Fairport Harbor Creamery

134 Reviews

$$

202 High St

Fairport Harbor, OH 44077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Quart

Boozy Ice Cream

Boozy Milkshake

Boozy Milkshake

$10.00
BYO Boozy Shake OR Malt

BYO Boozy Shake OR Malt

$6.50
Stout Float

Stout Float

$9.00

Guinness or any seasonal stout poured over our vanilla ice cream

To-Go Treats

BYO *Boozy* Ice Cream Sammy

BYO *Boozy* Ice Cream Sammy

$7.50

Build Your Own Ice Cream Sammy! - choose a cookie option - choose a *BOOZY* ice cream flavor (single scoop amount) - add toppings for us to roll them in!

BYO Ice Cream Sammy

BYO Ice Cream Sammy

$6.50

Build Your Own Ice Cream Sammy!- choose a cookie option- choose a ice cream flavor (single scoop amount)- add toppings for us to roll them in!

Caramel Apple Pecan Ice Cream Pie

Caramel Apple Pecan Ice Cream Pie

$22.00

graham crust + caramel apple ice cream + apple pecan topping + caramel

Chocolate Almond Mini Drumstick

$4.00

mini drumstick, chocolate almond ice cream + dipped in chocolate + rolled in candied almonds & sprinkles!

Chocolate Dipped Banana

Chocolate Dipped Banana

$2.00

banana dipped in chocolate, rolled in peanuts, frozen!

Chocolate Dipped Banana *NO NUTS*

Chocolate Dipped Banana *NO NUTS*

$2.00

banana dipped in chocolate, frozen!

House Drumstick With Peanuts

House Drumstick With Peanuts

$5.00

classic drumstick with vanilla ice cream, chocolate dipped + peanuts, made in house

Red Velvet Brownie Sundae

Red Velvet Brownie Sundae

$8.00
Rhubarb Orange Crumble Sundae

Rhubarb Orange Crumble Sundae

$8.00

vanilla ice cream + rhubarb orange jam + vanilla wafer crumble

Sammy/Brown Butter+Choc

Sammy/Brown Butter+Choc

$6.00

chocolate ice cream sandwiched between 2 of our brown butter cookies

Sammy/ChocReeses+Buckeye

Sammy/ChocReeses+Buckeye

$6.00

buckeye ice cream sandwiched between 2 of our chocolate reeses cookies

Sammy/Salty Choc Chip+Vanilla

Sammy/Salty Choc Chip+Vanilla

$6.00

vanilla bean ice cream sandwiched between 2 of our salty chocolate chip cookies

Sprinkle Cake Ice Cream Pie

Sprinkle Cake Ice Cream Pie

$22.00

graham crust + sprinkle cake ice cream + sprinkles + mallow cream swirl + buttercream (perfect for a birthday)

Pints (2022)

*BOOZY* Chocolate Pint

*BOOZY* Chocolate Pint

$9.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey infused chocolate ice cream

*BOOZY* Mint Pint

*BOOZY* Mint Pint

$9.00

whiskey and creme de menthe infused mint ice cream

*BOOZY* Peach Raspberry Pint

*BOOZY* Peach Raspberry Pint

$9.00

peach raspberry jam + peach & raspberry vodka infused ice cream

*BOOZY* Pineapple Coconut Pint

*BOOZY* Pineapple Coconut Pint

$9.00

dark rum infused fresh pineapple & coconut ice cream

*BOOZY* Sprinkle Cake Pint

*BOOZY* Sprinkle Cake Pint

$9.00

whipped vodka infused cake batter ice cream + sprinkles

*BOOZY* Vanilla Pint

*BOOZY* Vanilla Pint

$9.00

kahlua and seven brothers expresso vodka infused vanilla ice cream (approx. 4% - 4.5% ABV per pint)

Bananas Foster Pint

Bananas Foster Pint

$6.50

vanilla ice cream, with our house made bananas foster -- bananas, caramel, cinnamon, pecans, and Myers dark rum

Buckeye Pint

Buckeye Pint

$6.50

real peanut butter ice cream and chocolate flakes

Butter Pecan Pint

Butter Pecan Pint

$6.50

butter pecan ice cream, toasty pecans

Chocolate Orange Pint

Chocolate Orange Pint

$6.50

orange zest ice cream + house chocolate orange ganache

Chocolate Pint

Chocolate Pint

$6.50

chocolate ice cream made with Extra Brute cocoa powder, making a sinfully delicious chocolate ice cream

Cookie Dough Pint

Cookie Dough Pint

$6.50

vanilla ice cream, house edible cookie dough crumbles

Cookies & Cream Pint

Cookies & Cream Pint

$6.50

vanilla ice cream, Oreo chunks

Chocolate Reese's Cake Pint

Chocolate Reese's Cake Pint

$6.50

Chocolate ice cream, chocolate cake pieces and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups pieces

Lighthouse Pint

Lighthouse Pint

$6.50

maraschino cherry infused vanilla ice cream packed with maraschino cherries and soft chocolate flakes

Mint Chip Pint

Mint Chip Pint

$6.50

green mint ice cream, soft chocolate flakes

Mocha Pint

Mocha Pint

$6.50

chocolate coffee ice cream, chocolate streaks

Pecan Apple Cake Pint

Pecan Apple Cake Pint

$6.50

roasted pecan & apple ice cream + house apple cake chunks

Pineapple Dole Whip Pint

Pineapple Dole Whip Pint

$6.50

gluten free/ dairy free Pineapple Dole Whip

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pint

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pint

$6.50

caramely pumpkin cheesecake ice cream + our spiced graham crumble

Pumpkin Roll Pint

Pumpkin Roll Pint

$6.50

cream cheese infused ice cream base + our spiced pumpkin cake crumbled throughout

Raspberry Crumble Pint

$6.50Out of stock

raspberry jam ice cream + vanilla wafer crumble

Salted Caramel Pint

Salted Caramel Pint

$6.50

caramel ice cream, salted caramel streaks

Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Pint

Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Pint

$6.50

cinnamon cheesecake ice cream + edible cinnamon brown butter cookie dough crumbles

Sprinkle Cake Pint

Sprinkle Cake Pint

$6.50

birthday cake flavored ice cream, plenty of sprinkles mixed throughout

Strawberries & Cream Pint

Strawberries & Cream Pint

$6.50

sweet cream ice cream, streaks of our house made strawberry jam

Vanilla Bean Pint

Vanilla Bean Pint

$6.50

classic vanilla ice cream made with pure Mexican vanilla and vanilla bean

Watermelon Dole Whip Pint

Watermelon Dole Whip Pint

$6.50

Gluten free/dairy free watermelon dole whip

Winterberry Pie Pint

Winterberry Pie Pint

$6.50

toasted graham ice cream + winterberry jam (strawberry, cranberries & orange)

Quart

Quart

Quart

$12.00
Boozy Quart

Boozy Quart

$18.00

1/2 Gallons (2022)

1/2 gallon

1/2 gallon

$21.00

Toppings To Go (8oz)

Caramel Topping To Go Container

Caramel Topping To Go Container

$4.00

8oz of caramel sauce

Cherries To Go Container

Cherries To Go Container

$4.00

8oz of maraschino cherries

Cinnamon Caramel

$7.50

8 oz of house cinnamon caramel

Crunch Coat

Crunch Coat

$4.00

house candied peanuts & rainbow sprinkles

Homemade Jam

Homemade Jam

$7.00

8oz of our homemade jam

Hot fudge To Go Container

Hot fudge To Go Container

$4.00

8oz of hot fudge

PB Sauce To Go Container

PB Sauce To Go Container

$5.00

8oz of peanut butter sauce

Sprinkles To Go Container

Sprinkles To Go Container

$3.00

8oz of sprinkles

Strawberry Sauce (not jam!) To Go Container

Strawberry Sauce (not jam!) To Go Container

$4.00

8oz of strawberry sauce

Waffle Cones (2)

Waffle Cones (2)

$1.70

2 waffle cones, for ice cream cone making at home!

Whipped Cream Can

Whipped Cream Can

$4.00

Did you forget the whip? We've got you!

Take & Bake Options

Take&Bake Brown Butter Cookies (6)

Take&Bake Brown Butter Cookies (6)

$10.75

6 of our brown butter cookies, frozen and ready to bake! comes with parchment and directions

Take&Bake Cheddar Bacon Ranch Scones (6)

Take&Bake Cheddar Bacon Ranch Scones (6)

$18.00

6 of our cheddar bacon ranch scones, frozen and ready to bake! comes with parchment and directions

Take&Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)

Take&Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)

$10.75

6 of our chocolate chip cookies, frozen and ready to bake. Includes 1 sheet parchment paper, instructions, and enough Maldon salt for all 6

Take&Bake Chocolate Reese's Cookie (6)

$11.00
Take&Bake Everything Bagel Scones (6)

Take&Bake Everything Bagel Scones (6)

$19.00

6 of our everything bagel scones, frozen and ready to bake! comes with parchment and directions & a side herby cheddar cream cheese

Take&Bake Peanut Butter Cookie (6)

$10.75

Take&Bake Snickerdoodle Cookie (6)

$10.75

THANKSGIVING ORDERS **11/23 pick up ONLY, 12-6pm**

10" Apple Caramel Cake

$42.00

serves 12 - 20 // 2 layers apple cake, cinnamon caramel buttercream, cinnamon caramel, fall decor

10" Pumpkin Spice Cake

$39.00

serves 12 - 20 // 2 layers of pumpkin spice cake, cream cheese frosting, spice decor

Chocolate Reese's Cake Ice Cream Pie

$23.00

oreo crust + ganache + chocolate Reese’s cake ice cream + vanilla buttercream, chocolate ganache drizzle, Reese’s chunks

Cookie Box (1 dozen mixed)

$20.00

2 of each of the following cookies: salty chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, chocolate m&m, peanut butter, oatmeal pecan, brown butter

House Sundae Package

$41.00

8oz house caramel, 8oz chocolate ganache, 4oz sprinkles, 8oz candied peanuts, ANY ½ gallon of ice cream, can of whip

Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Pie

$23.00

graham crust + house cinnamon caramel + pumpkin cheesecake ice cream + oat/Nilla wafer crumble, caramel buttercream, caramel drizzle

Pumpkin PECAN Cheesecake Ice Cream Pie

$23.00

graham crust + house cinnamon caramel + pumpkin cheesecake ice cream + oat/Nilla wafer crumble, caramel buttercream, caramel drizzle, toasted pecans

1/2 Dozen Cookies

$10.75

1 Dozen Cookies

$21.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

If this menu is unavailable, it is because the ordering period has closed. Check our social media for when the next menu will be released. Thanks!

Website

Location

202 High St, Fairport Harbor, OH 44077

Directions

Gallery
Fairport Harbor Creamery image
Fairport Harbor Creamery image
Fairport Harbor Creamery image

