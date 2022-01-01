Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fahrenheit 250 BBQ Roseville, CA

2,159 Reviews

$$

390 N Sunrise Ave

Roseville, CA 95661

Order Again

Popular Items

2 MEAT PLATE
3 CORNBREAD MUFFINS
PULLED PORK SANDWICH

APPETIZERS

3 CORNBREAD MUFFINS

$7.50

Served with wild honey butter

6 CORNBREAD MUFFINS

$13.50

Served with wild honey butter

BBQ POTATO SKINS

$15.00

Potato skins, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, corn, jalapeño, sour cream, bacon, green onion, bbq sauce

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$13.75

Green tomato, piccalilli, jalapeño aioli

HALF BBQ NACHOS

$14.00

Tortilla chips, cheese sauce, jalapeño, tomato, black beans, red onion, corn, sour cream with pulled pork or chopped brisket

FULL BBQ NACHOS

$19.50

Tortilla chips, cheese sauce, jalapeño, tomato, black beans, red onion, corn, sour cream with pulled pork or chopped brisket

HALF TRADITIONAL WINGS

$11.00

Your choice of wings dusted with dry rub, house buffalo, or bourbon bbq sauce, carrots, celery. served with ranch or blue cheese

FULL TRADITIONAL WINGS

$17.00

Your choice of wings dusted with dry rub, house buffalo, or bourbon bbq sauce, carrots, celery. served with ranch or blue cheese

HALF BONELESS WINGS

$11.00

Your choice of boneless wings dusted with dry rub, house buffalo, or bourbon bbq sauce, carrots, celery. served with ranch or blue cheese

FULL BONELESS WINGS

$17.00

Your choice of boneless wings dusted with dry rub, house buffalo, or bourbon bbq sauce, carrots, celery. served with ranch or blue cheese

SOUTHERN STUFFED MUSHROOM

$10.75

Button mushrooms, white wine, pimiento cheese

CRAWFISH MAC

$14.50

Cheese sauce, crawfish, jalapeño, pasta

CRAWFISH FRITTER

$14.00

Crawfish, fresh corn, green onions, tamarind ketchup

PIMIENTO CHEESE DIP

$14.00

Cream cheese, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, pimiento, jalapeno, cayenne, fresh cut chips

BRISKET CHILI

$12.50

Brisket, red beans, bell pepper, celery, onion. Topped with cheddar, sour cream, red onion and served with a cornbread muffin

SLIDER TRIO

$14.00

Pulled pork with coleslaw, chopped brisket with pickle and onion, fried green tomato with pimiento cheese

SALADS

F250 SALAD

$17.00

Pulled pork, mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, avocado, lime vinaigrette

BBQ BLUES SALAD

$18.00

Brisket, mixed lettuce, blue cheese, red onion, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$17.50

Buffalo chicken, mixed lettuce, blue cheese, candied pecan, celery, carrot, apple, blue cheese dressing

SM HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, croutons, red onion, tomato, celery, carrot. Choice of balsamic vinaigrette, lemon chili vinaigrette, blue cheese, lime vinaigrette, ranch

SM CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Mixed lettuce, croutons, parmesan, house caesar dressing

LG HOUSE SALAD

$13.00

Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, croutons, red onion, tomato, celery, carrot. choice of balsamic vinaigrette, lemon chili vinaigrette, blue cheese, lime vinaigrette, ranch

LG CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Mixed lettuce, croutons, parmesan, house caesar dressing

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

SMOKEHOUSE DIP

$19.00

Sliced brisket, smoked provolone, caramelized onion, au-jus, horseradish, hoagie roll

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$16.00

Pulled pork, coleslaw, bun

THE TEXAN

$18.50

Chopped and sauced brisket, hot link, coleslaw, house pickles, bun

SLAUGHTERHOUSE 5

$17.00

All of our smoked meats, bbq sauce, coleslaw, bun

SOUTHERN BLT

$15.50

Fried green tomato, bacon, jalapeño aioli, piccalilli, lettuce, hoagie roll

BRISKET AND BLUE SANDWICH

$19.00

Sliced brisket, blue cheese, onion strings, BBQ sauce, hoagie roll

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Fried chicken thigh, black pepper aioli, tomato, lettuce, house pickle, bun

HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Fried chicken thigh, not so secret spicy sauce, coleslaw, house pickle, bun

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion strings, bbq sauce, bun

THE CLASSIC BURGER

$15.50

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickle, cheddar cheese, aioli

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$18.00

Bacon, cheddar cheese, onion strings, bbq sauce

BLUE SMOKE BURGER

$17.50

Bacon, blue cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion strings

CHEF’S BURGER

$18.00

Pimiento cheese, bacon, lettuce, mushrooms, caramelized onion

BARBECUE

2 MEAT PLATE

$30.00

Your choice of two meats. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides

3 MEAT PLATE

$40.00

Your choice of three meats. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides

RIBS HALF RACK PLATE

$29.50

Slow smoked st. louis pork ribs coated in our signature bbq rub and a little brown sugar. our ribs have a small tug to the bite, not fall off the bone. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides.

RIBS FULL RACK PLATE

$40.50

Slow smoked st. louis pork ribs coated in our signature bbq rub and a little brown sugar. our ribs have a small tug to the bite, not fall off the bone. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides.

BRISKET 7oz PLATE

$22.50

Coated in our signature bbq rub and slow smoked for up to 18 hours. our slow smoking process produces a pink smoke ring and an extremely tender cut of beef. choose chopped & sauced or sliced. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides.

BRISKET 10oz PLATE

$27.50

Coated in our signature bbq rub and slow smoked for up to 18 hours. our slow smoking process produces a pink smoke ring and an extremely tender cut of beef. choose chopped & sauced or sliced. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides.

SMOKED CHICKEN PLATE

$21.50

Half of a chicken brined and rubbed then slow smoked, and mopped in our secret sauce. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides.

PULLED PORK 8oz PLATE

$18.00

Seasoned with our signature bbq rub, slow smoked then pulled and tossed in our apricot bbq sauce. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides.

PULLED PORK 12oz PLATE

$21.50

Seasoned with our signature bbq rub, slow smoked then pulled and tossed in our apricot bbq sauce. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides.

THE TROUGH

$47.00

Perfect for the bbq enthusiast with a large appetite, includes ribs (3 bones), a ½ chicken, ¼ pound brisket, ¼ pound pulled pork, 1 sausage, and 2 small sides of your choice. served with white bread, house made pickles, and onions

PITMASTER PLATTER

$135.00

Includes a rack of ribs, a whole chicken, ½ pound brisket, ½ pound pulled pork, 2 sausages, 6 cornbread muffins, and 3 large sides of your choice. served with white bread, house made pickles, and onions (feeds 4-6)

ULTIMATE FEAST

$285.00

Includes 2 racks of ribs, 2 whole chickens, 2 pounds brisket, 2 pounds pulled pork, 6 sausages, 12 cornbread muffins, and 6 large sides of your choice. served with white bread, house made pickles, and onions (feeds 10-12)

SIDES

FRIES

$5.50+

HOUSE BBQ CHIPS

$5.50+

POTATO SALAD

$5.50+

COLESLAW

$5.50+

MAC & CHEESE

$5.50+

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.50+

COLLARD GREENS

$5.50+

CHEESY GRITS

$5.50+

MASHED POTATO & GRAVY

$5.50+

RED BEANS & RICE

$5.50+

SEASONAL VEGETABLE

$5.50+

MEATS BY THE POUND

BRISKET

$15.00+

Coated in our signature bbq rub and slow smoked for up to 18 hours. our slow smoking process produces a pink smoke ring and an extremely tender cut of beef. choose chopped & sauced or sliced

RIBS

$22.00+

Slow smoked st. louis pork ribs coated in our signature bbq rub and a little brown sugar. our ribs have a small tug to the bite, not fall off the bone

PULLED PORK

$11.00+

Seasoned with our signature bbq rub, slow smoked then pulled and tossed in our apricot bbq sauce

CHICKEN

$12.00+

Half of a chicken brined and rubbed then slow smoked, and mopped in our secret sauce

BBQ SAUSAGE

$6.00

Jalapeno, cheddar

HOT LINK SAUSAGE

$6.00

Spicy hot link

DESSERT

Banana Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Blondie

$8.00

ENTREES

FRIED CATFISH

$19.50

Fried catfish, remoulade, french fries, coleslaw

FRIED SHRIMP

$18.50

Fried shrimp, remoulade, french fries, coleslaw

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$23.50

Shrimp, grits, andouille sausage, cheddar cheese, bacon, bell pepper, onion, tomato, celery

CATFISH & SHRIMP COMBO

$22.50

Combination of fried catfish & shrimp, remoulade, french fries, coleslaw

TO GO EXTRAS

Extra F250 Signature BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra F250 Spicy BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Kentucky Mustard BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Carolina Vinegar BBQ Sauce

$0.50

White Bread

$0.50

Pickle

$0.50

Onion

$0.50

Extra Honey Butter

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

DRINKS TO GO

COKE

$3.95

DIET COKE

$3.95

SPRITE

$3.95

ROOTBEER

$3.95

STRAWBERRY FANTA

$3.95

LEMONADE

$4.25

ICED TEA

$3.95

SWEET ICE TEA

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Smoked low and slow at 250 degrees, we craft authentic style BBQ in Roseville, California. Our Custom Klose BBQ Pit (The Beast) burns only locally seasoned oak and fruit woods to impart the perfect smoke across our brisket, ribs, pulled pork and more. We respect our guests and our craft, which is why we believe in using the freshest and highest-quality meats and locally sourced ingredients we can get our hands-on. Our meats are slow-smoked daily and every item on our menu is made from scratch—from our four unique barbecue sauces to dip your ‘que in, to our fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Website

Location

390 N Sunrise Ave, Roseville, CA 95661

Directions

