St Elmos Fairlington

1536 Kenwood Ave

stelmosfairlington@gmail.com

Alexandria, VA 22302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Latte
Iced Latte

Hot Coffee & Espresso

Drip Coffee

$2.39

Proudly serving Counter Culture Coffee!

Americano

$2.99+

Espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength, but different flavor, from traditionally brewed coffee.

Cafe au lait

$2.79+

Equal parts of coffee and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.69+

Espresso with an even distribution of steamed and foamed milk.

Cortado

$2.99

1:1 Ratio of espresso and steamed milk.

Espresso

$2.99+

Latte

$3.89+

Espresso and steamed milk blended together.

Macchiato

$3.79

Espresso with a splash of frothy milk.

Mocha

$4.49+

Espresso, steamed milk and chocolate blended together.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.19+

Seasonal

Ginger Bread Latte

$4.69+

Seasonal

Maple Spice Latte

$4.69+

Seasonal

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.49+

Seasonal

Ginger Bread Chai Latte

$4.49+

Seasonal

Raspberry Mocha

$5.29+

Seasonal

Peppermint Mocha

$5.29+

Seasonal

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.49+

Seasonal

Hot Spice Apple Cider

$3.50+

Hot Tea / Chai / Matcha

Hot Tea - Earl Grey

$2.89

Exquisite black tea blend - Ceylon and Yunnan - with the finest bergamot oils from France.

Hot Tea - English Breakfast

$2.89

A blend of the finest black teas from Assam and Sumatra: from controlled organic cultivation.

Hot Tea - Enchanted Green Tea

$2.89

Premium green tea, green mate, coconut shreds, rose petals, cornflower blossoms and natural flavoring.

Hot Tea - Moroccan Mint

$2.89

Green tea, Nana mint leaves from Morocco and natural flavoring.

Hot Tea - Organic Green Tea

$2.89

Finest Formosa gunpowder tea. Hand rolled, organically grown. A punctuated chestnut profile with delicate astringency and sweetness.

Hot Tea - Chamomile Blossom

$2.89

Naturally growing, hand picked, Chamomile blossoms. A soothing aromatic flavor.

Hot Tea - French Lavender

$2.89

Hot Tea - Honeymilk Ginger

$2.89

Ginger pieces, apple pieces, blackberry leaves, sunflower blossoms, white cornflower blossoms and pollen. *Caffeine Free

Hot Tea - Roasted Almond

$2.89

Apple pieces, almond bits, beetroot pieces, hibiscus blossoms and natural flavors.

Chai Latte

$3.69+

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk. A perfect balance between sweet and spicy.

Matcha Latte

$3.69+

Organic Matcha, a touch of pure Honey and coconut syrup with steamed milk.

Hot Water

$0.35

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.69+

Steamed Milk

$2.89+

Choice of any of our milks steamed for your enjoyment.

Hot Water

$0.50

Blended Drinks

Mango Smoothie

$4.49+

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.49+

Pineapple Smoothie

$4.49+

Elmo's Coffee Shake

$4.49+

Very Vanilla Elmo's Coffee Shake

$4.49+

Chai Smoothie

$4.49+

Matcha Latte Smoothie

$4.49+

Yogurt Berry Smoothie

$4.49

Cold / Iced Coffee & Espresso Drinks

Iced Drip Coffee

$2.39+

Iced Cafe au lait

$2.79+

Iced Americano

$2.99+

Iced Espresso

$3.49

Iced Latte

$3.89+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.89+

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.69+

Iced Mocha Latte

$3.79+

Nitro Draft Brew - CC Hologram

$3.99+

Nitro Draft Brew - Heart Roasters(Rotational)

$3.99+

Ice Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$2.39+

Tropical Black Tea

$2.39+

Mango Fusion Tea

$2.39+

Forest Berry Tea

$2.39+

Cold Drinks & Fresh Juices

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.99

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.99

Kombucha

$3.89+

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.69+

Packaged Drinks

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.69

Deer Park Spring Water (16.9oz)

$2.22

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.99

Crunchy Hydration - Calm Watermelon Sparkling Water

$3.49

Crunchy Hydration - Energize Mango Sparkling Water

$3.49

Crunchy Hydration - Stabilize Raspberry Sparkling Water

$3.49

Crunchy Hydration - Elevate Lime w/ CBD Sparkling Water

$3.69

Crunchy Hydration - OM Grapefruit w/ CBD Sparkling Water

$3.69

Dole Pineapple Juice (6oz)

$3.99

Updog Kombucha - Ginger Tumeric

$4.25

Updog Kombucha - Jasmine Lavender

$4.25

Updog Kombucha - Mojito

$4.25

Updog Kombucha - Peach Basil

$4.25

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Coke Zero

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

San Pelligrino

$5.95

Naked Fruit Juice - Strawberry Banana

$4.69

Naked Fruit Juice - Mighty Mango

$4.69

Naked Fruit Juice - Blue Machine

$4.69

Naked Fruit Juice - Berry Blast

$4.69

Nantucket Nectars - Apple

$3.29

Nantucket Nectars - Cranberry

$3.29

Vita Coco

$3.99

Polar - Cranberry Lime Seltzer

$2.29

Polar - Grapefruit Seltzer

$2.29

Polar - Black Cherry

$2.29

Polar - Lime

$2.29

Dr. Brown's - Cream Soda

$2.49

Dr. Brown's - Diet Cream Soda

$2.49

Dr. Brown's - Black Cherry Soda

$2.49

Dr. Brown's - Cel-Ray Soda

$2.49

Crunchy Hydration.(6pack)

$19.99

Izze Sparkling

$3.29

Park's Pomegranante Juice

$4.99

Breakfast Classics

Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Breakfast sandwich served with two eggs, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon, turkey sausage, ham or smoked salmon. Served on your choice of a bagel, croissant, or bread.

The Wesmond

$11.99

Bacon & Brie Croissant

$9.99

Applewood hardwood smoked bacon and melted Brie on a croissant.

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Fresh eggs, turkey sausage, cheddar cheese, spinach and roasted red peppers in a whole wheat wrap.

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Avocado, feta cheese, chopped egg, cilantro, hot pepper sauce served on your choice of bread

Salmon Toast

$11.99

Norwegian smoked salmon, jalapeno cream cheese spread, thinly sliced red onion and capers on your choice of bread

Quiche - Lorraine

$7.99

Quiche with Hardwood Smoked Bacon and Gruyere Cheese served with a side of Arugula Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Quiche - Veggie

$7.99

Our house made quiche with spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, green onion and Vermont aged cheddar cheese served with a side of Arugula Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Dezon Bagel & Box Of Coffee

$50.27

Chips

$1.99

Bagels

Bagel - Plain

$2.49

Bagel - Everything

$2.49

Bagel - Sesame

$2.49

Bagel - Poppy Seed

$2.49

Bagel - Multi-Grain

$2.49

Bagel - Cinnamon Raisin

$2.49

Muffins

Combination of carrots with flavors of apple, raisins, coconut, and cinnamo (VEGAN)

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.79Out of stock

Blueberry Banana Wholegrain Muffin

$3.79

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$3.79

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.79

Iced Lemon

$3.79

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.79

Morning Glory Muffin (VEGAN)

$3.99

Pineapple Coconut

$3.79Out of stock

Vanilla Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.79

Blueberry

$3.79Out of stock

Chocolate, Banana Walnut Muffin

$3.79Out of stock

Pastries

Baklava

$3.69

Biscotti - Anise Almond

$2.49

Biscotti - Chocolate Dipped Classic

$2.49

Biscotti - Pumpkin Pecan

$2.49

Biscotti - Cranberry Orange

$2.49

Bread - Cinnamon Coffee Slice

$3.39Out of stock

Truffle Brownie

$3.89Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun w/ Cream Cheese Frosting

$3.99

Danish - Apple

$3.99

Danish - Cherry

$3.99Out of stock

Danish - Cheese

$3.99Out of stock

Donuts - Apple Cider (6 pack)

$7.99

Donuts - Apple Cider (Single)

$1.59

Scone - Blueberry

$3.89

Espresso Brownie( Gluten Free)

$4.99Out of stock

Scone - Chocolate Chip

$3.89Out of stock

Croissant - Butter

$3.29

Croissant - Almond

$3.79

Croissant - Chocolate

$3.79Out of stock

Biscuit - Ham, Cheddar & Scallion

$3.89

Coconut Magic Bar

$4.99

Cupcake

$3.99Out of stock

Bread -pumpkin

$3.39

Pumpkin Scone

$3.89

Pumpkin Roll

$4.49Out of stock

Crispy Treats

$1.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Cruffin

$4.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$5.99

Lucky Charm

$5.99Out of stock

Raspberry Swirl

$5.99

Chcolate Pecan

$5.99

Strawberry Rhubarb

$5.99

Brown Sugar & Cinnamon

$5.99

Cookies & Cream

$5.99Out of stock

Pumpkin

$5.99

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.69

Decorated Cookie

$3.99

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.69

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.69

Raspberry Almond Bakewell (Gluten Free)

$5.99

Decadent, dark & stormy. These chocolate funfetti sandwich cookies are studded with white chocolate chips, stuffed with cookies & cream buttercream ad rolled in rainbow or chocolate sprinkles (depends on the day).

Chocolate Chip Browine (Gluten ,nut,& Dairy Free)

$3.49

These bakes are filled with sweet, tart and tangy key lime buttercream, nestled between two SNAPPY graham cracker cookies, rolled in toasted coconut & macadamia nuts.

Scuttlebutt Bake Shop - Shark Bait (Funfetti)

$4.99

It's like having cake in your hand! Two soft & chewy, vanilla funfetti cookies are stuffed with homemade vanilla buttercream and rolled in festive sprinkles!

The Bakery Girl - Raspberry Jam Cookies (gluten Free)

$3.99

Pistachio Butter Shortbread

$4.99

Appleof My One Good Eye

$7.99

this cookie is studded with gluten free rolled oats, unsweetened coconut, almond meal, chia and hemp seeds, Omega-3 nut blend, organic peanut butter and organic maple syrup, cinnamon, Omega-3 blend (dried cranberries, walnuts, pecans, almonds, pumpkin seeds) and semi-sweet chocolate chips. ✓ Gluten Free ✓ Vegan ✓

Chocolate Chip Cookies(gluten ,nutvand Dairy Free)

$3.99

Salads & Sides

Pesto Pasta Salad

$4.99

House made Basil Pesto tossed w/ Penne Pasta, Cherry Tomato, and Fresh Mozzarella. Nut-Free

Quinoa Salad (8oz)

$3.99

Sandwiches

Sandwich - Classic Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Vermont aged cheddar cheese grilled on our sourdough bread.

Sandwich - The Kenwood

$9.49

Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, sliced Avocado, tomato, cheddar with black pepper aoli toasted on sourdough bread.

Sandwich - The Fern St

$9.49

Tuna Salad, sliced dill pickle, Provolone cheese, Grilled on artisan marble rye bread

Sandwich - The Dogwood

$9.49

Ham with honey Dijon spread, Cheddar & Provolone cheese grilled on sourdough bread

Sandwich - The Alexandrian

$9.49

Baby Arugula, Quinoa Salad, Roasted Red Peppers & Zucchini, Provolone and Hot Cherry Pepper warmed in a whole wheat wrap

Soups

Tomato Soup

$3.25+

Homemade tomato soup infused with fresh onion, garlic and basil and topped with shredded Vermont aged cheddar cheese. Served with a side of oyster crackers.

Chili - Turkey Chili

$5.99+

House-made turkey chili blending together fresh ground turkey, red beans, onion, tomato, jalapeno and our special chili seasoning. Garnished with sharp shredded cheddar cheese.

Snacks & Sweets

Chia Pudding

$4.99

Homemade pudding made with Chia, almond milk, vanilla, natural maple syrup, and served with fresh berries (VEGAN)

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Combination of pineapple, red seedless grapes and strawberries.

Fresh Whole Fruit

$1.19

Yogurt & Berry Parfait

$4.99

Vanilla yogurt with fresh blueberries, strawberries and honey and oat granola to top it off

Extras

Single Egg

$1.25

Toast (Single Slice)

$1.25

1/2 Side of Avocado

$1.50

Glutine Free Bread

$2.99

Side Of Bacon

$2.99

Retail Coffee

Counter Culture - Apollo (12oz Bag)

$15.99

Silky, Sweet and Bright. Blend components 70% Dambi Udo, Ethiopia / 30% Ganji Challa, Ethiopia Certifications: Kosher, Certified Organic

Counter Culture - Forty-Six (12oz Bag)

$15.99

Counter Culture - Slow Motion (12oz Bag)

$15.99

Counter Culture - Hologram (12oz Bag)

$15.99

Notes of ripe fruit and chocolate. Blend components: 60% Sipacapa, Guatemala / 15% Aricha, Ethiopia / 15% Cherbanta, Ethiopia / 10% Jabanto, Ethiopia

Counter Culture - Gradient (12oz Bag)

$15.99

100% Colombian coffee is syrupy-bodied coffee with notes of dark chocolate, roasted nuts, and berry. Our darkest roast. Blend Components: 100% Azahar, Colombia. Certifications; Kosher

Retail Tea

Benjamin Tea - Retail 12oz

$14.99

Retail Candy

Candy - Lindor White Chocolate Truffle

$0.99

Candy - Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffle

$0.99

Candy - Lindor Dark Chocolate Truffle

$0.99

Candy - Lindor Caramel & Milk Chocolate Truffle

$0.99

Candy - Swedish Fish - Single

$0.45

Candy - Kinder Bueno

$2.59

Retail Merchandise

St Elmo's Coffee Mug

$14.99
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
A new addition to the St Elmo's Coffee Pub family

Location

1536 Kenwood Ave, stelmosfairlington@gmail.com, Alexandria, VA 22302

Directions

