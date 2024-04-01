Fair-Weather Friend
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Oklahoma City's scratch wood fired pizza kitchen and brewery!
Location
314 N Klein Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
