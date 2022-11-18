  • Home
  • /
  • Fairhope
  • /
  • Fairhope Squeeze LLC - 42 1/2 South Section Street STE 5
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fairhope Squeeze LLC 42 1/2 South Section Street STE 5

review star

No reviews yet

42 1/2 South Section Street STE 5

Fairhope, AL 36532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry Fields
Green Machine
Sunshine Fusion Fruteria

Juices :)

In the Nick of Time

$7.25

For Pete's Sake

$7.25

Miss Bessy

$8.50

Breville Yell

$7.75

Celery Juice

$7.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Fields

$8.00

The PB&J

$7.50

Green Machine

$7.25

Pineapple Princess

$7.25

Holy Cacao

$8.50

Fruteria

Jugo Verde

$5.00

Sunshine Fusion Fruteria

$7.50

Grab and Go

Cliff Bar

$2.75

Luna Bar

$2.00

Whole Pineapple

$4.50

Oats

$4.50

Chia Pudding

$4.50

Retail

Small Women's Orange

$28.00

Medium Women's Orange

$28.00

Large Women's Orange

$28.00

XL Women's Orange

$28.00

Small Men's Yellow

$28.00

Medium Men's Yellow

$28.00

Large Men's Yellow

$28.00

XL Men's Yellow

$28.00

2XL Men's Yellow

$30.00

CrossFit menu

Sunshine Fusion

$9.00

Breville Yell

$9.00

Jugo Verde

$6.00

Nick of Time

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

42 1/2 South Section Street STE 5, Fairhope, AL 36532

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ferus by the Bay
orange starNo Reviews
51 S Church St Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Panini Pete's - Fairhope
orange star4.5 • 1,174
42 1/2 S Section St Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Ox Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 188
365 Greeno Road South Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Kind Cafe Fairhope
orange starNo Reviews
108 N Section Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Fairhope Burger Company - 85 N. Bancroft Street
orange starNo Reviews
85 N. Bancroft Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Section Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 587
108 N. Section Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fairhope

Sunset Pointe At Fly Creek Marina
orange star4.7 • 1,859
831 N Section St Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Panini Pete's - Fairhope
orange star4.5 • 1,174
42 1/2 S Section St Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Section Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 587
108 N. Section Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
The Fairhope Inn
orange star4.6 • 234
63 South Church Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Ox Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 188
365 Greeno Road South Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Fairhope's Grill and Bar
orange star4.0 • 171
210 Eastern Shore shopping Center Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairhope
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Mobile
review star
Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Pensacola
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston