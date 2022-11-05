Restaurant header imageView gallery

Faire

216 West 9th Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

Midtown Faire
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Fries

Specials

Bobbler on Toast

Bobbler on Toast

$8.00

Housemade Stuffing Bread, Cranberry Jam, Fresh Roasted Turkey, Sage, Turkey Skin

Apple Sage Latte

$6.00

Rival Bros Espresso, House Apple Cider Sage Sauce, Milk

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Rival Bros Espresso, House Pumpkin Sauce, Milk, Fresh Nutmeg

Breakfast

Pastries

Pastries

Bagels

$3.00
Philly Muffins/Breads

Philly Muffins/Breads

Fresh from Merzbacher's in Germantown!

Midtown Faire

$8.00

Egg, Cooper, Bacon, Roasted Garlic Aioli on Baker Street Bread Pain au Lait

French Midnight

$10.00

Egg, Brie, Prosciutto, Blueberry Compote on Merzbacher's French Toast Loaf

Quaker Hill

$9.00

Vegan Egg, Vegan Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Tomato Jam on Merzbacher's Philly Muffin

Riverfront

$11.00

Lemon-Caper Ricotta, Shaved Red Onion, Smoked Salmon, Dill on Merzbacher's MaltyGrain Bread

Pear Blossom

$10.00

Avocado, Heirloom Bruschetta, Pepitas, Amaranth on Merzbacher's MaltyGrain Bread

Little Italy

$9.00

Faire Express

$9.00

Lunch

Herrera

Herrera

$10.00

Prosciutto, Apple, Brie, Watercress, Green Onion Soubise on Merzbacher's Hoagie

Kalmar

$10.00

Turkey, Apple Slaw, Swiss, Russian on Merzbacher's MaltyGrain

Alapocas

Alapocas

$9.00

Hummus, Peppadew, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Greens on Merzbacher's Sweet Potato Bread

Silverfox

Silverfox

$12.00

Fried Chicken Thigh, Korean BBQ, Pickles, Kimchi Mayo, Slaw on Baker Street Pain au Lait

The Club

$12.00

Snowberger

$7.00

Kale Mix, Black Pepper Caesar, Parmesan, Croutons

Winterthur

$8.00

Greens, Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, Green Goddess

Longwood

Longwood

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Pickled Edamame, Cucumber, Tomato, Sprouts, Watermelon Radish, Green Goddess

Weathers

Weathers

$9.00

Baby Spinach, Goat Cheese Croquette, Pears, Pepitas, Balsamic Drizzle

Snacks

Fries

$5.00

House cut shoestring fries dusted with our own salt and vinegar seasoning blend.

Hummus

Hummus

$6.00

House made roasted carrot hummus lightly drizzled with our chermoula (fresh herb sauce).

Spinach Croquettes

$8.00

House made spinach and artichoke croquettes served with our own French onion dip. (Contains Dairy)

Olives

Out of stock

Waffle Bites

Out of stock

Side Sauces

SIDE Garlic Aioli

$0.75

SIDE Kimchi Mayo

$0.75

SIDE Pesto

$1.00

SIDE Pickles

$0.50

SIDE Russian

$0.75

Espresso

Espresso (2oz)

$3.00

Doppio

Macchiato (3oz)

$4.00

Espresso marked with foam

Cortado (4oz)

$4.50

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino (8oz)

$5.00

Equal parts espresso, milk, and foam

Flat White (8oz)

$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk and a small layer of foam

Latte (12oz)

$4.50

One part espresso to two parts steamed milk, with a small amount of foam

Americano (12oz)

$4.00

Espresso topped with water

Shakerato (16oz)

$4.50

Espresso shaken with a small amount of sweetener

Purple Latte (16oz)

$5.50

Classic Latte with Ube - Iced Only (16oz)

Cold Brew

Still

$4.50

Penstock, Highland Park, NJ Tulgey Wood blend, cold-steeped for 24 hours and served still

Nitro

$5.00

Penstock, Highland Park, NJ Tulgey Wood blend, cold-steeped for 24 hours, infused with nitrogen

Pour Over

Single Origin

Kyoto

Kayon Mountain Kyoto

$7.00

Penstock, Highland Park, NJ Kayon Mountain Single Origin (Ethiopia) Kyoto-style slow drip, extracted over 12 hours at room temperature, minimizing bitterness and enhancing natural flavors. Limited quantities available.

Drip

Revolver (Reg)

$3.00

Palooka (Decaf)

$3.00

Tea

Northeast Fog

$5.00

Faire Berry

$5.00

Earl Grey

$3.50

Mrs. Robinson Tea, Kennett Square, PA Rooibos (96%), bergamot flavor, cornflower blossoms

Nightfall

$3.50

Mrs. Robinson Tea, Kennett Square, PA chamomile flowers, peppermint, lemon balm, strawberry leaves, fennel, orange flowers, nettle leaves, lavender, rose flowers

Breakfast Blend

$3.50

Mrs. Robinson Tea, Kennett Square, PA A blend of Assam and Yunnan teas

Lemon Souffle

$3.50

Mrs. Robinson Tea, Kennett Square, PA Blue Cornflowers, Calendula Petals, Flavouring, Green Rooibos, Honeybush, Lemon Peel, Red Rooibos

Morning Dew

$3.50

Mrs. Robinson Tea, Kennett Square, PA Green tea, aromas, rose, marigold, cornflower blossoms

Green Congou

$3.50

Mrs. Robinson Tea, Kennett Square, PA Green Keemun Congou

Faire Blend

$3.50

Passion

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

Alain Voce Les Peyrouses

$16.00+

Ravel and Stitch Cabernet

$13.00+

Horizon Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Raul Perez Ultreia

$13.00+

Bouchaine Chardonnay

$15.00+

Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00+

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$14.00+

Selbach Riesling

$11.00+

Nortico Alvarinho

$11.00+

El Coto Semi Sweet

$11.00+

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Blanc

$12.00+

Ame du Vin

$12.00+

Brilla Prosecco (200)

$12.00

Beer

Allagash White

Allagash White

$7.00
Dewey Secret Machine

Dewey Secret Machine

$9.00
Cape May Tan Limes

Cape May Tan Limes

$7.00
RAR Pulpsicle

RAR Pulpsicle

$9.00
Mispillion Praetor Porter

Mispillion Praetor Porter

$8.00
Athletic Upside Dawn (12oz)

Athletic Upside Dawn (12oz)

$6.00
Flying Embers Mimosa (12oz)

Flying Embers Mimosa (12oz)

$8.00
LAB In-Core-Rigible (12oz)

LAB In-Core-Rigible (12oz)

$8.00
Miller Lite (12oz)

Miller Lite (12oz)

$4.00
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava (12oz)

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava (12oz)

$6.00

Stateside

$6.00

Surfside

$6.00

Cocktails

Botanist of Desire

$15.00

Bontanist Gin, Elderflower, Don Ciccio Mandarinetto, Acidulated Orange Juice, Salted Lavender Syrup, Lavender Bitters

Strawberry Letter 216

$14.00
Ponzu Scheme

Ponzu Scheme

$14.00

Butterfly Pea Infused Stateside Vodka, Yuzu-Fig Shrub, Lemon, Licor 43, Domaine de Canton, Rose Water

The Sheldrake

The Sheldrake

$13.00

Libelula Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Soursop-Hibiscus Syrup

Cora Irene

$15.00

Bumbu Rum, Black Falernum, Giffard Banane, Coco Lopez, Lime, Don Ciccio Nocino, Egg White

Italian Water Garden

$14.00

Espolon, Cold Brew, Bebo Coffee Liqueur, Mocha, Aztec Chocolate Bitters

The Conservatory

$14.00

Carillon

$15.00

Havana Club Rum, Espresso, Giffard Banane, Falernum, Chai Bitters

Long Island

$14.00

NA BEVERAGES

Topo Chico

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Boylans Soda

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Fevertree

$2.00

Florals

Bouquet - Small

$12.00

Bouquet - Medium

$14.00

Pampas - 1 Stem

$10.00

Oregano

$6.00

Palo Santo Sticks

$20.00

Sticker

Mini Sticker

$3.00

Edible

Honey Stick - 1

$1.00

Teapressa Rose Petal Stick

$12.00

Teapressa Sugar Cubes

$14.00

And Thats The Tea Cubes

$16.00

Retail Coffee

Retail Tea

Tea Infuser

$14.00

Keychain

Rattan Keychain

$18.00

Candles

Chai Hai Small

$12.00

Chai Hai Large

$18.00

Wearables

Masks

$8.00

Black Long Sleeve

$28.00

Black Short Sleeve

$22.00

White Short Sleeve

$22.00

Cutting Boards

Small Cutting Board

$40.00

Large Cutting Board

$46.00

Fan

Fan

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

216 West 9th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

