Fairchild

683 Reviews

$

2611 Monroe St.

Madison, WI 53711

Popular Items

Carrot Cake
Mixed Greens
Apple Cobbler

Snacks

Deviled Eggs

$5.00

paprika, parsley

Hay Smoked Pink Moon Oysters

$7.00

chorizo gremolata

Ela Orchard Bosc Pears

$7.00

hook's little boy blue cheese, honey

Duck Croquettes

$7.00

whole grain mustard jus

Manzanilla Olives

$7.00

dreamfarm goat cheese, pheasantback shoyu

Starters

cornmeal fried oysters, bok choi, parsnip, mignonette, smoked oyster vinaigrette

La Belle Farms Foie Gras

$24.00

pain perdu, pleasant springs quince, apple cider sherbet

Burrata

$22.00

le puy lentil, carrot, grilled baguette

Seven Seeds Organics Pork Trotter

$22.00

jerusalem artichoke, egg, bottarga

Mixed Greens

$12.00

carrots, radishes, red wine vinaigrette

Yellowfin Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Lobster Bisque

$25.00

Pastas

Pappardelle

$30.00

crimini mushroom ragu, cream, sherry, maitake

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$32.00

peterson craftsman beef, pork, veal, foie gras, cream

Agnolotti

$30.00

sunchoke, chestnut, balsamic, sarvecchio

Mains

Seven Seeds Pork Loin

$36.00

sundried tomato butter, fermented potato, oyster mushroom

Seven Seeds Chicken

$38.00

rugosa squash pie, cranberry, sage

Rainbow Trout

$36.00

swiss chard, parsnip, brown butter, hazelnut

Sea Scallops

$42.00

potato puree, spinach, curry butter

Seven Seeds Pork Shank for Two

$95.00

polenta, charred broccolini, sofrito

Kid's Butter Noodles

$8.00

Sides

Moody blue cheese, saba

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Calabrian aioli, bonito

Rye Dumplings

$10.00

grilled cabbage, apple

Perez Produce Delicata Squash

$12.00

brussels sprouts, sarvecchio, maple gastrique

Spatzle

$14.00

rabbit ragu, spinach, habanada

Desserts

Chocolate Budino

$12.00

raspberry, banana cream

Carrot Cake

$12.00

moody blue cheese, beef fat ice cream

Apple Cobbler

$18.00

apple, bourbon vanilla ice cream, laird's apple brandy caramel

Roasted Potato Ice Cream

$12.00

koji, brown butter, gianduja, bacon

Beer

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Scream IIPA

$7.00

Pseudo Sue

$6.00

Crew Drive Pils

$5.00

Unsettled IPA

$5.00

High & Hazy IPA

$6.00

Oktoberfest

$6.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Fat Squirrel

$5.00

Brewhouse Coffee Stout

$6.00

First Press

$6.00

Red Wine Bottles

il Poggione Brunello di Montalcino '14

$235.00

Leonetti Merlot '16

$210.00

Channing Daughters Cabernet Franc '18

$76.00

Graci Etna Rosso Nerello Mascalese

$64.00

Failla Pinot Noir Occidental Ridge Vineyard '19

$172.00Out of stock

Failla Pinot Noir Estate Vineyard Fort Ross-Seaview '18

$186.00

Nebbiolo Roagna Paje

$240.00

Pinot Noir Hubert Lignier Gevrey-Chambertin '18

$240.00

Listan Negro Medianias '17

$73.00

Scherrer Syrah Russian River Valley '16

$81.00

Finca Iscorta de Pecina Rioja Gran Reserva '10

$104.00

375 mL Scherrer Cabernet Sauvignon ' 15

$77.00

Benanti Rovittello Particella no. 341 Riserva '16

$287.00

Conde de Hervias 'Conde de Hervias' Rioja '11

$165.00

Hubert Lignier Morey St Denis 1er Cru '18

$540.00

Melville Estate Block M '19

$126.00

Auguste Clape Cornas '17

$420.00

375ML Felsina Berardenga '18

$45.00

Montevertine Montevertine '18

$171.00

Montevertine La Pergole Torte '18

$414.00

Pierre Luigi Einaudi Cannubi Barolo '13

$198.00

Brovia Villero Barolo '17

$267.00

Brovia Brea Vigna va'mia

$267.00

Ada Nada Valeirano Barbaresco '16

$96.00Out of stock

Schioppettino Matthiasson '20

$123.00

Chappellet Cab Franc '18

$195.00

Dal Forno Romano Valpolicella Superiore '16

$291.00

Il Rospo Montesecondo '19

$64.00

Ridge Paso Robles Zinfandel '20

$84.00

375ml Ramey Claret '18

$55.00

Sineann Pinot Noir Oregon '18

$67.00

Ancien Pinot Noir Shea Vineyard Oregon '19

$153.00

Gamba Petite Sirah Fountain Grove District '19

$112.00

Domaine Forey 1er cru Les Perrieres Nuits Saint Georges '19

$270.00

Guillaume Gilles Cornas '19

$234.00

Oddero Gallina Barbaresco '19

$150.00

Jerome Chezeau 1er Cru "Rue De Chaux" Nuits St Georges '18

$180.00

Reversanti Barbarescom '16

$69.00

Marchesi Di Barolo Cannubi Barolo '14

$293.00

Domaine Rollin Hautes Cotes De Beaunes '19

$78.00

Union Sacre Pinot Noir '20

$60.00

Vina Sastre Reserva Tempranillo Ribeira del Duero '17

$84.00

Cabreo Il Borgo Toscana '18

$110.00

Brovia Barolo '17

$144.00

Brovia Dolcetto d'Alba "Vignavillej" '20

$52.00

Tolaini Valdisanti '18

$75.00

Day Grist Vineyard Zinfandel '17

$108.00

Far Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon '19

$155.00

Agostina Pieri Brunello di Montalcino '17

$120.00

Domaine Rollin Pernand-Vergelesses '19

$117.00

Scherrer Syrah '16

$81.00

Nicolas Badel Intuition Syrah '16

$105.00

Lioco Pinot Noir '19

$135.00

Woodenhead Pinot Noir '16

$68.00

Le Boncie 'le Cinque' '20

$87.00

Clos de la Roilette Fleurie Gamay '21

$50.00

Barbera Bruna Giacosa '20

$75.00

Le Boncie 'Chiesamonti' '19

$144.00

Descendientes de J. Palacio Corrulon Mencia Bierzo '20

$110.00

'16 Roagna Facet Barbaresco

$360.00

'16 Roagna Paje Barbaresco

$423.00

'16 Roagna Gallina Barbaresco

$360.00

'16 Roagna La Pira Barolo

$423.00

'17 Hubert Lignier Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru

$894.00

'17 Jerome Chezeaux Les Vaucrains Nuits Saint Georges

$216.00

'18 Jean Marc Pillot Les Champs Claude Santenay

$102.00

'19 Domaine Forey Nuits Saint Georges Les Perrie

'17 Domaine Serene Grand Cheval

$98.00

'20 Melville Estate Pinot Noir

$60.00

'20 Melville Terraces Pinot Noir

$158.00

'19 Melville Estate Syrah

$60.00

'19 Filipa Pato Baga

$54.00

'20 Roagna Dolcetto d'Alba

$66.00

'17 Pegaso Arrebatacapas Cebreros Garnacha

$188.00

'12 Conterno Fantino Vigna del Gris Barolo <Magnum>

$444.00

'15 Aldo Conterno Il Favot Langhe Nebbiolo

$96.00

'17 Marcarini Le Serra Barolo <Magnum>

$450.00

'17 Domaine Serene Grand Cheval Pinot & Syrah

$98.00

'17 E. Guigal Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$120.00

'19 Ladeiras do Xil Valbuxan Valdeorras

$90.00

'06 Remelluri Reserva Rioja

$144.00

'07 Lopez de Heredia Tondonia Reserva Rioja <Magnum>

$300.00

'20 Giuseppe Mascarello Santo Stefano di Perno Dolcetto

$72.00

'19 Giuseppe Mascarello Scudetto Barbera d'Alba

$109.00

Sparkling Wine Bottles

Henriot NV Brut Souverain 375 mL

$55.00

'12 Henriot Brut Rose

$243.00

'06 HenriotCuvee Hemera

$400.00

'20 Moscato d'Asti Vietti

$34.00

'18 Schramsberg Magnum Blanc de Blanc

$205.00

Christian Gosset A01 Brut

$145.00

'14 Pierre Brocard Bulles De Blancs

$169.00

Chartogne Taillet Cuvee St Anne

$138.00

'10 J Lassalle Blanc de Blancs

$214.00

Iron Horse Wedding Cuvee

$95.00

Pierre Peters Cuvee de Reserve

$162.00

Henriot Blanc de Blanc <Magnum>

$387.00

'13 Mestres 'Visol' Gran Reserva Brut Nature Cava

$84.00

White Wine Bottles

Domaine de Villaine Aligote Bouzeron '20

$108.00

Dr. Loosen Riesling G.G. Urziger Wurztgarten '19

$105.00

Matthiasson White Blend '19

$90.00

Vigneti Massa Derthona Timorasso '18

$72.00

Silvio Messana Bianco "sarf" Trebbiano '19

$52.00

Domaine Huet Le Mont Sec Vouvray Chenin Blanc '19

$96.00

Prie Blanc Ermes Pavese Blanc de Morgex et de la Salle '20

$84.00

Liquid Farm Rosé Vogelzang Vineyard Happy Canyon '21

$60.00

Ramey Woolsey Road Vineyard Chardonnay '19

$165.00

Bitouzet Prieur Bourgogne Blanc Chardonnay '18

$77.00

Lopez de Heredia Tondonia White Reserva '10

$121.00

De Moor Coteau de Rosette Chablis '18

$135.00

Daniel-Etienne Defaix "Vielles Vignes" Chablis '18

$86.00

Benanti Contrada Cavaliere Bianco '18

$139.00

Grosjean Petit Arvine Rovettaz '20

$65.00

Albarino Do Ferreiro Cepas Vellas '19

$120.00

Arinto Quinta Do Arrobe Elemento Reserva '16

$54.00

Dipoli Sauvignon Blanc Voglar '17

$75.00Out of stock

William Selyem Chardonnay '19

$165.00

Failla Chardonnay Estate

$108.00

Famille Joly Les Vieux Clos Savennieres Chenin '20

$156.00

Famille Joly Coulee de Serrant Chenin '20

$315.00

Rose Peyrassol '21

$108.00

375ml Ramey Russian River Valley Chardonnay

$58.00

Godello La Vizcaina de Vinos la del vivo Bierzo '20

$102.00

Masseria li Veli Verdeca '21

$45.00

Chateau Carbonnieux Sauvignon Blanc Pessac-Leognan '20

$153.00

Domaine Rollin 1er cru Sous Fretille Pernand-Vergelesses '18

$180.00

Jean-Marc Pillot 1er Cru Les Chenevottes '19

$243.00

Diel Rose de Diel Spatburgunder '21

$70.00

Sassara Garganega Coconar '20

$53.00

Kunstler Estate Trocken Riesling

$62.00

Kunstler Hochheim Kirchenstruck GG '20

$189.00

Manni Nossing Muller Thurgau '20

$65.00

Aligote Bitouzet-Prieur Les Grandes Terres '18

$66.00

Prudhon Puligny-Montrachet Les Enseigneres '19

$180.00

Selbach Oster Pinot Blanc '19

$51.00

Robert Weil Riesling G.G. Kiedrich Grafenberg '20

$180.00

Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

Domaine Chevreau "Les Terres Blanches" Sancerre '20

$66.00

Heidi Schrock Furmint '21

$75.00

Berger Gruner Veltliner '21

$32.00

Brundlmayer Berg Vogelsang

$81.00

Attems Pinot Grigio

$40.00

'18 Aldo Conterno Chardonnay Bussiador

$134.00

'19 Far Mountain Myrna Chardonnay

$114.00

'20 Eyrie Chardonnay

$63.00

'19 Fio Socalcos Riesling

$66.00

'19 Spreitzer Rosengarten GG Riesling

$135.00

'20 Kruger Rumpf Abtei 1937 Erstes Gewächs

$91.00

'21 Donnhoff Niederhauser Klamm Kabinett

$63.00

'20 Thomas Labaille Cuvee Buster Sancerre "Les Monts Damnés"

$79.00

'20 Jerome Chezeaux Aligote

$66.00

'21 Brovia Arneis

$69.00

'20 J. Carillon Chassagne Montrachet

$225.00

Andrew Jack Dinner

Dinner for One

$160.00

Beverage Pairing for One

$60.00

BTG Baga

$16.00

BTG Chardonnay

$17.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Pseudo Sue

$5.00

Unsettled IPA

$5.00

Hibiscus Bay Soda

$5.00

Fever Tree

$5.00

Coke Diet Coke 7 Up

$5.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fairchild's menu consists of well thought out classic offerings, everything is made from scratch utilizing Dane County area farms. Located in a 100-year old brick building in the heart of the city, Dudegeon-Monroe. Dining room boasts original hardwood floors, exposed brick, picture windows, abundance of greenery & historical images of Madison. Independently owned by three working partners and Madison residents.

2611 Monroe St., Madison, WI 53711

