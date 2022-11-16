Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fairpark Grill

2,108 Reviews

$$

343 East Main Street

Suite A

Tupelo, MS 38804

Order Again

Popular Items

Spring Rolls
Tenderloin Steak Skewers App
Sweet Heat Chicken Sliders

Appetizers

Bourbon Street Nachos

Bourbon Street Nachos

$12.99

Shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage, sautéed red bell peppers, onions, chives & our homemade queso dip.

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.99

Served with Ranch dressing, celery & carrots.

Fried Cheese Mixed

Fried Cheese Mixed

$9.49

Panko-Crusted Fried Mozzarella and Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.

Fried Cheese Mozzarella

Fried Cheese Mozzarella

$9.49

Panko-Crusted Fried Mozzarella Cheese served with ranch dressing.

Fried Cheese Pepper Jack

Fried Cheese Pepper Jack

$9.49

Panko-Crusted Fried Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.

Loaded Queso Dip

$8.49

Queso blanco topped with chorizo, black beans and banana peppers, served with tortilla chips.

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$6.99

Homemade tortilla chips served with fresh queso dip.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$9.49

Cabbage, carrots, onions, celery, and Asian pork. Served with slaw and dipping sauce.

Tenderloin Steak Skewers App

Tenderloin Steak Skewers App

$11.99

Two skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple. Served with fries.

White BBQ Chicken Nachos

White BBQ Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, chicken breast, pico de gallo, black beans, sliced jalapeño, queso, white BBQ sauce & scallions.

Steaks

Caribbean Ribeye Lunch

Caribbean Ribeye Lunch

$25.99

12-ounce Certified Angus Beef® ribeye marinated in soy, pineapple, garlic & ginger.

Caribbean Ribeye Dinner

Caribbean Ribeye Dinner

$30.99

12-ounce Certified Angus Beef® ribeye marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple.

New York Strip Lunch

New York Strip Lunch

$23.99

12-ounce Certified Angus Beef®, grilled & served with Worcestershire butter.

New York Strip Dinner

New York Strip Dinner

$28.99

12-ounce Certified Angus Beef®, grilled & served with Worcestershire butter.

Steak Skewer Lunch

Steak Skewer Lunch

$20.99

Four skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple. Served with BBQ sauce.

Tenderloin Steak Skewers Entree Dinner

Tenderloin Steak Skewers Entree Dinner

$24.99

Four skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple. Served with BBQ sauce.

Seafood

BBQ Shrimp & Grits (Dinner)

BBQ Shrimp & Grits (Dinner)

$19.99

Gulf Shrimp, New Orleans BBQ Sauce on Cheese Grits served with Focaccia Toast and choice of salad.

BBQ Shrimp & Grits (Lunch)

BBQ Shrimp & Grits (Lunch)

$12.99

Gulf Shrimp, New Orleans BBQ Sauce, on Cheese Grits served with Focaccia Toast.

Blackened Catfish Dinner

$17.99
Blackened Catfish Lunch

Blackened Catfish Lunch

$13.49
Sweet Chipotle Glazed Salmon (Dinner)

Sweet Chipotle Glazed Salmon (Dinner)

$23.99

Fresh salmon cut in house, grilled and brushed with a sweet chipotle glaze. Served with fresh, steamed vegetables & rice pilaf.

Sweet Chipotle Glazed Salmon (Lunch)

Sweet Chipotle Glazed Salmon (Lunch)

$15.99

Fresh salmon cut in house, grilled and brushed with a sweet chipotle glaze. Served with fresh, steamed vegetables & rice pilaf.

Nola Pasta Dinner

Nola Pasta Dinner

$17.99

Cavatappi pasta, andouille sausage, bacon, chicken, shrimp & crawfish tossed with onions & bell peppers. Finished with a Cajun gumbo cream sauce.

Nola Pasta Lunch

Nola Pasta Lunch

$11.99

Cavatappi pasta, andouille sausage, bacon, chicken, shrimp & crawfish tossed with onions & bell peppers. Finished with a Cajun gumbo cream sauce.

Chicken

Bayou Chicken Lunch

Bayou Chicken Lunch

$11.99

Cajun-spiced chicken breast topped with crawfish cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.

Bayou Chicken Dinner

Bayou Chicken Dinner

$17.99

Cajun-spiced chicken breasts topped with crawfish cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Lunch

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Lunch

$12.99

Parmesan cream sauce with a hint of garlic & zesty chili tomatoes, topped with grilled chicken breast.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$15.99

Parmesan cream sauce with a hint of garlic & zesty chili tomatoes, topped with grilled chicken breast.

Chicken Picatta Lunch

Chicken Picatta Lunch

$12.99

Pan-fried chicken breast with a light caper-lemon butter sauce. Served with mashed potatoes & grilled asparagus.

Chicken Picatta Dinner

Chicken Picatta Dinner

$16.99

Pan-fried chicken breast with a light caper-lemon butter sauce. Served with mashed potatoes & grilled asparagus.

Chicken Tenders Lunch

Chicken Tenders Lunch

$11.99

Hand-breaded tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.

Chicken Tenders Dinner

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$12.99

Hand-breaded tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.

Chicken Tenders Lunch Grilled

$11.99

Grilled chicken tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.

Chicken Tenders Dinner Grilled

$12.99

Grilled chicken tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.

Burgers

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$11.99

Choice Beef patty, brioche bun, BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, caramelized onions and pickles.

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.99

Cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions.

Mini Angus Burgers

Mini Angus Burgers

$10.99

Thousand Island, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & cheese.

Sweet Heat Chicken Sliders

Sweet Heat Chicken Sliders

$11.99

Fried chicken tenders tossed in our sweet heat sauce on Hawaiian rolls. Served with ranch dressing & Schwartz pickle

Vegan Burger

$9.99

Sandwiches

Baja Tacos Fish

Baja Tacos Fish

$11.99

Topped with a fresh tomato salsa & chipotle dressing, packed in two flour tortillas. Served with cheese-topped nachos.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with fries.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, chipotle ranch, pickles, lettuce and tomato.

Grill Club

Grill Club

$9.99

Traditional club with ham, turkey, two cheeses, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & honey mustard stacked on wheat. Served with fries.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Thinly sliced Certified Angus Beef®, sautéed with onions & stacked on a soft hoagie with Cheez Whiz. Served with fries.

Ribeye Sandwich

Ribeye Sandwich

$13.49

Certified Angus Beef® served on sourdough with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.

Salads

Fried Chicken Club Salad

Fried Chicken Club Salad

$11.49

Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken Club Salad

Grilled Chicken Club Salad

$11.49

Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.

Grilled Mahi Salad

Grilled Mahi Salad

$11.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi, Asian Slaw & Crispy wontons on mixed greens with ginger vinaigrette.

Pecan Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

Pecan Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$10.99

Spring greens, fresh seasonal fruit, candied walnuts & blackberry-balsamic vinaigrette.

Soup & Caesar Salad

Soup & Caesar Salad

$8.99

A Bowl of the Soup of the Day and a small Caesar Salad.

Soup & House Salad

$8.99

A Bowl of the Soup of the Day served with a Small House Salad with your choice of dressing.

Soup & Wedge Salad

$8.99

A Bowl of the Soup of the Day served with a Small Wedge Salad with your choice of dressing.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, cheese, diced tomatoes, green onions, corn, black beans, BBQ chicken, ranch dressing & tortilla chips.

Steakhouse Salad

Steakhouse Salad

$13.99

Two steak sticks marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple served over romaine with blue cheese dressing & crumbles, bell peppers, tomato, egg & fried onions.

Strawberry Poppyseed Salad

$12.99

House salad mix, spinach, dried cranberries, honey crisp apples, parmesan cheese, dried blueberries, sunflower seeds and strawberries. Tossed in a poppy seed dressing topped with a grilled chicken breast.

Daily Lunch Specials

Chicken Parmesan (Monday)

$9.95Out of stock

Traditional chicken parmesan with fettucine pasta.

Korean Steak Tacos Special (Tuesday)

Korean Steak Tacos Special (Tuesday)

$9.95Out of stock

Two flour tortillas, Asian slaw, ginger sauce, Korean BBQ beef, green onion, and sesame seeds.

Hamburger Steak Special (Wednesday)

$9.95Out of stock

Good ole southern style hamburger steak, onions & gravy served with mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables.

Crab Cakes Special (Thursday)

$9.95Out of stock

Crawfish & Crab Cakes served with mashed potatoes and a Balsamic dressed house salad.

Fried Catfish Basket Special (Friday)

$10.95Out of stock

Crispy fried catfish served with homemade tarter sauce & French Fries.

Kids

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$5.99
Kid Chicken Strips

Kid Chicken Strips

$5.99
Kid Corn Dog

Kid Corn Dog

$5.99
Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99
Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Soups

Soup Bowl

Soup Bowl

$3.99

Soups

Soup Cup

Soup Cup

$2.99

Soups

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$6.49

Fudge brownie, chocolate syrup & vanilla ice cream.

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$6.49

A huge slice with warm caramel & pecans.

Peanut Butter Bacon Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Oreo crustfilled with peanut butter cheesecake, pralines & candied bacon.

Wild Berry Cobbler

Wild Berry Cobbler

$5.99

Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries & strawberries baked in a delicious cobbler pastry with vanilla ice cream & whipped topping.

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$2.99
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$2.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$2.99

Honey & Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$2.99
French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Fruit

Fruit

$2.99Out of stock
Gouda Grits

Gouda Grits

$2.99
Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$2.99
Loaded Mash Potatoes

Loaded Mash Potatoes

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99
Seasonal Vegetables

Seasonal Vegetables

$2.99
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.99
Side Wedge Salad

Side Wedge Salad

$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Beverages

*Sweet Tea

$2.69

*UnSweet Tea

$2.69

*Half and Half Tea

$2.69

Coffee

$2.09
Coke

Coke

$2.69
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.69

Decaf Coffee

$2.09
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.69
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.69

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.99

Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$6.99
Kid Coke

Kid Coke

$1.69
Kid Diet Coke

Kid Diet Coke

$1.69

Kid Diet Dr Pepper

$1.69
Kid Dr Pepper

Kid Dr Pepper

$1.69
Kid Lemonade

Kid Lemonade

$1.69
Kid Sprite

Kid Sprite

$1.69

Kid Sweet Tea

$1.69
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.39

Milk

$2.69
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.69Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$2.69

Water Panna

$2.69

Water Pellegrino

$2.69Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markSports
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

"Our eclectic menu of food, inspired by cuisines from all over the globe, is prepared with the freshest ingredients in a world-class kitchen and served in an upscale sports bar setting — offering your party an option everyone is sure to enjoy. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s on at The Grill."

Website

Location

343 East Main Street, Suite A, Tupelo, MS 38804

Directions

