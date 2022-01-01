Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Chinese
Ramen

Fahrenheit Asian

2,262 Reviews

$$

1313 Dolley Madison Blvd #103

McLean, VA 22101

Popular Items

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

Curbside Pickup. (Add this for Curbside Pickup)

Curbside Pickup

Curbside Pickup (Add to Card for Curbside Pickup) Please add car type and color in the Special Instructions box. Give us a call when you arrive! (703)646-8968

Utensils 餐具 (Add this if you need utensils)

If you need utensils, please indicate what you need, I.e. chopsticks, spoons, etc.

Utensils - Add this if you need Utensils 要餐具加这个

Please add this is you need Utensils. 需要餐具请加这个.

Appetizers/Shareables/Tapas. 小吃 (L)

Handmade Dumplings 手工水饺.

Handmade Dumplings 手工水饺.

$12.99

12 Fresh handmade dumplings. These dumplings are incredibly juicy, and they taste similar to soup dumpling buns (xiao long bao). Coupled with your choice of dumpling sauce.

Handmade Potstickers 锅贴.

Handmade Potstickers 锅贴.

$14.99

12 Fresh handmade fried dumplings. Every order is made to order to ensure the freshness. Coupled with your choice of dumpling sauce.

Onions Cake 葱油饼.

Onions Cake 葱油饼.

$10.50

This is the Chinese version of the Indian Paratha bread with Scallions.

Leek Cake 韭菜盒子.

Leek Cake 韭菜盒子.

$13.99

A Chinese traditional dish. Filled with fresh chives and eggs. 4 Pieces.

Spring Rolls (3 Pieces) 上海素卷.

Spring Rolls (3 Pieces) 上海素卷.

$3.99
Liang Pi Noodles 凉皮.

Liang Pi Noodles 凉皮.

$7.99
Cold Spicy Beef 夫妻肺片.

Cold Spicy Beef 夫妻肺片.

$14.99

aka fu qi fei pian. One of the most underrated dishes outside of Sichuan. The tender beef slices are served in a rich, spicy hot sauce and topped with peanut flakes and cilantro. Every bite is bursting with flavor. You need to try this one out if you’re into real-deal Sichuan food

Cold Spicy Noodles 四川凉面.

Cold Spicy Noodles 四川凉面.

$11.99

Spicy. Don't be fooled by the average looking picture. These cold noodles are chilled handmade noodles w/ Szechuan spicy sauce which make these noodles a must have on a warmer day. Hosting a party or picnic? Get a party tray size and your guests will be pleased.

Cucumber Salad 凉拌黄瓜.

Cucumber Salad 凉拌黄瓜.

$7.99
Monday's Special Soup Wontons 清汤抄手 Mondays Only

Monday's Special Soup Wontons 清汤抄手 Mondays Only

$11.99

Available Mondays only! Fresh made to order. 11-12 Wontons.

Pickled Veggies 四川泡菜.

Pickled Veggies 四川泡菜.

$6.99
Soy Milk 豆浆.

Soy Milk 豆浆.

$3.50

House-made fresh soy milk. For to go order, we give you the cold version of the drink. If you like your soymilk hot, microwave for one minute.

Monday's Special Spicy Wontons 红油抄手

Monday's Special Spicy Wontons 红油抄手

$11.99

Available Mondays only! Fresh made to order. 11-12 Wontons.

Youtiao 油条.

Youtiao 油条.

$3.50

One piece Youtiao

Spicy Tofu Noodles 凉拌豆腐干

Spicy Tofu Noodles 凉拌豆腐干

$11.99
Langya Potatoes 狼牙土豆

Langya Potatoes 狼牙土豆

$12.99

A popular Sichuan snack food

Bamboo Salad 凉拌竹笋

Bamboo Salad 凉拌竹笋

$9.99

Hot Soups. 手工火锅汤 (L)

#1 Beef Hot Soup. 牛肉火锅汤

#1 Beef Hot Soup. 牛肉火锅汤

$13.99

Sliced beef, tomatoes, potatoes, corn, tofu, vermicelli, sprouts and Napa.

#2 Lamb Hot Soup. 羊肉火锅汤

#2 Lamb Hot Soup. 羊肉火锅汤

$14.99

Sliced lamb, Napa, wild caught short necked clam, tofu, enoki mushrooms, button mushrooms, and pickled vegetables. Fully cooked.

#3 Spiced Beef Hot Soup. 香辣牛肉火锅汤

#3 Spiced Beef Hot Soup. 香辣牛肉火锅汤

$13.99

Sliced beef, tomatoes, potatoes, sprouts, corn, tofu, glass noodles, Napa, and Korean cabbage.

#4 Seafood Tofu Hot Soup. 海鲜豆腐汤火锅汤

#4 Seafood Tofu Hot Soup. 海鲜豆腐汤火锅汤

$14.99

Shrimp, tofu, octopus, fish ball, squid, wild caught short necked clam, enoki mushrooms, imitation crab meat, napa and vermicelli.

#5 Thai Hot Soup. 泰式酸辣火锅汤

#5 Thai Hot Soup. 泰式酸辣火锅汤

$14.99

Shrimp, fish ball, wild caught short necked clam, sliced pork, Napa, enoki mushrooms, pickled vegetables, and cucumbers.

#6 Garden Veggie Tofu Hot Soup. 蔬菜火锅汤

#6 Garden Veggie Tofu Hot Soup. 蔬菜火锅汤

$12.99

Napa, carrots, tofu, glass noodles, tomatoes, seaweed, broccoli, and shiitake mushrooms.

#11 Keto Diet Soup. 无碳水化合物汤

$13.99

#1C Chicken Hot Soup. 鸡肉火锅汤

$12.99

Organic Winter Melon and Meatballs Soup. 有机冬瓜圆子汤(L)

$13.99

Noodles.面 (L)

#7 Chongqing SN. 重庆小面

#7 Chongqing SN. 重庆小面

$11.50
#8 Beef SN. 清汤牛肉面

#8 Beef SN. 清汤牛肉面

$12.99

If you like medium or very spicy version of #8 please order #9 instead of #8

#9 Spicy Beef SN. 香辣牛肉面

#9 Spicy Beef SN. 香辣牛肉面

$12.99

Our spicy level is Asian spicy, higher than American standards. If you like a milder version of this, order #8 and choose mild spicy. #9 spicy level starts at a medium. Please select Shaved noodles if you want the noodles in the picture, otherwise the default is string noodles.

#12 Spicy Potato Noodles with Chitterlings. 肥肠粉

#12 Spicy Potato Noodles with Chitterlings. 肥肠粉

$14.99

Popular Add-on for this dish, More Chitterlings. 加肥肠食客点评超赞

#13 Dan Dan Noodles. 正宗担担面

#13 Dan Dan Noodles. 正宗担担面

$11.50

Szechuan Style Dan Dan Noodles, with your choice of Ground pork or Chicken

#14 Pork Ribs Noodles. 清汤肉丸子面

#14 Pork Ribs Noodles. 清汤肉丸子面

$13.99

Boneless pork ribs noodles. 没有骨头的肉丸子面。

#16 Spicy Potato Noodles. 酸辣粉

#16 Spicy Potato Noodles. 酸辣粉

$10.99

#15 Spicy Noodles with Chitterlings. 肥肠面

$14.99

Build Your Own..

$10.99
#10 Jajangmyeon. 炸酱面

#10 Jajangmyeon. 炸酱面

$11.50

#17 Pickled Veggies Noodles with Chitterlings 酸菜肥肠面

$14.99

#18 Pickled Veggies Potato Noodles with Chitterlings 酸菜肥肠粉

$14.99

#19 Chitterlings with Dan Dan Noodles 肥肠担担面

$17.49

Dessert 甜点 (L).

Sesame Balls 芝麻球

Sesame Balls 芝麻球

$8.99

Fresh made to order. Incredibly addictive.

Sweet Rice Mochi (with filling) 汤圆

Sweet Rice Mochi (with filling) 汤圆

$8.99
Sweet Rice Mini Bites (no filling) 酒酿丸子

Sweet Rice Mini Bites (no filling) 酒酿丸子

$8.99
Chinese Jello 冰粉

Chinese Jello 冰粉

$6.99

Authentic Sichuan Entrees 正宗川菜 .(L)

Ants on the Tree 蚂蚁上树

Ants on the Tree 蚂蚁上树

$14.99
Eggplant in Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子.

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子.

$15.99
Kungpao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

Kungpao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

$15.99
Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$13.99
Pickled Long Beans w/ Pork 酸豇豆肉末

Pickled Long Beans w/ Pork 酸豇豆肉末

$16.99
Pork Belly Potatoes 华氏度葵花宝典粉蒸肉

Pork Belly Potatoes 华氏度葵花宝典粉蒸肉

$19.99
Pork Belly w/ Garlic (served Cold, No Rice) 蒜泥白肉

Pork Belly w/ Garlic (served Cold, No Rice) 蒜泥白肉

$19.99
Shuizhu Beef 水煮牛

Shuizhu Beef 水煮牛

$21.99
Shuizhu Fish 水煮鱼

Shuizhu Fish 水煮鱼

$21.99
Steamed Bacon 江湖扣肉

Steamed Bacon 江湖扣肉

$18.99
Stir Fry Bokchoy 炒上海青

Stir Fry Bokchoy 炒上海青

$12.99
Twice cooked pork 回锅肉

Twice cooked pork 回锅肉

$18.99
Kungpao Beef 宫宝牛

Kungpao Beef 宫宝牛

$21.99

String Beans with Chicken 四季豆鸡丁

$17.99
Szechuan Crispy Fish Fillet 香辣鳕鱼片(L)

Szechuan Crispy Fish Fillet 香辣鳕鱼片(L)

$24.99

New Style Chicken in Garlic Sauce 鱼香鸡丁

$15.99
Stir Fry Shredded Potatoes 炒土豆丝

Stir Fry Shredded Potatoes 炒土豆丝

$12.99
Szechuan String Beans 干煸四季豆(L)...

Szechuan String Beans 干煸四季豆(L)...

$14.99

String Beans with Beef 四季豆牛肉

$21.99
New Style Beef with Broccoli 芥兰炒牛肉

New Style Beef with Broccoli 芥兰炒牛肉

$21.99
New Style Mongolian Beef 葱爆牛

New Style Mongolian Beef 葱爆牛

$21.99
Stir Fried Button Mushrooms 炒蘑菇(L)

Stir Fried Button Mushrooms 炒蘑菇(L)

$13.99
Minced Pork with Button Mushrooms 蘑菇炒肉末

Minced Pork with Button Mushrooms 蘑菇炒肉末

$15.99
Vinaigrette Shredded Potatoes 醋溜土豆丝

Vinaigrette Shredded Potatoes 醋溜土豆丝

$12.99

Limited Time! Winter Melon with Shrimp 冬瓜虾仁(L)

$21.99

Shuizhu Tofu 水煮豆腐..

$18.99
Chicken and Broccoli 芥兰鸡丁

Chicken and Broccoli 芥兰鸡丁

$19.99
Limited Time! Bamboo Shoots with Minced Meat 鲜笋炒肉末

Limited Time! Bamboo Shoots with Minced Meat 鲜笋炒肉末

$14.99

Limited Time! Stir Fried Bamboo Shoots 炒鲜笋

$12.99

Limited Time! Fresh Bamboo Shoots with Beef 鲜笋炒牛肉

$21.99

Limited Time! Fresh Bamboo Shoots with Chicken 鲜笋炒鸡丁

$16.99

Fried Rice. 炒饭, 盖饭

Fried Rice 炒饭.

Fried Rice 炒饭.

$9.99
Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭.

Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭.

$16.99
Rice with Minced Pork 炸酱饭.

Rice with Minced Pork 炸酱饭.

$12.50
Twice Cooked Pork Belly Fried Rice 回锅肉炒饭.

Twice Cooked Pork Belly Fried Rice 回锅肉炒饭.

$21.99
Spicy Sausage Fried Rice 香肠炒饭.

Spicy Sausage Fried Rice 香肠炒饭.

$14.99

Smoked Pork Belly Fried Rice 腊肉炒饭

$21.99

Beef Over Rice 牛肉盖饭

$12.50

Spicy Beef Over Rice 香辣牛肉饭

$12.50

Chow Fen (Drunken Noodles similar.) 河粉

Beef Chow Fen 牛肉河粉.

Beef Chow Fen 牛肉河粉.

$22.99
Shrimp Chow Fen 虾河粉.

Shrimp Chow Fen 虾河粉.

$22.99

Chicken Chow Fen 鸡河粉.

$19.99

Vegetarian Chow Fen 素炒河粉.

$19.99

Extra Rice, Extra Noodles and Add Ons (L)

Extra Dine In Rice.

$1.99

Extra To Go Rice.

$1.99

Extra Udon Noodles 加乌顿面.

$2.99

Extra Instant Noodles 加方便面.

$1.99

Extra String Noodles 加粗面.

$3.50

Extra Shaved Noodles 加刀削面.

$3.99

Coffee Cake

$2.50

Beverages To Go 饮料

Asian Pear Drink 冰糖雪梨

Asian Pear Drink 冰糖雪梨

$4.35
Bottled Water 矿泉水

Bottled Water 矿泉水

$1.75
Diet Coke.

Diet Coke.

$2.50
Coke Glass Bottle 玻璃瓶可口可乐

Coke Glass Bottle 玻璃瓶可口可乐

$3.25
Fanta Glass Bottle 玻璃瓶芬达

Fanta Glass Bottle 玻璃瓶芬达

$3.25
Sprite Glass Bottle 玻璃瓶雪碧

Sprite Glass Bottle 玻璃瓶雪碧

$3.25

Fresh Made Soy Milk Sweet 自制新鲜甜豆浆.

$3.50

Fresh Made Soy Milk UnSweetened 自制新鲜无糖豆浆.

$3.50
Herbal Drink (Jiaduobao) 嘉多宝.

Herbal Drink (Jiaduobao) 嘉多宝.

$3.50

Fresh Hot Leaf Tea

$5.00
Iced Tea (Kang Shifu) 康师傅冰红茶.

Iced Tea (Kang Shifu) 康师傅冰红茶.

$4.35

Banana Milk Tea 香蕉牛奶

$4.75
Papaya Milk 木瓜牛奶

Papaya Milk 木瓜牛奶

$4.00

Pellegrino 气泡水

$3.25

Perrier Mineral Water.

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Soda Can 汽水.

$2.50
True Plum Juice 老北京酸梅汤.

True Plum Juice 老北京酸梅汤.

$4.99
Fresh Watermelon Slush 鲜榨西瓜冰沙

Fresh Watermelon Slush 鲜榨西瓜冰沙

$5.00
Fresh Mango Slush 鲜榨芒果冰沙

Fresh Mango Slush 鲜榨芒果冰沙

$5.00

Beer To Go 啤酒

Sapporo 22Oz Can

Sapporo 22Oz Can

$10.00
Heineken

Heineken

$6.50

Soju To Go. 烧酒

Regular Chum Soju 韩国烧酒

Regular Chum Soju 韩国烧酒

$13.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:50 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:50 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1313 Dolley Madison Blvd #103, McLean, VA 22101

Directions

Gallery
Fahrenheit Asian image
Fahrenheit Asian image
Fahrenheit Asian image

