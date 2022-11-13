- Home
Fairplain Yacht Club
3869 Cedar Lakes Dr
Ripley, WV 25271
Popular Items
Growlers
Growler New
Get one of our Growler bottles and fill it with one of our 25 craft and domestic beers. Must be 21+ and valid ID to purchase.
Growler Refill Only
Bring in one of your own Growlers bottles for a refill of one of our 25 craft and domestic beers. Must be 21+ over to purchase - please provide valid ID at time of pick up.
Appetizers
Basket of Fries
Basket House Chips
Our house made chips!
Basket of Onion Rings
Boneless Wings
Half pound boneless wings with your choice of our signature wing sauces
Buffalo Chicken Dip
The name says it all! Served with our fresh tortilla chips
Cauliflower Bites
Golden fried cauliflower bites drizzled with our house-made buffalo sauce. Served with a side of bleu cheese
Cheese Sticks
Battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara
Chicken Tenders
Chips and Beer Cheese
Chips And Salsa
Our fresh tortilla chips & house-made salsa
Fathom Fries
French fries piled high with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon & jalapenos. Served with ranch dressing
Hot Cheese Balls
Pepper jack cheese bites fried golden. Served with honey mustard
Pickle Chips
Served with sriracha ranch dressing
Potato Boats
Crispy potato skins filled to the brim with hardwood smoked bacon & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
A basket of warm pretzels & beer cheese
Quesadillas
Jumbo flour tortillas with grilled onions & your choice of chicken, steak or veggie
12 Smoked Wings
House seasoned smoked wings.
6 Smoked Wings
House seasoned smoked wings.
12 Jumbo Wings
6 Jumbo Wings
Carrots & Celery
Burgers & Sandwiches
The Buoy
An American classic! Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo - Make it a cheeseburger - with your choice of cheese.
Bacon Cheddar
Hardwood smoked bacon, grilled onions, cheddar cheese & side of BBQ sauce
Barnyard
Virgina baked ham, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Bavarian
B.O.T.M. 2017 Winner! Hardwood smoked bacon, grilled onions & beer cheese served on e pretzel bun
Carolina
House-made slaw, spicy BBQ sauce & yellow mustard
Chipotle Crunch Burger
B.O.T.M. 2019 Winner! Hardwood smoked bacon, chili cheese fritos, American cheese & chipotle mayo
Goin' Down In Flames
Rings of fire, sliced jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & house-made jalapeno ranch
Jameson
Irish cheddar, Jameson whiskey glaze & "rashers" (bacon)
Mount Vesuvius
Stacked onion rings erupting with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese & tangy steak sauce
Smoke Em If You Got Em
.O.T.M. 2018 Winner! It's our smoked pulled pork, bacon white cheddar cheese topped with house-made blackberry BBQ sauce
Titanic
Two 8oz patties layered with American cheese & topped with the works
Burger Of The Month
Each month we will feature a special gourmet burger. Ask your Crew Member what the special B.O.T.M. is! Try them all! ***JANUARY - The Big Bang Burger*** Our gourmet patty topped with bacon, american cheese, chicken tender and our 24K sauce.
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced sirloin grilled with mushrooms, onions & bell pepper. Topped with provolone cheese
French Dip
Limited Availability! Our slow roasted Prime Rib sliced thin, topped with provolone served with au jus
The Denny
A traditional Italian sub with smoked provolone, Genoa salami, ham & pepperoni. Topped with red onion, lettuce, tomatoes & Italian dressing
Deluxe Grilled Ham & Cheese
Black forest ham topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & a side of honey mustard
Cajun Jack Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast seasoned with cajun seasoning. Topped with pepper jack cheese & sauteed onions
Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken breasts or thinly sliced philly steak, onions, green peppers, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of our fresh house-made salsa
Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato. Topped with ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our delicious, tender smoked pulled pork - smoked with a mix of applewood and hickory - right outside the front door!
Salads
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled beef sirloin served over a bed of fresh salad greens, assorted vegetables & topped with Asiago cheese
Chicken Salad
Your choice of chicken served over a bed of fresh salad assorted vegetables and topped with cheddar cheese
Blackened Salmon Salad
Blackened salmon filet over a bed of our fresh salad greens & assorted vegetables
Garden Salad
House Side Salad
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Fish
Grilled Salmon Dinner
8 oz. filet grilled to order. Perfectly seasoned with your choice of Asian, Lemon Pepper or our famous High Seas seasoning
Beer Batter Basket
Beer battered cod with fries and coleslaw
Swashbuckler Grilled Shrimp
Shrimp grilled with a kick with our famous High Seas seasoning
From the Grill
8 oz Sirloin
Our signature cut, grilled to perfection
Captain's 12 oz
House-cut, boneless ribeye cooked to order
Smokey Smothered Chicken
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with BBQ sauce, hickory smoked bacon, provolone cheese & diced tomatoes
Beef Tip Sizzlers
Tender filet tips sauteed with grilled mushrooms & onions. Served in a sizzlin' skillet
Prime Rib Dinner
**FRIDAY NIGHT ONLY** Our famous slow roasted 12 oz. Prime Rib & your choice of 2 sides
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders with a choice of one side.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Creamy mac & cheese served with a choice of one side.
Kids Cheese Sticks
Battered mozzarella cheese sticks with a choice of one side and Ranch or Marinara on the side.
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Mini Corn Dogs served with a choice of one side.
Sides
Side of Fries
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Chips
Coleslaw
Applesauce
Broccoli
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Baked Potato (fri & Sat 5pm Only)
Macaroni & Cheese
Smoked Wilbur Beans
Loaded Mashers
Loaded Baked Potato
Smother It
Add 6 Shrimp
Add Grilled Chicken
Add Side of Beer Cheese
Extra Bread
Side of Au Jus
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Overboard Shirts
Overboard-BLACK-Small
Overboard-BLACK-Medium
Overboard-BLACK-Large
Overboard-BLACK-2X-Large
Overboard-BLACK-XLarge
Overboard-Black-3X-Large
Overboard-ROYAL-Small
Overboard-ROYAL-Medium
Overboard-ROYAL-Large
Overboard-ROYAL-XLarge
Overboard-ROYAL-2X-Large
Overboard-ROYAL-3X-Large
Overboard-CHAR-Medium
Overboard-CHAR-Small
Overboard-CHAR-Large
Overboard-CHAR-XLarge
Overboard-CHAR-2X-Large
Overboard-CHAR-3X-Large
Skull Long Sleeve
JD Logo Shirt
WV Logo Shirt
Rib Rags
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Great local dining with SO many options. Gourmet Burgers, fresh smoked meats and wings! Voted Best Casual Dining in the Mid-Ohio Valley 2020 & 2021 And WV's Best Watering Hole 2021; featuring 25 beer on tap. Growlers To Go!
3869 Cedar Lakes Dr, Ripley, WV 25271