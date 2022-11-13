  • Home
Fairhope Burger Company 85 N. Bancroft Street

85 N. Bancroft Street

Fairhope, AL 36532

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD-YOUR-OWN
Fairhopian
Rip

BURGERS

Boom Boom Blue Cheese

$11.00

Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, House Boom Boom Sauce

Bourbon Frites

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomato, House Fries, Colby Jack Cheese, Sweet Bourbon Glaze

BUILD-YOUR-OWN

$8.00

BURGER PLAIN

$8.00

Caprese

$11.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Romain Lettuce, Balsamic Reduction, Pesto Aioli

Cool Cajun

$11.00

Blackened Burger with Buttermilk Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion

Fairhopian

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Havarti Cheese, House Aioli

Frenchie

$12.00

Grilled Portabella Mushrooms, Gruyere Cheese, Lettuce, Brown Gravy

Melt

$11.00

Havarti Cheese, Sauteed Vidalia Onions , House Aioli

Minner Chz

$12.00

Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion

Polynesian

$12.00

Grilled Pineapple, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Bacon, Homemade Sweet Chili Sauce

Rip

$12.00

Grilled Jalapenos, Sliced Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Chipotle Aioli

Shotgun

$13.00

Floating Chili Cheese Burger

PATTY ONLY

$4.00

GF Bun

$2.00

BLT BURGER

$12.00

Fried green tomato, lettuce, bacon, house comeback sauce.

SANDWHICHES

Marinated Jerk Chicken Sandwich w/ Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Pineapple, Lettuce, House Aioli

BOB MARLEY

$9.00

FOGHORN LEGHORN

$8.00

Classic Chicken Sandwich w/ House Aioli, Pickle

HENRY HAWK

$8.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich w/ Ghost Pepper Aioli, Pickle

THE FRIED APPLE

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Fried Apples, Comeback Sauce

FRIED GREEN TOMATO BLT

$9.00

Fried Green Tomatoes with lettuce, Bacon, Comeback Sauce on Brioche Toast

POBOYS

Chicken or shrimp topped with lettuce, pickle, and comeback sauce.

SIDES

HANDCUT FRIES

$3.00

MAC N CHZ

$4.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.00

FRIED OKRA SIDE

$3.00

handcut, hand battered fresh okra

ONION RINGS SIDE

$3.00

hand cut and battered onion rings

Fried Green Tomatoes SIDE

$3.00

hand cut and battered green tomatoes

Side Salad

$3.00

mixed lettuce topped with diced tomato

slaw

$2.00

LOADED FRIES

Poutine

$7.00+

Havarti cheese, Brown Gravy

Rip Fries

$7.00+

Grilled Jalapenos, Diced Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Chipotle Aioli

Shotgun Fries

$7.00+

Chili Cheese Fries, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo

Truffle Fries

$7.00+

Shaved Parmesan, Cilantro

DAWGS

CHILI CHEESE DAWG

$11.00

Homemade Wagyu Chili, Slaw, Cheddar Cheese

PEPPER DAWG

$9.00

Grilled Bell Peppers and Onions, Sweet and Spicy Mustard

WICKLE DAWG

$8.00

Mustard, Vidalia Onion, Wickle Pickle Relish

BUILD YOUR OWN DAWG

$7.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.00

KIDS HOT DAWG

$4.00

KIDS BURGER

$6.00

kid Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

DRINK

DRINK

$2.75

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

TO GO

TO GO

$0.50

SAUCES

Boom-Boom Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Sweet Bourbon Glaze

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Pesto Mayo

$0.50

Sweet and Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Mayo

Comeback Sauce

$0.50

Honey Balsamic

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Nashville Hot Ranch

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

TSHIRT

BLACK SHIRT

$25.00

WHITE SHIRT

$25.00

SALADS

Soul Salad

$8.00

Spring Mix Lettuce with Smoked Gouda and Cheddar, Sun-dried Tomato, Pickles, Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Fried Okra. Add Protein of Your Choice for Listed Prices.

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Spinach Waldorf Salad

$12.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

romain lettuce, sliced roma tomato, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic reduction

SOUL BITES

Fried Green Tomatoes APP

$7.00

Served w/House-Made Comeback Sauce

Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese

$11.00

Homemade smoked gouda pimento cheese with hatch peppers and sun dried tomatoes. Served w/ House-Made Chicharrons' or House-Made Tortilla Chips

Fried Pickles (Sweet and Spicy)

Served w/ House-Made Comeback Sauce

Onion Rings APP

$6.00

hand cut and battered onion rings

Fried Okra APP

$6.00

hand cut and battered fresh okra; enough to share

THAI CHILI SHRIMP

$8.00

Fried popcorn shrimp tossed in house thai chili sauce.

WINGS & TENDERS

2 TENDERS

$5.00

4 TENDERS

$9.00

8 WINGS

$14.00

8 wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with comeback sauce or ranch

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
AMERICAN WAGYU SMASH BURGERS!

Location

85 N. Bancroft Street, Fairhope, AL 36532

