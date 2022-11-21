A map showing the location of Faire Coffee EurekaView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Faire Coffee Eureka

review star

No reviews yet

128 N Main Street

Eureka, IL 61530

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Latte
HOT
Hot Latte

SEASONAL

ICED

HOT

HOT DRINKS

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Classic hot coffee - dark and smooth

Café au lait

$3.00+

half hot coffee, half steamed milk

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, and flavor if desired

Hot Chai

$4.00+

Delicious blend of black tea, honey & spices steamed with milk

Hot Cocoa

$3.75+

Dark cocoa steamed with milk

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Loose leaf tea

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso & hot water

Espresso shot

$2.00

It is what it says :) for the avid coffee people

Hot Steamer

$2.00+

Barista's Pick (hot)

$3.60+

10% off Holiday Mixup! This drink is a perfect mix of peppermint, pumpkin, cayenne, and cinnamon!

COLD DRINKS

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Espresso, milk, and flavores if desired

Iced Chai

$4.00+

Delicious blend of black tea, honey & spices mixed with milk

Frozen Coffee

$4.25+

Not a huge coffee fan? This ones for you *specify if needed dairy-free, contains multiple dairy products

Frozen Chai

$4.25+

Blended chai, creamy and sweet! *specify if needed dairy-free, contains multiple dairy products

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Lemonade

$3.25+Out of stock

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Espresso shots and water poured over ice

Smoothie

$4.25+

Made with milk, juice, & fresh fruit you can pick any combo of fruit

Frozen Cocoa

$4.25+

the hot cocoa alternative for warmer weather :) *specify if needed dairy-free, contains multiple dairy products

Iced Steamer

$2.50+

Barista's Pick (iced)

$3.60+

10% off Holiday Mixup! This drink is a perfect mix of peppermint, pumpkin, cayenne, and cinnamon!

BAKED GOODS

Scone

$3.00

Galette

$4.00

Apple Cinnamon Bread

$2.50

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

$2.50

Sage Treats

$5.50

dairy free, gluten free, refined sugar free. contains nuts

Cookies

Snickerdoodle Bar

$3.00

BATCHES

16 oz Bottled Cold Brew

$5.50

32 oz Bottled Cold Brew

$11.00

64 oz Bottled Cold Brew

$22.00

16 oz Bottled Cold Brew Latte

$6.50

32 oz Bottled Cold Brew Latte

$13.00

64 oz Bottled Cold Brew Latte

$26.00

16 oz Bottled Chai

$6.50

32 oz Bottled Chai

$13.00

64 oz Bottled Chai

$26.00

BOTTLED DRINKS

mash - mango

$3.00

mash - grapefruit

$3.00

soda-root beer

$3.00

ICECREAM

Pints

$8.00Out of stock

Affogato

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream topped with a shot of espresso

BREAKFAST\LUNCH

Blueberry Goat Cheese Salad

$7.50

lettuce, chicken, goat cheese, blueberries, pecans, house-made vinaigrette

Cranberry Vinaigrette Salad

$7.50

spring mix, chicken, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese, cucumbers, cranberries, house-made strawberry vinaigrette

Baked Oatmeal

$5.00

gluten free + dairy free blueberry oatmeal with cinnamon, local honey and your choice of steamed milk

Breakfast Quiche

$6.00

bacon, eggs, onions, cheddar, thyme *gluten free

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quiche

$6.00

served with a side of house-made ranch *gluten free

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
