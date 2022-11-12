- Home
Fair Trade Cafe
1,416 Reviews
$
1020 North 1st Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Breakfast Items
Breakfast Burrito
Egg, organic rosemary potatoes, grilled with organic vegetables, black beans, ham and cheese. Wrapped in a tortilla dressed with tasty aioli.
Everything but the Egg
Everything bagel with cream cheese, tomato and cucumber slices.
Jack in The Sant Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, Black Forest ham and Monterrey Jack cheese, served on a buttery croissant.
Some Like It Hot Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion, served on a toasted jalapeno bagel.
Tomato and Tamato Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, tomato and spinach, served on a toasted bagel.
Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, iberrico spanish chorizo, lettuce, tomato, aioli and pickled onion on a buttery croissant.
Avo Toast
Avocado Spread with fresh Tomato slices, Arugula, Pickled Onions, Crushed Red Pepper, dusted with Lemon Juice on Toasted Sourdough Bread
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Delicious organic steel cut oatmeal served with choice of milk and choice of topping: pecans, walnuts, almonds or raisins.
Baked Goodies
Bagel-Buttered
Bagel-Plain
Bagel-Topped
Topped with spread of your choice: cream cheese, peanut butter or hummus.
Banana
Breads and Bars
Please call for what we have available before placing order
Cookie
gluten free
Croissant
Buttery and fresh baked in our kitchen.
Croissant-chocolate
Stuffed Croissant-Ham & Swiss
Stuffed Croissant-Spinach & Feta
Stuffed Croissant-Turkey & Cheddar
Bread loaf
Dozen cookies
Muffins
Soup, Salad & Small plates
House Salad-large
Bed of greens, spinach, sliced and diced carrots, celery, tomato and cucumber topped with sprouts and sprinkled with craisins, almond slices, homemade croutons and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Hummus Plate
Traditional homemade hummus drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with paprika. Topped with kalamata olives and sliced almonds, Served with pita bread, carrots, celery and cucumber slices for dipping.
Soup of the Moment-large
Please call for what we have available before placing order
Soup of the Moment-small
Please call for what we have available before placing order
Southwest Salad
Bed of greens, black beans, corn, green onions, tomatoes, feta cheese and iberico spanish chorizo, tossed in a house-made dressing.
Sandwiches & Wraps
BLT
Crispy bacon, avocado, mayo, tomato jam and spring mix on a buttery croissant.
Chicken Curry Sandwich
tomato, spring mix and sprouts on rye bread. Served with choice of side.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg salad made with green onion topped with provolone cheese, tomato slices and sprouts on a buttery croissant.
Fair Trade Cuban Panini
Iberico spansh chorizo, black forest ham, manchego cheese, pickles and spicy mustard on our house-made herbed panini bread.
Ham Sandwich
Black forest ham, Swiss cheese, mayo, spicy mustard, spring mix, tomato and sprouts on rye bread
Mediterranean Wrap
House-made hummus, house-made sundried tomato pesto, tomato, cucumbers spring mix and Kalamata olives. Vegan.
Smoked Salmon Bagel
Smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, sliced tomato, capers and pickled onion on an everything bagel.
Truffled Grilled Cheese
Manchego and provolone cheese topped with arugula and sun-dried tomatoes on grilled sourdough bread with a touch of truffle oil.
Tuna Melt
Our albacore tuna salad and melted cheddar cheese served on our grilled house-made herbed panini bread.
Tuna Sandwich
Albacore tuna salad made with green onion and celery, topped with spring mix, tomato and sprouts on multi-grain bread.
Turkey Sandwich
Oven roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, mayo, spicy mustard, spring mix, tomato, sprouts on multi-grain bread. Make it a wrap for an additional charge.
Turkey Wrap
Oven roasted turkey, provolone cheese, cucumber slices, tomato slices and spring mix all drizzled with aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Veggie Hummus Sandwich
House made traditional hummus, spring mix, spinach, tomato, cucumber, sprouts on multi-grain bread. Vegan.
Veggie Panini
Provolone cheese, spinach, tomato and cucumber slices served on grilled house-made herbed panini bread.
Veggie Quesadilla
Melted Jack and cheddar cheese on a giant flour tortilla stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, grilled peppers and onions.
Veggie Burrito
Black beans , cilantro brown rice, corn, peppers, mushrooms and spinach wrapped in a tortilla, drizzled with aioli.
Coffees
Americano-Hot
Americano-Iced
Blended Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Brewed Coffee Refill
Cafe Au Lait
Cappuccino
Cold Brew Growler - Baby Jeff - 32 oz. Refillable
Cold Brew Growler - Momma Jeff - 64 oz refillable
Espresso
Served ristretto.
Iced Coffee Cold Brew
Latte-Hot
Latte-Iced
Mocha-Hot
Mocha-Iced
Refill for 32 oz Growler
Refill for 64 oz Growler
Joe to Go
House Specialty Coffees
Black Magic Woman
Cold brew, organic lemonade, agave and sparkling water.
Cafe Helado
Ice cream blended with cold brew.
Guerita-Hot
Espresso, white chocolate, amaretto and milk.
Guerita-Iced
Espresso, white chocolate, amaretto and milk.
Jefita-Hot
Espresso, agave and soy milk. Cinnamon and raw sugar on top.
Jefita-Iced
Espresso, agave and soy milk. Cinnamon and raw sugar on top.
Phoenix
Cold brew, agave, and soy milk. Topped with cinnamon.
Not Coffee
Chai-Iced
Chai-Hot
Hot Cocoa
Italian Soda
Please select a syrup flavor for your soda. Italian sodas come with a splash of Half and Half. Please tell us in the special instructions section if you would like us to leave that out.
Milk
Orange Juice
Organic Lemonade
Tea-hot
Tea-iced
Bottled Water
Bottled soda
Water Cup
Chocolate Milk
Kombucha
Matcha-Hot
Matcha-Iced
Smoothies
Chica Fresa
Coconut milk, lime, pineapple & strawberry.
Copper Citrus (was orange fusion)
Orange juice, pineapple, strawberry, mango and carrots.
Desert Sunrise (was purple haze)
Almond milk, banana, blueberries, strawberry and spinach.
Finikera Fresca (was pineapple of my eye)
Organic lemonade, lime, fresh ginger, spinach, pineapple and apple.
FTC Merch
Reusable Straws
Reusable Cold Tumbler with bamboo top
Reusable Hot Drink Cup with lid
Lockets
Cafecito and Love Shirt
FTC stickers
Re-Fill Momma Jeff Growler 64oz
Re-Fill Baby Jeff Growler 32oz
Pink FTC Hoodie
Re-Fill Growler 32oz CONCENTRATE
Re-Fill Growler 64oz CONCENTRATE
Steady Bean Grinding Key Chain
Seasonal Drinks
Spice Girl
Basic Brew
Calabaza Mocha
Sweater Weather
Jolly AF
Santa Baby-Hot
Santa Baby- Cold
Naughty or Nice
The Grinch
Cafe De Olla
Love On Top-Iced
Twin Flame
Cafecito n Chill-Iced
Forever Young
Love On Top-Hot
Cafecito n Chill-Hot
Passion for the People Agua
Fruit Seltzer
Mangonada Licuado
Amorcito-Hot
Amorcito-Iced
Pride Seltzer
Super Food Drinks!
FALL / SPOOKY DRINKS
Fall Baby
Pumpkin Cold Brew Topped w/ Macadamia Nut Cold Foam
Sugar n' Spice
Maple Chai Topped w/ Nutmeg
Sabor de Otońo
Cajeta Spice Latte Topped w/ Cinnamon
Canela Biscoff
Biscoff Cookie Butter Latte Topped w/ Whip and a Biscoff Cookie
Cafecito Calabaza
Pumpkin Praline Latte Topped w/ Toffee Nut Clusters
Love Bite
La Luna
Caramel Calavera
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003