Fair Lawn Roadhouse 19-05 Fair Lawn Ave
19-05 Fair Lawn Ave
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Soft Opening Menu
Appetizers (SO)
- Jumbo Potato Knish$6.95
Kosher deli classic mashed potato in pastry dough, deep fried & delicious served with deli mustard
- Chicken Poppers App 6pc$8.95
Tender chicken breast nuggets, tossed with your choice of sauce
- Chicken Fingers App 4pc$8.95
4 pieces of your choice of coated & deep fried chicken breast strips Choice of dipping sauce
- Chicken Wings$8.95+
Crispy breaded, deep fried, and tossed with your choice of sauce
- Sliders$12.95
2 sliders, choice of sauce
- Loaded Fries$10.95+
Crispy fries topped with your choice of house-made signature meat
- Roadhouse Nachos$14.95
House-made tortilla chips, shredded brisket, diced chorizo, diced red peppers, diced red onion, chives, jalapeño mayo
Entrees (SO)
- Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast$16.95
Juicy boneless chicken breast, flame grilled choice of glaze (optional)
- Grilled Baby Chicken$17.95
Flame grilled, soft & tender boneless chicken thigh
- Shawarma Baby Chicken$17.95
Classic Israeli style shawarma seasoned boneless chicken thigh, with sauteed onions
- Schnitzel Cutlet$17.95
Panko breaded boneless chicken breast, deep fried to crispy perfection
- Chicken Fingers 6pc$17.95
6 pieces of your choice of coated & deep fried chicken breast strips
- Chicken Poppers 8pc$17.95
tender chicken breast nuggets, tossed with your choice of sauce
- Roadhouse Chili$17.95Out of stock
Slow-simmered brisket & beef chili made with fresh peppers, onions, chilis, & chef's spice blend Served with House-made tortilla chips, cornbread muffins, & coleslaw
- Salmon$21.95
Fillet of fresh salmon
Burgers (SO)
- Classic Burger$16.95
8oz all beef patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, red onion, sliced pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Portobello Mushroom Burger$19.95
8oz all beef patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, red onion, sauteed portobello mushroom cap Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Pastrami Loaded Burger$22.95
8oz all beef patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, fried pastrami & onions, sliced pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Breakfast Burger$23.95
8oz all beef patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, red onion, fried beef bacon, avocado, sunny side up egg Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Smoked Brisket Burger$24.95
8oz all beef patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, smoked brisket, sliced pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Monster Burger$26.95
16oz monster beef patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, fried pastrami & onions, sliced pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Impossible Burger$19.95
Impossible burger patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, red onion, sliced pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Veggie Burger$18.95
Veggie burger patty on brioche bun lettuce, tomato, red onion, sliced pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
Sausages & Franks (SO)
- Classic Beef Frank$5.95+
All beef frank in a soft white bun
- Ballpark Frank$10.95
Extra-long all beef frank in a hoagie bun, topped with sauteed onions & sauerkraut, deli mustard
- Spicy Beef Sausage$10.95
Spicy all beef sausage in a hoagie bun, topped with sauteed onions Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Chili Dog$12.95
All beef frank in a hoagie bun, topped with our Roadhouse Chili
- Italian Sausage, Peppers, & Onions$12.95
Sliced Italian sausage, sauteed red peppers & sweet onions, in a soft hoagie bun Choice of Sweet or Spicy Italian Sausage
- Roadhouse Ripper$15.95
Fully loaded Jersey ripper with sauteed peppers & onions, jalepeño mayo, beef bacon bits Served with small fries
Sandwiches (SO)
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Juicy grilled boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Crispy Schnitzel Sandwich$17.95
Crispy breaded boneless chicken breast on Hoagie roll lettuce, tomato, red onion Choice of up to 2 sauces Choice of any 2 sides
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$17.95
Shawarma baby chicken with onions, Israeli salad, hummus, pickles, tahini
- BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$18.95
BBQ pulled chicken on Hoagie roll pickled red onions, sliced pickles Choice of 1 additional sauce
- BBQ Pulled Beef Sandwich$21.95
BBQ pulled brisket, sauteed onions, Asian pink slaw
- Seared Steak Sandwich$23.95
Seared sliced steak, lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms & onions Choice of up to 2 sauces
- The Roadhouse Sandwich$22.95
Pretzel chicken, beef bacon, onion rings, lettuce, pickles, honey mustard
Wraps (SO)
Roadhouse Deli (SO)
- Salami Sandwich$12.95+
Sliced beef salami, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Bologna Sandwich$12.95+
Sliced beef bologna, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Turkey Sandwich$14.95+
Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- House-Made Corned Beef Sandwich$19.95+
House-made sliced corned beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- House-Made Pastrami Sandwich$19.95+
House-made sliced pastrami, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Rare Roast Beef Sandwich$19.95+
House-made thin-sliced rare roast beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- House-Smoked Brisket Sandwich$22.95+
House-smoked sliced brisket, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Combo Sandwich (10oz)$23.95
Overstuffed Sandwich with your choice of any 2 meats, lettuce, tomato, red onion Small side of coleslaw, pickles Choice of up to 2 sauces
- Roadhouse Stacker Sandwich (12oz)$26.95
House-smoked turkey breast, house-made corned beef & pastrami, lettuce, tomato, red onion Choice of 2 sauces
Salads (SO)
- Classic Caesar Salad$15.95
Chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, garlic house croutons, creamy dressing Add protein optional
- Garden Salad$16.95
Chopped romaine, iceberg, purple cabbage, shredded carrots, diced cucumbers, grape tomatoes Choice of dressing
- Turkey Mango Salad$21.95
Choice of greens, smoked turkey breast, diced mango, grape tomatoes, craisins, garlic house croutons Choice of dressing
- Seared Steak Salad$22.95
Choice of greens, sliced seared steak, grape tomatoes, crispy onions, sautéed mushrooms, garlic house croutons Choice of dressing
- Roadhouse Salad$24.95
Fancy mesclun, diced House-made pastrami, grilled chicken, crispy onions, grape tomatoes, garlic house croutons, creamy Caesar dressing
- Design Your Own Salad$12.95
your choice of greens, as many toppings as you want, choice of dressing
Sides (SO)
- Cole Slaw$4.95
- Israeli Salad$4.95
- Classic French Fries$4.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
- Seasoned Fries$5.95
- Cornbread Muffins$5.95
delicious and baked fresh daily! choice of classic or jalapeno
- Roasted Potatoes$5.95
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.95
- Baked Beans$5.95
- Fire-Roasted Garlic String Beans$5.95
- Onion Rings$6.95
- Maple-Glazed Yams$6.95
- Roasted Vegetable Medley$6.95
Broccoli, Cauliflower, Carrots, Mushrooms
- Steamed Broccoli$6.95
- Popcorn Cauliflower$6.95
Kids Menu (SO)
Catering (requires 24 hour notice)
Appetizer Platters
- Mediterranean Dips Platter - Small (12")$44.95
Includes: Hummus, Matbucha, Tahini, Babaganoush, Turkish Salad Comes with crackers Serves 10-12
- Mediterranean Dips Platter - Large (16")$69.95
Includes: Hummus, Matbucha, Tahini, Sautéed Eggplant, Babaganoush, Turkish Salad Comes with crackers Serves 15-20
- Gefilte Fish Platter (12")$44.95
Includes Beet Horseradish Serves 8-10
- Gourmet Gefilte Fish Platter (16")$89.95
Includes Sliced Gefilte Fish & Fried Gefilte Fish Nuggets Comes with Beet Horseradish Serves 15-20
- Assorted Herring Platter - Small (12")$34.95
Includes 5 assorted herrings, crackers Serves 10-12
- Assorted Herring Platter - Large (16")$69.95
Includes 7 assorted herrings, crackers Serves 15-20
- Fancy Mezze Platter - Small (12")$99.95
Includes: Moroccan Beef Cigars, Beef Empanadas, Beef Kibbeh, Lahma Bajene, Tahini, & Toasted Pita Corners Serves 8-10
- Fancy Mezze Platter - Large (16")$189.95
Includes: Moroccan Beef Cigars, Shawarma Chicken Cigars, Beef Empanadas, Beef Kibbeh, Lahma Bajene, Tahini & Toasted Pita Corners Serves 15-20
- Grilled Vegetable Platter - Small (12")$49.95
Includes: Red & Green Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Red Onion Choice of Dipping Sauce Serves 8-10
- Grilled Vegetable Platter - Medium (16")$84.95
Includes: Red & Green Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Red Onion, Eggplant Choice of Dipping Sauce Serves 12-15
- Grilled Vegetable Platter - Large (18")$119.95
Includes: Red & Green Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Red Onion, Eggplant, Fennel Root, Vine-Ripened Tomatoes Choice of Dipping Sauce Serves 18-25
- Crudite Platter - Small (12")$59.95
Includes: Carrot, Cucumber, Celery, Zucchini, Red & Yellow Bell Peppers Choice of Dipping Sauce Serves 8-10
- Crudite Platter - Large (16")$99.95
Includes: Carrot, Cucumber, Celery, Zucchini, Red & Yellow Bell Peppers, Sliced Radish, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Cauliflower Choice of Dipping Sauce Serves 15-20
- Roadhouse Nachos - Small (Half Pan)$54.95
Roadhouse signature house-made tortilla chips, shredded brisket, chorizo, diced red peppers, diced red onion, chives, jalapeño mayo serves 8-10
- Roadhouse Nachos - Large (Full Pan)$94.95
Roadhouse signature house-made tortilla chips, shredded brisket, chorizo, diced red peppers, diced red onion, chives, jalapeño mayo serves 15-20
Kugels & Cholent
- Potato Kugel – Half Pan$29.95
cut into 30 pieces
- Potato Kugel – Full Pan$59.95
cut to 60 pieces
- Yapchuk – Half Pan$54.95
cut to 30 pieces
- Yapchuk – Full Pan$109.95
cut to 60 pieces
- Sweet Noodle Kugel - Half Pan$34.95
cut to 30 pieces
- Sweet Noodle Kugel - Full Pan$69.95
cut to 60 pieces
- Yerushalmi Kugel - Half Pan$34.95
cut to 30 pieces
- Yerushalmi Kugel - Full Pan$69.95
cut to 60 pieces
- Butternut Squash Souffle - Half Pan$34.95
cut to 30 pieces
- Butternut Squash Souffle - Full Pan$69.95
cut to 60 pieces
- Broccoli Souffle - Half Pan$34.95
cut to 30 pieces
- Broccoli Souffle - Full Pan$69.95
cut to 60 pieces
- Classic Cholent - Half Pan$49.95
Beans & barley, potatoes, onion, oil, spices, & tender beef cubes
- Classic Cholent - Full Pan$79.95
Beans & barley, potatoes, onion, oil, spices, & tender beef cubes
- Picante Cholent - Half Pan$49.95
Beans & barley, potatoes, onion, tender beef cubes, oil, tomato base, picante blend of spices
- Picante Cholent - Full Pan$79.95
Beans & barley, potatoes, onion, tender beef cubes, oil, tomato base, picante blend of spices
- Roadhouse Cholent - Half Pan$64.95
Barley, sauteed shallots & garlic, potatoes, tender premium beef chunks, shredded pastrami, tomato puree, oil, spices
- Roadhouse Cholent - Full Pan$124.95
Barley, sauteed shallots & garlic, potatoes, tender premium beef chunks, shredded pastrami, tomato puree, oil, spices
- Vegetarian Cholent - Half Pan$54.95
Beans & barley, potaoes, sweet potatoes, onion, tomato base, oil, spices
- Vegetarian Cholent - Full Pan$89.95
Beans & barley, potaoes, sweet potatoes, onion, tomato base, oil, spices
Chicken Platters
- Chicken Fingers Platter - Small (12")$59.95
Choice of 3 varieties of chicken fingers (3 lbs) Includes Choice of Dipping Sauce
- Chicken Fingers Platter - Large (16")$94.95
Choice of 4 varieties of chicken fingers (5 lbs) Includes Choice of Dipping Sauce
- Chicken Strips Platter - Small (12")$59.95
Choice of 3 varieties of chicken cutlets cut in strips (3 lbs) Includes Choice of Dipping Sauce
- Chicken Strips Platter - Large (16")$94.95
Choice of 4 varieties of chicken cutlets cut in strips (5 lbs) Includes Choice of Dipping Sauce
- Grilled Chicken Strips Platter - Small (12")
Strips of juicy grilled boneless chicken breast, choice of assorted glazes/flavors choice of 1 dipping sauce serves 10-12
- Grilled Chicken Strips Platter - Large (16")
Strips of juicy grilled boneless chicken breast, choice of assorted glazes/flavors choice of 1 dipping sauce serves 15-18
Green Salads
- Garden Salad - Medium (160oz)$49.95
Chopped romaine, purple cabbage, shredded carrots, diced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, choice of dressing Serves 12-15
- Garden Salad - Large (320oz)$89.95
Chopped romaine, purple cabbage, shredded carrots, diced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, choice of dressing Serves 25-30
- Fancy Mesclun Salad - Medium (160oz)$54.95
Mesclun mix, grape tomatoes, shredded purple cabbage, roasted sweet potatoes, diced red onions, choice of dressing Serves 12-15
- Fancy Mesclun Salad - Large (320oz)$99.95
Mesclun mix, grape tomatoes, shredded purple cabbage, roasted sweet potatoes, diced red onions, choice of dressing Serves 25-30
- Caesar Salad - Medium (160oz)$44.95
Chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, garlic house croutons, creamy dressing Choice of add-on protein Serves 12-15
- Caesar Salad - Large (320oz)$84.95
Chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, garlic house croutons, creamy dressing Choice of add-on protein Serves 25-30
- Mango Craisin Salad - Medium (160oz)$79.95
Baby spinach, diced mango, diced green apples, craisins, cut hearts of palm, choice of dressing Serves 12-15
- Mango Craisin Salad - Large (320oz)$149.95
Baby spinach, diced mango, diced green apples, craisins, cut hearts of palm, choice of dressing Serves 25-30
- Deli Salad - Medium (160oz)$89.95
Chopped romaine, chopped tomatoes, diced cucumbers, shredded carrots, chick peas, cubed turkey breast, choice of dressing Serves 12-15
- Deli Salad - Large (320oz)$169.95
Chopped romaine, chopped tomatoes, diced cucumbers, shredded carrots, chick peas, cubed turkey breast, choice of dressing Serves 25-30
- Roadhouse Salad - Medium (160oz)$109.95
Fancy mesclun, diced pastrami, grilled chicken, crispy onions, grape tomatoes, garlic house croutons, creamy Caesar dressing serves 12-15
- Roadhouse Salad - Large (320oz)$209.95
Fancy mesclun, diced pastrami, grilled chicken, crispy onions, grape tomatoes, garlic house croutons, creamy Caesar dressing serves 25-30
Cold Salads
- Rainbow Quinoa Salad - 32oz$20.00
- Rainbow Quinoa Salad - 64oz$40.00
- Italian Pasta Salad - 32oz$20.00
- Italian Pasta Salad - 64oz$40.00
- Sesame Noodles - 32oz$20.00
- Sesame Noodles - 64oz$40.00
- Coleslaw - 32oz$14.00
- Coleslaw - 64oz$28.00
- Sugar-Free Coleslaw - 32oz$14.00
- Sugar-Free Coleslaw - 64oz$28.00
- Sweet Asian Slaw - 32oz$14.00
- Sweet Asian Slaw - 64oz$28.00
- Potato Salad - 32oz$14.00
- Potato Salad - 64oz$28.00
- Macaroni Salad - 32oz$14.00
- Macaroni Salad - 64oz$28.00
- Israeli Salad - 32oz$14.00
- Israeli Salad - 64oz$28.00
- Cucumber Salad - 32oz$14.00
- Cucumber Salad - 64oz$28.00
- Chickpea Salad - 32oz$14.00
- Chickpea Salad - 64oz$28.00
- Hearts of Palm Salad - 32oz$14.00
- Hearts of Palm Salad - 64oz$28.00
Sides
- Classic French Fries - Half Pan$39.95
- Classic French Fries - Full Pan$74.95
- Seasoned Fries - Half Pan$44.95
- Seasoned Fries - Full Pan$84.95
- Onion Rings - Half Pan$49.95
- Onion Rings - Full Pan$94.95
- Roasted Potatoes - Half Pan$44.95
- Roasted Potatoes - Full Pan$89.95
- Spanish Rice - Half Pan$44.95
- Spanish Rice - Full Pan$89.95
- Maple-Glazed Yams - Half Pan$49.95
- Maple-Glazed Yams - Full Pan$99.95
- Roasted Vegetable Medley - Half Pan$49.95
- Roasted Vegetable Medley - Full Pan$99.95
- Grilled Vegetable Medley - Half Pan$49.95
- Grilled Vegetable Medley - Full Pan$99.95
- Popcorn Cauliflower - Half Pan$49.95
- Popcorn Cauliflower - Full Pan$99.95
- Fire-Roasted Garlic String Beans - Half Pan$49.95
- Fire-Roasted Garlic String Beans - Full Pan$99.95
- Cornbread Platter - Medium (16")$54.95
- Cornbread Platter - Large (18")$74.95
Deli Platters
- Assorted Sliced Deli Platter - Small (12")$54.95
Choice of 3 deli varieties (3 lbs total) Includes rye bread, ketchup, Russian, & deli mustard
- Assorted Sliced Deli Platter - Medium (16")$94.95
Choice of 4 deli varieties (5 lbs total) Includes rye bread, ketchup, Russian, & deli mustard
- Assorted Sliced Deli Platter - Large (18")$134.95
Choice of 5 deli varieties (7 lbs total) Includes rye bread, ketchup, Russian, & deli mustard
- Hard Salami Platter - Small (10")$34.95
Thinly sliced dry-aged salami w/ honey mustard dipping sauce Serves 5-6
- Hard Salami Platter - Medium (12")$69.95
Thinly sliced dry-aged salami w/ honey mustard dipping sauce Serves 10-12
- Hard Salami & Pepperoni Platter - Large (16")$134.95
Thinly sliced dry-aged salami & semi-dry beef pepperoni w/ honey mustard dipping sauce Serves 18-25
- Charcuterie Board - Small$124.95
Beautiful assortment of deli & charcuterie meats, plus whole grain mustard and honey mustard dipping sauce
- Charcuterie Board - Medium$174.95
Beautiful assortment of deli & charcuterie meats, plus whole grain mustard and honey mustard dipping sauce
- Charcuterie Board - Large$249.95
Beautiful assortment of deli & charcuterie meats, plus whole grain mustard and honey mustard dipping sauce
Sandwich Platters
- Assorted Deli Sandwich/Wrap Platter - Small (12")$89.95
6 assorted sandwiches or wraps, cut in 1/2 (choice of 3 varieties) Includes Coleslaw (24oz), Pickles (24oz), Ketchup, Deli Mustard, & Russian Dressing All sandwiches/wraps include lettuce, tomato, & red onion Serves 8-10
- Assorted Deli Sandwich/Wrap Platter - Medium (16")$149.95
10 assorted sandwiches or wraps, cut in 1/2 (choice of 3-4 varieties) Includes Coleslaw (32oz), Pickles (32oz), Ketchup, Deli Mustard, & Russian Dressing All sandwiches/wraps include lettuce, tomato, & red onion Serves 12-15
- Assorted Deli Sandwich/Wrap Platter - Large (18")$224.95
15 assorted sandwiches or wraps, cut in 1/2 (choice of 4 varieties) Includes Coleslaw (48oz), Pickles (48oz), Ketchup, Deli Mustard, & Russian Dressing All sandwiches/wraps include lettuce, tomato, & red onion Serves 20-25
- Assorted Chicken Sandwich/Wrap Platter - Small (12")$104.95
6 assorted sandwiches or wraps, cut in 1/2 (choice of 2-3 varieties) Includes Coleslaw (24oz), Pickles (24oz), & choice of 2 dips All sandwiches/wraps include lettuce, tomato, & red onion Serves 8-10
- Assorted Chicken Sandwich/Wrap Platter - Medium (16")$164.95
10 assorted sandwiches or wraps, cut in 1/2 (choice of 3-4 varieties) Includes Coleslaw (32oz), Pickles (32oz), & choice of dips All sandwiches/wraps include lettuce, tomato, & red onion Serves 12-15
- Assorted Chicken Sandwich/Wrap Platter - Large (18")$249.95
15 assorted sandwiches or wraps, cut in 1/2 (choice of 3-4 varieties) Includes Coleslaw (48oz), Pickles (48oz), & choice of dips All sandwiches/wraps include lettuce, tomato, & red onion Serves 20-25
- Assorted Parve Wrap Platter - Small (12")$69.95
6 assorted wraps, cut in 1/2 (choice of 3 varieties) Includes Coleslaw (24oz), Pickles (24oz), & choice of dips Tuna & egg salad wraps include lettuce, tomato, & red onion Grilled vegetable wraps include garlic mayo Serves 8-10
- Assorted Parve Wrap Platter - Medium (16")$119.95
10 assorted wraps, cut in 1/2 (choice of 3-4 varieties) Includes Coleslaw (32oz), Pickles (32oz), & choice of dips All sandwiches/wraps include lettuce, tomato, & red onion Serves 12-15
- Assorted Parve Wrap Platter - Large (18")$174.95
15 assorted wraps, cut in 1/2 (choice of 3-4 varieties) Includes Coleslaw (48oz), Pickles (48oz), & choice of 2 dips All sandwiches/wraps include lettuce, tomato, & red onion Serves 20-25
Dessert Platters
- Seasonal Fruit Platter - 12"$59.95
Assortment of fresh seasonal fruits, melons, grapes, & berries
- Seasonal Fruit Platter - 16"$99.95
Assortment of fresh seasonal fruits, melons, grapes, & berries
- Seasonal Fruit Platter - 18"$139.95
Assortment of fresh seasonal fruits, melons, grapes, & berries
- Assorted Pastry Platter - 12"$59.95
Assorted fresh cookies, brownies, kokash, or cakes
- Assorted Pastry Platter - 16"$99.95
Assorted fresh cookies, brownies, kokash, or cakes
- Assorted Pastry Platter - 18"$139.95
Assorted fresh cookies, brownies, kokash, or cakes
Entrees
- Chicken Nuggets - Half Pan$79.95
Choice of breading variety, dipping sauce approximately 5 lbs serves 10-12
- Chicken Nuggets - Full Pan$159.95
Choice of breading variety, dipping sauce approximately 5 lbs serves 18-25
- Chicken Fingers - Half Pan$79.95
Choice of breading variety, dipping sauce approximately 5 lbs serves 10-12
- Chicken Fingers - Full Pan$159.95
Choice of breading variety, dipping sauce approximately 10 lbs serves 18-25
- Chicken Cutlets - Half Pan$79.95
approximately 10-12 pieces / 5 lbs serves 8-10
- Chicken Cutlets - Full Pan$159.95
approximately 20-25 pieces / 10 lbs serves 18-25
- Chicken Poppers - Half Pan$79.95
approximately 5 lbs serves 10-12
- Chicken Poppers - Full Pan$159.95
approximately 10 lbs serves 18-25
- Meatballs - Half Pan$89.95
approximately 7 lbs serves 8-10
- Meatballs - Full Pan$179.95
approximately 12-14 lbs serves 18-22
- BBQ Smoked Brisket - Half Pan$179.95
House-smoked prime brisket, sliced thick served with BBQ sauce on the side approximately 5 lbs serves 8-10
- BBQ Smoked Brisket - Full Pan$359.95
House-smoked prime brisket, sliced thick served with BBQ sauce on the side approximately 10 lbs serves 18-22
- BBQ Brisket Burnt Ends - Half Pan$219.95
House-smoked brisket burnt ends, glazed with BBQ sauce, extra sauce on the side approximately 5 lbs serves 8-10
- BBQ Pulled Brisket - Half Pan$179.95
House-smoked prime pulled brisket with BBQ sauce approximately 5 lbs serves 8-10
- BBQ Pulled Brisket - Full Pan$359.95
House-smoked prime pulled brisket with BBQ sauce approximately 10 lbs serves 18-22
- BBQ Pulled Chicken - Half Pan$179.95
Slow-cooked pulled chicken in Sweet & Tangy BBQ sauce approximately 6 lbs serves 10-12
- BBQ Pulled Chicken - Full Pan$359.95
Slow-cooked pulled chicken in Sweet & Tangy BBQ sauce approximately 12 lbs serves 20-25
- Chicken Marsala - Half Pan$99.95
Breaded chicken breast cutlet sauteed in mushroom & marsala wine sauce approximately 5 lbs serves 8-10
- Chicken Marsala - Full Pan$194.95
Breaded chicken breast cutlet sauteed in mushroom & marsala wine sauce approximately 10 lbs serves 18-22
- Chicken Francese - Half Pan$99.95
Breaded chicken breast cutlet sauteed in lemon & white wine sauce approximately 5 lbs serves 8-10
- Chicken Francese - Full Pan$194.95
Breaded chicken breast cutlet sauteed in lemon & white wine sauce approximately 10 lbs serves 18-22
- Glazed Corned Beef - Half Pan$179.95
House-made brisket corned beef, glazed with your choice of sauce & sliced thick Approximately 5 lbs serves 8-10
- Glazed Corned Beef - Full Pan$359.95
House-made brisket corned beef, glazed with your choice of sauce & sliced thick Approximately 10 lbs serves 18-22
- Franks in Blankets - Half Pan$59.95
all beef franks wrapped in pastry dough served with deli mustard approximately 5 lbs
- Franks in Blankets - Full Pan$119.95
all beef franks wrapped in pastry dough served with deli mustard approximately 10 lbs
Prepared Foods Menu
Salads
Sides
- Roasted Potatoes 1 lb$8.95
- Mashed Potatoes 1 lb$7.95
- Maple-Glazed Yams 1 lb$9.95
- Roasted Vegetable Medley 1 lb$9.95
- Grilled Vegetable Medley 1 lb$9.95
- Popcorn Cauliflower 1 lb$9.95
- Steamed Broccoli 1 lb$9.95
- Fire-Roasted Garlic String Beans 1 lb$8.95
- Sesame Noodles 1 lb$9.95
- Italian Tri-Color Pasta Salad 1 lb$9.95
- Rainbow Quinoa Salad 1 lb$9.95
- Israeli Couscous with Vegetables 1 lb$9.95
- Spanish Rice 1 lb$8.95
- Spaghetti Squash 1 lb$9.95Out of stock
- Mediterranean Orzo 1 lb$9.95Out of stock
- Egg Barley with Mushrooms 1 lb$8.95Out of stock
- Kasha Varnishkes 1 lb$8.95Out of stock
Chicken
Beef
Fish / Vegetarian
Mazza (Finger Foods)
Deli Cold Cuts
- Roasted Turkey Breast - Half LB$6.98
- Roasted Turkey Breast - 1 LB$13.95
- Smoked Turkey Breast - Half LB$6.98
- Smoked Turkey Breast - 1 LB$13.95
- Honey Smoked Turkey Breast - Half LB$6.98
- Honey Smoked Turkey Breast - 1 LB$13.95
- Smoked Turkey Pastrami - Half LB$6.98
- Smoked Turkey Pastrami - 1 LB$13.95
- Mexican Smoked Turkey Breast - Half LB$6.98
- Mexican Smoked Turkey Breast - 1 LB$13.95
- Beef Salami - Half LB$6.48
- Beef Salami - 1 LB$12.95
- Beef Bologna - Half LB$6.48
- Beef Bologna - 1 LB$12.95
- House-made 1st Cut Pastrami - Half LB$15.98
- House-made 1st Cut Pastrami - 1 LB$31.95
- House-made 1st Cut Corned Beef - Half LB$15.98
- House-made 1st Cut Corned Beef - 1 LB$31.95
- House-made Rare Roast Beef - Half LB$15.98
- House-made Rare Roast Beef - 1 LB$31.95
- House-Smoked Brisket - Half LB$17.98
- House-Smoked Brisket - 1 LB$35.95
- Dried Salami - Half LB$12.48
- Dried Salami - 1 LB$24.95
- Beef Pepperoni - Half LB$14.98
- Beef Pepperoni - 1 LB$29.95
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
19-05 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410