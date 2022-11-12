Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Fair Trade Cafe

1,416 Reviews

$

1020 North 1st Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jack in The Sant Breakfast Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Jefita-Iced

Breakfast Items

Breakfast Burrito

$9.35

Egg, organic rosemary potatoes, grilled with organic vegetables, black beans, ham and cheese. Wrapped in a tortilla dressed with tasty aioli.

Everything but the Egg

$6.85

Everything bagel with cream cheese, tomato and cucumber slices.

Jack in The Sant Breakfast Sandwich

$6.85

Egg, Black Forest ham and Monterrey Jack cheese, served on a buttery croissant.

Some Like It Hot Breakfast Sandwich

$6.85

Egg, cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion, served on a toasted jalapeno bagel.

Tomato and Tamato Breakfast Sandwich

$6.85

Egg, tomato and spinach, served on a toasted bagel.

Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich

$7.25

Egg, iberrico spanish chorizo, lettuce, tomato, aioli and pickled onion on a buttery croissant.

Avo Toast

$7.00+

Avocado Spread with fresh Tomato slices, Arugula, Pickled Onions, Crushed Red Pepper, dusted with Lemon Juice on Toasted Sourdough Bread

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.30

Delicious organic steel cut oatmeal served with choice of milk and choice of topping: pecans, walnuts, almonds or raisins.

Baked Goodies

Bagel-Buttered

$3.75

Bagel-Plain

$3.75

Bagel-Topped

$4.25

Topped with spread of your choice: cream cheese, peanut butter or hummus.

Banana

$1.00

Breads and Bars

$4.25

Please call for what we have available before placing order

Cookie

$1.25

gluten free

Croissant

$4.00

Buttery and fresh baked in our kitchen.

Croissant-chocolate

$4.50

Stuffed Croissant-Ham & Swiss

$5.70

Stuffed Croissant-Spinach & Feta

$5.70

Stuffed Croissant-Turkey & Cheddar

$5.70

Bread loaf

$20.00

Dozen cookies

$12.00

Muffins

$5.00

Soup, Salad & Small plates

House Salad-large

$8.10

Bed of greens, spinach, sliced and diced carrots, celery, tomato and cucumber topped with sprouts and sprinkled with craisins, almond slices, homemade croutons and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Hummus Plate

$8.10

Traditional homemade hummus drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with paprika. Topped with kalamata olives and sliced almonds, Served with pita bread, carrots, celery and cucumber slices for dipping.

Soup of the Moment-large

$5.90

Please call for what we have available before placing order

Soup of the Moment-small

$4.65

Please call for what we have available before placing order

Southwest Salad

$10.60

Bed of greens, black beans, corn, green onions, tomatoes, feta cheese and iberico spanish chorizo, tossed in a house-made dressing.

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT

$11.50

Crispy bacon, avocado, mayo, tomato jam and spring mix on a buttery croissant.

Chicken Curry Sandwich

$11.00

tomato, spring mix and sprouts on rye bread. Served with choice of side.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Egg salad made with green onion topped with provolone cheese, tomato slices and sprouts on a buttery croissant.

Fair Trade Cuban Panini

$12.00

Iberico spansh chorizo, black forest ham, manchego cheese, pickles and spicy mustard on our house-made herbed panini bread.

Ham Sandwich

$11.00

Black forest ham, Swiss cheese, mayo, spicy mustard, spring mix, tomato and sprouts on rye bread

Mediterranean Wrap

$11.50

House-made hummus, house-made sundried tomato pesto, tomato, cucumbers spring mix and Kalamata olives. Vegan.

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$12.00

Smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, sliced tomato, capers and pickled onion on an everything bagel.

Truffled Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Manchego and provolone cheese topped with arugula and sun-dried tomatoes on grilled sourdough bread with a touch of truffle oil.

Tuna Melt

$11.50

Our albacore tuna salad and melted cheddar cheese served on our grilled house-made herbed panini bread.

Tuna Sandwich

$11.00

Albacore tuna salad made with green onion and celery, topped with spring mix, tomato and sprouts on multi-grain bread.

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Oven roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, mayo, spicy mustard, spring mix, tomato, sprouts on multi-grain bread. Make it a wrap for an additional charge.

Turkey Wrap

$11.50

Oven roasted turkey, provolone cheese, cucumber slices, tomato slices and spring mix all drizzled with aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Veggie Hummus Sandwich

$11.00

House made traditional hummus, spring mix, spinach, tomato, cucumber, sprouts on multi-grain bread. Vegan.

Veggie Panini

$11.00

Provolone cheese, spinach, tomato and cucumber slices served on grilled house-made herbed panini bread.

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.50

Melted Jack and cheddar cheese on a giant flour tortilla stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, grilled peppers and onions.

Veggie Burrito

$11.50

Black beans , cilantro brown rice, corn, peppers, mushrooms and spinach wrapped in a tortilla, drizzled with aioli.

Coffees

Americano-Hot

$3.30+

Americano-Iced

$3.30+

Blended Coffee

$6.00

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Brewed Coffee Refill

$1.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Cold Brew Growler - Baby Jeff - 32 oz. Refillable

$30.00

Cold Brew Growler - Momma Jeff - 64 oz refillable

$50.00

Espresso

$3.25+

Served ristretto.

Iced Coffee Cold Brew

$4.05+

Latte-Hot

$4.50+

Latte-Iced

$4.50+

Mocha-Hot

$5.25+

Mocha-Iced

$5.25+

Refill for 32 oz Growler

$20.00

Refill for 64 oz Growler

$40.00

Joe to Go

$19.50

House Specialty Coffees

Black Magic Woman

$4.90+

Cold brew, organic lemonade, agave and sparkling water.

Cafe Helado

$6.30+

Ice cream blended with cold brew.

Guerita-Hot

$6.30+

Espresso, white chocolate, amaretto and milk.

Guerita-Iced

$6.30+

Espresso, white chocolate, amaretto and milk.

Jefita-Hot

$6.30+

Espresso, agave and soy milk. Cinnamon and raw sugar on top.

Jefita-Iced

$6.30+

Espresso, agave and soy milk. Cinnamon and raw sugar on top.

Phoenix

$5.35+

Cold brew, agave, and soy milk. Topped with cinnamon.

Not Coffee

Chai-Iced

$5.55+

Chai-Hot

$5.55+

Hot Cocoa

$3.75+

Italian Soda

$4.25

Please select a syrup flavor for your soda. Italian sodas come with a splash of Half and Half. Please tell us in the special instructions section if you would like us to leave that out.

Milk

$2.80+

Orange Juice

$4.00

Organic Lemonade

$4.00+

Tea-hot

$4.50

Tea-iced

$4.50

Bottled Water

$3.25

Bottled soda

$3.25

Water Cup

$0.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.55+

Kombucha

$6.00

Matcha-Hot

$5.55+

Matcha-Iced

$5.55+

Smoothies

Chica Fresa

$7.00

Coconut milk, lime, pineapple & strawberry.

Copper Citrus (was orange fusion)

$7.00

Orange juice, pineapple, strawberry, mango and carrots.

Desert Sunrise (was purple haze)

$7.00

Almond milk, banana, blueberries, strawberry and spinach.

Finikera Fresca (was pineapple of my eye)

$7.00

Organic lemonade, lime, fresh ginger, spinach, pineapple and apple.

FTC Merch

Cold Brew Growler - Momma Jeff - 64 oz refillable

$50.00

Cold Brew Growler - Baby Jeff - 32 oz. Refillable

$30.00

Reusable Straws

$4.00

Reusable Cold Tumbler with bamboo top

$25.00

Reusable Hot Drink Cup with lid

$20.00

Lockets

$5.00

Cafecito and Love Shirt

$25.00

FTC stickers

$1.00

Re-Fill Momma Jeff Growler 64oz

$40.00

Re-Fill Baby Jeff Growler 32oz

$20.00

Pink FTC Hoodie

$45.00

Re-Fill Growler 32oz CONCENTRATE

$35.00

Re-Fill Growler 64oz CONCENTRATE

$55.00

Steady Bean Grinding Key Chain

$3.00

Retail

Bulk Coffee

$19.00

Bulk tea

$55.00+

Ice Cream

1 scoop

$3.50

2 scoop

$6.00

3 scoop

$7.00

Add a Cone

$1.25

Make it a Milk Shake

$1.00

Seasonal Drinks

Spice Girl

$5.25+

Basic Brew

$5.80+

Calabaza Mocha

$5.25+

Sweater Weather

$5.75+

Jolly AF

$6.00+

Santa Baby-Hot

$6.00+

Santa Baby- Cold

$6.00+

Naughty or Nice

$5.80+

The Grinch

$5.25

Cafe De Olla

$3.75+

Love On Top-Iced

$6.55+

Twin Flame

$5.25

Cafecito n Chill-Iced

$5.50+

Forever Young

$5.05+

Love On Top-Hot

$6.55+

Cafecito n Chill-Hot

$5.75+

Passion for the People Agua

$5.25

Fruit Seltzer

$5.25

Mangonada Licuado

$7.00

Amorcito-Hot

$5.75+

Amorcito-Iced

$5.75+

Pride Seltzer

$6.00

Super Food Drinks!

Blue Spirulina Latte

$6.25+

Blue Spirulina Lemonade

$5.75+

FALL / SPOOKY DRINKS

Fall Baby

$6.05+

Pumpkin Cold Brew Topped w/ Macadamia Nut Cold Foam

Sugar n' Spice

$6.55+

Maple Chai Topped w/ Nutmeg

Sabor de Otońo

$6.50+

Cajeta Spice Latte Topped w/ Cinnamon

Canela Biscoff

$6.50+

Biscoff Cookie Butter Latte Topped w/ Whip and a Biscoff Cookie

Cafecito Calabaza

$6.50+

Pumpkin Praline Latte Topped w/ Toffee Nut Clusters

Love Bite

$6.00+

La Luna

$6.05+

Caramel Calavera

$5.50+
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

