$11.99

BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.

SM Very Veggie Calzone

$13.99

SM Hawaiian Red Calzone

$9.99

Med Calzone

MED Calzone

$10.99

Calling all Calzone Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Calzones your way--pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of fillings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")

MED Supreme Calzone

$17.99

Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.

MED Whole Hog Calzone

$17.99

Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.

MED Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$14.99

Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!

MED Big Fat Greek Calzone

$18.49

Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.

MED Buffalo Chicken Ranch Calzone

$17.99

Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.

MED Legit Hawaiian Calzone

$15.99

BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.

MED Very Veggie Calzone

$17.99

MED Hawaiian Red Calzone

$13.99

Lg Calzone

Calling all Calzone Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Calzones your way--pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of fillings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")

LG Calzone

$13.99

Calling all Calzone Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Calzones your way--pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of fillings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")

LG Supreme Calzone

$21.99

Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.

LG Whole Hog Calzone

$21.99

Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.

LG Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$18.99

Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!

LG Big Fat Greek Calzone

$22.99

Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.

LG Buffalo Chicken Ranch Calzone

$21.99

Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.

LG Legit Hawaiian Calzone

$19.99

BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.

LG Very Veggie Calzone

$21.99

Original red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese. Consider adding jalapenos, pineapples, or banana peppers.

LG Hawaiian Red Calzone

$17.99

All Day Pasta

Housemade Lasagna

Housemade Lasagna

$11.00

Ribbed lasagna noodles layered with cheese and meaty marinara sauce. Served with our signature Italian flatbread.

Pasta after 4pm

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Our house made creamy Alfredo sauce with fettuccine noodles. Available daily after 4 pm.

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$11.00

A classic Italian meal--spaghetti with meaty marinara sauce. Served with our signature Italian flatbread. Bellisimo!

Spaghetti & Marinara (no meat)

$9.00

Vegan Spaghetti dish--no meat, dairy or eggs. Also great for the littles who might not like a meaty sauce. Available daily after 4pm.

Wings & Bites

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

Premium quality oven baked bone-in wings and drummettes, served tossed in your choice of sauce.

Boneless Chicken Bites

Boneless Chicken Bites

Made with Gluten Free breading, oven baked and served with your choice of sauce on the side.

Olive Oil

Garlic Parm Sundried Tomato OO (375)

$17.95

Harissa OO (375)

$17.95

Italian Carolea OO (375)

$17.95

Italian Herb OO (375)

$17.95

Fresh Garlic OO (375)

$17.95

Jalapeno Garlic OO (375)

$17.95

Jalapeno Lime OO (375)

$17.95

Roasted Chile & Garlic OO (375)

$17.95

Roasted Garlic OO (375)

$17.95

Mexican Steak Blend (12 oz)

$17.95

Zesty Pasta Blend (12 oz)

$17.95

Balsamic Vinegar

Blackberry Dark BV (375)

$17.95

Fig Dark BV (375)

$17.95

Raspberry Dark BV (375)

$17.95

Traditional Dark BV (375)

$17.95

Blueberry White BV (375)

$17.95

Jalapeno Lime White BV (375)

$17.95

Strawberry Peach White BV (375)

$17.95

White Traditional BV (375)

$17.95

Blackberry Dark BV (100)

$9.95

Traditional Dark BV (100)

$9.95

Jalapeno Lime White BV (100)

$9.95

Hot Sauce

Coconut Lime BHS (100)

$9.95

Hibiscus BHS (100)

$9.95

Pineapple BHS (100)

$9.95

Prickly Pear BHS (100)

$9.95

Whole Bean Coffee

Factory Blend WBC

$1.29

Brazil WBC

$1.29

Colombia WBC

$1.29

Costa Rica WBC

$1.49

Congo WBC

$1.49

Ethiopia WBC

$1.49

Guatemala WBC

$1.29

Honduras WBC

$1.39

Mexico WBC

$1.29

Nicaragua WBC

$1.29

Sumatra WBC

$1.49

Decaf Colombia WBC

$1.39

Grinding

$0.10

Grocery & Gift Items

Bag/Box of 10 Tea Sachets

$10.00

Mike's Hot Honey (24 oz. Large)

$20.95

BCTT Petite Vanilla

$17.50

BCTT Vanilla Bean Honey

$19.95

BCTT Brownie / Cookie Kit

$12.95

MDW Cocktail Napkins or Italian Cotton Kitchen Towel

$5.95

Mike's Hot Honey 12 oz

$12.50

BCTT Mexican Vanilla Bean Paste

$29.95

MDW Double Oven Glove or Christmas Tree Platter

$24.95

Biscotti

$1.00

MDW Foaming Hand Soap

$13.95

MDW Kitchen Towel or Hand Cream Tube

$9.95

Apple Cider Concentrate - 16 oz

$12.95

Nimet Dipping Bowl

$7.95

Weighted Oil Spout

$6.95

cork type pour spout

$1.00

MDW Fall Leaves Lotion

$17.95

Breakfast

Oats w/Fruit

$3.99

Quiche - Slice

$3.50

Quiche - Whole

$18.00

Granola - Bag

$5.99

Scone/Muffin/Bread

$3.99

Oats, Plain or Granola - Bar

$2.99

Energy Bites (Bag of 3)

$2.99

Sausage Balls 4pc

$2.99

Yogurt Parfait/Fruit Cup

$3.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Experience our unique style of pizza, pasta, salad, sandwiches, wings, and coffee!

Website

Location

111 S Main St, Perkins, OK 74059

Directions

Gallery
Factory Pizzeria-Bistro-Merc image
Factory Pizzeria-Bistro-Merc image
Factory Pizzeria-Bistro-Merc image

