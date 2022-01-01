- Home
Fahrenheit Asian
2,262 Reviews
$$
1313 Dolley Madison Blvd #103
McLean, VA 22101
Popular Items
Curbside Pickup. (Add this for Curbside Pickup)
Utensils 餐具 (Add this if you need utensils)
Appetizers/Shareables/Tapas. 小吃 (L)
Handmade Dumplings 手工水饺.
12 Fresh handmade dumplings. These dumplings are incredibly juicy, and they taste similar to soup dumpling buns (xiao long bao). Coupled with your choice of dumpling sauce.
Handmade Potstickers 锅贴.
12 Fresh handmade fried dumplings. Every order is made to order to ensure the freshness. Coupled with your choice of dumpling sauce.
Onions Cake 葱油饼.
This is the Chinese version of the Indian Paratha bread with Scallions.
Leek Cake 韭菜盒子.
A Chinese traditional dish. Filled with fresh chives and eggs. 4 Pieces.
Spring Rolls (3 Pieces) 上海素卷.
Liang Pi Noodles 凉皮.
Cold Spicy Beef 夫妻肺片.
aka fu qi fei pian. One of the most underrated dishes outside of Sichuan. The tender beef slices are served in a rich, spicy hot sauce and topped with peanut flakes and cilantro. Every bite is bursting with flavor. You need to try this one out if you’re into real-deal Sichuan food
Cold Spicy Noodles 四川凉面.
Spicy. Don't be fooled by the average looking picture. These cold noodles are chilled handmade noodles w/ Szechuan spicy sauce which make these noodles a must have on a warmer day. Hosting a party or picnic? Get a party tray size and your guests will be pleased.
Cucumber Salad 凉拌黄瓜.
Monday's Special Soup Wontons 清汤抄手 Mondays Only
Available Mondays only! Fresh made to order. 11-12 Wontons.
Pickled Veggies 四川泡菜.
Soy Milk 豆浆.
House-made fresh soy milk. For to go order, we give you the cold version of the drink. If you like your soymilk hot, microwave for one minute.
Monday's Special Spicy Wontons 红油抄手
Available Mondays only! Fresh made to order. 11-12 Wontons.
Youtiao 油条.
One piece Youtiao
Spicy Tofu Noodles 凉拌豆腐干
Langya Potatoes 狼牙土豆
A popular Sichuan snack food
Bamboo Salad 凉拌竹笋
Hot Soups. 手工火锅汤 (L)
#1 Beef Hot Soup. 牛肉火锅汤
Sliced beef, tomatoes, potatoes, corn, tofu, vermicelli, sprouts and Napa.
#2 Lamb Hot Soup. 羊肉火锅汤
Sliced lamb, Napa, wild caught short necked clam, tofu, enoki mushrooms, button mushrooms, and pickled vegetables. Fully cooked.
#3 Spiced Beef Hot Soup. 香辣牛肉火锅汤
Sliced beef, tomatoes, potatoes, sprouts, corn, tofu, glass noodles, Napa, and Korean cabbage.
#4 Seafood Tofu Hot Soup. 海鲜豆腐汤火锅汤
Shrimp, tofu, octopus, fish ball, squid, wild caught short necked clam, enoki mushrooms, imitation crab meat, napa and vermicelli.
#5 Thai Hot Soup. 泰式酸辣火锅汤
Shrimp, fish ball, wild caught short necked clam, sliced pork, Napa, enoki mushrooms, pickled vegetables, and cucumbers.
#6 Garden Veggie Tofu Hot Soup. 蔬菜火锅汤
Napa, carrots, tofu, glass noodles, tomatoes, seaweed, broccoli, and shiitake mushrooms.
#11 Keto Diet Soup. 无碳水化合物汤
#1C Chicken Hot Soup. 鸡肉火锅汤
Organic Winter Melon and Meatballs Soup. 有机冬瓜圆子汤(L)
Noodles.面 (L)
#7 Chongqing SN. 重庆小面
#8 Beef SN. 清汤牛肉面
If you like medium or very spicy version of #8 please order #9 instead of #8
#9 Spicy Beef SN. 香辣牛肉面
Our spicy level is Asian spicy, higher than American standards. If you like a milder version of this, order #8 and choose mild spicy. #9 spicy level starts at a medium. Please select Shaved noodles if you want the noodles in the picture, otherwise the default is string noodles.
#12 Spicy Potato Noodles with Chitterlings. 肥肠粉
Popular Add-on for this dish, More Chitterlings. 加肥肠食客点评超赞
#13 Dan Dan Noodles. 正宗担担面
Szechuan Style Dan Dan Noodles, with your choice of Ground pork or Chicken
#14 Pork Ribs Noodles. 清汤肉丸子面
Boneless pork ribs noodles. 没有骨头的肉丸子面。
#16 Spicy Potato Noodles. 酸辣粉
#15 Spicy Noodles with Chitterlings. 肥肠面
Build Your Own..
#10 Jajangmyeon. 炸酱面
#17 Pickled Veggies Noodles with Chitterlings 酸菜肥肠面
#18 Pickled Veggies Potato Noodles with Chitterlings 酸菜肥肠粉
#19 Chitterlings with Dan Dan Noodles 肥肠担担面
Dessert 甜点 (L).
Authentic Sichuan Entrees 正宗川菜 .(L)
Ants on the Tree 蚂蚁上树
Eggplant in Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子.
Kungpao Chicken 宫保鸡丁
Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐
Pickled Long Beans w/ Pork 酸豇豆肉末
Pork Belly Potatoes 华氏度葵花宝典粉蒸肉
Pork Belly w/ Garlic (served Cold, No Rice) 蒜泥白肉
Shuizhu Beef 水煮牛
Shuizhu Fish 水煮鱼
Steamed Bacon 江湖扣肉
Stir Fry Bokchoy 炒上海青
Twice cooked pork 回锅肉
Kungpao Beef 宫宝牛
String Beans with Chicken 四季豆鸡丁
Szechuan Crispy Fish Fillet 香辣鳕鱼片(L)
New Style Chicken in Garlic Sauce 鱼香鸡丁
Stir Fry Shredded Potatoes 炒土豆丝
Szechuan String Beans 干煸四季豆(L)...
String Beans with Beef 四季豆牛肉
New Style Beef with Broccoli 芥兰炒牛肉
New Style Mongolian Beef 葱爆牛
Stir Fried Button Mushrooms 炒蘑菇(L)
Minced Pork with Button Mushrooms 蘑菇炒肉末
Vinaigrette Shredded Potatoes 醋溜土豆丝
Limited Time! Winter Melon with Shrimp 冬瓜虾仁(L)
Shuizhu Tofu 水煮豆腐..
Chicken and Broccoli 芥兰鸡丁
Limited Time! Bamboo Shoots with Minced Meat 鲜笋炒肉末
Limited Time! Stir Fried Bamboo Shoots 炒鲜笋
Limited Time! Fresh Bamboo Shoots with Beef 鲜笋炒牛肉
Limited Time! Fresh Bamboo Shoots with Chicken 鲜笋炒鸡丁
Fried Rice. 炒饭, 盖饭
Chow Fen (Drunken Noodles similar.) 河粉
Extra Rice, Extra Noodles and Add Ons (L)
Dessert 甜点 (D)
Beverages To Go 饮料
Asian Pear Drink 冰糖雪梨
Bottled Water 矿泉水
Diet Coke.
Coke Glass Bottle 玻璃瓶可口可乐
Fanta Glass Bottle 玻璃瓶芬达
Sprite Glass Bottle 玻璃瓶雪碧
Fresh Made Soy Milk Sweet 自制新鲜甜豆浆.
Fresh Made Soy Milk UnSweetened 自制新鲜无糖豆浆.
Herbal Drink (Jiaduobao) 嘉多宝.
Fresh Hot Leaf Tea
Iced Tea (Kang Shifu) 康师傅冰红茶.
Banana Milk Tea 香蕉牛奶
Papaya Milk 木瓜牛奶
Pellegrino 气泡水
Perrier Mineral Water.
Ginger Ale
Soda Can 汽水.
True Plum Juice 老北京酸梅汤.
Fresh Watermelon Slush 鲜榨西瓜冰沙
Fresh Mango Slush 鲜榨芒果冰沙
Beer To Go 啤酒
Soju To Go. 烧酒
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:50 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:50 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:50 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:50 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:50 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:50 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
