Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
Barbeque

Fairplain Yacht Club

review star

No reviews yet

3869 Cedar Lakes Dr

Ripley, WV 25271

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Chicken Club Wrap
Bacon Cheddar

Growlers

Choose from one of our 25 Beer on Tap!
Growler New

Growler New

$10.00

Get one of our Growler bottles and fill it with one of our 25 craft and domestic beers. Must be 21+ and valid ID to purchase.

Growler Refill Only

Bring in one of your own Growlers bottles for a refill of one of our 25 craft and domestic beers. Must be 21+ over to purchase - please provide valid ID at time of pick up.

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Basket House Chips

$4.99

Our house made chips!

Basket of Onion Rings

$4.99

Boneless Wings

$8.99

Half pound boneless wings with your choice of our signature wing sauces

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$7.99

The name says it all! Served with our fresh tortilla chips

Cauliflower Bites

$5.99

Golden fried cauliflower bites drizzled with our house-made buffalo sauce. Served with a side of bleu cheese

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Chips and Beer Cheese

$4.99

Chips And Salsa

$4.99

Our fresh tortilla chips & house-made salsa

Fathom Fries

$8.99+

French fries piled high with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon & jalapenos. Served with ranch dressing

Hot Cheese Balls

$5.99

Pepper jack cheese bites fried golden. Served with honey mustard

Pickle Chips

$6.99

Served with sriracha ranch dressing

Potato Boats

$6.99

Crispy potato skins filled to the brim with hardwood smoked bacon & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$8.99

A basket of warm pretzels & beer cheese

Quesadillas

Jumbo flour tortillas with grilled onions & your choice of chicken, steak or veggie

12 Smoked Wings

$15.99

House seasoned smoked wings.

6 Smoked Wings

$8.99

House seasoned smoked wings.

12 Jumbo Wings

$15.99

6 Jumbo Wings

$8.99

Carrots & Celery

$1.99Out of stock

Battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Buoy

$9.99

An American classic! Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo - Make it a cheeseburger - with your choice of cheese.

Bacon Cheddar

$10.99

Hardwood smoked bacon, grilled onions, cheddar cheese & side of BBQ sauce

Barnyard

$11.99

Virgina baked ham, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Bavarian

$11.99

B.O.T.M. 2017 Winner! Hardwood smoked bacon, grilled onions & beer cheese served on e pretzel bun

Carolina

$10.99

House-made slaw, spicy BBQ sauce & yellow mustard

Chipotle Crunch Burger

$11.99

B.O.T.M. 2019 Winner! Hardwood smoked bacon, chili cheese fritos, American cheese & chipotle mayo

Goin' Down In Flames

$11.99

Rings of fire, sliced jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & house-made jalapeno ranch

Jameson

$11.99

Irish cheddar, Jameson whiskey glaze & "rashers" (bacon)

Mount Vesuvius

$11.99

Stacked onion rings erupting with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese & tangy steak sauce

Smoke Em If You Got Em

$11.99

.O.T.M. 2018 Winner! It's our smoked pulled pork, bacon white cheddar cheese topped with house-made blackberry BBQ sauce

Titanic

$16.99

Two 8oz patties layered with American cheese & topped with the works

Burger Of The Month

$10.99

Each month we will feature a special gourmet burger. Ask your Crew Member what the special B.O.T.M. is! Try them all! ***JANUARY - The Big Bang Burger*** Our gourmet patty topped with bacon, american cheese, chicken tender and our 24K sauce.

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Thinly sliced sirloin grilled with mushrooms, onions & bell pepper. Topped with provolone cheese

French Dip

$9.99

Limited Availability! Our slow roasted Prime Rib sliced thin, topped with provolone served with au jus

The Denny

$10.99

A traditional Italian sub with smoked provolone, Genoa salami, ham & pepperoni. Topped with red onion, lettuce, tomatoes & Italian dressing

Deluxe Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Black forest ham topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & a side of honey mustard

Cajun Jack Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast seasoned with cajun seasoning. Topped with pepper jack cheese & sauteed onions

Fajita Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken breasts or thinly sliced philly steak, onions, green peppers, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of our fresh house-made salsa

Chicken Club Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato. Topped with ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Our delicious, tender smoked pulled pork - smoked with a mix of applewood and hickory - right outside the front door!

Salads

Grilled Steak Salad

$15.99

Grilled beef sirloin served over a bed of fresh salad greens, assorted vegetables & topped with Asiago cheese

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Your choice of chicken served over a bed of fresh salad assorted vegetables and topped with cheddar cheese

Blackened Salmon Salad

$15.99

Blackened salmon filet over a bed of our fresh salad greens & assorted vegetables

Garden Salad

$7.99

House Side Salad

$4.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.99Out of stock

Fish

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$16.99

8 oz. filet grilled to order. Perfectly seasoned with your choice of Asian, Lemon Pepper or our famous High Seas seasoning

Beer Batter Basket

$12.99

Beer battered cod with fries and coleslaw

Swashbuckler Grilled Shrimp

$18.99

Shrimp grilled with a kick with our famous High Seas seasoning

From the Grill

8 oz Sirloin

$22.99

Our signature cut, grilled to perfection

Captain's 12 oz

$25.99

House-cut, boneless ribeye cooked to order

Smokey Smothered Chicken

$17.99

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with BBQ sauce, hickory smoked bacon, provolone cheese & diced tomatoes

Beef Tip Sizzlers

$22.99

Tender filet tips sauteed with grilled mushrooms & onions. Served in a sizzlin' skillet

Prime Rib Dinner

$24.99

**FRIDAY NIGHT ONLY** Our famous slow roasted 12 oz. Prime Rib & your choice of 2 sides

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Crispy chicken tenders with a choice of one side.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Creamy mac & cheese served with a choice of one side.

Kids Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Battered mozzarella cheese sticks with a choice of one side and Ranch or Marinara on the side.

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs served with a choice of one side.

Sides

Side of Fries

$1.99

Side of Onion Rings

$1.99

Side of Chips

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Applesauce

$1.99

Broccoli

$1.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Baked Potato (fri & Sat 5pm Only)

$1.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.99

Smoked Wilbur Beans

$3.50

Loaded Mashers

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$2.99

Smother It

$2.99

Add 6 Shrimp

$6.99

Add Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Add Side of Beer Cheese

$1.99

Extra Bread

$0.50

Side of Au Jus

$0.50

Cup of Soup

$2.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Desserts

Raging Brownie

$7.99

NY Cheesecake

$5.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

ONE Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

20oz Bottles

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Overboard Shirts

Overboard-BLACK-Small

$20.00Out of stock

Overboard-BLACK-Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Overboard-BLACK-Large

$20.00Out of stock

Overboard-BLACK-2X-Large

$23.00

Overboard-BLACK-XLarge

$20.00

Overboard-Black-3X-Large

$23.00Out of stock

Overboard-ROYAL-Small

$20.00Out of stock

Overboard-ROYAL-Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Overboard-ROYAL-Large

$20.00Out of stock

Overboard-ROYAL-XLarge

$20.00

Overboard-ROYAL-2X-Large

$23.00Out of stock

Overboard-ROYAL-3X-Large

$23.00Out of stock

Overboard-CHAR-Medium

$20.00

Overboard-CHAR-Small

$20.00

Overboard-CHAR-Large

$20.00Out of stock

Overboard-CHAR-XLarge

$20.00Out of stock

Overboard-CHAR-2X-Large

$23.00Out of stock

Overboard-CHAR-3X-Large

$23.00Out of stock

Skull Long Sleeve

Long Sleeve-Small

$25.00

Long Sleeve-Medium

$25.00

Long Sleeve-Large

$25.00

Long Sleeve-XLarge

$25.00

Long Sleeve-2XLarge

$28.00

Long Sleeve-3XLarge

$28.00

JD Logo Shirt

JD Logo-Small

$20.00

JD Logo-Medium

$20.00Out of stock

JD Logo-Large

$20.00

JD Logo-XLarge

$20.00

JD Logo-2XLarge

$23.00

JD Logo-3XLarge

$23.00

WV Logo Shirt

WV Logo - SMALL

$20.00

WV Logo - MEDIUM

$20.00

WV Logo - LARGE

$20.00

WV Logo - XLarge

$20.00

WV Logo - 2XLarge

$22.00

WV Logo - 3XLarge

$22.00

Rib Rags

Rib Rags

$5.00

Misc. T-Shirts

Short Sleeved T-Shirt (S - XL)

$20.00

Short Sleeved T-Shirt (2XL)

$23.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great local dining with SO many options. Gourmet Burgers, fresh smoked meats and wings! Voted Best Casual Dining in the Mid-Ohio Valley 2020 & 2021 And WV's Best Watering Hole 2021; featuring 25 beer on tap. Growlers To Go!

Website

Location

3869 Cedar Lakes Dr, Ripley, WV 25271

Directions

Gallery
Fairplain Yacht Club image
Fairplain Yacht Club image
Fairplain Yacht Club image

Similar restaurants in your area

ROLLIN SMOKE BBQ - 4008 crede drive
orange starNo Reviews
4008 crede drive Big Chimney, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
The Pitch, LLC.
orange starNo Reviews
2947 Fairlawn Avenue Dunbar, WV 25064
View restaurantnext
Connolly's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
2801 Main Street Hurricane, WV 25526
View restaurantnext
Mountain Pie Company on the River
orange starNo Reviews
5930 MacCorkle Avenue Saint Albans, WV 25177
View restaurantnext
Billy Sunday's
orange starNo Reviews
NA100 clubhouse lane hurricane, WV 25526
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Ripley
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Barboursville
review star
No reviews yet
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Zanesville
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston