Fahrenheit 250 BBQ Roseville, CA

All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Smoked low and slow at 250 degrees, we craft authentic style BBQ in Roseville, California. Our Custom Klose BBQ Pit (The Beast) burns only locally seasoned oak and fruit woods to impart the perfect smoke across our brisket, ribs, pulled pork and more. We respect our guests and our craft, which is why we believe in using the freshest and highest-quality meats and locally sourced ingredients we can get our hands-on. Our meats are slow-smoked daily and every item on our menu is made from scratch—from our four unique barbecue sauces to dip your ‘que in, to our fresh-squeezed lemonade.
390 N Sunrise Ave, Roseville, CA 95661
