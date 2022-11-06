- Home
- /
- Alexandria
- /
- St Elmos Fairlington
St Elmos Fairlington
No reviews yet
1536 Kenwood Ave
stelmosfairlington@gmail.com
Alexandria, VA 22302
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Hot Coffee & Espresso
Drip Coffee
Proudly serving Counter Culture Coffee!
Americano
Espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength, but different flavor, from traditionally brewed coffee.
Cafe au lait
Equal parts of coffee and steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso with an even distribution of steamed and foamed milk.
Cortado
1:1 Ratio of espresso and steamed milk.
Espresso
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk blended together.
Macchiato
Espresso with a splash of frothy milk.
Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk and chocolate blended together.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Seasonal
Ginger Bread Latte
Seasonal
Maple Spice Latte
Seasonal
Pumpkin Chai Latte
Seasonal
Ginger Bread Chai Latte
Seasonal
Raspberry Mocha
Seasonal
Peppermint Mocha
Seasonal
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Seasonal
Hot Spice Apple Cider
Hot Tea / Chai / Matcha
Hot Tea - Earl Grey
Exquisite black tea blend - Ceylon and Yunnan - with the finest bergamot oils from France.
Hot Tea - English Breakfast
A blend of the finest black teas from Assam and Sumatra: from controlled organic cultivation.
Hot Tea - Enchanted Green Tea
Premium green tea, green mate, coconut shreds, rose petals, cornflower blossoms and natural flavoring.
Hot Tea - Moroccan Mint
Green tea, Nana mint leaves from Morocco and natural flavoring.
Hot Tea - Organic Green Tea
Finest Formosa gunpowder tea. Hand rolled, organically grown. A punctuated chestnut profile with delicate astringency and sweetness.
Hot Tea - Chamomile Blossom
Naturally growing, hand picked, Chamomile blossoms. A soothing aromatic flavor.
Hot Tea - French Lavender
Hot Tea - Honeymilk Ginger
Ginger pieces, apple pieces, blackberry leaves, sunflower blossoms, white cornflower blossoms and pollen. *Caffeine Free
Hot Tea - Roasted Almond
Apple pieces, almond bits, beetroot pieces, hibiscus blossoms and natural flavors.
Chai Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk. A perfect balance between sweet and spicy.
Matcha Latte
Organic Matcha, a touch of pure Honey and coconut syrup with steamed milk.
Hot Water
Hot Drinks
Blended Drinks
Cold / Iced Coffee & Espresso Drinks
Ice Tea
Cold Drinks & Fresh Juices
Packaged Drinks
Horizon Chocolate Milk
Deer Park Spring Water (16.9oz)
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Crunchy Hydration - Calm Watermelon Sparkling Water
Crunchy Hydration - Energize Mango Sparkling Water
Crunchy Hydration - Stabilize Raspberry Sparkling Water
Crunchy Hydration - Elevate Lime w/ CBD Sparkling Water
Crunchy Hydration - OM Grapefruit w/ CBD Sparkling Water
Dole Pineapple Juice (6oz)
Updog Kombucha - Ginger Tumeric
Updog Kombucha - Jasmine Lavender
Updog Kombucha - Mojito
Updog Kombucha - Peach Basil
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
San Pelligrino
Naked Fruit Juice - Strawberry Banana
Naked Fruit Juice - Mighty Mango
Naked Fruit Juice - Blue Machine
Naked Fruit Juice - Berry Blast
Nantucket Nectars - Apple
Nantucket Nectars - Cranberry
Vita Coco
Polar - Cranberry Lime Seltzer
Polar - Grapefruit Seltzer
Polar - Black Cherry
Polar - Lime
Dr. Brown's - Cream Soda
Dr. Brown's - Diet Cream Soda
Dr. Brown's - Black Cherry Soda
Dr. Brown's - Cel-Ray Soda
Crunchy Hydration.(6pack)
Izze Sparkling
Park's Pomegranante Juice
Breakfast Classics
Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich served with two eggs, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon, turkey sausage, ham or smoked salmon. Served on your choice of a bagel, croissant, or bread.
The Wesmond
Bacon & Brie Croissant
Applewood hardwood smoked bacon and melted Brie on a croissant.
Breakfast Burrito
Fresh eggs, turkey sausage, cheddar cheese, spinach and roasted red peppers in a whole wheat wrap.
Avocado Toast
Avocado, feta cheese, chopped egg, cilantro, hot pepper sauce served on your choice of bread
Salmon Toast
Norwegian smoked salmon, jalapeno cream cheese spread, thinly sliced red onion and capers on your choice of bread
Quiche - Lorraine
Quiche with Hardwood Smoked Bacon and Gruyere Cheese served with a side of Arugula Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Quiche - Veggie
Our house made quiche with spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, green onion and Vermont aged cheddar cheese served with a side of Arugula Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Dezon Bagel & Box Of Coffee
Chips
Bagels
Muffins
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
Blueberry Banana Wholegrain Muffin
Blueberry Crumb Muffin
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin
Iced Lemon
Pumpkin Muffin
Morning Glory Muffin (VEGAN)
Pineapple Coconut
Vanilla Chocolate Chip Muffin
Blueberry
Chocolate, Banana Walnut Muffin
Pastries
Baklava
Biscotti - Anise Almond
Biscotti - Chocolate Dipped Classic
Biscotti - Pumpkin Pecan
Biscotti - Cranberry Orange
Bread - Cinnamon Coffee Slice
Truffle Brownie
Cinnamon Bun w/ Cream Cheese Frosting
Danish - Apple
Danish - Cherry
Danish - Cheese
Donuts - Apple Cider (6 pack)
Donuts - Apple Cider (Single)
Scone - Blueberry
Espresso Brownie( Gluten Free)
Scone - Chocolate Chip
Croissant - Butter
Croissant - Almond
Croissant - Chocolate
Biscuit - Ham, Cheddar & Scallion
Coconut Magic Bar
Cupcake
Bread -pumpkin
Pumpkin Scone
Pumpkin Roll
Crispy Treats
Pumpkin Cruffin
Pumpkin Pie
Lucky Charm
Raspberry Swirl
Chcolate Pecan
Strawberry Rhubarb
Brown Sugar & Cinnamon
Cookies & Cream
Pumpkin
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Decorated Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin
Peanut Butter Cookie
Raspberry Almond Bakewell (Gluten Free)
Decadent, dark & stormy. These chocolate funfetti sandwich cookies are studded with white chocolate chips, stuffed with cookies & cream buttercream ad rolled in rainbow or chocolate sprinkles (depends on the day).
Chocolate Chip Browine (Gluten ,nut,& Dairy Free)
These bakes are filled with sweet, tart and tangy key lime buttercream, nestled between two SNAPPY graham cracker cookies, rolled in toasted coconut & macadamia nuts.
Scuttlebutt Bake Shop - Shark Bait (Funfetti)
It's like having cake in your hand! Two soft & chewy, vanilla funfetti cookies are stuffed with homemade vanilla buttercream and rolled in festive sprinkles!
The Bakery Girl - Raspberry Jam Cookies (gluten Free)
Pistachio Butter Shortbread
Appleof My One Good Eye
this cookie is studded with gluten free rolled oats, unsweetened coconut, almond meal, chia and hemp seeds, Omega-3 nut blend, organic peanut butter and organic maple syrup, cinnamon, Omega-3 blend (dried cranberries, walnuts, pecans, almonds, pumpkin seeds) and semi-sweet chocolate chips. ✓ Gluten Free ✓ Vegan ✓
Chocolate Chip Cookies(gluten ,nutvand Dairy Free)
Salads & Sides
Sandwiches
Sandwich - Classic Grilled Cheese
Vermont aged cheddar cheese grilled on our sourdough bread.
Sandwich - The Kenwood
Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, sliced Avocado, tomato, cheddar with black pepper aoli toasted on sourdough bread.
Sandwich - The Fern St
Tuna Salad, sliced dill pickle, Provolone cheese, Grilled on artisan marble rye bread
Sandwich - The Dogwood
Ham with honey Dijon spread, Cheddar & Provolone cheese grilled on sourdough bread
Sandwich - The Alexandrian
Baby Arugula, Quinoa Salad, Roasted Red Peppers & Zucchini, Provolone and Hot Cherry Pepper warmed in a whole wheat wrap
Soups
Tomato Soup
Homemade tomato soup infused with fresh onion, garlic and basil and topped with shredded Vermont aged cheddar cheese. Served with a side of oyster crackers.
Chili - Turkey Chili
House-made turkey chili blending together fresh ground turkey, red beans, onion, tomato, jalapeno and our special chili seasoning. Garnished with sharp shredded cheddar cheese.
Snacks & Sweets
Chia Pudding
Homemade pudding made with Chia, almond milk, vanilla, natural maple syrup, and served with fresh berries (VEGAN)
Fresh Fruit Cup
Combination of pineapple, red seedless grapes and strawberries.
Fresh Whole Fruit
Yogurt & Berry Parfait
Vanilla yogurt with fresh blueberries, strawberries and honey and oat granola to top it off
Extras
Retail Coffee
Counter Culture - Apollo (12oz Bag)
Silky, Sweet and Bright. Blend components 70% Dambi Udo, Ethiopia / 30% Ganji Challa, Ethiopia Certifications: Kosher, Certified Organic
Counter Culture - Forty-Six (12oz Bag)
Counter Culture - Slow Motion (12oz Bag)
Counter Culture - Hologram (12oz Bag)
Notes of ripe fruit and chocolate. Blend components: 60% Sipacapa, Guatemala / 15% Aricha, Ethiopia / 15% Cherbanta, Ethiopia / 10% Jabanto, Ethiopia
Counter Culture - Gradient (12oz Bag)
100% Colombian coffee is syrupy-bodied coffee with notes of dark chocolate, roasted nuts, and berry. Our darkest roast. Blend Components: 100% Azahar, Colombia. Certifications; Kosher
Retail Tea
Retail Candy
Retail Merchandise
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
A new addition to the St Elmo's Coffee Pub family
1536 Kenwood Ave, stelmosfairlington@gmail.com, Alexandria, VA 22302