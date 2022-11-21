Restaurant header imageView gallery

FaireCoffee Washington

review star

No reviews yet

101 Washington Square

Washington, IL 61571

Order Again

Popular Items

HOT
Iced Latte
ICED

SEASONAL DRINKS

ICED

HOT

HOT DRINKS

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Classic hot coffee - dark and smooth

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, and flavor if desired

Hot Chai

$4.00+

Delicious blend of black tea, honey & spices steamed with milk

Hot Cocoa

$3.75+

Dark cocoa steamed with milk

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Loose leaf tea

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso & hot water

Espresso shot

$2.00

It is what it says :) for the avid coffee people

Hot Steamer

$2.00+

Café au lait

$3.00+

1/2 hot coffee with 1/2 steamed milk

Barista's Pick (hot)

$3.60+

10% off Holiday Mixup! This drink is a perfect mix of peppermint, pumpkin, cayenne, and cinnamon!

COLD DRINKS

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Espresso, milk, and flavores if desired

Iced Chai

$4.00+

Delicious blend of black tea, honey & spices mixed with milk

Frozen Coffee

$4.25+

Not a huge coffee fan? This ones for you :) *specify if needed dairy-free, contains multiple dairy products

Frozen Cocoa

$4.25+

the hot cocoa alternative for warmer weather :) *specify if needed dairy-free, contains multiple dairy products

Frozen Chai

$4.25+

Blended chai, creamy & sweet! *specify if needed dairy-free, contains multiple dairy products

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Espresso shots and water poured over ice

Lemonade

$3.25+

Smoothie

$4.25+

Made with milk, juice, & fresh fruit you can pick any combo of fruit

Iced Steamer

$2.50+

Barista's Pick (iced)

$4.05+

10% off Holiday Mixup! This drink is a perfect mix of peppermint, pumpkin, cayenne, and cinnamon!

BAKED GOODS

Scone

$3.00

Galette

$4.00

Apple Cinnamon Bread

$2.50

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

$2.50

Sage Treats

$5.50

dairy free, gluten free, refined sugar free. contains nuts

Cookies

Snickerdoodle Bar

$3.00

BREAKFAST/LUNCH

Baked Oatmeal

$5.00

gluten free + dairy free blueberry oatmeal with cinnamon, local honey and your choice of steamed milk

Breakfast Quiche

$6.00Out of stock

bacon, eggs, carmelized onions, cheddar, thyme *gluten free

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quiche

$6.00

served with a side of house-made ranch *gluten free

Blueberry Goat Cheese Salad

$7.50

Chicken, goat cheese, blueberries, pecans, house-made vinaigrette

Cranberry Vinaigrette Salad

$7.50

spring mix, chicken, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese, cucumbers, cranberries, house-made strawberry vinaigrette

BATCHES

16 oz Bottled Cold Brew

$5.50

32 oz Bottled Cold Brew

$11.00

64 oz Bottled Cold Brew

$22.00

16 oz Bottled Cold Brew Latte

$6.50

32 oz Bottled Cold Brew Latte

$13.00

64 oz Bottled Cold Brew Latte

$26.00

16 oz Bottled Chai

$6.50

32 oz Bottled Chai

$13.00

64 oz Bottled Chai

$26.00Out of stock

BOTTLED DRINKS

mash - mango

$3.00

mash - grapefruit

$3.00

soda-root beer

$3.00

ICECREAM

Affogato

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream topped with a shot of espresso

Pint

$8.00Out of stock

R&R Special

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located on the Historic Washington Square. We are here to serve you! Curbside, Takeout, Indoor Service & Dining

Location

101 Washington Square, Washington, IL 61571

Directions

Gallery
FaireCoffee image
FaireCoffee image
FaireCoffee image

