Cafes, Coffee & Tea

FaireCoffee Peoria

review star

No reviews yet

5201 W War Memorial

Peoria, IL 61615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

ICED
HOT
Iced Latte

SEASONAL DRINKS

ICED

HOT

HOT DRINKS

10 % off Caramel Coconut Machiatto

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Classic hot coffee - dark and smooth

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, and flavor if desired

Hot Chai

$4.00+

Delicious blend of black tea, honey & spices steamed with milk

Hot Cocoa

$3.75+

Dark cocoa steamed with milk

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Loose leaf tea

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso & hot water

Espresso shot

$2.00

It is what it says :) for the avid coffee people

Hot Steamer

$2.00+

Café au lait

$3.00+

1/2 hot coffee with 1/2 steamed milk

Barista's Pick (hot)

$3.37+

10% off Butterscotch Hot Chocolate!

COLD DRINKS

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Espresso, milk, and flavors if desired

Iced Chai

$4.00+

Delicious blend of black tea, honey & spices mixed with milk

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Iced Americano

$2.50+

Espresso shots and water poured over ice

Frozen Cocoa

$4.25+

the hot cocoa alternative for warmer weather :) *specify if needed dairy-free, contains multiple dairy products

Frozen Coffee

$4.25+

Not a huge coffee fan? This ones for you :) *specify if needed dairy-free, contains multiple dairy products

Frozen Chai

$4.25+

Blended chai, creamy and sweet! *specify if needed dairy-free, contains multiple dairy products

Smoothie

$4.25+

Made with milk, juice, & fresh fruit you can pick any combo of fruit

Iced Steamer

$2.50+

Barista's Pick (iced)

$4.05+Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.25+Out of stock

Fresh squeezed & oh so refreshing

BAKED GOODS

Scone

$3.00

Galette

$4.00

Apple Cinnamon Bread

$2.50

Sage Treats

$5.50

gluten free, dairy free, refined sugar free, does contain nuts

Cookies

$1.75

Snickerdoodle Bar

$3.00

BREAKFAST/LUNCH

Baked Oatmeal

$5.00

gluten free & dairy free blueberry oatmeal with cinnamon, local honey and your choice of steamed milk

Breakfast Quiche

$6.00

bacon, eggs, caramelized onions, cheddar, thyme *gluten free

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quiche

$6.00

served with a side of house-made ranch *gluten free

Blueberry Goat Cheese Salad

$7.50

lettuce, chicken, goat cheese, blueberries, pecans, house-made vinaigrette

Cranberry Vinaigrette Salad

$7.50

spring mix, chicken, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese, cucumbers, cranberries, house-made strawberry vinaigrette

BOTTLED DRINKS

mash - mango

$3.00

mash - grapefruit

$3.00

soda - root beer

$3.00

soda - cane cola

$3.00

soda - creme soda

$3.00

soda - diet creme soda

$3.00Out of stock

soda - black cherry

$3.00

soda - diet black cherry

$3.00Out of stock

BATCHES

16 oz Bottled Cold Brew

$5.50

32 oz Bottled Cold Brew

$11.00

64 oz Bottled Cold Brew

$22.00

16 oz Bottled Cold Brew Latte

$6.50

32 oz Bottled Cold Brew Latte

$13.00

64 oz Bottled Cold Brew Latte

$26.00

16 oz Bottled Chai

$6.50

32 oz Bottled Chai

$13.00Out of stock

64 oz Bottled Chai

$26.00

ICECREAM

PInts

$8.00Out of stock

Affogato

$4.00

Vanilla ice cream topped with a shot of espresso

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are happy to serve YOU! Dine in, take out, curbside - whatever your comfort level.

Location

5201 W War Memorial, Peoria, IL 61615

Directions

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Peoria

